Candied Walnuts Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Nov 10, 2021, Updated Feb 21, 2024

This candied walnuts recipe is easy to make with six ingredients. They are even more delicious than the nuts you can get at the mall or fair, and they’re freezer-friendly so you can make a batch and enjoy them for months as a snack, on top of salads, etc.

I have a thing for candied nuts, pecans, almonds, it if it’s a nut I’ve candied it. So of course, I had to share my recipe for the best candied walnuts.

I love using these candied walnuts for salad (like this kale salad, Brussels sprout salad, etc), as a sweet snack, or to give as gifts to neighbors and friends around the holidays.

This Candied Walnuts Recipe is easy to make with six ingredients, and they’re are even more delicious than the nuts you can get at the mall or fair.

They also freeze very well, so you can make a batch and enjoy them for months!

Candied Walnuts: Ingredients & Substitutions

How to Make Candied Walnuts

This recipe is simple, but it’s important to follow the recipe exactly for the best results.

Begin by preheating the oven to 250 degrees F and lightly greasing a large baking sheet. (Do not use parchment paper or foil, bake directly on the greased pan).

Then, combine the dry ingredients together in a small bowl (sugar, salt and cinnamon, and set it aside).

Next, whip the egg white and vanilla together in a large bowl with a whisk until thick and frothy (about 1 minute).

Then, add the walnuts to wet mixture and stir until they are evenly coated.

Once the walnuts are coated, sprinkle the dry ingredients over the walnuts and stir until evenly distributed. Make sure to scrape any extra cinnamon sugar mixture off the sides and bottom of the bowl and incorporate it into the candied walnuts.

Then, spread the walnuts evenly in a single layer, on the prepared baking sheet and bake at 250 degrees F for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

Important note: Even if the candied walnuts look done after 45 minutes trust me and bake for the full hour. This is very important to they remain crispy.

After one hour remove the walnuts from the oven, give them a final stir and let them cool on the baking sheet or enjoy them warm.

Store

This recipe makes a lot of candied walnuts. I always make the full recipe, enjoy some, then freeze the rest for later. I like to have them on hand to pull out and to have candied walnuts for salads or to eat as a snack.

Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Freeze

I love freeze these candied walnuts for salad! Here’s how:

Let the candied walnuts cool completely Transfer to a freezer-friendly, airtight container. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months. Let thaw at room temperature and enjoy! They thaw very quickly, and even taste great frozen!

Serving Suggestions

I can’t keep my family away from these candied walnuts, so many end up getting eating warm, straight off the baking sheet. Here are some other suggestions for the ones that do make it past the first 10 minutes out of the oven:

Serve with this balsamic vinaigrette to use the candied walnuts for salad.

to use the candied walnuts for salad. Sprinkle some on these roasted beets ! SO GOOD!

! SO GOOD! Add a few to this kale salad , burrata salad , brussel sprouts salad , spinach salad and this roasted vegetable quinoa salad !

, , , and this ! Sprinkle some on top of these overnight oats with yogurt !

! They make a great topping for the best homemade vanilla ice cream (or this Paleo vanilla ice cream ).

Candied Walnuts Recipe FAQs

How long do candied walnuts last? These last for up to 1 week at room temperature, 2 weeks in the refrigerator, and 2 months in the freezer. Why are my candied walnuts soft? If they are soft you likely did not bake them long enough. Follow the directions exactly. If you did and still ended up with soft almonds, it’s likely your oven isn’t heating to the correct temperature. Use an oven thermometer to check and make sure it’s heating properly. Should candied walnuts be refrigerated? No, they can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Can I double this recipe? Yes, this recipe easily doubles, just be sure to bake it on two separate baking sheets in a convection oven or in separate ovens (if you have a double oven).

SavePinPrint Candied Walnuts Recipe Laura This Candied Walnuts Recipe is easy to make with six ingredients. They are even more delicious than the nuts you can get at the mall or fair, and they're freezer-friendly so you can make a batch and enjoy them for months as a snack, on top of salads, etc. 5 from 11 votes See Also Chocolate Coconut Balls (A Nanaimo Bars Recipe) | The Bewitchin' Kitchen Course Appetizer, condiment, Dessert, Side Dish, Snack Cuisine American Servings 16 Servings (1/4 cup) Calories 226 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time1 hour hour Total Time1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Equipment measuring spoons

measuring cups

spatula

glass batter bowl

baking sheet Ingredients ▢ 16 oz walnuts

▢ 1 egg white

▢ 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

▢ ¾ cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon sea salt

▢ 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon Instructions Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet. (Do not use parchment paper or foil. Bake directly on the greased pan).

In a small bowl, combine sugar, sea salt, and cinnamon, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whip egg white and vanilla with a whisk until frothy (about 1 minute).

Add walnuts to wet mixture and stir until evenly coated.

Once walnuts are coated, sprinkle the dry ingredients over the walnuts and stir until evenly distributed. Make sure to scrape any extra cinnamon sugar mixture off the sides and bottom of the bowl and incorporate it into the walnuts.

Spread the walnuts evenly, in a single layer, on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake at 250 degrees F for 1 hour. Stir every 15 minutes. Even if they look done after 45 minutes trust me and bake for the full hour.

After one hour remove the walnuts from the oven, give them a final stir and let them cool on the baking sheet or enjoy them warm.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the freezer. Video Notes *16 oz walnuts equals 4 cups. Ingredient Substitutions Walnuts . Use raw, unsalted walnuts in this recipe. I don’t recommend any substitutions, although I have had other people using a variety of nuts with great success (try these candied pecans and candied almonds).

. Use raw, unsalted walnuts in this recipe. I don’t recommend any substitutions, although I have had other people using a variety of nuts with great success (try these candied pecans and candied almonds). Vanilla Extract. Technically you can substitute 1 TBS water for the vanilla extract, although I do not recommend that substitution. Use pure vanilla extract for the best flavor.

Technically you can substitute 1 TBS water for the vanilla extract, although I do not recommend that substitution. Use pure vanilla extract for the best flavor. Granulated Sugar. Regular granulated sugar and organic cane sugar are the two varieties I have used to make these cinnamon sugar almonds.

Regular granulated sugar and organic cane sugar are the two varieties I have used to make these cinnamon sugar almonds. Fine Sea Sal t. If you only have iodized table salt, you will need to cut the amount of salt in half.

t. If you only have iodized table salt, you will need to cut the amount of salt in half. Ground Cinnamon. Use a high-quality ground cinnamon for the absolute best flavor. Store Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks, or in the refrigerator for up to 1 month. Freeze Let candied walnuts cool completely. Transfer to a freezer-friendly, airtight container. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months. Let thaw at room temperature and enjoy! They thaw very quickly, and even taste great frozen. Nutrition Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 226kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 13g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 149mg | Potassium: 131mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 6IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!