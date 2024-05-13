Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (2024)

Home » Recipe Type » Appetizers » Tiropitas

4.9 from 18 reviews

//By Alexandra Stafford onApril 6, 2012 (updated July 16, 2020) Jump To Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (1)

Tiropitas, Greek cheese-and-egg filled phyllo triangles, are always a party favorite. What’s more, they’re not complicated and can be made ahead and stashed in the freezer, making them perfect to have on hand for entertaining.

When my freezer is stocked with frozen, unbaked tiropitas, I can rest easy knowing any guests will not starve if I’m still wrapping things up in the kitchen. Just pop the frozen triangles into the oven straight from the freezer, and 20 minutes later they’ll be done.

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (2)

Red eggs for Greek Easter.
Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (3)

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (4)

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (5)

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (6)

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (7)

Ella helps make biscotti, while I assemble tiropitas:
Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (8)

Graham bounces nearby:
Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (9)

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (10)

Print

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (11)

Tiropitas

  • Author: Alexandra Stafford
  • Total Time: 50 minutes
  • Yield: 36 tiropitas
Print Recipe

Save Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb. feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 lb. cottage cheese, small curd
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 lb. fillo dough*, thawed
  • 1/2 lb. unsalted butter, melted

*Fillo comes in all shapes and sizes these days. The variety I can find, Athens brand, weighs 1 pound and contains two 8-oz bags of 20 sheets each measuring 9 x 14-inches. If your fillo comes in the larger sheets, cut it in half so that it’s roughly 9 x 14-inches. After you cut it, gently roll it up and place it in a ziploc bag.

Instructions

  1. Combine cheeses, eggs and salt in a bowl. Stir until blended.
  2. Set up your station: you need a large cutting board, a teaspoon (a measuring teaspoon), a brush, the melted butter, a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and the fillo dough. If you haven’t already, unwrap the fillo dough and place it in a ziploc back.
  3. Lay one sheet of fillo horizontally oriented in front of you on your cutting board. Brush it with butter. Run a knife down the piece of dough every two inches or so — this should yield six to seven strips. (See photo above.)
  4. Place one teaspoon of cheese mixture at the end of each strip. Fold over corner to make a triangle. Continue folding from side to side till you get to the end of the strip. (See photos above.) Place on prepared pan. Brush tops with butter. Repeat process until you’ve used up all of your filling.
  5. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool briefly before serving.

Notes

Note: If you’d like to make these ahead, place assembled (unbaked) tiropitas in the freezer. Either freeze the tiropitas in a single layer and then transfer them to a ziploc bag once they are completely frozen, or be sure to place a piece of parchment paper in between each layer of the tiropitas if you freeze them in a storage container. Bake frozen for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. I find mine take even longer than 20 minutes before they are golden, but my oven is very old.

  • Prep Time: 30 minutes
  • Cook Time: 20 minutes
  • Category: Appetizer
  • Method: Oven
  • Cuisine: Greek

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Appetizers Vegetarian Spring Favorites Summer

See Also
10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes

« Previous PostOn Eating Locally

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (12)

Buy My Cookbook!

Recipes for no-knead loaves and meals to savor every slice.

Buy now »

Want to Chop Like a Pro?

Get your free 8-video tutorial

Leave a Comment & Rate this Recipe

    61 Comments on “Tiropitas”

  1. Daniel AnthonyReply

    yassas,
    My family Is from island of Crete. My mamas recipe. I love your version as well.
    12 ounce block of feta cheese cut into 4 even rectangles of 3 ounces each
    4 sheets phyllo dough
    2 tablespoons Greek olive oil
    2 tablespoons sesame seeds
    4 tablespoons honey
    1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
    1 tablespoon water
    Fold one sheet of phyllo in half and placeone block of feta into the center. Fold into an envelop shape and place on a small baking sheet. Repeat with the other three blogs of feta.Brush each phyllo envelope with olive oil and sprinkle the sesame seeds evenly over all four of them. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until golden. This should take about 15-20 minutes.
    While the feta packets are baking in the oven, mix the honey, vinegar, and water in a small dish. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over all four of the feta and phyllo packets right when it comes out of the oven.
    Also a tip for working with phyllo. You need 2 thin backing cloths. They need to be very lightly damp not wet at all think more as to keep cold not wet. Place phyllo in middle of cloths. Take one piece out at a time them place cloth back on top and repeat every time you work with a new piece. Hope this help😊 Αντίο

    • Alexandra StaffordReply

      THis sounds amazing, Daniel! Thanks so much for writing and sharing it. And thank you for your tip on working with phyllo, too. So helpful!

  2. BlancaReply

    Looks yummy!

  3. GinkaReply

    Fabulous! Salty, crispy little treats!

    • Alexandra StaffordReply

      Great to hear!

  4. Greek food loverReply

    Hi! Do you recommend lowfat or full-fat cottage cheese? Thank you. Can’t wait to try this recipe!

    • Alexandra StaffordReply

      I always use full fat 🙂

Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (2024)

FAQs

What is the difference between spanakopita and Tiropita? ›

Like spanakopia, tiropita is also a savory Greek pie that's wrapped in a phyllo crust, but its filling is different than spanakopita. Instead of spinach, herbs, and feta, tiropita is filled with a mixture of cheese and eggs.

View More
What is Greek cheese pie made of? ›

Tyropita is a Greek cheese pie typically made with feta cheese, phyllo, and olive oil. The word tyropita is a combination of the Greek word for cheese (tyri) and pie (pita). Feta cheese is almost always the main cheese used in tyropita, which can be made with feta by itself or a mixture of cheeses.

Get More Info Here
What does tiropita taste like? ›

The most popular Pie in Greece, and probably the most delicious. Rich and tangy feta filling wrapped in crispy phyllo.

Discover More Details
What does spanakopita mean in Greek? ›

Spanakopita (/ˌspænəˈkɒpɪtə, ˌspɑː-, -ˈkoʊ-/; Greek: σπανακόπιτα, from σπανάκι spanáki 'spinach', and πίτα píta 'pie') is a Greek savory spinach pie.

View Details
How healthy is spanakopita? ›

Spanakopita is a Greek spinach pie typically containing cheese such as feta and/or ricotta. Our version is low in calories while high in fibre, iron and calcium. It's also diabetes-friendly and suitable for vegetarians.

Discover More Details
What is Greek feta cheese made from? ›

Traditionally, feta cheese is made with 100% sheep's milk or with up to 30% of goat's milk mixed in.

Learn More
What are famous Greek pies? ›

We have listed below some of the most popular Greek pies you can find in Greece as well as from our online shop.
  • Tyropita. This is a classic cheese pie which is often associated as the foundation of Greek pies. ...
  • Spanakopita. ...
  • Kotopita. ...
  • Hortopita. ...
  • Bougatsa Cream. ...
  • Bougatsa Cheese. ...
  • The Greek Deli.

Keep Reading
What is funeral pie made of? ›

Don't let the name scare you away! Vintage Funeral Pie Recipe is an old-fashioned dessert that is made from raisins, spices, and walnuts. It was traditionally made by the Amish, but this sugary pie fits right into a Southern cook's recipe box.

Learn More Now
What country is Tiropita from? ›

Tiropita—“tiro” means “cheese,” and “pita” means “pie”—is a savory Greek cheese pie made with layers of butter-brushed phyllo dough and a soft, flavorful cheese filling. There are many variations of this cheese pie in Greece, and each has its own unique shape and combination of cheeses.

Show Me More
What is the meaning of Tiropita? ›

Tiropita or tyropita (Greek: τυρóπιτα, "cheese-pie") is a Greek pastry made with layers of buttered phyllo and filled with a cheese-egg mixture.

Learn More Now

Why do you fold cheese? ›

When cooking, you fold in ingredients–like that cheese–when you don't want to overmix. In our recipe for Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, the goal is to add the two cups of shredded cheddar very gently to keep the potatoes light and not gluey. If you fold in ingredients, everything stays fluffy.

Learn More
How do you fold pastry into a pie? ›

How to do the fold over method for pie makers
  1. Cut a sheet of slightly thawed pastry into 4 equal squares.
  2. Place a square of pastry over a hole in the cold pie maker. ...
  3. Bring the four corners of pastry to the centre to cover the filling. ...
  4. Remove pies, placing in a muffin tin to hold their shape.

Read More
What Greek food is similar to spanakopita? ›

Tiropsomo is similar to spanakopita and tiropita as they use cheese as their main ingredient. But what differentiates this Greek street food is that the cheese is baked into light bread instead of filo pastry. Apart from feta cheese, tiropsomo uses unkneaded dough made from flour and milk.

Discover More
What is the difference between spanakopita and borek? ›

Turkish borek and Greek spanakopita come from the same family of pastry. However, the two often differ in preparation and texture, with Greek spanakopita often having a flakier, puffier crust. Is it burek or borek? Both spellings of this pastry are technically correct, depending on the country.

Get More Info
Do Greeks eat spanakopita for breakfast? ›

Greeks also love eating pies for breakfast !

All kind of pies : tiro pita (cheese pie), spanakopita (spinach pie), kreato-pita (chicken meat pie), served in triangular pieces.

View More
Top Articles
11 Quick & Easy Keto Fat Bomb Recipes | Olivia Wyles
Eggnog French Toast Recipe
Lee Wrangler Clearance Center | Visit A Store Near You
The guide to restaurants in the Mall of Scandinavia
Latest Posts
Easy Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipe
Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe}
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6093

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.