Tiropita Recipe, Greek Feta Cheese Pies | Alexandra’s Kitchen (2024)

Home » Recipe Type » Appetizers » Tiropitas
4.9 from 18 reviews
4.9 from 18 reviews
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Tiropitas, Greek cheese-and-egg filled phyllo triangles, are always a party favorite. What’s more, they’re not complicated and can be made ahead and stashed in the freezer, making them perfect to have on hand for entertaining.
When my freezer is stocked with frozen, unbaked tiropitas, I can rest easy knowing any guests will not starve if I’m still wrapping things up in the kitchen. Just pop the frozen triangles into the oven straight from the freezer, and 20 minutes later they’ll be done.
Red eggs for Greek Easter.
Ella helps make biscotti, while I assemble tiropitas:
Graham bounces nearby:
Tiropitas
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
4.9 from 18 reviews
- Author: Alexandra Stafford
- Total Time: 50 minutes
- Yield: 36 tiropitas
Save Recipe
Ingredients
- 1/2 lb. feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 lb. cottage cheese, small curd
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 lb. fillo dough*, thawed
- 1/2 lb. unsalted butter, melted
*Fillo comes in all shapes and sizes these days. The variety I can find, Athens brand, weighs 1 pound and contains two 8-oz bags of 20 sheets each measuring 9 x 14-inches. If your fillo comes in the larger sheets, cut it in half so that it’s roughly 9 x 14-inches. After you cut it, gently roll it up and place it in a ziploc bag.
Instructions
- Combine cheeses, eggs and salt in a bowl. Stir until blended.
- Set up your station: you need a large cutting board, a teaspoon (a measuring teaspoon), a brush, the melted butter, a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and the fillo dough. If you haven’t already, unwrap the fillo dough and place it in a ziploc back.
- Lay one sheet of fillo horizontally oriented in front of you on your cutting board. Brush it with butter. Run a knife down the piece of dough every two inches or so — this should yield six to seven strips. (See photo above.)
- Place one teaspoon of cheese mixture at the end of each strip. Fold over corner to make a triangle. Continue folding from side to side till you get to the end of the strip. (See photos above.) Place on prepared pan. Brush tops with butter. Repeat process until you’ve used up all of your filling.
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool briefly before serving.
Notes
Note: If you’d like to make these ahead, place assembled (unbaked) tiropitas in the freezer. Either freeze the tiropitas in a single layer and then transfer them to a ziploc bag once they are completely frozen, or be sure to place a piece of parchment paper in between each layer of the tiropitas if you freeze them in a storage container. Bake frozen for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. I find mine take even longer than 20 minutes before they are golden, but my oven is very old.
- Prep Time: 30 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Category: Appetizer
- Method: Oven
- Cuisine: Greek
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Appetizers Vegetarian Spring Favorites Summer
« Previous PostOn Eating Locally
Buy My Cookbook!
Recipes for no-knead loaves and meals to savor every slice.
Want to Chop Like a Pro?
Get your free 8-video tutorial
Leave a Comment & Rate this Recipe
Daniel Anthony —Reply
yassas,
My family Is from island of Crete. My mamas recipe. I love your version as well.
12 ounce block of feta cheese cut into 4 even rectangles of 3 ounces each
4 sheets phyllo dough
2 tablespoons Greek olive oil
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
4 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon water
Fold one sheet of phyllo in half and placeone block of feta into the center. Fold into an envelop shape and place on a small baking sheet. Repeat with the other three blogs of feta.Brush each phyllo envelope with olive oil and sprinkle the sesame seeds evenly over all four of them. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until golden. This should take about 15-20 minutes.
While the feta packets are baking in the oven, mix the honey, vinegar, and water in a small dish. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over all four of the feta and phyllo packets right when it comes out of the oven.
Also a tip for working with phyllo. You need 2 thin backing cloths. They need to be very lightly damp not wet at all think more as to keep cold not wet. Place phyllo in middle of cloths. Take one piece out at a time them place cloth back on top and repeat every time you work with a new piece. Hope this help😊 Αντίο
Alexandra Stafford —Reply
THis sounds amazing, Daniel! Thanks so much for writing and sharing it. And thank you for your tip on working with phyllo, too. So helpful!
Blanca —Reply
Looks yummy!
Ginka —Reply
Fabulous! Salty, crispy little treats!
Alexandra Stafford —Reply
Great to hear!
Greek food lover —Reply
Hi! Do you recommend lowfat or full-fat cottage cheese? Thank you. Can’t wait to try this recipe!
Alexandra Stafford —Reply
I always use full fat 🙂