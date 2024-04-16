Top 20 Irresistible Carnivore Diet Recipes (2024)

- Home
- Keto, Carnivore, Nutrition
- Top 20 Irresistible Carnivore Diet Recipes
We include products in articles we think are useful for our readers. If you buy products or services through links on our website, we may earn a small commission.
By Liam McAuliffe Updated on
Tags: Carnivore Diet Foods, carnivore diet recipes, Keto Foods, Recipes
Whether you’re new to the carnivore diet and looking for great starter recipes or you’re a long-time pro aiming to get some fresh ideas, you’ve come to the right place! These 20 irresistible carnivore diet recipes are as packed with nutrients as they are delicious.
Table of Contents
What is the Carnivore Diet?
The carnivore diet entails eating 100% animal-based foods. That means no veggies, fruits, grains, sweeteners, nuts, or seeds.
A strict carnivore diet eliminates herbs and spices, so you’ll find a few recipes below that list some ingredients as optional.
The carnivore diet can be understood as an ancestral diet. Studies show that our modern physiology is the product of nearly 2 million years of evolution during which humans were hyper-carnivorous apex predators. It wasn’t until only 10,000 years ago–a mere flash in the pan–that humans shifted from meat-based hunter-gatherers to settling down and cultivating plant foods. The results for human health have been a disaster.
Health Benefits of Carnivore Diet Recipes
By cutting out plant foods, a carnivore diet eliminates irritating plant toxins and antinutrients. Compounds like phytates, phytohormones, and oxalates can damage the gut, imbalance hormones, and contribute to systemic inflammation.
Studies show that following a carnivore diet can be especially beneficial for autoimmune disorders.
In addition to tackling chronic inflammation and restoring gut health, the carnivore diet can improve various markers of overall health and well-being including :
- Increase insulin sensitivity
- Mental clarity and stable mood
- Increase fertility, testosterone, and libido
- Manage weight and improve bone health
Now let’s dig into the recipes!
1. Perfectly Seared Ribeye Steak with Grass-Fed Butter
This carnivore recipe is not to miss! The salty, buttery finish so beautifully complements the rich flavor of the ribeye. If you haven’t tried this staple pairing, you’re in for a life-changing level up.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. ribeye steak
- 2 tbsp grass-fed butter
- salt
- Pepper
Follow along with a few easy steps here.
Below, you can also cook along with Dr. Kiltz as he demonstrates his own seared ribeye recipe.
2. Easy Air Fryer Carnivore Meatballs
This is a super kid-friendly meal that is fast and simple. Enlist your family to help with prep for the added benefit of some good quality time, and enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. grass-fed ground beef
- 2 large eggs
- 2 oz. pork rinds
- 3 oz. shredded Italian cheese blend
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tbsp lard or tallow
Follow along with the instructions here.
3. Keto Carnivore Waffle
If you’re new to the carnivore diet, waffles may be a sorely missed breakfast treat. Fret not! This recipe hits the spot with its satisfying crisp and savory notes. Welcome your weekend waffle 2.0!
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- ½ cup ground pork rinds
- ⅓ cup mozzarella cheese
- pinch of salt
- butter (optional)
Check out the super simple instructions at Keto Focus.
4. Carnivore Beef Liver Pancakes
The health benefits of beef liver are immense. Liver is an almost unbelievably potent source of vitamin A, and various B vitamins. These stackable pancakes will be sure to turn some heads in the kitchen. If you build it, they will come…and get nutritionally replete!
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. raw beef liver
- 3 eggs
- 3 tbsp. melted ghee
- few dashes of sea salt
Discover the recipe for your new favorite breakfast dish here.
5. “Meat Lovers” Carnivore Pizza
Who said pizza was off-limits? This hearty carnivore recipe is a great game-day fix without any of harmful added sugars or carbs. Make sure to grab a slice while it’s hot!
Ingredients:
Pizza Crust –
- 1 lb. ground chicken or turkey
- 3 eggs
- 5 oz. pork rinds (pre-ground)
- 1 tbsp grass-fed ghee
- ¼ tsp sea salt
Toppings –
- 8 oz raw cheese
- 10 pieces bacon
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 8-10 slices pepperoni
- sea salt, to taste
Equipment –
- food processor
- parchment paper
- pizza stone (optional)
Follow along with the whole recipe at Ash Eats.
6. Succulent Braised Short Ribs
These tender yet perfectly seared short ribs take a bit longer than some of the other recipes here, but they’re seriously worth the wait.
The recipe calls for a Dutch oven that helps cook the meat evenly. If you don’t have one, it can make a great addition to your kitchen gear, or take this as an opportunity to collaborate with a friend or neighbor who has one. Make a dinner date out of it!
Ingredients:
- 4 lbs. short ribs (about 8 ribs)
- generous amount of salt for seasoning
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 tbsp. tallow or similar cooking fat
Find the full recipe and instructions here.
7. Carnivore Egg Pudding
This easy Keto egg pudding “dessert” is one to plan ahead with so that the pudding has time to set. But it’s oh so satisfying and packed with nutrients like Vitamin D and protein. Each bite is an ode to your health!
Ingredients:
- 5 soft boiled eggs, peeled
- 4 oz. half and half
- 1 tbsp. Grass-fed butter, softened
- 2 ½ tbsp Keto sweetener (optional)
- 1 pinch salt
For full instructions, check out Carnivore Diet.
8. Classic Organ Meat Pie
Another savory breakfast idea, this delicious meat pie is a great way to start the day. Nourish your body with the rich vitality-boosting nutrients provided by beef heart and liver.
Ingredients:
- ½ lb. ground beef
- ½ lb. ground beef heart
- ½ lb. ground beef liver
- 1 tbsp beef tallow or ghee
- 3 eggs
- ½ tsp. salt
Check out the full recipe at Primal Edge Health.
9. Oven-Roasted Bone Marrow
This delectable carnivore recipe is by far the easiest showstopper on the list. These roasted marrow bones are super immune boosting and rich in calcium, making them a great addition to your weeknight rotation.
Ingredients:
- 4 marrow bones
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Fill a large bowl with cold, salted water.
- Add the marrow bones and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.
- Drain the bones and pat them dry. (Be sure to roast the now-soaked marrow bones within 24 hours.)
- Preheat your oven to 450°F.
- Place the marrow bones on a roasting pan and roast for 15-25 minutes. Look for the marrow to start puffing slightly.
- Test to see if the marrow bones are done by sticking a metal skewer into the center of the bone. Remove the skewer and quickly touch it — it should be very hot.
- Serve the roasted bone marrow right away and enjoy!
10. Grass-fed Beef Liver Chips
Looking for a superfood carnivore snack to hold you over until your next meal? Look no further than these carnivore beef liver chips that satisfy that crispy crunch craving and pair perfectly with a carnivore-friendly sauce of your choice.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. beef liver, ground or thinly sliced
Follow along with the full recipe at Primal Edge Health.
11. Carnivore Diet Breakfast Sandwich
This essential carnivore recipe will add happy vibes to your next breakfast. Stacked with flavor and truly nothing short of the perfect animal-based sandwich, give it a try with the full recipe here. You’ll thank us later.
Ingredients:
- 2 sausage patties
- 1 egg
- 1 oz. cheddar cheese
- 1 tsp. ghee
12. Carnivore Steak Nuggets
Tender and delectable, this is the perfect recipe for a hearty, mouthwatering movie snack.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. venison steak or beef steak, cut into chunks
- 1 large egg
- lard for frying
Keto Breading –
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup pork panko
- ½ teaspoon salt
Get cooking with the full recipe and instructions at Health Starts in the Kitchen. Optional keto chipotle dipping sauce included.
13. Grass-Fed Beef Stroganoff
A cozy classic, this carnivore beef stroganoff recipe is perfect for cool evenings.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. grass-fed ground beef
- 1 cup beef bone broth
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp. salt
Don’t miss out on the simplicity of this tasty dish. Follow the full recipe here.
14. Perfectly Grilled Lamb Chops
High in vitamin B12 and heart-healthy Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), lamb is a succulent centerpiece for any meal. These lamb chops have delicious flavor from the grill, but can also be prepared on the stovetop with a brief sear on each side.
Ingredients:
- 8 bone-in lamb rib or loin chops, cut 1 ¼ inch to 1 ½ inch
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp salt
- freshly ground pepper to taste
Find the recipe at Serious Eats and enjoy!
15. Chicken Liver Pate
A classic approach to nutrient-dense chicken liver is making a smooth, creamy pate that is great for dipping pork rinds or to slather over a grilled steak.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. pastured chicken livers, trimmed
- ⅓ cup grass-fed butter or ghee
- ½ tsp. sea salt
- 1-2 tbsp parsley or herbs of choice (optional)
- 2 tbsp. melted grass-fed butter or ghee
If your mouth’s beginning to water and you want to give it a try, check out the recipe at Primal Sam.
16. Smokey Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Thighs
Not only revered for their outward beauty, smokey bacon-wrapped chicken thighs are absolutely delicious. These are a fun and easy way to make a memorable carnivore dinner.
Ingredients:
- 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Kosher salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 pieces of bacon, thinly sliced
Full recipe linked here.
And if you’re looking to dunk these morsels in a scrumptious dip, check out our article on carnivore diet condiments here.
This liver dish is loaded with essential minerals that boost immunity and keep your energy going throughout the day.
Easy to serve up for dinner or a cold breakfast. You can even freeze these little powerhouse meals for later.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- ¼ lb. beef liver ground
- 4 eggs
- 1 tbsp beef tallow
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. herbs de Provence (optional)
Follow along with this recipe here.
18. Savory Brisket Queso
If you have leftover brisket in the house, this recipe is a no-brainer. Enjoy with pork rinds or beef liver chips for dipping.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup finely chopped, cooked brisket
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 8 oz. manchego cheese, grated
Optional –
- 1 pinch dried oregano
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ¼ tsp. garlic and onion powders
Follow along with this epicly delicious recipe here.
19. Carnivore Home Cooked Mac N’ Cheese
Crispy, creamy, irresistible carnivore mac and cheese. A homemade favorite!
Ingredients:
For the “breadcrumbs” –
- 2.5 oz. pork rinds, ground
- 2 oz. shredded parmesan cheese
For the “mac” –
- 2 eggs
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- grass-fed ghee (for pan-frying)
- sea salt, to taste
For the cheese sauce –
- 6 oz. cheese
- 1 cup milk or cream
- 2 tsp. yellow mustard (optional)
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (optional)
- sea salt, to taste
Give this one a try by following the recipe link at Ash Eats.
20. Carnivore Scotch Egg
A nutritional dish that can be eaten any time of day, the scotch egg is a pub food classic that can be made easily in the comfort of your own home. Be sure to make enough for everyone!
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 1 lb. ground beef
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
Optional –
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. paprika
Follow the entire recipe at the Carnivore Diet Coach.
Top 20 Irresistible Carnivore Diet Recipes: The Bottom Line
Though a carnivore diet may at first seem limiting, there is no shortage of creative ways to make the carnivore diet fun and creative. From breakfast sandwiches and hidden liver muffins to classic ribeye and braised ribs, we’ve got you covered.
These carnivore diet recipes will add variety and excitement while providing an unmatched abundance of vital vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and complete proteins that only animal-based eating brings. Reclaim your metabolic health and overall well-being one dish at a time.
Article Sources
- 1. Maroon JC, Bost JW. Omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil) as an anti-inflammatory: an alternative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for discogenic pain. Surg Neurol. 2006 Apr;65(4):326-31. doi: 10.1016/j.surneu.2005.10.023. PMID: 16531187.
- 2. Origins of the Human Predatory Pattern: The Transition to Large-Animal Exploitation by Early Hominins
- 3. Vitamin B12
- 4. Kohen R, Yamamoto Y, Cundy KC, Ames BN. Antioxidant activity of carnosine, hom*ocarnosine, and anserine present in muscle and brain. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 1988 May;85(9):3175-9. doi: 10.1073/pnas.85.9.3175. PMID: 3362866; PMCID: PMC280166.
- 5. Hauschka PV. Osteocalcin: the vitamin K-dependent Ca2+-binding protein of bone matrix. Haemostasis. 1986;16(3-4):258-72. doi: 10.1159/000215298. PMID: 3530901.
- 6. Lehnen, T.E., da Silva, M.R., Camacho, A. et al. A review on effects of conjugated linoleic fatty acid (CLA) upon body composition and energetic metabolism. J Int Soc Sports Nutr 12, 36 (2015). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12970-015-0097-4
- 7. Garg D, Merhi Z. Advanced Glycation End Products: Link between Diet and Ovulatory Dysfunction in PCOS? Nutrients. 2015 Dec 4;7(12):10129-44. doi: 10.3390/nu7125524. PMID: 26690206; PMCID: PMC4690076.
Related Blog Posts
Top 12 Glycine Foods and Health Benefits
Foods
Top 12 Glycine Foods and Health Benefits
Mar 7,2024
+ Read more about Top 12 Glycine Foods and Health Benefits
Tripe: Nutrition, Benefits, and Easy Recipes
Organ Meats
Tripe: Nutrition, Benefits, and Easy Recipes
Mar 4,2024
+ Read more about Tripe: Nutrition, Benefits, and Easy Recipes
Protein In Eggs: Everything You Need to Know
Eggs
Protein In Eggs: Everything You Need to Know
Feb 21,2024
+ Read more about Protein In Eggs: Everything You Need to Know
How to Start a Carnivore Diet: 12 Steps
Carnivore
How to Start a Carnivore Diet: 12 Steps
Feb 11,2024
+ Read more about How to Start a Carnivore Diet: 12 Steps
Subscribe
and Never Miss Dr. Kiltz's Health Tips
- Home
- Blog
- Shop
- Live Video Streams
- Become a Guest on Dr. Kiltz's Podcast
- Join Dr. Kiltz's Keto + Carnivore Support Community
MEDIA INQUIRIES and PODCAST APPEARANCES
Members of the press and potential partners are welcome to contact us regarding Doctor Kiltz and CNY Fertility.
- + Contact our Team
DISCLAIMER: THIS WEBSITE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE
The information, including but not limited to text, PDFs, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website are forgeneral educationalpurposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis,ortreatment,and does notcreate a patient-doctor relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, lifestyle or dietary changes, treatments, and before undertaking a new health care regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.