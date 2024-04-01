Filipino Chicken Adobo Recipe (2024)

By: Vanjo Merano 56 Comments Updated: 11/17/23

Chicken Adobo is a type of Filipino chicken stew. Chicken pieces are marinated in soy sauce and spices, pan-fried, and stewed until tender. The dish gained popularity because of its delicious taste and ease in preparation.

A dish that is classically and quintessentially Pinoy, chicken adobo is a dish that is beloved by many across the country. While there have been several variations of adobo across the years, chicken adobo remains one of the most popular –– and for good reason!

The taste of juicy chicken in a succulent, umami adobo sauce makes chicken adobo a comfort food for all ages. From kids to adults, we can’t get enough of this mouthwatering meal!

What is Adobo Chicken?

A dish and cooking process native to the Philippines, adobo refers to the method of marinating meat, seafood, or vegetables (pretty much anything!) in a combination of soy sauce and vinegar. This marinade also includes other herbs and flavorings like garlic, bay leaves, and whole peppercorns.

Cooking with vinegar and soy sauce

Cooking food in vinegar is no foreign concept to us Filipinos. In pre-colonial times, our ancestors used to cook seafood in vinegar in order to preserve their freshness. Many regard adobo as a spin on kinilaw, which is another traditional cooking method. Kinilaw refers mainly to cooking raw seafood in vinegar and spices. Another similar process is paksiw, which utilizes meat broth in vinegar and spices.

What really sets adobo apart is the presence of soy sauce in its marinade. While vinegar has a pungent aroma and a very distinctly sour taste, soy sauce is on both the sweeter and saltier side. A staple in any Asian household, soy sauce (or toyo) definitely helps in bringing out chicken adobo’s savory taste.

(Here’s a fun fact: did you know that there are different kinds of soy sauce? In Japan especially, there are five different kinds of soy sauce that each have their own unique flavors and uses. The most common one you’ll find in markets is dark soy sauce, or koikuchi. With a deeper color than most other types, dark soy sauce is packed with flavor –– perfect for your chicken adobo!)

Adobo also contains dry bay leaves in its recipe. Although you aren’t to eat them whole, bay leaves lend their subtle, deep flavors to this umami dish. It may not be the star of the show, but your chicken adobo wouldn’t be complete without it.

Where did it originate?

The famous Chicken Adobo originated in the Philippines. The dish is prepared using the Inadobo style of cooking. It means cooking meat or seafood with vinegar and mostly soy sauce. It is a popular method during the olden days when refrigerators and freezers were not yet available because vinegar helps extend the shelf life of food. Another popular variation is pork adobo using pork belly,

How to Cook Chicken Adobo

Cooking Chicken Adobo is quick and simple. This recipe suggests marinating the chicken to make it more flavorful. It is the best way to go if you want to experience authentic Filipino chicken adobo. If you are in a hurry, feel free to skip this step, but make sure to simmer the chicken longer than 30 minutes to better extract the flavors from it.

Marinate the chicken

Start by marinating the chicken in soy sauce and garlic. The garlic needs to be crushed for best results. This process takes 1 hour to 12 hours depending on how flavorful you want the dish to be. Sometimes marinating for an hour is not enough. I think that 3 hours is optimal. The chicken absorbs most of the flavors from the soy sauce and garlic during this step. It is noticeable when you taste the dish after cooking. Note that it is also possible to include the vinegar in this step.

Fry the chicken

The next step is to separate the chicken from the marinade. Make sure to set the marinade aside because it will be used later on. Pan-fry the chicken pieces for 1 to 1 ½ minutes per side. This will partially cook the outer part. It also makes the skin tough enough to withstand stewing later. This means that it will remain intact, which is nice for presentation.

Stew it!

Pour marinade into the pot and add water. Let boil. The bay leaves and whole peppercorn can now be added. The process takes 20 to 25 minutes depending on the quality of the chicken. However, feel free to cook longer in low heat for a super tender chicken adobo.

Add the vinegar. This can also be added as a part of the marinade. Let it cook for 10 minutes and then add sugar and salt. I only add salt if needed. It is important to taste your dish before adding seasonings.

Serve and enjoy

Filipino chicken adobo can be served with or without sauce. If you like it very tasty then continue to cook on an uncovered cooking pot until the liquid completely evaporates.

Cooking Tips and Alternative Ingredients

Chicken adobo is one of the easiest dishes you can make! It is a very straightforward recipe, and one even beginner to novice cooks can follow with ease. It is also an adaptable one; if you’re one to like onions, potatoes, pineapples, or eggs in your adobo, feel free to have it! With so many variations, chicken adobo really has something for everyone.

Marinade

The most important part of cooking chicken adobo is the marinade. The longer you let your chicken marinate in the rich combination of adobo flavors, the tastier it’ll be! I tend to make multiple batches of chicken adobo, so I can cook adobo whenever I feel like it. The longer it stays in the freezer, the more your chicken is able to absorb adobo’s amazing taste.

Marinating can be a time consuming process depending on how you view the situation. Since I cook this often for my family, I usually prepare the chicken ahead of time. I marinate 3 batches of chicken pieces the night before I cook the first batch. Keep the remaining marinated chicken in the freezer for later use.

Tips & Tricks Use any chicken part when cooking Filipino chicken adobo. The common parts that I use are thigh, drumstick, and breast. Dark Soy Sauce is common when for adobo. However, you may use any kind of soy sauce that you prefer. Using light soy sauce is not bad. Coconut aminos will also work. White vinegar is commonly used. Cane vinegar and apple cider vinegar works too. Garlic helps make adobo delicious. Use as many garlic as you prefer. Onions can also be used for chicken adobo. If this is the case, it will need to be sautéed after pan frying the chicken.

Slow cook

If you want your chicken to be a lot tenderer before the actual cooking process, another option you have is letting your chicken marinate inside a slow cooker or crockpot the night before. By leaving it to steep overnight, you are further enhancing its flavors. Putting meat in a slow cooker makes your chicken adobo much juicier; it’ll practically melt in your mouth!

Pairing

You might be wondering, too, about what to serve with chicken adobo. As is the deal with many Filipino dishes, you can never go wrong with pairing your ulam with a heaping bowl or plate of white or brown rice! Simply pouring adobo sauce over rice is a satisfying and delicious treat on its own. Another carb I recommend with chicken adobo is mashed potatoes, or even quinoa if you want something healthier! A refreshing fruit salad may also work in order to cut through that rich, garlicky, umami taste.

Which variation of adobo is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. But if you want to learn how to make the classic chicken adobo, read on.

Have leftovers?

Did you end up making more chicken adobo than you thought you would? This is actually quite a common problem, believe it or not. Regardless, it’s a problem that comes with a fairly easy solution.

If you want to make the most out of your chicken adobo leftovers, turn it into adobo fried rice! This adobo fried rice is the best way to enjoy the adobo you have left. Although I use pork in this recipe, chicken works just as well. Since we Filipinos love rice, incorporating our leftover pieces of another dish we love and mixing them together just makes sense. With or without egg, it’s definitely a treat.

Garlicky, savory, and oh so scrumptious, adobo fried rice is the best thing to wake you up in the morning!

With how delicious chicken adobo is, there’s no wondering why many hail it as the National Dish of the Philippines. Rivaling only the sour sinigang broth, adobo’s unique flavor makes it so beloved.

This recipe for chicken adobo tastes just right and the cooking time is around 30 minutes. The best way to eat chicken adobo is to have it with warm white rice. The combo is simply known as Chicken Adobo and Rice. Pouring some of the adobo sauce over rice before eating is a good idea because it makes it more flavorful.

Try this Filipino Chicken Adobo Recipe and let me know what you think.