Traditional Scottish Clapshot Recipe (+Video!) - Larder Love (2024)

Author: Karon Grieve
Recipe
No Burns supper or self respecting haggis wouold be complete without clapshot, that deliciously creamy mixture of potatoes and swede, chives and the very best butter.
What is clapshot?
A strange word I know but actually it originates in the Orcadian dialect where the dish of clapshot comes from.
Clapshot is a simple vegetable dish of mixed turnips (swede if you live in England, turnip if you life in Scotland!) and potatoes. They are mashed together with chopped up chives for extra flavour and lots of creamy butter. O
Originally dripping would be used to mash the vegetables together but nowadays butter is more commonly used.
Clapshot is traditionally served with haggis on Burns Night.
Check out my other traditional Scottish recipes here on Larder Love.
Ingredients
- Turnip, or swede if you life south of the border.
- Potatoes (any good mashing potatoes are fine here, I like King Edwards or Marris Piper potatoes.
- Butter
- Chives
- Salt and pepper
Alternative ingredients
You can use onion instead of chives, but don’t use too much or you will overpower the dish.
How to make clapshot
- Peel and chop the potatoes and turnip and cut into cubes of similar size
- Boil these in salted water till both are tender
- Drain and mash the vegetables together. I like to keep a wee bit of texture in my clapshot and not make it uniformly smooth. It’s up to you if you want it to be completely creamy or have a bit of texture.
- Beat through the butter and snipped up chives and season well with salt and black pepper.
Top with some extra snipped chives and a knob of butter.
Make ahead
You can make your clapshot up to a day in advance and just keep it covered in the fridge, cover with foil and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve the dish.
Storage
You can keep this in the fridge for up to 2 days in a covered container and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost thorughly before reheating till piping hot.
How to serve clapshot
Traditionally clapshot is served alongside haggis instead of seperate neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes).
Serve your clapshot with any hearty winter stew.
Clapshot goes perfectly with a roast chicken, pork or beef or just with a steak or chops, whatever you fancy.
Looking for more vegetable side dishes to make at home? Then check out these recipes before you go;
Whisky glazed Vichy style carrots (+Video!)
Gigantes Plaka (Greek giant beans in rich tomato sauce)
Black eyed beans with fennel and spinach
Greek warm leek salad (prasosalata)
Finally, if you do try this recipe don’t forget to leave a comment/star rating below as I just love to hear from readers. Want more Larder Love? Then follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter and sign up for my newsletter too of course.
Photos And Tips AboveMost of my recipes have step by step photos and useful tips plus videos too, see above.
Traditional Scottish Clapshot
Karon Grieve
A super easy and tasty dish of mashed potatoes and turnip traditionally served with haggis but perfect with lots of other dishes too
4.58 from 7 votes
Print Recipe Comment Bookmark Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Course Side vegetable dish
Cuisine Scottish
Servings 4 people
Calories 136 kcal
Ingredients
- 500 g potatoes
- 500 g turnip swede (its the same thing)
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp chives finely chopped
- salt and pepper
Metric – US Customary
Instructions
Peel and chop the potatoes and turnip into pieces about 1.5cm and place in a pan with enough water to cover, add salt and bring to the boiol cover and boil for about 20 minutes till tender,
Drain and mash the vegetables together in the pan, add the butter and most of the chives (reserve some to decorate the dish) and salt and pepper
Serve with extra chives and a knob of butter
Video
Notes
Serve clapshot with haggis for a traditional Burns Supper. However, it goes just as well with a traditional roast dinner or with pork chops, steak etc.
Nutrition
Calories: 136kcalCarbohydrates: 30gProtein: 4gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 1mgSodium: 99mgPotassium: 780mgFiber: 5gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 80IUVitamin C: 52mgCalcium: 63mgIron: 1mg
My Top Tips*Always read the full recipe first. *Assemble all your ingredients and everything you need before you start. *For baking check the size of tins I’m using as this makes a big difference to your cakes. * I use medium sized eggs unless otherwise stated. * I use extra virgin olive oil unless otherwise stated. * I use unsalted butter unless otherwise stated. * Check out My Preserving Kit!
Tried this recipe?Mention @LarderLove or tag #LarderLove