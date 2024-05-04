Traditional Scottish Clapshot Recipe (+Video!) - Larder Love (2024)

Recipe

No Burns supper or self respecting haggis wouold be complete without clapshot, that deliciously creamy mixture of potatoes and swede, chives and the very best butter.

What is clapshot?

A strange word I know but actually it originates in the Orcadian dialect where the dish of clapshot comes from.

Clapshot is a simple vegetable dish of mixed turnips (swede if you live in England, turnip if you life in Scotland!) and potatoes. They are mashed together with chopped up chives for extra flavour and lots of creamy butter. O

Originally dripping would be used to mash the vegetables together but nowadays butter is more commonly used.

Clapshot is traditionally served with haggis on Burns Night.

Check out my other traditional Scottish recipes here on Larder Love.

Ingredients

Turnip, or swede if you life south of the border.

Potatoes (any good mashing potatoes are fine here, I like King Edwards or Marris Piper potatoes.

Butter

Chives

Salt and pepper

Alternative ingredients

You can use onion instead of chives, but don’t use too much or you will overpower the dish.

How to make clapshot

Peel and chop the potatoes and turnip and cut into cubes of similar size

Boil these in salted water till both are tender

Drain and mash the vegetables together. I like to keep a wee bit of texture in my clapshot and not make it uniformly smooth. It’s up to you if you want it to be completely creamy or have a bit of texture.

Beat through the butter and snipped up chives and season well with salt and black pepper.

Top with some extra snipped chives and a knob of butter.

Make ahead

You can make your clapshot up to a day in advance and just keep it covered in the fridge, cover with foil and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve the dish.

Storage

You can keep this in the fridge for up to 2 days in a covered container and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost thorughly before reheating till piping hot.

How to serve clapshot

Traditionally clapshot is served alongside haggis instead of seperate neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes).

Serve your clapshot with any hearty winter stew.

Clapshot goes perfectly with a roast chicken, pork or beef or just with a steak or chops, whatever you fancy.

