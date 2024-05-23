Ultimate Banana Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Everyone needs a fantastic Banana Bread Recipe in their repertoire and this one is my absolute favorite bread recipes! It’s the kind of banana bread that is so moist and delicious it’s sure to cure whatever ails you. It’s like being wrapped up in a warm comfy blanket!

Why You’ll Love This:

It’s extra moist and fluffy and just melts in your mouth!

Speckled with pecans and dark chocolate the texture and flavors are just divine!

It mixes up in 2 bowls, no electric mixer is necessary! And it also uses pantry staples so you probably have most of the ingredients on hand.

My favorite way to serve it is to slice it into large thick slabs and leave it on a cutting board allowing guests to serve themselves.

It freezes beautifully and you can reheat it a slice at a time, enjoying a “freshly baked” slice anytime you get the craving!

Tips for Making The Best Banana Bread

The key to this bread is to use very ripe bananas, they should be mushy and practically black!

Because bananas that look like this have a lot more sugar in them, and will also give you a lot more banana flavor.

Use vegetable or canola oil, instead of butter. Oil is a pure fat, whereas butter has milk solids in it. The pure fat will guarantee an extra moist banana bread

Add 1/4 cup of water to the mix, this will make your bread soft and fluffy and won’t weigh in down the way milk would.

How To Ripen a Banana Quickly!

If you do not have dark speckled bananas sitting on your counter, no problem! Here’s how you can do it quickly!

Place unripe bananas on a sheet pan lined with foil

Bake at 300F for 10 minutes

Flip bananas and bake for another 10 mins

Bananas will be black all over and mushy inside

Scoop out the sweet sticky banana and proceed with the recipe as directed! It’s the most genius trick that allows you to enjoy banana bread anytime you like!

A Word About Sweetness

My Banana Bread recipe video is one of my most popular videos on YouTube, having been viewed over 1.5 Million times as of this writing, and the biggest debate is over the sweetness.

Some say it’s perfect (I would fall into that camp) and some want it sweeter.

Here’s the thing, if you are using very ripe bananas you will have all the sweetness you want, plus a full tablespoon of vanilla extract and the chopped dark chocolate make it plenty sweet for me.

BUT if you really have a sweet tooth or your bananas aren’t that ripe, you could add another 1/4 cup of sugar to the recipe below.

How to Store the Bread?

If you don’t devour this bread in a day, it will last 3-4 days wrapped in wax paper and then covered in aluminum foil.

Keep it refrigerated to preserve its freshness.

Or this banana bread also freezes beautifully, just slice it into thick slices and put it in individual ziplock bags.

It’s so moist that if you stack the slices together in one big bag they may be hard to separate.

Then to reheat it, wrap a slice in some paper towel and microwave it for 30-40 seconds and it will taste like the day you made it!

