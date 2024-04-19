Use It Up! 11 Recipes for Leftover Ricotta (2024)

- In The Kitchen
Don’t let leftover ricotta go to waste! It’s a tasty addition to many of your favorite recipes. Try it in pancakes, pound cakes, pasta, pizza, and more!
Ricotta is one of the best things about life. That may be a bold statement, but I stand by it! Its creamy texture pairs well with so many ingredients and its mild flavor can enhance any savory or sweet dish.
It’s really easy to make Homemade Ricotta -- this is a great way to use up milk or yogurt. Whether you make ricotta from scratch or buy it at the store, making sure you have ideas to make the most of what’s sitting in your fridge is always a good idea.
You can freeze it, but I prefer to eat it on my morning toast with a little jam. If you’re looking for something with a little more pizzazz, put leftover ricotta to good use with these recipes!
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Ricotta cheese adds a creamy richness to these pancakes that will have you swooning! These extra-fluffy pancakes are the best way to start the day.
Pasta with Spinach, Artichokes and Ricotta
Frozen artichokes, fresh spinach, and creamy ricotta come together in a delightful dish. It can be on the table in under 30 minutes. How’s that for winning?
Mint Ricotta Stuffed Shells
Stuffed shells are one of the best things on this planet, but add in a little mint to the mix? They basically become the best thing in the universe. Go ahead and give it a whirl. You won’t regret it!
Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pound Cake
Wait a minute — ricotta in a pound cake? You betcha! It takes the place of some of the butter and flour in this recipe and it’s sure to win the hearts of everyone who is lucky enough to try it.
Lemony Spaghetti with Peas and Ricotta
If ever there was a dish that screams SPRING, this is it! Bright lemon flavor, fresh peas (although you can use frozen if that’s what you have) and creamy ricotta make up one terrific trio.
Zucchini Ricotta Frittata
Seriously so fun to say and it’s even more fun to eat! Who thought ricotta and frittata would become best friends? Welp, they are and it’s glorious!
Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi
Why yes, gnocchi CAN be made with ricotta! It’s much more forgiving than the potato version, so if you’ve ever wanted to try making gnocchi but haven’t made the plunge, now’s your chance.
Tomato Ricotta Tart
You could very well call this an appetizer, but I call it lunch. It’s simple, fresh, and will charm the socks off your taste buds.
Three-Cheese Pesto Lasagna
If you want to make a dish that’s a little unconventional, try adding pesto to lasagna! It’s simply delightful and will still give you that warm cozy, comfort food feeling lasagna brings.
Honey Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
The divine combo of honey, ricotta, and lemon is what sets this French toast apart from all the other recipes out there. Just one of these slices is enough to fill you up, so dig in!
Tortilla Pizza with Onions, Mushrooms, and Ricotta
Ever thought of using ricotta as a sauce for pizza? Sounds a tad outrageous, but it works! Just be sure to keep the toppings on the thin side so the tortilla crust can stay nice and crispy!
