From Lentil Patties With Lemon Tahini Dip to No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars: 10 Vegan Recipes that Went Viral Last Week! (2024)

When everyone’s got their eyes on a recipe, you know it must have something special that you will want to try! That’s the case for these 10 vegan viral recipes that went viral last week. They’re some of the best, and trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss out on these incredible viral recipe creations from our bloggers!

1. Lentil Patties With Lemon Tahini Dip

Source: Lentil Patties With Lemon Tahini Dip

These Lentil Patties With Lemon Tahini Dip by Mitch and Justine Chapman are seasoned to perfection and full of plant-based protein. Dunk one in the garlicky lemon tahini dip, and we promise you’ll be licking your fingers clean.

2. Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing

Source: Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing

This Crunchy Thai-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Peanut Dressing by Molly Thompson is packed with flavor (hello, red chile paste!), vibrant colors, and plenty of vitamins and nutrients to help fight inflammation. We love to make this on a Sunday and throw several portions in meal prep containers to take for lunch throughout the week. You can add fresh herbs to brighten it up—my favorites are cilantro and Thai basil.

3. Vegan Shrikhand (with Jaggery)

Source: Vegan Shrikhand (with Jaggery)

Shrikhand is a beloved dish in India and is often enjoyed as a cooling dessert after a spicy meal. It is traditionally made with dairy curd. Thankfully, it is one of those recipes that can be veganized easily! All you have to do is replace the dairy curd with a plant-based one and you’re good to go. This Vegan Shrikhand (with Jaggery) by Namrata Edward Ksh*tij takes hardly 10 minutes to whip up once you have the hung curd ready. It is so smooth and velvety and tastes divine! You can also make a luscious “fruit cream” dessert by serving a scoop of this shrikhand over a bowl of chopped assorted fruits like mangoes, bananas, grapes, strawberries, and chiku.

4. No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Source: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

A No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars by Molly Thompson is always a good recipe to have in your repertoire. Sometimes I’m rushing out the door with my coffee in hand and have to run back inside to grab one of these granola bars. As a new mom, I love having simple, healthy snacks like this on hand.

5. Blueberry Cheesecake Bars

Source: Blueberry Cheesecake Bars

These Blueberry Cheesecake Bars by Robin Browne use fresh blueberries as the topping and boy are they DREAMY. This is a baked vegan cheesecake, which is pretty rare. You can usually find recipes for raw cheesecake recipes (which are still amazing) but sometimes you want a more classic version and just because you are vegan doesn’t mean you should have to miss out. The filling of this vegan blueberry cheesecake is creamy to the MAX. It’s going to be hard to stop after one square, just saying.

6. Pizza Rolls

Source: Pizza Rolls

Fluffy, moist, savory and cheesy. These vegan pizza rolls are the perfect way to satisfy your pizza cravings! These Pizza Rolls by Alexandra and Eian are made just like cinnamon rolls, but with pizza flavor!

7. Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant

Source: Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant

Baigan choka, or roasted mashed eggplant, is to Trinidad and Togabo what baba ghanoush is to the Middle East. It is traditionally made by roasting eggplant over a grill until it’s charred and infused with smoky flavor, then scooping out the inside and mashing it with roasted peppers, tomatoes, onion, garlic, and butter. This Baigan Choka: Trinidadian Roasted Eggplant by Nita Ragoonanan is a delicious, flavorful, and creamy dish that’s best served with paratha or any kind of flatbread.

8. Filipinx-Style Spaghetti

Source: Filipinx-Style Spaghetti

Filipinx spaghetti is a Filipinx adaptation of Italian spaghetti that has a distinctively sweet sauce, topped with “hot dogs” and grated cheese. This Filipinx-Style Spaghetti by Food Empowerment Project is typically served on special occasions.

9. Tejuino

Source: Tejuino by Mitch and Justine Chapman

Cool off with a tall glass ofsweet, tangy, and refreshingtejuino. This fermented corn drink has been around for centuries, and you’ll be happy to know it’s extremely easy to make at home!

10. Pineapple Tepache

Source: Pineapple Tepache

Pineapple tepache is a naturally fermented drink originating in Mexico. This Pineapple Tepache by Jamie Rafteryproduces a delicious refreshing homebrew.

