Vegan Christmas Dinner - The Best Recipes for your Christmas feast (2024)

Are you looking for delicious vegan Christmas dinner recipes? If so, you’ll find them here! It’s the most magical time of the year, and vegans definitely don’t have to give up their favorite holiday treats. From appetizers to main dishes to desserts, these vegan Christmas dinner recipes will make your festive holiday season to the highlight of the year! The perfect vegan dinner for happy and delicious holidays, completely without meat and cruelty to animals!

This post for a perfect vegan Christmas dinner contains:

vegans mains such as lentil meatloaf or vegan wellington festive vegan side dishes like red cabbage, potato dumplings or hasselback potatoes Delicious sauces Vegan soups like creamy mushroom soup or pumpkin soup Sweet desserts (linzer cookies, cinnamon rolls etc.) Christmas cake such as my popular Chocolate Cookie Butter Cake with Speculoos



Vegan Christmas Dinner: Mains

Many classic main courses can be easily and deliciously adapted for a vegan Christmas dinner. Whether meatballs or meat loaf – with my recipes you will get through the holidays well.

Lentil Roast (Vegan Meatloaf)

Impress your whole family with this easy Vegan Lentil Meatloaf recipe – it’s perfect for the upcoming holiday celebrations and simply the best meat-less roast you can make! The taste and texture of this lentil loaf will transport your taste buds to a whole new world and the sweetness of the cranberry chutney glaze is what brings all the flavors perfectly together. Serve it for Christmas dinner or enjoy it any time!

Vegan Mushroom Wellington

This vegan mushroom Wellington makes a great meatless vegan roast recipe that will definitely impress non-vegans too! It’s very easy to make, hearty, flavorful and so delicious!

Vegan Beet Wellington

This vegan beet meatloaf wrapped in flaky puff pastry is a plant-based version of the classic Beef Wellington with mushroom duxelles. Using a combination of kidney beans, and beets gives this scrumptious holiday side dish a meaty texture, savory flavor, and naturally beautiful red color but you can also make this vegan roast with other vegetables and lentils. It’s the perfect side dish for your vegan Christmas dinner!

Vegan Swedish Meatballs

This is the best vegan Swedish meatballs recipe – These no-meat balls “Koettbullar” are incredibly delicious, rich in plant-based protein from lentils, meaty in texture and can be made soy-free and gluten-free. They are coated in a simple creamy vegan gravy, making it to the perfect comfort food for vegans and non-vegans alike!

This easy No-Meat Balls (Vegan Meatballs) with Mushroom Gravy recipe is the ultimate comfort food – Serve over Mashed Potatoes for the perfect Thanksgiving or Christmas or weeknight dinner!

Vegan Cevapcici

Cevapcici are delicious sausages or meatballs from the Balkans and can be easily made vegan and gluten-free with chickpeas instead of meat! Besides chickpeas, my vegan cevapi recipe also contains soy-free sunflower mince and flavorful spices to ensure the perfect meaty consistency and best flavor! You can fry, grill, or bake them in the oven for your vegan Christmas dinner!

Vegane Christmas Dinner: Sides

No Christmas menu without red cabbage, spaetzle etc. Click through my recipes so that your vegan Christmas dinner will be a success and you won’t have to miss out on anything.

Vegan Potato Bake (Creamy Potatoes au Gratin)

This Vegan Potato Bake (Potatoes au Gratin) with Mushrooms and Zucchini is comfort food at its best! It’s creamy, flavorful, “cheesy”, healthy, satisfying and very easy to make! Perfect as a main course or side dish for a delicious dairy-free holiday lunch or dinner!

Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Making this best creamy Vegan Mashed Potatoes with roasted garlic recipe is so quick and easy! Transform those good ‘ol potatoes into this flavorful golden side dish using basic plant-based ingredients and a few simple steps! It’s gluten-free, dairy-free and so flavorful – a certified crowd-pleaser!

Homemade Vegan Gnocchi

These homemade vegan gnocchi are super light, pillowy, and fluffy small potato dumplings that are easy to make with just 4 ingredients! With this simple step by step instruction and short recipe video, you’ll quickly become a gnocchi master!

German Cheese Spaetzle

Mit diesem Rezept kannst du vegane Käse-Spätzle ohne Ei in nur 15 Minuten einfach und schnell selber machen! Serviere diese köstlichen Spätzle-Nudeln ganz klassisch mit veganer Käse-Sauce, karamellisierten Zwiebeln und Pilzen oder wähle eine andere cremige Rahm-Sauce für das perfekte Soulfood!

Vegan Potato Noodles (German Schupfnudeln)

Homemade Crispy Vegan Potato Noodles with sourkraut and mushrooms instead of traditional bacon – This popular German Schupfnudeln recipe is the best soul food for everyone! My recipe for homemade Schupfnudeln is egg-less, gluten-free, and tastes like the original Swabian potato dumplings, or even better! If you don’t like mushrooms, you can use tofu or serve the finger-shaped noodles with other sauces.

Crispy Hasselback Potatoes with Garlic and Rosemary

These crispy baked Hasselback potatoes with roasted garlic and rosemary are the best easy side dish for a healthy vegan lunch or dinner! They‘re crispy on the edges, soft and creamy in the center and just so delicious! This recipe is a very old one but it’s really one of my all-time favorites – so here’s the updated version with new photos!

Vegan Croquettes with Spinach

Crispy on the outside, soft and creamy on the inside – that’s how I like croquettes best. Unlike traditional croquettes, these croquettes are not made of potatoes but they are filled with a creamy vegan low-fat béchamel sauce made of plant-based milk and spinach. You do not need to deep fry them in much oil, you can simply fry them crispy with a little bit of oil in a pan or skillet. This recipe is easy to make and you can also choose the gluten-free option. These vegan croquettes are incredibly delicious and perfect for your Christmas dinner.

Potato Croquettes

These Homemade Vegan Potato Croquettes are perfectly golden crispy on the outside but soft and creamy on the inside, similar to Tater Tots! The recipe is super simple but so delicious and can easily be made gluten-free, too! You can stuff these mashed potato rolls with vegan cheese, scallions, dill, or other herbs. Pair them with your favorite dip or enjoy it as they are for a great appetizer, snack, or side dish!

Vegan Potato Cakes

These cheesy vegan potato cakes are quick and very easy to make! It makes a simple and tasty side dish, dinner or lunch, and it’s the best way to use up leftover potatoes!

German Bread Dumplings

These easy Vegan German Bread Dumplings (Semmelknoedel) make the perfect quick and satisfying side dish to complete your favorite hearty meal. You can pair them with creamy sauces, and any vegan meat, mushroom, or lentil dishes. Try this delicious comfort food recipe to serve for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, or any other day!

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This quick and easy 10-minute recipe for perfectly Roasted Brussels Sprouts with toasted almonds and vegan feta is healthy, low-carb, naturally gluten-free and a delicious side dish for any holiday meal! The Brussels sprouts are golden brown and slightly crispy on the outside, while soft and tender on the inside. It’s a flavorful veggie dish that’s simply delicious!

Braised Red Cabbage with Apples

This easy Braised Red Cabbage with Apples recipe is the perfect simple vegan side dish that’s healthy, delicious, and a great way to add color to many hearty meals. It’s a traditional favorite family recipe that should not be missing from the vegan Christmas dinner!

Vegan Christmas Dinner: Sauces

Nothing beats a delicious sauce.

Easy Vegan Gravy

This best homemade vegan gravy is flavorful, delicious, yet quick and easy to make – It’s a favorite classic recipe that goes well with many hearty dishes!

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

This is the best vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe that is easy to make, and ready in 20 minutes! It’s healthy, creamy, so delicious and can easily be made gluten-free and nut-free, too! Serve this creamy mushroom sauce with pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or to any sides you like.

This hearty vegan mushroom and lentil ragu recipe is a delicious, protein-rich and healthy take on the classic Italian Bolognese pasta sauce but loaded with depth earthy flavors of meaty mushrooms! Serve the wholesome lentil ragu sauce with your favorite pasta variety like gluten-free spaghetti, pappardelle, and lasagna, or over mashed potatoes, creamy polenta, gnocchi, rice or just with naan!

Vegan Christmas Dinner: Soups

Would you like a soup as a starter? I have compiled my favourite recipes for vegan soups here.

Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Soup

This easy vegan cauliflower soup recipe is incredibly creamy, healthy, so delicious, and the best way to warm up! It’s made with simple 5-ingredients and ready in just 20 minutes!

Sweet Potato Soup

This creamy vegan sweet potato soup with carrots, ginger and coconut milk is a delicious, healthy recipe that’s quick and easy to make. Served with crusty roasted bread, this creamy soup makes the perfect appetizer for Christmas dinner or any other day!

Vegan Potato Leek Soup

This Best Creamy Vegan Potato Leek Soup is an easy one-pot recipe made with only 5-ingredients in under 30-minutes! The dairy-free soup is simple, healthy, delicious and perfect as a quick and satisfying appetizer, side or main dish for lunch or dinner!

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

This vegan roasted pumpkin soup is super creamy, delicious, and healthy! It’s very easy to make, full of pumpkin flavor, and the best way to warm up in fall!

Cream of Mushroom Soup

This best easy vegan cream of mushroom soup with crispy garlic bread is a quick 20-minute recipe, using simple ingredients – It’s a hearty, delicious, rich and super creamy soup, that is flavorful, dairy-free, and perfect as a side dish or appetizer for your vegan Christmas dinner!

Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup with Curry Cashews

This creamy vegan Thai-inspired carrot ginger soup with roasted spicy curry cashews is a delicious immune-boosting recipe that’s easy to make in just 20 minutes. It’s flavorful, simple, healthy, and low on calories!

Creamy Tomato Soup

This homemade creamy vegan tomato soup recipe is quick and easy to make in under 20-minutes! It is made with fresh juicy tomatoes, roasted garlic, and onion which makes the soup rich in flavor and so delicious! Since it freezes and reheats very well, it is also perfect to make ahead.

Creamy Mushroom Rice Soup

This creamy mushroom rice soup makes a delicious cozy weeknight dinner that’s perfect for any season! It is easy to make and has all the hearty flavors you love! This Recipe is vegan, healthy, dairy-free and gluten-free.

Vegan Christmas Dinner: Desserts

Sweet desserts and snacks are a must at Christmas. Whether nut bars, biscuits or apple pie, with my recipes even non-vegans will be surprised.

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

This Vegan Gingerbread Cookies Recipe is the perfect holiday treat and makes a delicious homemade Christmas gift for kids and adults alike! They’re soft and chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside and perfectly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and molasses.

Linzer Cookies (Vegan Spitzbuben Biscuits)

These easy vegan Linzer cookies (German Spitzbuben) are delicious homemade biscuits made with simple vegan shortcrust pastry and filled with jam! They sweeten not only any coffee or tea party but make also a lovely gift idea for Valentine’s Day or Christmas!

Vegan Cinnamon Star Cookies

With this simple homemade cookie recipe you can bake the best vegan cinnamon stars (German Zimtsterne) for the Christmas holiday season! These cookies are perfect not only as a holiday snack, but also for decorating Christmas cakes and pies! They are flour-less, naturally gluten-free, dairy-free, and made without eggs and butter.

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

The Best easy vegan cinnamon rolls with cashew frosting. They’re soft, fluffy, and delicious. Furthermore, they’re healthier than the average cinnamon buns are because they contain no white sugar, no eggs and are dairy-free! Ideal for a snack, breakfast, or dessert.

Vegan Nut Bars

These easy vegan nut bars (German Nussecken recipe) are delicious cookie corners made with a pastry base, apricot jam filling, and crunchy caramelized hazelnut topping. It’s a super simple baking recipe that everyone will love!

Mini Apple Pies

These crispy vegan Mini Apple Pies with simple homemade apple pie cinnamon filling are fun to make and easy to eat as muffins or tarts! They’re very delicious and perfect to take to a party or enjoy as a sweet snack or dessert with ice cream and caramel sauce!

Apple Pie Roll-Ups

These vegan oven-baked Apple Pie Toast Roll-Ups are super easy to make in just 20 minutes. It’s a delicious breakfast or dessert with a sweet apple-cinnamon filling. Serve these vegan French Toast warm and crispy for a perfect snack.

Apple Turnovers

These vegan Apple Turnovers are the healthier and homemade version of the famous McDonald’s hot apple pie pockets – It is a quick and easy recipe using ready-made puff pastry, fresh apples, cinnamon, and a few other pantry-staple ingredients!

Apple Blondies with Caramel

These soft and chewy vegan apple blondies with caramel sauce combine the flavors of apple cake and apple pie bars into one cinnamon-spiced fall dessert! The blondie recipe is very quick and easy to make, requiring less simple ingredients but SO delicious! So let’s start making them!

Vegan Christmas Dinner: Cakes

A delicious cake simply cannot be missed on the Christmas holidays.

Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Streusel

This Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Streusel will be your new favorite go-to apple recipe! It’s soft, moist, topped with crunchy crumbles, and super simple yet incredibly delicious. The perfect afternoon treat or dessert to serve your family or friends after a scrumptious meal.

Vegan Apple Pie

This simple vegan Apple Pie is the perfect dessert with the best Apple pie flavor! The recipe is very easy and can be made gluten-free and sugar-free. A delicious treat for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and just everyday!

Vegan Apple Tart

This French Apple Frangipane Tart is a simple vegan recipe with a soft and moist almond cake filling, delicious crisp apples on top, all baked in a crisp pastry pie crust.

Christmas Stollen Bread

This German Christmas Stollen is a flavorful, moist, and delicious Fruit Bread Cake recipe that’s easy to make vegan without eggs, dairy butter and milk! The perfect festive pound cake for Advent season and Christmas holidays!

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

This is the BEST vegan pumpkin pie recipe made with simple ingredients and easy homemade pie crust! It’s rich, creamy, flavorful and perfect to make ahead for a delicious no-fuss fall dessert that is even healthy!

Vegan Chocolate Cookie Butter Cake with Speculoos

This vegan chocolate cookie butter cake has soft layers of chocolate sponge, iced with a simple speculoos Biscoff frosting, and topped with cinnamon stars. It’s a delicious recipe that is perfect for a vegan Christmas dinner, a birthday party or any occasion where cookies are welcome!

Cranberry Cake

This Cranberry Cake is made of fluffy Vegan Vanilla Cake layers, a homemade Cranberry Compote Filling and a creamy Frosting. It’s not only the perfect Christmas Cake but also for any time!

Cranberry Orange Bread

This vegan cranberry orange bread is moist, soft, delicious and easy to make in one bowl! Serve it with or without cinnamon streusel for a perfect breakfast, brunch or healthier dessert!

Vegan Pumpkin Bread

This Best Vegan Pumpkin Bread is as soft, moist, fluffy, and incredibly delicious as a healthier cake, but so easy to make in one bowl using simple pantry ingredients! The recipe is healthy, dairy-free, eggless and it can be easily made gluten-free, too!

Cranberry Crumb Cake

This Cranberry Crumb Cake not only looks incredibly festive, but it also tastes super delicious! It’s layered with vegan Cheesecake and topped with Sugared Cranberries making it the perfect dessert for your vegan Christmas dinner.

