Vanilla Custard Slice – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 47 Comments
Vanilla Custard Slice – delicious, soft, creamy and so simple dessert! Vanilla Custard Slice is definitely Love at first bite!
Creamy and delicious cake and very quick and easy to make is this Vanilla Custard Slice. I have made this cake so many times so I can say that it is one of the favorites in my family. You can slice it in smaller or bigger cubes also you can add whipped cream or powdered sugar but I know that you will like any combination.
There are many similar recipes out there for this Vanilla Custard Slice but all of these recipes have something different so I think that depends on your taste. My recipe which I am going to share with you today I have got a long time ago, but when I made it for the first time I listed in my weekly menu immediately.
This is one of the creamiest and so delicious vanilla recipes which you can make for a very short time. Every time I made this Vanilla Custard Slice I return to childhood when my Grandma made this cake for my sister and me so that is the best reason for sharing this recipe with you. If you are expecting friends and you don’t want to make classic cakes make this Vanilla Custard Slice and I am sure that it will be love at first bite.
I am a fan of quick and creamy desserts so this Vanilla Custard Slice is my choice very often. I recommend you to make this recipe. It is really simple and you don’t need decoration only powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy in this creamy Slice and Vanilla taste!
Vanilla Custard Slice Recipe
Prep time:
Cook time:
Total time:
Vanilla Custard Slice - delicious, soft, creamy and so simple dessert! Vanilla Custard Slice is definitely Love at first bite!
Ingredients
- 2 sheets store-bought puff pastry, thawed
For custard:
- 8 cups of milk
- 2 cup granulated sugar
- 2½ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 eggs
- 3 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180ºC (350ºF).
- Put pastry sheets onto two rectangle baking trays lined with non- stick baking paper and prick all over with a fork, but do not go all the way through the pastry. Bake 20-25 minutes or until puffed up and golden. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. The whole sheet of pastry cut out the shape according to the size of rectangle pan 9x13 inch and a second sheet of pastry cut into squares (about 12), that will be the top of the cake
For the custard:
- Pour the milk into a medium saucepan, bring the milk up to a simmer, then remove from heat.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and flour until very smooth
- Pour into the saucepan with milk and mix to combine well, add vanilla extract
- Return to the heat, stir constantly over medium-low heat until the custard boils and thickens
- Remove custard from heat
- Pour the custard over the pastry in the prepared rectangle pan 9 x 13inch, gently put remaining cut out the sheet of pastry on top of the vanilla custard layer
- Refrigerate at least 3-4 hours or until set.
- Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kiku says
Can this be made with coconut milk? Or any alternative milk?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi, I haven’t tried with coconut milk, but you can use it. Good luck and enjoy!
Janet campbell says
What does it matter keep saying good luck
Reply
Carl Reno says
The 2 1/2 cups of flour in the cup of sugar in the four eggs do not Wisk very well it looked like a cookie dough when I was done with it
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Carl, cook longer until the dough thickens. Good luck!
Reply
Joanne says
I agree with you. It was very stiff. I did add in an extra egg. It was a little better but I found that once I started whisking it into the milk, which took a lot of elbow grease, it got to the right consistency. I must say that I didn’t ever get a perfectly smooth custard but I’ll know what to expect
Reply
Chelsea says
This recipe confused me. The puff pastry wasn’t enough to make a complete topping. Also, when putting the custard on top of the bottom layer, there was too much custard and it spilled over the side until I squished down the pastry. Would have been useful information.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Chelsea, try to use a deeper dish. Good luck!
Reply
channel says
what kind of milk did u use?
Reply
Judy says
I don’t understand what to do with the second sheet of puff pastry. Do you cut it into squares before it’s baked? If you cut it into squares after it’s baked, wouldn’t you have to put it on top of the custard one by one?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Judy, when you bake second sheet then you need to cut it into cubes and add on the top custard. Good luck!
Reply
Vickie says
Hi Judy. Frankly I would just leave the top crust off altogether. It doesn’t really add anything to the dish. What if someone wants just a small piece of cake? Keep an eye on the custard towards the end of the baking time and if it seems like it’s getting too browned/dry just loosely put a piece of aluminum foil over it.
Also, a few other ideas. You might try using brown sugar instead of white. Try replacing the vanilla with lemon extract. If you don’t have powdered sugar for the top try sprinkling cinnamon sugar on top or drizzle some fudge or caramel over it.
Hope this gives you some ideas. Seriously, though, leave that top crust off altogether.
Reply
Tanja says
This is “krempita”, just Google it under that name and look at the pictures. You cut the upper crust into squares, but their size is up to you.
Reply
Nancy Gee says
What is a square 9×12 pan?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
I’m sorry, it’s a mistake. Rectangle, not square. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
Anne says
How long will this keep. Can I make it two days in advance.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Anne, you can make it two days advance but not more then two days.The taste won’t be the same. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
Molly says
I can’t wait to make this for my mother in law for Valentines Day! Custard is her favorite and this looks delicious! If I was to make it today, do I store at room temp or in the fridge or should I wait and just make it tomorrow?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Molly, you can store it in the fridge. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
Jeanette says
Instead of whisking can you use an electric mixer
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Jeanette, you can use an electric mixer. Good luck!
Reply
Claudia McCulloch says
Well, I should have read the responses. I ended up putting on gloves and “working” the sugar/egg/flour mixture. I’m not hopeful. I cooked it for a good bit of time and I still see small clumps of flour. I tasted the custard and it “smacks” of flour. I’ll finish it off and see what happens. Wish me luck!
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Claudia, I hope you’ll like the taste. Good luck!
Reply
Dorothy says
Hi there. With all due respect, I wonder if there’s a typo in the recipe? Like others, the eggs, sugar and flour was like cookie dough and I certainly couldn’t “pour” it into the milk. I had to put a bit of “dough” in a separate bowl, add a ladle of hot milk and whisk like mad until it was smooth, add more dough, more milk, whisk etc. It was very thick to begin with and only got thicker as it cooked. And mine too tasted like flour. The picture just looks so yummy though! I’m going to try it again but with 1 1/2 cups of flour instead of 2 1/2 cups.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Dorothy, try to use a little bit of milk to make mixture thinner stirring constantly. When your mixture is thinner then return it to the heat. Good luck!
Reply
Tanja says
Just reserve a portion of milk (one cup, cca) and stir it in after you beat eggs and sugar. Just stir in milk and flour alternately so that it does not clump! Afterwards, quickly stir in the hot milk (the whole amount at once), then put the mix back in the pot and stir until it thickens. If this is too much flour, try 8,5 oz (240 grams) of flour + 7 oz (200 grams)of cornflour for 8 cups (1,9-2 liters) of milk. Good luck!
Reply
lea says
Yummy if you’re a custard lover. So good! Not too sweet, just right. I loved the texture
Reply
milica says
I made this yesterday. It is unbelievably good!!
Reply
Nova says
Waaay way too much flour it was a thickened gluggy mess. Disappointed will try much easier Vanilla slices there are a lot out there but this one did not deliver.
Reply
Amber says
I feel that your instructions were very off. Looking at the other replies you never addressed people struggling with whisking the “cookie dough-like” flour mixture. Does this happen to you?
I read another custard recipe that had you whisk milk/cream into the flour sugar mixture first, then cook and add the eggs.
I probably will not do this recipes again. I was not able to get the custard smooth. We’ll see how it tastes though when its done.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Amber, Don’t be alarmed if the mixture is very thick and hard to stir, make sure when you add them to the milk, you whisk vigorously to prevent cookie-dough. Hope that helps!
Reply
mia says
I make this slices long time ago and I have to say that is very nice and delicious.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
I’m glad you like the recipe, Mia! 🙂
Reply
lea says
I make this slices long time ago and I have to say that is very nice and delicious.
Reply
Sharon says
I’m not quite sure about the puff pastry. It comes square, should I roll into a rectangle shape before baking it? I didn’t and it definitely came out square.
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Hi Sharon, I’m sorry, my mistake. Yes, you should roll into rectangle shape before baking it. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
Mickie Annderson says
Ok……. Im not trying to be rude or anything but I read all your comments and you keep saying ” Good Luck!” Maybe try to use something else……. Just trying to give some life advice. Sorry for any offense
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Thanks for the advice, Mickie! 🙂 Maybe I’ll try to use something else.
Reply
Pinky Lee says
It was fab! But then I went to culinary school and am a retired Graphic Designer, Chef and Sportboat Captain…. nothing to hard here for me! All the ladies at my crafting club request it every week…. and since I have chickens and an abundance of eggs… they like it! I hate to read the posts of the whiners that complain or keep trying to change a good thing.
Reply
Rhall says
I had to make this.. looking at the photo. I love a Vanilla Slice!
May I suggest and say to mix the eggs and sugar with a hand whisk then add the flour bit by bit whisking between. It works better and stays smooth and silky. Continue with recipe..when heating custard and see a lumpy’ness’ add a little unsalted butter (tsp) continue stirring til smooth.
I have made this tonight and can’t wait for it to chill down .??
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Thank you for the suggestion, Rhall! 🙂 I’m glad you like the recipe!
Reply
Jaime says
Maybe puff pastry rose to the top of the custard. 😩 I don’t know what went wrong.
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Hi Jaime! Sorry, but I don’t know either without more information. Have more luck next time! 🙂
Reply
Jill says
I would love to see a you tube demo on this
Reply
Kate says
For the egg and sugar mix I used cornflour rather than all purpose (40g) much easier to whisk together, when the milk came to the boil I then added it gradually to the egg mixture whisking continuously then returned it back to the heat, once it starts to thicken remove from the heat and add some vanilla extract and 40g of butter this leaves a seriously smooth and tasty custard!!
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Thank you for such a nice comment, Kate!
Reply
Freda H says
Not that good, tastes floury!
Reply