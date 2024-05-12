Vanilla Custard Slice – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

Vanilla Custard Slice – delicious, soft, creamy and so simple dessert! Vanilla Custard Slice is definitely Love at first bite!

Creamy and delicious cake and very quick and easy to make is this Vanilla Custard Slice. I have made this cake so many times so I can say that it is one of the favorites in my family. You can slice it in smaller or bigger cubes also you can add whipped cream or powdered sugar but I know that you will like any combination.

There are many similar recipes out there for this Vanilla Custard Slice but all of these recipes have something different so I think that depends on your taste. My recipe which I am going to share with you today I have got a long time ago, but when I made it for the first time I listed in my weekly menu immediately.

This is one of the creamiest and so delicious vanilla recipes which you can make for a very short time. Every time I made this Vanilla Custard Slice I return to childhood when my Grandma made this cake for my sister and me so that is the best reason for sharing this recipe with you. If you are expecting friends and you don’t want to make classic cakes make this Vanilla Custard Slice and I am sure that it will be love at first bite.

I am a fan of quick and creamy desserts so this Vanilla Custard Slice is my choice very often. I recommend you to make this recipe. It is really simple and you don’t need decoration only powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy in this creamy Slice and Vanilla taste!

3.8 from 12 reviews Save Print Vanilla Custard Slice Recipe Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 35 mins Total time: 50 mins Vanilla Custard Slice - delicious, soft, creamy and so simple dessert! Vanilla Custard Slice is definitely Love at first bite! Ingredients 2 sheets store-bought puff pastry, thawed For custard: 8 cups of milk

2 cup granulated sugar

2½ cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs

3 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup powdered sugar for dusting Follow Yummiest Food on Pinterest Instructions Preheat oven to 180ºC (350ºF). Put pastry sheets onto two rectangle baking trays lined with non- stick baking paper and prick all over with a fork, but do not go all the way through the pastry. Bake 20-25 minutes or until puffed up and golden. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. The whole sheet of pastry cut out the shape according to the size of rectangle pan 9x13 inch and a second sheet of pastry cut into squares (about 12), that will be the top of the cake For the custard: Pour the milk into a medium saucepan, bring the milk up to a simmer, then remove from heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and flour until very smooth Pour into the saucepan with milk and mix to combine well, add vanilla extract Return to the heat, stir constantly over medium-low heat until the custard boils and thickens Remove custard from heat Pour the custard over the pastry in the prepared rectangle pan 9 x 13inch, gently put remaining cut out the sheet of pastry on top of the vanilla custard layer Refrigerate at least 3-4 hours or until set. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.