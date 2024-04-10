14 Amazing Recipes With Caputo Fioreglut Gluten-Free Flour (2024)

Caputo Fioreglut Gluten-Free Flour is quickly gaining popularity in the gluten-free baking world due to it's superior quality and excellent results, especially when making pizza. Even though Caputo gluten-free flour was developed with pizza in mind, many have found this flour is great for other gluten-free recipes as well.

You can use this flour to make everything from savory yeast breads to sweet cinnamon rolls. Don't stop there, you can even use this flour to make fresh pasta. Check out some of the best recipes made with Caputo Fioreglut right here.

Jump to: What is Caputo Fioreglut?

Ingredients in Caputo Fioreglut

What is Gluten-Free Wheat Starch?

How to Get the Best Results From This Flour

Pizza Recipes

Savory Bread Recipes

Sweet Bread Recipes

Pasta Recipes

FAQ

More Delicious Gluten-Free Recipes You'll Love

Comments and Ratings

What is Caputo Fioreglut?

Caputo Fioreglut is a gluten-free flour blend made with top-quality selected gluten-free ingredients. It is ideal for savory baked products such as pizza, bread and focaccia.

This special gluten-free flour is made with all natural ingredients and imported from a company in Italy, Mulino Caputo, which is known for their high quality Italian flour.

Even though this flour is gaining in popularity, it tends to cause a stir amongst the celiac and gluten-free community. Those who have tried it, seem to love it and are blown away by the results compared to different flours they've tried. Others won't even go near it due to one certain ingredient it contains.

Ingredients in Caputo Fioreglut

The ingredients in Caputo Fioreglut are as follows:

Gluten-Free Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Buckwheat Flour, Rice Starch, Psyllium Seed Fibre, Thickener: Guar; Flavoring.

You may have noticed that "red flag" ingredient, gluten-free wheat starch. That ingredient is sure to send a lot of people for the hills, but the company states this product is specifically formulated for people with gluten intolerance. It is approved safe for use by the Italian Ministry of Health (the green symbol on the front of the bag) and allowed to be labeled gluten-free by the FDA.

When contacted for more information, Mulino Caputo shared with me that Fioreglut is tested at every batch for gluten residues with a certified lab and the result average is less than 5 ppm gluten.

Even still, you might be wondering, how can this be?

What is Gluten-Free Wheat Starch?

Gluten-free wheat starch is just what the name implies, it is the white, powdery starch portion of the wheat plant, akin to corn starch or potato starch.

You can read more about it in this article all about gluten-free wheat starch. In short, wheat starch is soluble in water. You can remove wheat starch from flour by making a simple dough and washing it to dissolve the starch it in water. Gluten on the other hand is not soluble in water, so it is left behind in the process. The starchy water can then be dried, leaving behind only the starch. The starch can then be used as a thickener or to improve texture of baked goods.

If handled properly and validated, gluten-free wheat starch is considered safe to consume on a gluten-free diet, even for those with celiac disease. The resulting product can also be labeled gluten-free so long as it meets the FDA requirements for gluten, which is <20ppm.

While many people still are not comfortable with this product, gluten-free wheat starch is becoming ever more popular. It is now found in several grocery store items in the U.S., like these gluten-free croissants and this gluten-free frozen pizza.

**All this to say it should be noted that gluten-free wheat starch is not safe for someone with a wheat allergy.**

How to Get the Best Results From This Flour

Many of these recipes are yeast breads and in order to get the best results, here are a few tips and helpful equipment you might need in your gluten-free kitchen:

Use the proper yeast. A lot of the recipes here on Wheat by the Wayside call for instant yeast. This is because it is easier to work with and can be mixed right into the dough without dissolving it first. Also, many of the recipes don't require a second rise because the structure of gluten-free breads just can't handle being punched down and risen again, so instant yeast works perfectly for this application.

A lot of the recipes here on Wheat by the Wayside call for instant yeast. This is because it is easier to work with and can be mixed right into the dough without dissolving it first. Also, many of the recipes don't require a second rise because the structure of gluten-free breads just can't handle being punched down and risen again, so instant yeast works perfectly for this application. Use a stand mixer. A kitchenmaid stand mixer, or another type of heavy duty mixer, is so helpful for these breads. Proper mixing before you allow the dough to rise is really important. While it can be done by hand, if you plan to make a lot of these doughs, a stand mixer is a worthwhile investment.

A kitchenmaid stand mixer, or another type of heavy duty mixer, is so helpful for these breads. Proper mixing before you allow the dough to rise is really important. While it can be done by hand, if you plan to make a lot of these doughs, a stand mixer is a worthwhile investment. Use the flat paddle. Speaking of stand mixers, when it comes to gluten-free dough, you can ditch the dough hook. Always use the flat paddle attachment. This is because our doughs are more wet and and batter-like than a traditional bread dough.

Speaking of stand mixers, when it comes to gluten-free dough, you can ditch the dough hook. Always use the flat paddle attachment. This is because our doughs are more wet and and batter-like than a traditional bread dough. Check the internal temperature. Sometimes it's hard to tell when a bread is fully baked in the center. You can alleviate this concern by checking the internal temperature with a digital instant read thermometer. The target temperature for most baked goods is 205°F.

Sometimes it's hard to tell when a bread is fully baked in the center. You can alleviate this concern by checking the internal temperature with a digital instant read thermometer. The target temperature for most baked goods is 205°F. Get some parchment paper. A piece of parchment paper is your best friend in the gluten-free kitchen. Parchment helps us get our pizzas in the oven and also helps roll up cinnamon rolls.

Now, on to the recipes!

Pizza Recipes

If you're still on the hunt for gluten-free pizza crusts that actually taste like pizza, look no further than these wonderful recipes! From classic thin crust to thick and fluffy, there's a pizza for everyone!

The Best Gluten-Free Pizza You'll Ever Make If you're constantly let down by gluten-free pizza dough recipes, you must try this one made with Caputo Fioreglut! You will be surprised just how close to the real deal this pizza is. Use this dough to make pizzas in your home oven or outside in a wood-fired pizza oven! Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Level up pizza night with gluten-free Chicago-style deep dish pizza! This authentic recipe features a rich and buttery crust, filled to the brim with a generous amount of gooey cheese, topped with a chunky tomato sauce! Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Detroit Style Pizza This gluten-free Detroit style pan pizza has a fluffy focaccia-like crust with a crispy square edge. You will be blown away that this is gluten-free! Get the recipe →

Savory Bread Recipes

This flour makes the finest quality breads and dinner rolls that are unbelievably soft and fluffy! The perfect addition to your dinner menu! And now you don't have to miss out on your favorite bagels or English muffins for breakfast! Perfect with a slather of cream cheese or to make a breakfast sandwich!

Gluten-free Hawaiian Rolls A Gluten-free Hawaiian Rolls recipe so delicious and easy to make, you'll be coming back for more! The perfect complement to any dinner! Also great for slider buns buns! Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Brioche Burger Buns These homemade gluten-free brioche burger buns, made with Captuo Fioreglut, are rich and soft! The perfect complement to your favorite summertime burgers! Get the recipe →

Gluten-free Yeast Dinner Rolls Soft and fluffy gluten-free yeast dinner rolls that taste so good they could pass as regular rolls! These easy pull-apart rolls are light, soft, and airy thanks to a Caputo Fioreglut gluten-free flour. Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Soft Dinner Rolls Simple and easy recipe for soft, fluffy gluten free soft dinner rolls with the perfect chew. Can be made in less than 2 hours. Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Brioche (Dairy-Free Option) It does not get any more delicious than this gluten-free brioche bread! This easy, homemade gluten-free bread is soft, rich, and buttery. Perfect when eaten warm from the oven, toasted, or made into french toast! See Also Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits Recipe » LeelaLicious Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free No-Knead Focaccia This Gluten-Free No-Knead Focaccia Recipe is a flavor-packed bread with a crisp exterior and super fluffy, tender, slightly chewy crumb. Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free New York Style Bagels You’ll feel like you’re in a New York deli with these gluten-free bagels. Chewy on the outside and soft and squishy on the inside. Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free English Muffins These gluten-free English muffins are soft and chewy with all the nooks and crannies! Get the recipe →

Sweet Bread Recipes

Finally, you can have soft and fluffy cinnamon rolls that remind you of the gluten-filled ones you miss so much! Try the traditional version with cream cheese frosting or a prune-filled sticky bun! Hot-cross buns with Fioreglut are perfect for Easter.

Soft & Fluffy Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls This is the ultimate gluten-free cinnamon roll recipe! This recipe creates the most delicious cinnamon rolls that are actually soft and fluffy!Topped with tangy cream cheese frosting, amazing! Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Prune Sticky Buns with Pecan Caramel Topping Take breakfast to the next level with these gluten-free prune sticky buns with gooey cinnamon pecan caramel topping. These rolls are absolute heaven! Made from scratch, soft and fluffy! Perfect for weekend baking, Christmas morning breakfast, or a special brunch. Get the recipe →

Gluten-Free Hot Cross Buns Fluffy gluten-free hot cross buns made with spiced yeast dough, plump raisins, and a cross of sweet icing. These traditional buns are the perfect complement to Easter dinner. Get the recipe →

Pasta Recipes

Caputo Fioreglut can also be used to make fresh pasta. The dough is soft, pliable, and easy to work with! You won't even believe this pasta is gluten-free!

Gluten-Free Fresh Pasta Fresh gluten-free egg noodleswithonly four ingredients. This rich dough ispliable and easy to work with. The egg noodles have a delicious taste andsturdy texturethat does not fall apart when cooked! Get the gluten-free egg noodles recipe →

Gluten-Free Fresh Lasagna Sheets Make the best lasagna from scratch starting with this homemade gluten-free lasagna noodles recipe. These noodles are soft, yet sturdy, and have the same great taste and texture as regular pasta! Get the recipe →

I hope you enjoy this roundup of gluten-free recipes utilizing this great gluten-free flour. While this Caputo flour is a little bit pricey, many find the final product to be well worth the investment! The bottom line is this is the best gluten-free flour, especially for yeast breads and pasta.

Gain access to our FREE exclusive mini-series:

Gluten-Free Baking and Lessons Learned!

Plus, be the first to know about new recipes and exciting announcements!

📩 Sign up for the Mini-Series Here! 📩

FAQ

Is Caputo Fioreglut safe for celiacs? Yes, this product is safe for someone with Celiac disease. The product is tested and verified to contain less than 5ppm gluten, which is even stricter than the FDA guidelines for gluten-free food. Is Caputo Fioreglut really gluten-free? Yes, Caputo Fioreglut is batch tested and verified to contain less than 5ppm gluten. It is approved gluten-free by the FDA and the Italian Ministry of Health. Does Caputo gluten-free flour have xanthan gum in it? Caputo Fioreglut does not contain xanthan gum. The blend contains guar gum and psyllium seed fiber as binders. Is Italian 00 flour gluten-free? 00 flour is not gluten-free because it is typically made from wheat flour. Unless the product is specifically labeled gluten-free, you should assume it contains high levels of gluten. The term 00 (double zero) refers to the grind size of the flour, 00 being the finest grind.

More Delicious Gluten-Free Recipes You'll Love

If you love these Caputo Fioreglut recipes, I have a feeling you'll like these recipes, too! Enjoy!