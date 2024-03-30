Vegan Broccoli Casserole Recipe (2024)

Vegan Broccoli Casserole recipe – take that classic holiday side dish and make it dairy-free this Thanksgiving. This dish has alluring steamed broccoli and tantalizing sauteed mushrooms, bathed in a cashew milk sauce. Top it with crispy onions, bread crumbs, or even crackers for the perfect final touch to the perfect side dish.

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Broccoli Casserole

When the holidays roll around, it’s pretty common for people to throw caution to the wind when it comes to food and drinks. However, when it comes to being vegan, there’s no throwing your heart to the wind. That’s why recipes like this vegan broccoli casserole, my Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, and my Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes are a delicious must! No, you’re not sacrificing that flavor, you’re not missing out at all!

It’s really easy to make and I promise it’s not complicated in the slightest. It’s one of the easiest recipes you’ll be making for the holidays, I guarantee it! Really, it’s so good that those who don’t normally eat vegan will devour it without even realizing anything has changed. There’s something extremely satisfying about that aspect of it, ha!

How to Make Vegan Broccoli Casserole for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Prep – Steam or boil the broccoli until just cooked, not mushy, and set aside. Saute the onion until translucent in a skillet. Add mushrooms – Along with the sea salt and cook until wilted. Add the white wine and thyme. Cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated. Mix remaining ingredients – In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients, except the broccoli, and mix well. Add to the pan of mushrooms. Simmer – Simmer until thickened and then add broccoli. Bake – Transfer mixture to a casserole dish, top with desired toppings, and broil for a few minutes. Enjoy!

Tips and Variations

Storage – Store in an airtight container inside the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in the same type of container in the freezer for up to one month.

– Store in an airtight container inside the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in the same type of container in the freezer for up to one month. Reheating – Reheat this dish by placing it in an oven-safe dish and cooking until heated through. You can also use the microwave for a quicker option.

– Reheat this dish by placing it in an oven-safe dish and cooking until heated through. You can also use the microwave for a quicker option. WFPB + Plantricious compliance – Use water in place of the oil for this type of compliance.

– Use water in place of the oil for this type of compliance. Topping Suggestions – There are quite a few toppings you could use for this dish. Some of my favorites are crispy onions, salty crackers, panko bread crumbs, crushed corn flake cereal, etc.

– There are quite a few toppings you could use for this dish. Some of my favorites are crispy onions, salty crackers, panko bread crumbs, crushed corn flake cereal, etc. Add soy curls – These are a great way to add more protein to the recipe. They also function as a nice vegan chicken option.

– These are a great way to add more protein to the recipe. They also function as a nice option. More add-ins – You can add in cooked rice such as brown or wild rice, farro, quinoa, or even plant-based cheese to “beef” it up even further.

– You can add in cooked rice such as brown or wild rice, farro, quinoa, or even plant-based cheese to “beef” it up even further. Make it gluten-free – You can swap out the flour for rice flour or chickpea flour to make this entirely gluten-free.

How Much Rice for Broccoli Casserole?

If you’re wanting to add rice to your casserole, I often stick with about 1 cup of wild rice. However, if you want to add more rice, that’s up to you, it just might dry out the recipe if you don’t compensate. So you’ll want to add more liquid to the recipe if you’re adding in a lot more rice. You also want the rice to already be cooked before adding it in.

What to Serve with Broccoli Casserole?

This delicious dish can be served as a side along most main dishes. It’s a staple holiday traditional dish, which means it definitely sits alongside all those holiday dinner classics like the Best Vegan Mac and Cheese,Classic Bread Stuffing and Thanksgiving Vegan Holiday Roast, flawlessly. Of course, it goes well with dinners outside of the holidays as well. Some of my favorite dishes to serve it with are these Vegan Steaks, Meatless Ribs, Paprika Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower Steaks, Vegan Flatbreads, Tofu Scramble, etc.

Truth be told you could totally serve this vegan broccoli casserole on its own as it’s hearty enough. Plus, it’s easy and healthy making for a satisfying recipe in general. Add in some rehydrated and pan seared soy curls for more protein or even rice to “beef” it up for a stand alone dish.

More Vegan Side Dishes:

Garlic Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Eggless Potato Salad

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Coconut Spinach Rice Pilaf

Best Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

Best Green Bean Casserole

Vegan Stuffing

Ultimate Vegan Mashed Potatoes .

Vegan Broccoli Casserole Vegan Broccoli Casserole recipe - take that classic holiday side dish and make it kind and dairy free this Thanksgiving.This dish has alluring steamed broccoli and tantalizing sauteed mushrooms, bathed in a cashew milk sauce. Top it with crispy onions, bread crumbs, or even crackers for the perfect final touch to the perfect side dish. Print Recipe Prep Time:10 minutes mins Cook Time:25 minutes mins Total Time:35 minutes mins Ingredients 1 lb broccoli florets or you can mix half broccoli + half cauliflower

3/4 lb oyster mushrooms chanterelles, trumpet or shiitakes

1 small yellow onion diced

1/4 cup dry white wine

2.25 cups cashew milk

2 tbsp whole wheat pastry flour or gluten free flour

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2.5 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp sea salt or to taste

6 sprigs fresh thyme Topping suggestions: crispy onions, salty crackers, panko bread crumbs, corn flakes cereal, smoky tempeh etc... US Customary - Metric See Also The Best Stuffing Recipe (Classic Thanksgiving Dish) Instructions Steam or boil the broccoli florets until al dente, not mushy. Set aside. 1 lb broccoli florets

In a medium size skillet sautee the onion with a drizzle of olive oil until translucent (or a splash of water for WFPB + Plantricious compliance). 1 small yellow onion

Add the mushrooms and a pinch of sea salt and continue cooking until they start to wilt. Add the white wine and thyme, turn up the heat and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated. 3/4 lb oyster mushrooms, 1/4 cup dry white wine, 6 sprigs fresh thyme

Meanwhile In a small bowl or a blender mix together the cashew milk, flour, nutritional yeast, onion and garlic powder and sea salt until combined without any lumps. Add the mixture to the pan with the mushrooms and stir to combine. Simmer for a few minutes until thick and creamy. 2.25 cups cashew milk, 2 tbsp whole wheat pastry flour, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, 2.5 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp sea salt

Add the cooked broccoli and combine.

Transfer the mushroom broccoli mixture to a broiler proof casserole dish and top with your choice of crispy onions, saltine crackers or panko bread crumbs. Broil for a couple of minutes until golden brown to your liking on top. Serve hot with my Thanksgiving Wild rice and olive oil mashed potatoes! crispy onions, salty crackers, panko bread crumbs, corn flakes cereal, smoky tempeh etc... WFPB + Plantricious To make this recipe compliant make sure to omit any oil and sautee in water, wine or veggie stock instead. Notes Storage - Store in an airtight container inside the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in the same type of container in the freezer for up to one month.

- Store in an airtight container inside the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in the same type of container in the freezer for up to one month. Reheating - Reheat this dish by placing it in an oven-safe dish and cooking until heated through. You can also use the microwave for a quicker option.

- Reheat this dish by placing it in an oven-safe dish and cooking until heated through. You can also use the microwave for a quicker option. WFPB + Plantricious compliance - Use water in place of the oil for this type of compliance.

- Use water in place of the oil for this type of compliance. Topping Suggestions - There are quite a few toppings you could use for your broccoli casserole. Some of my favorites are crispy onions, salty crackers, pan bread crumbs, corn flake cereal, etc.

- There are quite a few toppings you could use for your broccoli casserole. Some of my favorites are crispy onions, salty crackers, pan bread crumbs, corn flake cereal, etc. Add soy curls - These are a great way to add more protein to the recipe. They also function as a nice vegan chicken option.

- These are a great way to add more protein to the recipe. They also function as a nice vegan chicken option. More add-ins - You can add in cooked rice such as brown or wild rice, farro, quinoa, or even vegan cheese to “beef” it up even further.

- You can add in cooked rice such as brown or wild rice, farro, quinoa, or even vegan cheese to “beef” it up even further. Make it gluten-free - You can swap out the flour for rice flour or chickpea flour to make this entirely gluten-free. Nutrition Calories: 131kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 437mg | Potassium: 840mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 819IU | Vitamin C: 106mg | Calcium: 74mg | Iron: 3mg Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: broccoli casserole, plant based, vegan, Servings: 4 people Calories: 131kcal Author: Florentina

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes