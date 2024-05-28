Our 10 Top Pinterest Recipes of 2019 (2024)

From spicy Thai chicken to fluffy cakes, our Pinterest boards were busy with pins and repins all year. We took a look back at the recipes our Pinterest followers pinned and shared the most, and now we're sharing our most popular pins of 2019 with you. Pin these recipes yourself. Create a new board of dinner inspiration. You're sure to find a new recipe you'll want to try in this roundup.

01of 10 Easy Meatloaf View Recipe A classic dinner any time of year, this easy homemade meatloaf was our most pinned recipe on Pinterest in 2019. This is also a great dish for company, as it comes together quickly and bakes to tender perfection while you finish the side dishes and set the table. "My 6 yr old had 2 huge pieces and my hubby even had leftovers for breakfast the next morning while we were all still sleeping," Allrecipes user GIGI9801 wrote. 10 Best Side Dishes for Meatloaf

02of 10 It Won't Last Cake View Recipe The recipe name says it all: This cake is so good, you may not even get a slice before everyone else devours it. Reminiscent of a hummingbird cake (it's made with bananas, pineapple, and pecans), this bundt cake evokes the best memories of banana bread with a hint of warming cinnamon. There's no frosting, but you can finish it for presentation with a dusting of powdered sugar — if it doesn't disappear before you get the sifter out of the cabinet.

04of 10 Janet's Rich Banana Bread View Recipe Dear Janet, thank you for a fantastic banana bread recipe. We're not the only ones who think it's quite special — this recipe was repinned thousands of times in 2019. The best part about this recipe is how easy it is; you'll have most of the ingredients in your kitchen already. No sour cream? No problem. Yogurt works well, too.

05of 10 Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai) View Recipe See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! This homemade version of a popular Thai restaurant dish has more than 500 reviews and 5 stars. It was also pinned thousands of times in 2019. But all of those things don't hold a candle to the saucy chicken dinner that's loaded with flavor and still ready in under 30 minutes. When you try this version from Chef John, you'll never want to order takeout again.

06of 10 Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste View Recipe Baked, boiled, mashed, diced — you may think you've tried potatoes every way imaginable, but until you've tried these, you're still missing out. You'd never guess how these potatoes were cooked if you didn't have the recipe. A combination of boiling and broiling renders the potatoes silky soft with a just-right hit of crispy crunch.

07of 10 The Best Thai Coconut Soup View Recipe "This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had," recipe creator Jessica wrote. "You won't be disappointed with this one!" In fact, more than a thousand cooks were so satisfied with this Thai soup that the recipes has 4.5 stars. If you make Thai or southeast Asian food regularly, you'll likely have many of these ingredients in your fridge and pantry. If this is your first time cooking Thai foods, you'll soon find a lot to love in these ingredients and the wonderful flavors that make. Let this soup be a warm welcome.

08of 10 Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole View Recipe It's not difficult at all to understand why this casserole was one of our top pins of 2019. (It was one of our most popular recipes on Facebook in 2019, too). It exudes comfort food and warmth. With toasty stuffing (it's a quick-cooking mix) and rotisserie chicken, you're just over an hour from one of the most comforting dishes you can make any time of the year.

09of 10 Orange Fluff Cake View Recipe Bright citrus flavors shine through the cloud-like texture of this bundt cake. This cake recipe may be especially delicious in the winter, when you crave fruit but find your choices limited to orange, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus. (Not that we're complaining.)