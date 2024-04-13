Vegan Holiday Recipes: The Best Desserts (2024)

My favorite thing about the holidays is time spent with family, however, my second favorite thing has to be the delicious food! After you’ve finished your holiday feast it’s time to dig into delicious desserts! We have compiled some of the most drool-worthy desserts you’ll want to make sure are on your table this year.

These desserts range from pie recipes to cakes and a few unique recipes you may not have thought of. All of these recipes are dairy-free and vegan-friendly! This just means all the more guests can indulge in these treats! The best part is even if you don’t follow a plant-based diet you’ll love them too!

2

1. Pecan Pie

Enjoy the flavors of pecan pie in the perfect sized portion for one! These mini pies are adorable and would look lovely on your dessert table.

If you can’t find store-bought vegan pie crust this recipe will provide you with a link to make your own at home. The pecan pie filling is made up of maple syrup, coconut sugar, raw pecans, and a few other ingredients. Everyone will be begging you for this recipe!

https://www.yummymummykitchen.com/2016/12/mini-pecan-pies-vegan.html PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: YUMMY MUMMY KITCHEN

3

2. Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Apple pie may be one of the most traditional holiday desserts. This apple pie recipes get an upgrade for two reasons. Firstly, it’s dairy-free and vegan-friendly and second, it has delicious flavors of salted caramel.

Make this pie to complete your holiday dinner and your guests will go crazy for it. Don’t be surprised when there aren’t any leftovers.

http://wallflowerkitchen.com/salted-caramel-apple-pie-vegan/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: WALLFLOWER KITCHEN

4

3. Cherry Pie

Enjoy a delicious cherry pie this holiday season! This recipe gets a healthy makeover because it doesn’t contain any butter or refined sugars.

This recipe will walk you through step-by-step on how to make the homemade crust and filling. It has the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors and could be the perfect guilt-free dessert you’ve been looking for!

https://www.savorynothings.com/vegan-cherry-pie/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: SAVORY NOTHINGS

5

4. Pumpkin Pie

Do you enjoy traditional pumpkin pie over the holidays? Then you need to try this delicious vegan pumpkin pie recipe.

You’ll need to begin with a pie crust. If you’d like to save time and if it’s available, purchase a store-bought vegan pie crust. If not, within the ingredient list you’ll be provided with a link to make your own at home! Further, the creamy pumpkin pie filling is made with full-fat coconut milk, brown sugar, pumpkin, and a few delicious seasonings!

https://itdoesnttastelikechicken.com/easy-vegan-pumpkin-pie/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: IT DOESN’T TASTE LIKE CHICKEN

6

5. Gingerbread Cake

The smell of gingerbread always reminds me of the holidays! It has this lovely spicy aroma that is nostalgic. Instead of a pie, perhaps you’d enjoy indulging in a delightful gingerbread cake for dessert.

The spicy and delicious flavors come from ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and fancy molasses. If you aren’t drooling already the smell of it baking will surely make you!

https://www.imagelicious.com/blog/vegan-gingerbread-cake PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: IMAGELICIOUS

7

6. Peppermint Chocolate Cupcakes

Along with gingerbread, peppermint also reminds me of the holidays. The red and white colors fit in perfectly with the festive colors of the holidays!

Also, peppermint and chocolate make an excellent pair and that is why you need to try these vegan peppermint chocolate cupcakes. Not only does this recipe provide instructions on how to create the cupcake batter but they’ll walk you through how to make the delicious frosting too!

https://itdoesnttastelikechicken.com/vegan-peppermint-chocolate-cupcakes/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_term=471373318_16526938_104863 PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: IT DOESN’T TASTE LIKE CHICKEN

8

7. Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake

While you sip on a cranberry co*cktail this holiday season consider making this cranberry orange loaf cake for your holiday dessert! This loaf cake contains the perfect balance of tart and sweet flavors and will have your guests dazzled just by the sight of it.

You’ll experience flavors of tart cranberries, sweet sugar, and zesty orange. While you wait for the cake to bake in the oven, whip up the lovely orange glaze that you can drizzle on top.

https://neuroticmommy.com/2015/11/25/vegan-cranberry-orange-loaf-cake PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: NEUROTIC MOMMY

9

8. Fruit Cake

I’ll admit it, fruitcake isn’t generally on my dessert radar when it comes to the holidays. However, when I stumbled upon this recipe it had to make this delicious dessert list!

A traditional fruitcake gets a healthy vegan makeover! It’s so simple all you need are 3 ingredients! You can enjoy it as is or spice it up by adding in a dash of cinnamon and allspice! You may really surprise yourself when you discover how much you like this version of fruitcake.

http://www.southerninlaw.com/2014/12/easy-gluten-free-and-vegan-fruit-cake-recipe-with-no-added-sugar-healthy.html PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: SOUTHERN IN LAW

10

9. Peppermint Brownies

In addition to peppermint cupcakes, you may want to make a batch of these lovely peppermint brownies. I love brownies because they’re ooey-gooey and chocolatey! And this recipe proves that you can still obtain that same consistency in a vegan version!

In replacement of an egg, you’ll create a flax egg. This will help bind all the ingredients together! Then you’ll combine flour with cocoa powder, white and brown sugar and a few other ingredients. To give the brownies the lovely festive flavor you’ll add a dash of peppermint extract.

https://www.mydarlingvegan.com/vegan-peppermint-brownies/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: MY DARLING VEGAN

11

10. Healthy Christmas Tree Cupcakes

These adorable Christmas tree cupcakes would look lovely on your dessert table. Everyone will be lured in by the vibrant green color and will be shocked to hear that they are healthy too!

The cupcakes are not only vegan-friendly but they’re gluten-free too! The rich chocolate cupcake is complimented with creamy cashew and matcha green tea frosting.

https://www.wayfair.co.uk/ideas-and-advice/chocolate-christmas-tree-cupcakes-with-matcha-icing-S8917.html PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: WAYFAIR

12

11. Sugar Cookies

Cookiesmight be the most underrated dessert. Cakes and pies are delicious but cookies can earn a spot on your dessert table too!

Share a plate of classic sugar cookies this holiday season. This lovely treat is definitely vegan but you won’t even notice! They’re made up of simple ingredient’s and your kids will have fun making them with you! For more vegan holiday cookie recipes read HERE.

https://www.yummymummykitchen.com/2012/12/the-best-sugar-cookies-shhhh-theyre.html PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: YUMMY MUMMY KITCHEN

13

12. Candy Cane Fudge

Gourmet fudge would make another delightful dessert to enjoy this holiday season! This fudge, however, is perfect for the holidays because it has flavors of peppermint!

Its velvety texture is so drool-worthy and everyone will want the recipe! All you’ll need to make this fudge is vegan margarine, icing sugar, cocoa powder, peppermint flavor, soy milk, and candy canes. You’ll prepare the fudge on the stovetop and then allow it to cool in the fridge!

https://www.womaninreallife.com/2013/12/vegan-candy-cane-fudge.html#.VjwPlrerTIU&_a5y_p=4758885 PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: WOMAN IN REAL LIFE

14

13. Black Forest Trifle

This black forest trifle is stunning but it’s also incredibly healthy too! Many of us tend to overindulge during the holidays so if you’re seeking a rich delicious dessert but need to scale back in the sugar department then you need to try this recipe!

The luxurious mousse is made up of avocados, bananas, cocoa powder, dates, and cinnamon. The whipped cream is made up of coconut milk, vanilla extract, and maple syrup. Lastly, the trifle is made up of frozen dark cherries! It’s sinfully delicious and secretly healthy, what is not to like?

https://karalydon.com/recipes/vegan-gluten-free-black-forest-trifle/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: KARALYDON

15

14. 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

You don’t need a gourmet chocolate store when you can have an easy recipe like this! These delicious chocolate truffles only require 3 simple ingredients. These include vegan chocolate chips, full-fat coconut milk, and coconut oil.

Begin by making the chocolate ganache on the stovetop. Once complete you’ll need to let the ganache set for at least 6 hours to overnight. When it becomes hard you’ll be able to roll the ganache into teaspoon size balls. Freeze the rolled ganache and then dip in melted chocolate soon after. You can add a holiday touch to these chocolate truffles by sprinkling crushed candy canes on top!

https://www.mydarlingvegan.com/vegan-chocolate-truffles/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: MY DARLING VEGAN

16

15. Carmelitas

Squares can make excellent desserts too! ThisCarmelitadessert combines ooey-gooey caramel with decadent chocolate that together makes an unforgettable treat.

The ingredients list is simple and doesn’t require any strange or hard to find ingredients. This recipe is vegan-friendly and gluten-free too!

https://happyhealthymama.com/vegan-and-gluten-free-carmelitas.html PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: HAPPY HEALTHY MAMA

17

16. Spiced Baked Apples, Pears And Mandarins

Perhaps instead of cakes and pies, you’d enjoy a lovely bowl of freshly baked fruit for dessert! This recipe combines pears, apples, and mandarin oranges with pomegranate seeds and roasted pecans that together make a lovely treat.

You’ll bake the fruit on a baking sheet for about 10 minutes. Enjoy this dessert on its own or alongside a delicious scoop of vegan ice cream.

https://wonkywonderful.com/spiced-baked-apples-pears-and-mandarins/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: WONKY WONDERFUL

18

17. Chai Spiced Quick Bread

Extend the lovely flavors of chai tea into a delicious bread that you can indulge in for dessert! This loaf is soft, sweet and an excellent comforting treat that you can serve this holiday season.

This dessert is exploding in fragrant flavors of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and cloves. It isn’t overly sweet, however, if you prefer a sweeter flavor you’ll be provided with tips on how to achieve that. In addition, you can optionally ice the bread with a delicious vegan vanilla frosting but we highly recommend it!

https://www.feastingonfruit.com/chai-spiced-quick-bread/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: FEASTING ON FRUIT

19

18. Blackberry, Apple And Gingerbread Crumble

A traditional apple crumble recipe gets a serious upgrade with delicious flavors of blackberries and gingerbread. This dessert is sweet and comforting and definitely perfect for the holidays!It’squitesimple to make too.

In just 25 minutes you’ll have this delightful treat to indulge in. Combine cubed apples, blackberries, and coconut sugar for the filling. Then, the crumble is made from almond flour, coconut sugar, and a few other ingredients! Lastly, the gingerbread flavor is achieved by adding in molasses, ground ginger, and mixed spice seasonings.

http://wallflowerkitchen.com/blackberry-apple-gingerbread-crumble/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: WALLFLOWER KITCHEN

20

19. Chocolate Dessert Hummus

You’ve surely enjoyed savory garlic hummus with veggies and crackers but this recipe is about to rock your world! You’ll swap savory flavors for sweet and serve this dessert hummus with wafer cookies!

Make this dessert festive by adding a dash of red and green sprinkles and watch everyone’s amazement once you tell them what this dessert is made out of!

https://www.forkly.com/recipes/chocolate-dessert-hummus/ PHOTOS AND RECIPE HERE: FORKLY