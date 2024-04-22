Best Deviled Eggs Recipe (2024)

Variations

I strongly encourage you to give this deviled egg recipe a try (as detailed in the recipe card, below)! It’s just so darn good and I know you’ll love it too. But you can also experiment with different ingredients. Listed below are some tasty options:

Cheesy bacon. Cook and crumble 4 slices of bacon and add it to the top along with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

Cook and crumble 4 slices of bacon and add it to the top along with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Sriracha. Drizzle sriracha or another similar sauce over the tops.

Drizzle sriracha or another similar sauce over the tops. Avocado. Use mashed avocado in place of the mayo, and lemon juice instead of pickle juice.

Use mashed avocado in place of the mayo, and lemon juice instead of pickle juice. Hummus. Swap out the mayo with your favorite hummus. This one would be yummy!

Swap out the mayo with your favorite hummus. would be yummy! More options. Find more delicious ways to customize your deviled eggs here.

Make ahead

For best results, I would only make this recipe a few hours before you plan to serve these. However, you can save time by preparing the yolk mixture in advance. Store it separately (in an airtight container) from the whites (stored in an airtight bag with all the air squeezed out) in the fridge. You can make the filling up to 1 day in advance.

You can also boil the eggs a day or 2 ahead of time, so they’re ready to goon the day you plan to fill and serve the deviled eggs.

Storing leftovers

Place eggs in a single layer in a covered container in the refrigerator. They will keep well for up to about 3 to 4 days. This is a great deviled egg container, specifically made for storing these, so they stay separate.

Pro tip: We love mashing up ourleftover deviled eggs for egg salad sandwiches. So good!

More potluck sides Baked Mac and Cheese

Cucumber Tomato Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

Best Potato Salad

Coleslaw Recipe

If you try these, let me know! Leave a comment and if your family loves them as much as mine does, be sure to giveit a five star ⭐️ rating! Also, tag @kimscravings on Instagramwith a picture of your creation. Be sure to subscribe to our mailing list to receive more healthy delicious recipes straight to your inbox.