Best Deviled Eggs Recipe (2024)

March 19, 2023 (updated October 28, 2023) 18 comments »
Looking for the BEST Deviled Eggs? My mom’s easy recipe is definitely the best! It includes mayo, sweet pickle juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco sauce for incredible flavor. These are classic and always a crowd pleaser. Anytime they are served we always get asked for the recipe!
I have to admit, I’m kind of a deviled egg snob. I won’t eat just any deviled eggs – it’s got to be these! This recipe comes from my grandma and my mom now makes these devilish delicious eggs anytime we have a family gathering. These are a “must-have” on the table for Easter alongside ham, cheesy potato casserole, and our favorite banana pudding for dessert.
In my opinion, some deviled eggs can be too mustard-y or too tangy. But these are just right. The recipe is a combination of a few simple ingredients including hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, sweet pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, a few drops of Tabasco sauce and salt & pepper. Top with a little sprinkle of paprika and chives for a pop of color and dive in!
Why you will love this recipe
- So delicious. Rich and creamy deviled eggs are loved by most everyone. They’re always the first appetizer to disappear. Perfect for Easter brunch or Mother’s Day brunch!
- Simple and easy.These are very easy to make and simple to put together. They also only have a few ingredients that you probably already have.
- Low carb.These are low in carbs and packed with protein and healthy fats.
Ingredients needed
The ingredients needed for this deviled eggs recipe are quite simple. There are several swaps you can make that I’ve noted below, but I strongly encourage you to make the recipe as instructed. It’s seriously SO good! Here’s everything you’ll need:
- Hard boiled eggs. You’ll need 12 hard-boiled eggs, which can easily be doubled, if you’re feeding a crowd. I like to usethis boiling eggs techniquefrom The Pioneer Woman.They turn out perfect and are easy to peel.
- Mayonnaise. Along with the egg yolk, mayo is the base ingredient for the filling. It gives it great flavor and makes it nice and creamy! If you don’t care for mayonnaise, you could try using Greek yogurt or sour cream instead, however this would change the overall taste.
- Sweet pickle juice. You can certainly use dill pickle juice, but we love the subtle sweetness that the sweet pickle juice gives to these otherwise savory eggs. I’ve been told it’s a southern thing to make sweeter deviled eggs. You could also sub with an equal amount of white vinegar, if desired.
- Dijon mustard. I like using dijon mustard when making deviled eggs because it has a bit of extra spiciness that pairs well with the other flavors. Sub with stone-ground mustard or regular yellow mustard, if preferred.
- Worcestershire sauce. It adds a complexumami (savory flavor) to the deviled egg filling.
- Tabasco sauce. Just a few drops of hot sauce doesn’t make these taste spicy, it just adds to the delicious flavor.
- Salt & black pepper. To bring all of the flavors together.
- Garnish. Before serving, we like to add a sprinkle of paprika and fresh chopped chives or green onion for a pop of color.
Quick tip: Have an instant pot? Hard-boiling eggs in a pressure cooker is an awesome method! Learn how to make instant pot hard boiled eggs.
How to make this recipe
Just a few easy steps for classic deviled eggs you’ve ever tasted! Here’s the simple method:
See the recipe card, below, for printable instructions.
- Boil eggs. The first step is to boil the eggs. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil, then gently lower the eggs into the water. Lower the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 13 minutes. Once cooked, drop them into an ice bath or very cold water for 5 minutes. Then, gently peel them.
- Make the filling. Cut the eggs in half (lengthwise) and remove the yolks. Combine the yolks with mayonnaise and all other ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth and creamy. You can do this in a food processor, with a hand mixer or by using a large fork to mash everything together.
- Fill the eggs. To add the filling into the egg whites, you can just spoon it in or for a pretty presentation, transfer it to a bag fitted with a piping tip (such as a star tip) and pipe the filling into the egg whites. Alternatively, you can cut the corner off a resealable plastic bag, fill it with yolk filling, and then “pipe” it into the egg white halves.
- Serve.Garnish with fresh herbs and a sprinkle of paprikaright before serving. Here’s a great serving platter to keep them separate. Deviled eggs are great servedchilled or at room temperature! If you’re not going to serve them immediately, place them in the fridge.
Expert tips
Making deviled eggs is really very easy, but here are a few tips to make sure these turn out perfect every time!
- Perfect boiled eggs. To make the best deviled eggs recipe, it’s VERY important to start with perfectly boiled eggs. This technique for boiling eggs from The Pioneer Womanis the one I follow and it always works great! I also recommend cooking a few extra eggs, so you have some backups in case some of the whites break or crack when you’re peeling them.
- Making the filling. The most convenient way to make the yolk/egg mixture is with a food processor. This quickly and easily combines all ingredients into a smooth consistency.
- Filling the eggs. To fill the eggs place the yolk/mayo mixture in a disposable pastry bag with a large star tip. You can also use a gallon-size baggie with the corner cut off. Of course, you can always just spoon in the filling with a spoon or even a small cookie scoop.
- Double the recipe. Serving these for a party or a large family gathering? This recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled. Alternatively, if you only need a small serving, feel free to cut the recipe in half.
Frequently asked questions
What are deviled eggs?
Also known as stuffed eggs, dressed eggs, angel eggs, or Russian eggs; these are hard-boiled eggs that have had the shells removed, been cut in half, and then filled with a mixture of egg yolk mashed together with mayo and other ingredients. They make for a great healthy snack, appetizer or side! But, where does the word “deviled” come in? I’ve always wondered when making and eating these eggs, what exactly makes a food deviled?
Why are they called deviled eggs?
According to Wikipedia, the term “deviled” (referring to food) was used in the 19th century to refer to spicy or zesty food including eggs prepared with mustard, pepper, or other ingredients stuffed in the yolk cavity. They are usually served cold as an appetizer or side dish but can even be part of a main course. They often show up for holidays, parties, or potlucks and are especially popular around Easter time!
Why is vinegar added to deviled eggs?
In many recipes vinegar is added to the filling for a hint of acidity to balance out the fats from the yolk and the mayo. However, in this recipe we’re using pickle juice, which I think adds extra delicious flavor.
Variations
I strongly encourage you to give this deviled egg recipe a try (as detailed in the recipe card, below)! It’s just so darn good and I know you’ll love it too. But you can also experiment with different ingredients. Listed below are some tasty options:
- Cheesy bacon.Cook and crumble 4 slices of bacon and add it to the top along with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.
- Sriracha.Drizzle sriracha or another similar sauce over the tops.
- Avocado.Use mashed avocado in place of the mayo, and lemon juice instead of pickle juice.
- Hummus.Swap out the mayo with your favorite hummus. This one would be yummy!
- More options. Find more delicious ways to customize your deviled eggs here.
Make ahead
For best results, I would only make this recipe a few hours before you plan to serve these. However, you can save time by preparing the yolk mixture in advance. Store it separately (in an airtight container) from the whites (stored in an airtight bag with all the air squeezed out) in the fridge. You can make the filling up to 1 day in advance.
You can also boil the eggs a day or 2 ahead of time, so they’re ready to goon the day you plan to fill and serve the deviled eggs.
Storing leftovers
Place eggs in a single layer in a covered container in the refrigerator. They will keep well for up to about 3 to 4 days. This is a great deviled egg container, specifically made for storing these, so they stay separate.
Pro tip: We love mashing up ourleftover deviled eggs for egg salad sandwiches. So good!
If you try these, let me know! Leave a comment and if your family loves them as much as mine does, be sure to giveit a five star ⭐️ rating!
4.82 from 37 votes
Best Deviled Eggs
Yield: 24 deviled eggs
Prep Time: 20 minutes mins
Total Time: 20 minutes mins
The best deviled eggs made with mayo, sweet pickle juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and a few drops of Tabasco sauce. This recipe always gets rave reviews!
Author: Kim
Ingredients
- 12 large hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut in half
- 1/2-3/4 cup mayonnaise, depending on how creamy you like the filling
- 2 teaspoons sweet pickle juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- a few drops of Tabasco sauce, optional
- salt and pepper , to taste
- Optional for topping: paprika and/or minced chives
Instructions
Gently separate the egg whites from the yolks. Place the yolks in the bowl of a food processor (or in a shallow bowl) and place the whites on a large plate or serving tray.
Add the mayonnaise, sweet pickle juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce (if using) and salt and pepper to the food processor (or bowl) with the yolks; process until smooth. If you're not using a food processor use a large fork to mash the yolks into a fine crumble and then stir in the other ingredients.
Transfer the egg yolk mixture to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe the filling into the cavity of each egg white. Alternatively, you can spoon the yolk filling into the whites.
To garnish the deviled eggs, add a sprinkle of paprika and top with minced chives. Deviled eggs can be served at room temperature or chilled.
Notes
- Usethis technique for boiled eggs that turn out perfect and are easy to peel.
- If you don’t have a piping bag, try using a gallon-sized freezer bag with one corner cut off.
- To make ahead, boil eggs 2 days in advance. You can also peel and separate whites from yolks and store until you’re ready to make the filling.
- Store deviled eggs in an airtight container for up to about 4 days.
Author: Kim
Course: Appetizer, Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Serving: 1deviled egg, Calories: 68kcal, Carbohydrates: 1g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 95mg, Sodium: 77mg, Potassium: 35mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 138IU, Calcium: 14mg, Iron: 1mg
Did you make this recipe?
Tag @kimscravings on Instagram and be sure to subscribe to our mailing list to receive more healthy and delicious recipes straight to your inbox!
March 19, 2023 (updated October 28, 2023)
18 comments
-
Carol — Reply
These really were the best! Thanks for the great recipe!
-
Catherine — Reply
I love deviled eggs and these turned out so tasty! They definitely didn’t last long with my family and I will for sure make them again!
-
Kelly Anthony — Reply
Loved these! They had the best flavor!
-
Jen — Reply
We topped ours with bacon bits and these were so delicious!
-
Tisha — Reply
This was my time adding Worcestershire sauce to deviled eggs and these really were so flavorful!
-
Angela — Reply
What a great recipe! We loved these!
-
Linda — Reply
A great recipe! The addition of the pickle juice makes such a difference. I will be making these again for Easter.
-
Kim — Reply
Yes, it really does! So happy you enjoyed… my mom’s making them for Easter too!
-
-
Annie — Reply
Such a great recipe! My family ate these up!
-
Sharon — Reply
Deviled eggs are one of my favorites and this recipe was so easy and delicious!
-
Emily Liao — Reply
The filling inside these deviled eggs are on point! Loved it.
-
Suzy — Reply
The filling is out of this world! So tasty! Love making deviled eggs!
-
Veena — Reply
So good! Thanks for a great recipe!
-
Lisa — Reply
Your print link next to the recipe is not working. The one at the top of the page works. I just wanted to let you know. 😉 I am looking forward to trying the recipe. Thank you.
-
Kim — Reply
Thanks for letting me know! Hope you enjoy!
-
-
Wilma — Reply
Thanks for this delicious recipe!
-
Kim — Reply
So glad you enjoyed! It’s definitely a favorite of mine!
-
-
Heidy M — Reply
These seriously are the best deviled eggs! Yum!