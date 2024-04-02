Vegan nut roast recipe | Jamie Oliver vegan recipes (2024)

  • More Jamie Oliver

Vegan nut roast

Full of festive flavours

  • Dairy-freedf
  • Gluten-freegf
  • Veganvg
  • Vegetarianv

“Being vegan doesn’t mean compromising on flavour, as this recipe proves. Tofu gives this nut roast a creaminess that makes it seem decadent. Crunchy and full of spices, everyone will be tucking in. You can make individual portions or 1 big tart. ”

Serves 4

Cooks In45 minutes

DifficultyNot too tricky

Jamie MagazineVegetablesChristmasSunday lunchSpinachMushroom

Nutrition per serving

  • Calories 652 33%

  • Fat 47.2g 67%

  • Saturates 9.7g 49%

  • Sugars 10.8g 12%

  • Protein 13.8g 28%

  • Carbs 35.1g 14%

Of an adult's reference intake

Tap For Method

Ingredients

  • 50 g pine nuts , plus extra for decorating
  • 50 g linseed
  • 50 g sunflower seeds
  • 100 g unsweetened chestnut purée
  • 50 g gluten-free vegetarian suet
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • gluten-free flour , for dusting
  • Spinach topping:
  • 300 g chestnut mushrooms
  • rapeseed oil
  • 260 g baby leaf spinach , or frozen chopped spinach
  • 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 100 g silken tofu
  • 1 pinch of ground nutmeg
  • 1 squeeze of lemon juice
  • ¼ of a sweet potato
  • olive oil
Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

Tap For Ingredients

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
  2. Spread out the nuts and seeds on a baking tray and toast in the oven for 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, along with the chestnut purée, suet and maple syrup, and blitz until it comes together into a ball. It will be sticky to begin with, so stop and scrape the sides as you go.
  3. Place a large sheet of greaseproof paper on a work surface and sit the dough on it. Then, with lots of gluten-free flour on your hands and rolling pin, roll out the dough as thinly as possible (less than 5mm).
  4. If you’re making individual tartlets, oil and flour four 10cm loose-bottomed tart tins, then cut the pastry to size. For 1 large tart, roll out the dough and cut to the size of a large, shallow baking tin, and transfer to the tin using a fish slice.
  5. Prick the pastry all over with a fork, cover with greaseproof paper, fill with baking beans or rice and bake blind for 12 to 15 minutes. Leave to cool in the tray, and keep the oven on.
  6. Meanwhile, slice the mushrooms. Heat 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil in a pan over a medium heat, then sauté the mushrooms for 6 to 8 minutes, until golden. Remove and set aside.
  7. In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil and wilt the spinach (or heat through if frozen) along with the pepper. Blitz the spinach, avocado flesh, tofu, nutmeg and lemon juice in a food processor until smooth.
  8. Thinly slice the sweet potato using a vegetable peeler or mandolin, creating a pile of peelings. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small pan, then fry the peelings over a high heat, turning occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until just turning crisp.
  9. Assemble the tart by spreading the spinach mixture over the baked and cooled tart base. Lay the mushrooms on top, and decorate with the sweet potato slivers and a scattering of toasted pine nuts. Eat at room temperature, or heat it up, if you like.

