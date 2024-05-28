Vegan Nutella Recipe | Easy Chocolate Spread - Elavegan (2024)

By Ela on 30. August, 2020 | 35 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Whisk up delicious vegan Nutella in 5 minutes with this 4-ingredient (water and salt not included), creamy, vegan chocolate hazelnut spread. This effortless recipe is not only dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, but it’s also naturally sweetened and can be made sugar-free for a low-carb keto Nutella!





Smooth, Rich Chocolate Spread In Minutes

As delicious as Nutella is – which I think pretty much the entire world can agree upon (almost!), it’s not exactly healthy, environmentally friendly, or even vegan. So, it’s not a surprise that there are tons and tons of homemade and healthy Nutella recipes available.

In fact, I even posted my own Low-Fat Chocolate Spread back in 2016. I’ve also spent lots of time in my kitchen roasting and peeling hazelnuts, blending (and blending and blending) it into butter. The results were a little grainy, it takes tons of time, not to mention it’s messy having to clean up the food processor.

Years later and I have officially come up with the homemade Nutella of my dreams. This easy Nutella alternative still contains the classic chocolate and hazelnut flavor but is practically effortless to make. There’s no roasting or peeling or blending. Instead, this recipe takes the very clever ‘cheat’ of using pre-made nut butter for a chocolate hazelnut spread that can be whipped up in minutes!

For someone who loves this spread as much as I do, it’s the ultimate ‘hack’ for making dairy free Nutella almost instantly, for whenever I need my chocolate fix.

Plus, there are still various ways to customize the recipe to your liking (e.g. making it nut-free!). AND, unlike with homemade nut butters, this recipe is less likely to ‘seize’ when you add in the extra ingredients.

Is Nutella Vegan?

Unfortunately, not only is it not vegan (as it contains skim milk), but it’s also filled with ‘less than desirable’ ingredients like unsustainable Palm Oil and tons of sugar.

Luckily, this homemade version not only skips out of the palm oil and dairy, but you can even make a low-carb, sugar-free keto Nutella, if preferred, with just a single ingredient substitute.

Here are the ingredients I used:

The Step-By-Step Instructions

I honestly couldn’t make this recipe simpler if I tried. With just TWO steps, you’ll enjoy this spread in minutes. For the full ingredients list, ingredient measurements, and nutritional information, then please read the recipe card below.

Step 1. Add all the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk until the mixture is completely smooth and creamy.

Step 2. Taste it and adjust the ingredients if necessary. Add extra maple syrup for more sweetness. If you want a thicker spread, then add extra nut butter and cacao powder; for a thinner spread, add a little water- and enjoy!

How To Store

Store this vegan Nutella in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

It may solidify slightly in the refrigerator, but just give it a good stir before using it, and you’re ready to go!

How To Serve

If you’re already a chocolate spread lover, then you probably know 1001 ways to enjoy this spread, including eating it straight from the jar with a spoon. However, if you need a little inspiration, then here are some of my top picks.

Spread over toast – like this Gluten-Free Vegan Bread

Lashings onto banana bread – like this Chocolate Chip Banana Bread or Marbled Banana Bread (see photos above).

or (see photos above). Spread over other cakes – like this Marble Bundt Cake or Vegan Fruit Cake .

or . Serve alongside Waffles , pancakes, and Crepes – like these Chocolate Chip Pancakes , Banana Oat Pancakes , or Chocolate Crepes With Banana .

, pancakes, and – like these , , or . Spoon some into a glass with a little warmed plant-based milk for a simple yet flavorsome milkshake.

Recipe Notes

For the closest taste to Nutella, then use a hazelnut butter base. However, if you can’t find it, then you can use your favorite creamy nut butter, such as peanut butter or almond butter.

then use a hazelnut butter base. However, if you can’t find it, then you can use your favorite creamy nut butter, such as peanut butter or almond butter. For a nut-free version, use sunflower seed butter.

use sunflower seed butter. You can use any liquid sweetener of choice , e.g. rice malt syrup, agave syrup, date syrup, etc.

, e.g. rice malt syrup, agave syrup, date syrup, etc. For a low-carb, sugar free Nutella, Use powdered Erythritol as the sweetener. You will need to add a bit more water to thin out the spread.

Use powdered Erythritol as the sweetener. You will need to add a bit more water to thin out the spread. For a super-indulgent spread, you can melt dairy-free chocolate chips and stir into the spread, for ultra-rich chocolatey results.

you can melt dairy-free chocolate chips and stir into the spread, for ultra-rich chocolatey results. This recipe makes a small batch of just 200g , perfect for use throughout the week.

, perfect for use throughout the week. If you want a low-fat version, then check out this Low Fat Vegan version.

version. Add a tiny pinch of espresso powder (or room temperature espresso liquid in place of the water) to enhance the chocolate flavor without making the spread taste like coffee.

(or room temperature espresso liquid in place of the water) to enhance the chocolate flavor without making the spread taste like coffee. You can use plant-based milk in place of water. However, it will slightly affect the color of the spread.

If you give this easy vegan Nutella recipe a try, I’d love a comment and recipe rating below. Also, don’t forget to tag me in re-creations on Instagram or Facebook with @elavegan and #elavegan – I love seeing your recreations.

