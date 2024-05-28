Vegan Nutella Recipe | Easy Chocolate Spread - Elavegan (2024)

Smooth, Rich Chocolate Spread In Minutes Is Nutella Vegan? The Step-By-Step Instructions How To Store How To Serve Recipe Notes Vegan Nutella Ingredients Instructions Notes FAQs

By Ela on | 35 Comments.

Whisk up delicious vegan Nutella in 5 minutes with this 4-ingredient (water and salt not included), creamy, vegan chocolate hazelnut spread. This effortless recipe is not only dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, but it’s also naturally sweetened and can be made sugar-free for a low-carb keto Nutella!

Smooth, Rich Chocolate Spread In Minutes

As delicious as Nutella is – which I think pretty much the entire world can agree upon (almost!), it’s not exactly healthy, environmentally friendly, or even vegan. So, it’s not a surprise that there are tons and tons of homemade and healthy Nutella recipes available.

In fact, I even posted my own Low-Fat Chocolate Spread back in 2016. I’ve also spent lots of time in my kitchen roasting and peeling hazelnuts, blending (and blending and blending) it into butter. The results were a little grainy, it takes tons of time, not to mention it’s messy having to clean up the food processor.

Years later and I have officially come up with the homemade Nutella of my dreams. This easy Nutella alternative still contains the classic chocolate and hazelnut flavor but is practically effortless to make. There’s no roasting or peeling or blending. Instead, this recipe takes the very clever ‘cheat’ of using pre-made nut butter for a chocolate hazelnut spread that can be whipped up in minutes!

For someone who loves this spread as much as I do, it’s the ultimate ‘hack’ for making dairy free Nutella almost instantly, for whenever I need my chocolate fix.

Plus, there are still various ways to customize the recipe to your liking (e.g. making it nut-free!). AND, unlike with homemade nut butters, this recipe is less likely to ‘seize’ when you add in the extra ingredients.

Is Nutella Vegan?

Unfortunately, not only is it not vegan (as it contains skim milk), but it’s also filled with ‘less than desirable’ ingredients like unsustainable Palm Oil and tons of sugar.

Luckily, this homemade version not only skips out of the palm oil and dairy, but you can even make a low-carb, sugar-free keto Nutella, if preferred, with just a single ingredient substitute.

Here are the ingredients I used:

The Step-By-Step Instructions

I honestly couldn’t make this recipe simpler if I tried. With just TWO steps, you’ll enjoy this spread in minutes. For the full ingredients list, ingredient measurements, and nutritional information, then please read the recipe card below.

Step 1. Add all the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk until the mixture is completely smooth and creamy.

Step 2. Taste it and adjust the ingredients if necessary. Add extra maple syrup for more sweetness. If you want a thicker spread, then add extra nut butter and cacao powder; for a thinner spread, add a little water- and enjoy!

How To Store

Store this vegan Nutella in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

It may solidify slightly in the refrigerator, but just give it a good stir before using it, and you’re ready to go!

How To Serve

If you’re already a chocolate spread lover, then you probably know 1001 ways to enjoy this spread, including eating it straight from the jar with a spoon. However, if you need a little inspiration, then here are some of my top picks.

  • Spread over toast – like this Gluten-Free Vegan Bread
  • Lashings onto banana bread – like this Chocolate Chip Banana Bread or Marbled Banana Bread (see photos above).
  • Spread over other cakes – like this Marble Bundt Cake or Vegan Fruit Cake.
  • Serve alongside Waffles, pancakes, and Crepes – like these Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Banana Oat Pancakes, or Chocolate Crepes With Banana.
  • Spoon some into a glass with a little warmed plant-based milk for a simple yet flavorsome milkshake.

Recipe Notes

  • For the closest taste to Nutella, then use a hazelnut butter base. However, if you can’t find it, then you can use your favorite creamy nut butter, such as peanut butter or almond butter.
  • For a nut-free version, use sunflower seed butter.
  • You can use any liquid sweetener of choice, e.g. rice malt syrup, agave syrup, date syrup, etc.
  • For a low-carb, sugar free Nutella, Use powdered Erythritol as the sweetener. You will need to add a bit more water to thin out the spread.
  • For a super-indulgent spread, you can melt dairy-free chocolate chips and stir into the spread, for ultra-rich chocolatey results.
  • This recipe makes a small batch of just 200g, perfect for use throughout the week.
  • If you want a low-fat version, then check out this Low Fat Vegan version.
  • Add a tiny pinch of espresso powder (or room temperature espresso liquid in place of the water) to enhance the chocolate flavor without making the spread taste like coffee.
  • You can use plant-based milk in place of water. However, it will slightly affect the color of the spread.

If you give this easy vegan Nutella recipe a try, I'd love a comment and recipe rating below.

Vegan Nutella

Author: Michaela Vais

Whisk up delicious vegan Nutella in 5 minutes with this 4-ingredient (water and salt not included), creamy, vegan chocolate hazelnut spread. This effortless recipe is not only dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, but it’s also naturally sweetened and can be made sugar-free for a low-carb keto Nutella!

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 0 minutes mins

Total Time 5 minutes mins

Course Dessert, Snack

Cuisine Italian

Servings 10

Calories 64 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

    Add all ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and stir with a whisk until the mixture is completely smooth and creamy.

  • Taste it and add more maple syrup if you want it sweeter! Add more nut butter and cocoa powder for a thicker cream or more water for a thinner chocolate spread. Enjoy!

Notes

  • For a similar taste to "Nutella", I would recommend using hazelnut butter, however, if you can't find it, then simply use creamy peanut butter or your favorite nut butter. Use sunflower seed butter for a nut-free version.
  • Use your favorite liquid sweetener instead of maple syrup. Some examples are rice malt syrup, agave syrup, date syrup, etc. Or use powdered Erythritol for a sugar-free, low-carb Nutella. You might need to add a little more water to thin out the spread.
  • You can melt dairy-free chocolate chips and add a few tablespoons for an ultra-rich and chocolatey spread!
  • Add a tiny dash of instant coffee (or room temperature espresso liquid in place of the water) to enhance the chocolate flavor.
  • If you prefer a low-fat spread, then check out this Recipe.
  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
  • Read the blog post for serving suggestions, tips, and variations.

Nutrition information is an estimate and has been calculated automatically

FAQs

Is there a vegan version of Nutella? ›

Fortunately for vegans, Ferrero isn't the only company that can make creamy hazelnut, chocolate spread. These brands all offer Nutella-inspired vegan spreads, with the same taste and texture, just without the cow's milk (and, for the most part, far less sugar, too).

View More
Is there a better alternative to Nutella? ›

Pyure Hazelnut Spread: The Leading Alternative to Nutella

In contrast, Pyure Hazelnut Spread emerges as a low-carb and low-sugar alternative.

Get More Info Here
Is there an animal product in Nutella? ›

Nutella is not vegan because it does contain skim milk powder, which is made from cow's milk.

Discover More Details
Was Nutella ever vegan? ›

Despite Nutella being associated with dark chocolate and hazelnuts, did you know that the spread is actually primarily made from sugar and palm oil? We also really hate to break it to you, but Nutella is not suitable for vegans. That's because Nutella contains non-vegan ingredients like milk.

View Details
What chocolate is surprisingly vegan? ›

1 Ritter Sport

This German chocolate company has a dedicated vegan category on its website these days, but it's been making dairy-free chocolate for years without the label. The Salted Caramel; Roasted Peanut; Crunchy Whole Hazelnuts; and Vegan Smooth are just a few of its vegan offerings.

Discover More Details
Is there a vegan chocolate spread? ›

nobó Hazelnut Chocolate Spread - Vegan, Dairy Free, Plant Based, Refined Sugar Free Gluten Free - Chocolate Hazelnut Butter with Single Origin Cocoa Powder, Piedmont Hazelnuts & Coconut Sugar – 200g.

Learn More
What is an ethical alternative to Nutella? ›

Valsoia Dairy Free Chocolate Spread

Valsoia Hazelnut Spread is a plant-based, palm oil free Nutella alternative that rivals the taste of Nutella. It is available in two convenient sizes, 200g or 400g jars, offering you the perfect amount to satisfy your cravings without consuming high amounts of palm oil.

Keep Reading
Is Nutiva better than Nutella? ›

Essentially your options are: Nutella: Lots of sugar, tastes good – very sweet, got processed stuff in it, got palm oil but it's sustainable. Nuttvia: Lots of sweeteners, tastes good – not so sweet, fewer calories, got processed stuff in it, no sugar, no palm oil.

Learn More Now
Which is the healthiest chocolate spread? ›

A healthy Nutella alternative you have to try is Justin's chocolate hazelnut and almond butter. Justin's chocolate spread uses only the finest dry roasted Booyah nuts, as well as organic chocolate. This rich and delicious chocolate spread is also lower in sugar than the original Nutella but just as tasty.

Show Me More
Is Oreo vegan? ›

Many vegans refer to Oreos as “accidentally vegan,” meaning they don't contain animal products — but they weren't created to be a specifically vegan treat. Oreos do not contain milk, eggs, or any other animal-derived products, so they are technically vegan in that sense. Plant-based cookies and cream lovers rejoice!

Learn More Now

Is honey vegan? ›

In the strictest definition of the word, honey is not vegan. As the product of a living being –honeybees, though there are other some 20,000 bee species to be found around the world – honey falls into the same category of non-vegan food products as milk and eggs.

Learn More
Does Nutella go bad? ›

How long does Nutella® last after opening? Nutella® has a 12 month shelf life even after opening for the portion packs (15g), jars (25g) and the tubs (3kg). Nutella® piping bag (1kg) has a 6 month shelf life.

Read More
Is there a dairy free version of Nutella? ›

There are several brands of vegan Nutella that you can purchase now including Nutiva, Nocciolata, Pyure, and Eliot's, but it's so easy and much more affordable to make your own so I prefer homemade.

Discover More
Can vegans have Ferrero Rocher? ›

Unfortunately, the traditional Ferrero Rocher aren't suitable for vegans as they contain both dairy-based milk and butter. However, it is possible to make your own plant-based version.

Get More Info
What is the eco friendly alternative to Nutella? ›

These chocolatey and hazel-nutty spreads should still be consumed in moderation and as a tasty treat.
  • Nocciolata. ...
  • JEM Organics Chocolate Sprouted Hazelnut Butter. ...
  • Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut & Almond Butter. ...
  • Artisana Organic's Hazlenut Cacao Spread. ...
  • Nutiva Organic Hazelnut Spread. ...
  • Hey Boo Chocolate Coconut Spread.
Mar 27, 2023

View More
Can dairy free people eat Nutella? ›

Unfortunately, there is no lactose-free version of Nutella. But are we sure that we can't feel the same pleasure even if we are lacto-intolerant and without using our favorite lactase enzyme supplement (such as LACTOSOLUTION )?

Discover More Details
Is there a vegan Ferrero Rocher? ›

Vegan Ferrero Rocher is a healthier twist on a classic that comes together with just 7 simple ingredients. This hazelnut truffle is both vegan and gluten free and comes together quickly and easily. Plus, they make for a wonderful edible gift for birthdays, holidays, or anniversaries.

Read On
