Vegan Thai Peanut Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl Recipe (2024)

Roasted sweet potatoes and quinoa are topped with delicious Thai peanut sauce in this easy, healthy, gluten free, vegan buddha bowl recipe!

This popular buddha bowl has been shared over 100,000 times on Pinterest! People rave about the flavor of the dish and how easy it is to make! If you love this bowl, you’ll also love these vegan recipes for Veggie Fajita Rice Bowlsand Buffalo Chickpea Buddha Bowls!

While 2016 was the year that the Wall Street Journal claimed “Bowls Are The New Plates“, the bowl trend isn’t going anywhere in 2017! According to the “Pinterest 100”, Buddha Bowls are one of the Top 10 Food Trend Predictions of 2017!

So what exactly is a Buddha Bowl? It’s a healthy bowl filled with a whole grain, such as brown rice or quinoa and raw or cooked veggies, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli or cauliflower. It’s then topped with a healthy sauce or dip, such as hummus, peanut sauce or pesto.

I love the buddha bowl trend because it’s a fun way to play around with different healthy options in the kitchen without eating the same thing over and over! It’s also great for meal prepping. You can easily prepare a few delicious bowls to eat for lunch or dinner throughout the week.

In this recipe, I roasted sweet potatoes with rosemary, garlic, cinnamon, salt and pepper, bringing a ton of flavor to this healthy bowl! The sweet potatoes are tossed on top of cooked quinoa, which adds fiber, protein and a nuttiness to the bowl. Brown rice, farro, couscous, or your favorite grain would also work well.

I topped the bowl with shredded carrots, cilantro, peanuts and most importantly, my famous Thai Peanut Sauce! This recipe makes more peanut sauce than you need for this recipe. Place the remainder of the sauce in a mason jar and store it in the fridge for up to two weeks. And I promise, you won’t be disappointed that you have extra of this sauce on hand!

It’s so delicious on everything from Thai Peanut Chicken Naan Pizzas, to Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Turkey Meatballs. If you’re looking for more vegan recipes to use it on, try these Thai Peanut Pineapple Veggie Rice Bowls or these Thai Peanut Noodles with Vegetables!

Roast the sweet potatoes. Toss small diced sweet potatoes with olive oil, minced garlic, fresh rosemary, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Place in a 425°F preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Quick Tip! Place the sweet potatoes on a sheet of foil on the baking sheet for easy clean-up! Prepare the quinoa. While the sweet potatoes are roasting, prepare the quinoa, or grain of your choice, for the base of the bowl. Add 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa to a medium pot with 1 cup of water. Place on the stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Set aside until you’re ready to prepare the bowls. If you want to make the quinoa in an Instant Pot or rice cooker, check out this post on how to cook quinoa 3 ways. Prepare the Thai peanut sauce. While the sweet potatoes are roasting and quinoa is cooking on the stove, prepare the peanut sauce. Add coconut milk, peanut butter, Thai red curry paste and apple cider vinegar to a blender or food processor. Add soy sauce, brown sugar and fresh squeezed lime juice. Blend until smooth and creamy. Put the buddha bowl together.Divide the cooked quinoa between two bowls. Top each bowl with half of the roasted sweet potatoes. Add shredded carrots, cilantro and chopped peanuts. Drizzle Thai peanut sauce over the bowls.

This buddha bowl is packed with healthy ingredients. Sweet potatoes and carrots are a wonderful source of Vitamin A. Just one serving ofthis bowl provides 880% of your daily vitamin A needs. Whoa! That’s a lot of vitamins!

Each bowl also contains 18 grams of fiber and 46 mg of iron. There’s also 28 grams of plant based protein per serving in this vegan buddha bowl. Overall, it’s a healthy option to add to a balanced diet.

If you’re looking for a lighter sauce to top the bowl, try this Healthy Thai Peanut Sauce.

This buddha bowl recipe can be eaten hot or cold. It’s great for taking to work or school for lunch. Be sure to keep the peanut sauce on the side in a separate container, then drizzle on top of the bowl right before eating.

While you can most certainly eat this bowl just as it is, if you’d like to add some extra veggies or protein, here are a few of my favorite add-ons!

Chickpeas – canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed) can be roasted with the sweet potatoes for extra plant based protein. A cup of chickpeas provides 35 grams of fiber, which is 140% of your daily fiber needs! It also contains a whopping 39 grams of protein.

– canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed) can be roasted with the sweet potatoes for extra plant based protein. A cup of chickpeas provides 35 grams of fiber, which is 140% of your daily fiber needs! It also contains a whopping 39 grams of protein. Broccoli – broccoli florets roasted with the sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli or raw broccoli florets are a great addition to this bowl. At only 31 calories per cup, it adds 135% of your daily vitamin C needs and will help fill you up!

– broccoli florets roasted with the sweet potatoes, or raw broccoli florets are a great addition to this bowl. At only 31 calories per cup, it adds 135% of your daily vitamin C needs and will help fill you up! Cucumber – a 1/4 cup of chopped cucumber added to each bowl, provides another burst of crispy, fresh flavor to this recipe!

– a 1/4 cup of chopped cucumber added to each bowl, provides another burst of crispy, fresh flavor to this recipe! Edamame – fresh shelled edamame can be added right on top of the bowls or frozen shelled edamame can be roasted with the sweet potatoes. Either way, a cup of these soybeans will add an additional 8 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein to these buddha bowls!

– fresh shelled edamame can be added right on top of the bowls or frozen shelled edamame can be roasted with the sweet potatoes. Either way, a cup of these soybeans will add an additional 8 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein to these buddha bowls! Cabbage– shredded green of purple cabbage can be added on top of these bowls for even more crunch and extra veggie goodness! If you want tender cooked cabbage, I recommend steamed cabbage for a great addition of fiber and Vitamin C.

– it’s everything you love about pad Thai, with less carbs and TONS of veggies! Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice – so many veggies, so much goodness, all in one delicious bowl!

– so many veggies, so much goodness, all in one delicious bowl! Mexican Vegan Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl – If you love this Thai Peanut Sweet Potato bowl, you also have to try the Mexican version of this recipe!

– If you love this Thai Peanut Sweet Potato bowl, you also have to try the Mexican version of this recipe! – I created this recipe as an Autumn dish, but I can’t stop eating it year-round! This easy vegan meal is made on one pan, for easy cooking and clean-up! Frozen butternut squash can be found year-round at most major grocery stores.

– I created this recipe as an Autumn dish, but I can’t stop eating it year-round! This easy vegan meal is made on one pan, for easy cooking and clean-up! Frozen butternut squash can be found year-round at most major grocery stores. – Taco Tuesday is my favorite day of the week, because let’s be honest, tacos are DELICIOUS! You know what else is delicious? Grilled veggies and easy homemade chimichurri sauce, making these vegan tacos downright amazing!

What’s your favorite vegan recipe on WhitneyBond.com? Comment below and let me know!

Made this recipe and loved it? Be sure to rate it 5 stars in the recipe card!

