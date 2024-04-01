Addictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn Recipe | Cakies (2024)

Jump to recipe

I have to admit, Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn is one of my favourite types of popcorn to make and eat. This recipe is amazingly delicious, and soo addictive! I came across this recipe on AllRecipes and was hooked immediately. Once I start eating these, I can’t stop! And it’s not just me that can’t stop eating this cinnamon and sugar popcorn. So far, everyone that’s tasted them as liked them… a lot!

Here’s how you make this addictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn…

In a saucepan, start melting butter over low heat. Add some sugar, water, (homemade) vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt.

Cook and stir the butter mixture over a low heat until the sugar is dissolved.

Pour the butter mixture over some popped popcorn.

Take a spoon and toss and mix till the popcorn is fully coated.

Transfer the coated popcorn to a baking tray lined with parchment paper, spread evenly. Put into the oven and bake at 350°F/175°C for 10-15 minutes. Stir mixture every three or four minutes.

When the popcorn is ready and looks like this take it out the oven and keep stirring the mixture every few minutes. As the mixture cools, the popcorn will get nice and crispy. Baking it will dry out the cinnamon sugar syrup mixture so your popcorn won’t be sticky.

Once cooled down you’ll have this delicious bowl of cinnamon and sugar popcorn. My advice to you, double, no triple, no quadruple this recipe! It’s worth it 😉

Just try this cinnamon and sugar popcorn recipe yourself and let me know what you think.

Print Addictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn This cinnamon and sugar popcorn is so good you will not be able to stop eating it. It's deliciously addictive! A simple and easy recipe. Votes: 114

Rating: 4.11

You: Rate this recipe! Type Snacks Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes Servings quarts Ingredients 2 quarts popcorn popped / 175 g

3 tbsp butter 40 g

1/4 cup sugar 50 g

1 tbsp water

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon ground

1/4 tsp salt

3 tbsp butter 40 g

1/4 cup sugar 50 g

1 tbsp water

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon ground

1/4 tsp salt Votes: 114

Rating: 4.11

You: Rate this recipe! Instructions Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the sugar, water, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt; cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Pour butter mixture over popcorn; toss and mix with a spoon till popcorn is fully coated. Transfer coated popcorn onto the baking tray. Bake in the oven, uncovered, at 300°F/150°C for 10-15 minutes. Stir mixture every three or four minutes. Take outof the oven and keep stirring the mixture every few minutes. As the mixture cools, the popcorn will get nice and crispy. Recipe Notes Check out my recipe on "How to pop popcorn" to learn how to pop your own popcorn.

