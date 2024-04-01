Addictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn Recipe | Cakies (2024)

Jump to recipe
13K Shares
I have to admit, Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn is one of my favourite types of popcorn to make and eat. This recipe is amazingly delicious, and soo addictive! I came across this recipe on AllRecipes and was hooked immediately. Once I start eating these, I can’t stop! And it’s not just me that can’t stop eating this cinnamon and sugar popcorn. So far, everyone that’s tasted them as liked them… a lot!
Here’s how you make this addictive Cinnamon and Sugar Popcorn…
In a saucepan, start melting butter over low heat. Add some sugar, water, (homemade) vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt.
Cook and stir the butter mixture over a low heat until the sugar is dissolved.
Pour the butter mixture over some popped popcorn.
Take a spoon and toss and mix till the popcorn is fully coated.
Transfer the coated popcorn to a baking tray lined with parchment paper, spread evenly. Put into the oven and bake at 350°F/175°C for 10-15 minutes. Stir mixture every three or four minutes.
When the popcorn is ready and looks like this take it out the oven and keep stirring the mixture every few minutes. As the mixture cools, the popcorn will get nice and crispy. Baking it will dry out the cinnamon sugar syrup mixture so your popcorn won’t be sticky.
Once cooled down you’ll have this delicious bowl of cinnamon and sugar popcorn. My advice to you, double, no triple, no quadruple this recipe! It’s worth it 😉
Just try this cinnamon and sugar popcorn recipe yourself and let me know what you think.
SAVE PIN:http://pin.it/bXgMoEE
This cinnamon and sugar popcorn is so good you will not be able to stop eating it. It's deliciously addictive! A simple and easy recipe.
Votes: 114 Rate this recipe!
Rating: 4.11
You:
Votes: 114
Rate this recipe!
|Type
|Snacks
|Prep Time
|10 minutes
|Cook Time
|10 minutes
|Servings
quarts
Ingredients
- 2 quarts popcorn popped / 175 g
- 3 tbsp butter 40 g
- 1/4 cup sugar 50 g
- 1 tbsp water
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon ground
- 1/4 tsp salt
Ingredients
Votes: 114 Rate this recipe!
Votes: 114
Rate this recipe!
Instructions
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Place popcorn in a large bowl.
In a saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the sugar, water, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt; cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved.
Pour butter mixture over popcorn; toss and mix with a spoon till popcorn is fully coated.
Transfer coated popcorn onto the baking tray.
Bake in the oven, uncovered, at 300°F/150°C for 10-15 minutes. Stir mixture every three or four minutes.
Take outof the oven and keep stirring the mixture every few minutes. As the mixture cools, the popcorn will get nice and crispy.
Recipe Notes
Check out my recipe on "How to pop popcorn" to learn how to pop your own popcorn.
Related
13K Shares
17 comments
Brittney
27 October 2019
Had a sweet tooth tonight – this came through! So good!! Will definitely add to my keep recipes!
Reply
Rene
4 January 2019
This worked out so well! Delicious. I’ve never oven dried popcorn after making before. Nice touch. I did ht even part in 2 batches, and put shredded coconut on the 2nd tray.
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
7 January 2019
I’m glad to hear you liked the popcorn. I like the idea of adding coconut, sounds delicious 😀
Reply
Kris
27 November 2018
This was SO yummy and easy. However, Ive never done this before and just followed it directly but you need to wait until the sugar syrup is cooled before pouring it on the popcorn or else it just shrivles all up and disappears. I ended up kinda messing up the first batch so I made another and combined them and it was ok. I wonder how well it keeps to make ahead for a gift? If its in an airtight container, how long would it keep fresh and crispy?
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
29 November 2018
I’m happy to hear you enjoyed the popcorn 🙂
Cooling down the syrup works as well indeed.
I have kept the popcorn in an airtight container for up to 4 days, I never kept it longer (it was all eaten :D) so I don’t know how long it can be kept exactly. You can try a little test batch and see how long it’ll keep.
Reply
Isabelle
10 May 2018
If you substitute sugar for demarara or brown sugar and microwave sauce for minute and a half becomes like a caramel sauce. Also substituted butter for coconut oil. Divine!!!
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
16 May 2018
That sounds delicious as well Isabelle!
Reply
Ella
3 April 2018
This was very helpful, my grandma loved it she wanted more and more of it.
Thank you for sharing this with me.
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
7 April 2018
I’m happy to hear your grandma loved it 😀
Reply
Stacy
7 January 2018
How much unpopped popcorn kernels should I measure out to get the 2 quarts popped?
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
18 January 2018
Hi Stacy, I’m not exactly sure, but I would start with 2-3 tablespoons unpopped. That will probably be enough. You can always pop more if needed.
Reply
Robin
28 October 2017
This is yummy but there doesn’t seem to be enough “sauce” for 16 cups of popped corn (4 qts). Is there an error in the recipe?
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
3 November 2017
Hi Robin, you’re right, even though I’ve made the recipe with 4 quarts before I prefer using less popcorn. The 4 is a typo, I’ve corrected the recipe. Thanks for letting me know.
Reply
Ann
16 August 2017
How long does this stay fresh? I’m thinking about making a lot for a party and want to know how far in advance it can be made. Its summer here and humid
Reply
Rachel (Cakies)
18 August 2017
Hi Ann,
I’ve only ever made the popcorn on the day that it’ll be eaten so I can’t say for sure. However, I would think that you could make it a day in advance as well. Maybe you can make a small batch first and see how long it’ll keep. I would put the popcorn in an airtight container if I were to make it in advance.
Reply
Lindsey
4 May 2017
This is so friggin good!!!
Reply
kim & family
7 February 2017
So far so good yummmm
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.