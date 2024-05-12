Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (2024)

By veganlovlie 6 Comments

Delicious flaky vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling – these savoury hand pies can be enjoyed for any occasion. They are convenient to carry around for a vegan packed lunch, for picnics or when travelling.

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (1)

Pasties remind me so much of the UKwhere these flaky handheld pies with various fillings can be found just about anywhere from bakeries to the frozen section of grocery stores. Kevin is a great fan of these savoury pastries. He used to buy them pipping hot on his way to work when we were living in Britain. Nowadays, I sometimes make them at homewith various tasty fillings, vegetable mince being our favourite.

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (2)

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince

These vegetable pastiescan be made in advanced and kept frozen until needed. They make easy convenient meals for when needed every now and then. They are also portable and can be eaten cold, so theyare nice for packedlunches orto carry around when travelling.

Watch the video for the easy step-by-step process of how to make these delicious vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling.

I am using store-bought puff pastry in this recipe but if you want to make your own pastry, you can try our oil-based shortcrust pastry recipe. It’s not puff pastry and contains lessfatbut it has a nice flaky texture and is lighter than most oil-based crust. Just add an extra couple tablespoons of water in theflour mixture when making the dough for a softer more pliable texture when handling it for hand pies.

Pre-mince, Prepare, Preserve and Store Ginger or Garlic

A lot of our recipes call for minced gingerand/or garlic. To save time, I pre-mince fresh ginger(orgarlic) and keep it refrigerated for whenever I need it. This makes it really quite handy to just get a tablespoon from the jarwhen I’m in the middle of cooking. To make your own ginger garlic paste at home is very easy, just follow thissimpletutorial (with video) from the blog.

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (3)

You may like these other pastry recipes from the blog:

Oil-based Shortcrust Pastry recipe (no butter / margarine)

3am Curry Pies

Yield: 8 pasties

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (4)

Delicious flaky vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling - these savoury hand pies can be enjoyed for any occasion. They are convenient to carry around for a vegan packed lunch, for picnics or when travelling.

Ingredients

  • 2x200 g puff pastry sheets/blocks, *see notes
  • 1 teaspoon dairy-free milk, soy, almond or coconut, for glazing

Filling

  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1 - 2 cloves garlic, minced**
  • 2 teaspoons minced/grated fresh ginger root**
  • 1 medium carrot, diced
  • 1 cup vegan mince***, [170 g] see notes for substitutes
  • 3 - 4 white mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon vegetable stock powder, or 1/2 cube
  • 1/2 cup water, or vegetable broth [120 ml]
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika, or cayenne pepper for spicy
  • 1/4 cup peas, frozen [35 g]
  • 1/3 cup crushed tomatoes, canned or fresh blended [80 ml]
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch, or potato starch
  • 1/3 cup water, [80 ml]
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 2 - 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 - 5 stems fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Soy milk, or other high protein plant-based milk like almond milk for glazing

Instructions

PREPARE THE VEGGIE MINCE FILLING:

    1. Dissolve the vegetable stock powder/cube in 1/2 cup water (omit this step if using vegetable broth instead). Set aside.
    2. In a skillet on medium-high heat, add 1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil. Allow to heat for a few seconds, then add the diced onions, minced garlic and ginger. Saute for about a minute.
    3. Add the carrots and saute for about 2 minutes.
    4. Add the veggie mince and mushrooms. Saute for 2 - 3 minutes. Add a little water if needed.
    5. Clear a small section of the pan and add the paprika, cumin and oregano.
    6. Stir and saute for another minute.
    7. Add the crushed tomatoes, soy sauce and fresh thyme. Add the vegetable broth.
    8. Simmer for about 2 - 3 minutes.
    9. Dilute the cornstarch in about 1/3 cup water. Add this mixture to the pan and stir immediately.
    10. Continue simmering while stirring until the mixture starts to thicken.
    11. Then stir in the peas. Adjust seasonings.
    12. Lastly, add the chopped parsley, stir and turn off the heat.
    13. Allow the veggie mince to cool completely before filling the pastry.

    MAKE THE PASTIES:

      1. Set oven to preheat at 200°C / 400°F.
      2. Place the block or folded sheet of puff pastry dough on a floured surface. Dust it with some more flour.
      3. Roll out into a square shape about 5mm thickness.
      4. Cut into 4 squares.
      5. Place a small amount of filling onto each pastry square. Using your fingers or a pastry brush, dampen the edge with a little water. Fold the pastry over and bring the edges together. Press and seal well with a fork.
      6. Place the pasties onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
      7. Brush with some soy milk.
      8. Prick the pasties on top with a fork to make little holes. This will prevent them from bursting open.
      9. Bake for 20 minutes at 200°C / 400°F.
      10. Remove the pasties from the oven and let cool slightly before serving.

      Notes

      *I am using store-bought puff pastry. You may also use ourhomemade shortcrust pastry recipe(link below). It won't puff but it's equally delicious for this preparation. Just add 1-2 tablespoons more water in the dough for a slightly softer dough.

      **Pre-mince your own ginger/garlic, preserve it and keep it handy - https://veganlovlie.com/quick-tip-pre-mince-prepare-preserve/

      ***Instead of vegan mince, you can use rehydrated minced TVP (textured vegetable protein). You can also use cooked lentils for soy-free version. In these cases, you may double the spices (cumin and paprika) for more flavour.

      Tips:

      ADVANCE PREPARATION

      You can refrigerate the veggie mince filling overnight and use it the next day to save time.

      FREEZING

      The vegetable pasties can be kept frozen until needed. If you want to make a batch for freezing, partially bake them for about 16 - 18 minutes. Allow to cool, then freeze. To reheat, bake in a preheated oven for about 7 minutes at 180 C / 350 F or until hot.

      LEFTOVER FILLING

      The filling can be used over pasta or in lasagna. Just add a little water or more crushed tomatoes to make more sauce.

      Oil-based shortcrust pastry recipe- https://veganlovlie.com/oil-based-vegan-shortcrust-pastry/

      Original recipe link -Vegetable Mince Pasties- https://veganlovlie.com/vegetable-pasties-vegan-mince/

      Did you make this recipe?

      Tag us @veganlovlie #veganlovlie on Instagram, we love seeing what you're making!

      Love this recipe? Pin it for later.

      Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (5)

      Previous Post: « 42 Spring Vegetable Soup Recipes Roundup

      See Also
      Best Gluten-Free Angel Food Cake Recipe – Gluten-Free Palate

      Next Post: Harissa Tempeh Pizza with No Knead Pizza Dough »

      Reader Interactions

      You might also enjoy these...

      Tandoori Tofu Scramble

      Butter Bean Curry

      Mauritian Roti and Fillings 1/3: Roti Recipe (Farata/Paratha) – Oil-free Version


      Comments

      1. Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (10)richard p schmidt says

        oh i want to make these for my Quaker meeting-can i use vegetarian ‘crumbles’ ( like Morningstar or Gardien ) for the mince???

        Reply

        • Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (11)veganlovlie says

          Yes, any type of veggie mince should work fine in this recipe. I hope you enjoy them. 🙂

          Reply

      2. Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (12)Rinn says

        Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (13)
        I made these at home for my family and everyone went nuts for them! So delicious. The mince was hearty and incredibly satisfying. I forgot to bookmark it and my husband was not very happy with me. I found you again and pinned it right away. 😉 This is definitely a repeat for us. Thanks for such a yummy recipe.

        Reply

      3. Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (14)Laurie says

        This looks amazing and I plan to make it tonight using TVP. How much TVP would you suggest using? Do I need to add more liquid?

        Reply

      4. Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (15)Ann says

        When do you add the carrots and the peas????

        Reply

        • Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (16)veganlovlie says

          Oops! Sorry, I left these out in the printable recipe. Thank you for bringing this to my attention. They’ve been added now to the instructions. The video shows these being added though. 🙂

          Reply

      Leave a Reply

      Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (2024)

      FAQs

      What is the difference between a pasty and a hand pie? ›

      A pasty is a British hand pie, which means that it's a pie that can be eaten out of hand - fillings, wrapped in pastry, and baked. Brits eat many versions of pasties, with fillings ranging from fish to mushrooms to Tikka Masala.

      View More
      Are vegetable pasties healthy? ›

      Cornish pasties are made of simple ingredients which makes them much healthier than other fast food. It is stuffed with real vegetables, not just lettuce leaves and tomatoes as in fast food burgers. The swede fillings are enriched with calcium which is good for building the bone.

      Get More Info Here
      What are the 5 types of pasty? ›

      There are five main types of pastry dough for creating pastries: flaky, shortcrust, puff, choux and filo. All of them are made primarily from flour, water and fat. However, these five types of pastry dough each have slightly different core ingredients, different ratios of ingredients and, ultimately, different uses.

      Discover More Details
      How long to cook pasties in the oven? ›

      Method
      1. Rub the butter and lard into the flour with a pinch of salt using your fingertips or a food processor, then blend in 6 tbsp cold water to make a firm dough. ...
      2. Heat oven to 220C/fan 200C/gas 7. ...
      3. Bake for 10 mins, then lower oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4 and cook for 45 mins more until golden.

      View Details
      Is a pasty unhealthy? ›

      Pasties get a bit of a bad rep for being unhealthy, but in reality, they're a fairly good complete meal. Now, we're not recommending you eat one EVERY day, but you certainly shouldn't feel bad when you do reach for one. Or two! In fact, calories aren't a particularly good gauge of how healthy foods are for us.

      Discover More Details
      What to serve with veggie pasties? ›

      Serve with a watercress and apple salad and a dollop of English mustard.

      Learn More
      How many calories in a vegan vegetable pasty? ›

      Nutrition
      Suitable for Vegetarians
      Suitable for Vegans
      Energy (kcal)241
      Energy (KJ)1008
      Protein (g)5.51
      8 more rows

      Keep Reading
      What are hand pies called in England? ›

      With strong ties to Cornwall, England, the pasty (pronounced pass-tee not paste-tee) is a folded pastry (often known as a hand pie) traditionally filled with a savory mix of meat and veggies.

      Learn More Now
      Why is it called a hand pie? ›

      Others argue that the name refers to the chests or safes in which the pies were stored. Likely named for its portability, the hand pie—or “pocket pie”—was another plantation creation.

      Show Me More
      What is another name for a hand pie? ›

      The humble hand pie goes by many different names: Call it a pasty, a turnover, an empanada, or whatever you like — the crowd-pleasing filled pastry is always welcome on any table.

      Learn More Now

      Are pies and pasties the same? ›

      The difference between the two is all in the structure, he said. Pasties tend to be defined as a singular, folded pastry case with a crimped lid and a savoury filling, typically of seasoned meat and vegetables. Pies, on the other hand, traditionally have a base and sides and a separate lid.

      Learn More
      Top Articles
      Homemade Italian Limoncello Recipe
      Reinvent Your Holiday Baking with These Gingerbread Cookie Recipes
      O'reilly's Duquoin Illinois
      Sports Cars for Sale in Waco, TX
      Latest Posts
      Buttermilk Sugar Biscuits Recipe
      Mushroom Toast Recipe from Inside The Gjelina Cookbook
      Article information

      Author: Kelle Weber

      Last Updated:

      Views: 6782

      Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

      Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Kelle Weber

      Birthday: 2000-08-05

      Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

      Phone: +8215934114615

      Job: Hospitality Director

      Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

      Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.