Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince - Delicious Savoury Hand Pie Recipe (2024)

Delicious flaky vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling – these savoury hand pies can be enjoyed for any occasion. They are convenient to carry around for a vegan packed lunch, for picnics or when travelling.

Pasties remind me so much of the UKwhere these flaky handheld pies with various fillings can be found just about anywhere from bakeries to the frozen section of grocery stores. Kevin is a great fan of these savoury pastries. He used to buy them pipping hot on his way to work when we were living in Britain. Nowadays, I sometimes make them at homewith various tasty fillings, vegetable mince being our favourite.

Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince

These vegetable pastiescan be made in advanced and kept frozen until needed. They make easy convenient meals for when needed every now and then. They are also portable and can be eaten cold, so theyare nice for packedlunches orto carry around when travelling.

Watch the video for the easy step-by-step process of how to make these delicious vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling.

I am using store-bought puff pastry in this recipe but if you want to make your own pastry, you can try our oil-based shortcrust pastry recipe. It’s not puff pastry and contains lessfatbut it has a nice flaky texture and is lighter than most oil-based crust. Just add an extra couple tablespoons of water in theflour mixture when making the dough for a softer more pliable texture when handling it for hand pies.

Yield: 8 pasties Vegetable Pasties with Vegan Mince Delicious flaky vegetable pasties with vegan mince filling - these savoury hand pies can be enjoyed for any occasion. They are convenient to carry around for a vegan packed lunch, for picnics or when travelling. Prep Time20 minutes Cook Time35 minutes Total Time55 minutes See Also Scotch Whiskey Cake RecipeTraditional German Black Forest Cake Recipe | Also The Crumbs PleasePear Frangipane Tart (Poached Pear Tart Recipe) - A Beautiful PlateMagnolia Bakery's Carrot Cake Recipe — urban. apron. Ingredients 2x200 g puff pastry sheets/blocks, *see notes

1 teaspoon dairy-free milk, soy, almond or coconut, for glazing Filling 1/2 medium onion, diced

1 - 2 cloves garlic, minced**

2 teaspoons minced/grated fresh ginger root**

1 medium carrot, diced

1 cup vegan mince***, [170 g] see notes for substitutes

3 - 4 white mushrooms, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon vegetable stock powder, or 1/2 cube

1/2 cup water, or vegetable broth [120 ml]

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika, or cayenne pepper for spicy

1/4 cup peas, frozen [35 g]

1/3 cup crushed tomatoes, canned or fresh blended [80 ml]

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch, or potato starch

1/3 cup water, [80 ml]

1/2 tablespoon coconut oil

2 - 3 sprigs fresh thyme

4 - 5 stems fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon coconut oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Soy milk, or other high protein plant-based milk like almond milk for glazing Instructions PREPARE THE VEGGIE MINCE FILLING: Dissolve the vegetable stock powder/cube in 1/2 cup water (omit this step if using vegetable broth instead). Set aside. In a skillet on medium-high heat, add 1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil. Allow to heat for a few seconds, then add the diced onions, minced garlic and ginger. Saute for about a minute. Add the carrots and saute for about 2 minutes. Add the veggie mince and mushrooms. Saute for 2 - 3 minutes. Add a little water if needed. Clear a small section of the pan and add the paprika, cumin and oregano. Stir and saute for another minute. Add the crushed tomatoes, soy sauce and fresh thyme. Add the vegetable broth. Simmer for about 2 - 3 minutes. Dilute the cornstarch in about 1/3 cup water. Add this mixture to the pan and stir immediately. Continue simmering while stirring until the mixture starts to thicken. Then stir in the peas. Adjust seasonings. Lastly, add the chopped parsley, stir and turn off the heat. Allow the veggie mince to cool completely before filling the pastry. MAKE THE PASTIES: Set oven to preheat at 200°C / 400°F. Place the block or folded sheet of puff pastry dough on a floured surface. Dust it with some more flour. Roll out into a square shape about 5mm thickness. Cut into 4 squares. Place a small amount of filling onto each pastry square. Using your fingers or a pastry brush, dampen the edge with a little water. Fold the pastry over and bring the edges together. Press and seal well with a fork. Place the pasties onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Brush with some soy milk. Prick the pasties on top with a fork to make little holes. This will prevent them from bursting open. Bake for 20 minutes at 200°C / 400°F. Remove the pasties from the oven and let cool slightly before serving. Notes *I am using store-bought puff pastry. You may also use ourhomemade shortcrust pastry recipe(link below). It won't puff but it's equally delicious for this preparation. Just add 1-2 tablespoons more water in the dough for a slightly softer dough. **Pre-mince your own ginger/garlic, preserve it and keep it handy - https://veganlovlie.com/quick-tip-pre-mince-prepare-preserve/ ***Instead of vegan mince, you can use rehydrated minced TVP (textured vegetable protein). You can also use cooked lentils for soy-free version. In these cases, you may double the spices (cumin and paprika) for more flavour. Tips: ADVANCE PREPARATION You can refrigerate the veggie mince filling overnight and use it the next day to save time. FREEZING The vegetable pasties can be kept frozen until needed. If you want to make a batch for freezing, partially bake them for about 16 - 18 minutes. Allow to cool, then freeze. To reheat, bake in a preheated oven for about 7 minutes at 180 C / 350 F or until hot. LEFTOVER FILLING The filling can be used over pasta or in lasagna. Just add a little water or more crushed tomatoes to make more sauce. Oil-based shortcrust pastry recipe- https://veganlovlie.com/oil-based-vegan-shortcrust-pastry/ Original recipe link -Vegetable Mince Pasties- https://veganlovlie.com/vegetable-pasties-vegan-mince/ Did you make this recipe? Tag us @veganlovlie #veganlovlie on Instagram, we love seeing what you're making!

