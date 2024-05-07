Traditional German Black Forest Cake Recipe | Also The Crumbs Please (2024)

Jump to Recipe

The Black Forest Cake is a traditional German dessert that is a must for many special occasions, from a wedding anniversary to a birthday celebration. Black Forest Gateau is traditionally made with layers of chocolate sponge cake soaked in cherry syrup or kirsch with whipped cream and cherries. By the way, have you already tried my iconic Sacher Torte or Bee Sting Cake?

Jump to: Why You Will Love This Cherry Cake Recipe

What is Black Forest Cake?

Ingredients

How to Make Black Forest Cake

How to Store

Expert Tips for Success

Recipe FAQs

More Festive Cakes to Try

Recipe

Why You Will Love This Cherry Cake Recipe

It's Hits the Tri-Fecta of Flavors & Textures! Dense, rich chocolate, tart cherries, and light fluffy whipped cream.

Dense, rich chocolate, tart cherries, and light fluffy whipped cream. Truly a Cake Showstopper! This Black Forest chocolate cake looks as beautiful as it tastes.

This Black Forest chocolate cake looks as beautiful as it tastes. All-Occasion Cake. Enjoy this cake for birthdays, celebrations, or simply as an indulgent dessert to end an evening with friends.

Want to try out some more amazing European cake recipes? You're going to love this Esterházy Torte from Hungary and this classic Chocolate Mousse Cake.

What is Black Forest Cake?

Black Forest Cherry Cake, or Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte as it is called in German, is a traditional German multi-layered chocolate and cherry torte that was first created in the Black Forest region of Germany.This popular cake has been enjoyed by locals and tourists alike for many decades.

It's known for its chocolate sponge cake layers and whipped cream topped with tart cherries to give it a distinct sweet-tart flavor profile. Traditionally, this cake consists of three or four cake layers with whipped cream and cherry filling between each layer and covering the outside.

The taste can be described as richly chocolaty from the dark cocoa powder used in the sponges with an essence of tartness from the tart cherries.The whipped cream frosting gives it a light mouthfeel that brings everything together.

Ingredients

Most of the baking ingredients are commonly found but here are the main ingredients that require a bit more explanation and are essential to the preparation of your cake.

Cocoa Powder: It's essential to use dutch-processed cocoa powder because in Europe this is the type of cocoa you will find in the store. Any original German baking recipe or German cakes that mentions cocoa, is talking about dutch-processed cocoa. Do no substitute with natural cocoa powder as it will not work the same in this recipe.

It's essential to use dutch-processed cocoa powder because in Europe this is the type of cocoa you will find in the store. Any original German baking recipe or German cakes that mentions cocoa, is talking about dutch-processed cocoa. Do no substitute with natural cocoa powder as it will not work the same in this recipe. Cherries : You want to use pitted sour cherries, also called Morello cherries, or red tart cherries in water. You will use both the cherries in the cake and the liquid to make your cherry syrup. The best substitute for canned sour cherries and canned the liquid from the can is to use fresh or frozen (must be thawed beforehand) cherries and cherry juice.

: You want to use pitted sour cherries, also called Morello cherries, or red tart cherries in water. You will use both the cherries in the cake and the liquid to make your cherry syrup. The best substitute for canned sour cherries and canned the liquid from the can is to use fresh or frozen (must be thawed beforehand) cherries and cherry juice. Kirsch: The traditional German recipe uses Kirschwasser, a transparent brandy made from Morello cherries. But if you can't find it any cherry liqueur, rum, or brandy will work just as well for a Kirsch substitute. Consider using a suitable substitute for brandy if desired.

The traditional German recipe uses Kirschwasser, a transparent brandy made from Morello cherries. But if you can't find it any cherry liqueur, rum, or brandy will work just as well for a Kirsch substitute. Consider using a suitable if desired. Stabilized Whipped Cream: This helps keep the cake in shape for days and ensures the cake layers don't slide off. It entails whipping your cream until soft peaks form, adding sugar, and whipping again until stiff peaks form. The sugar stabilizes the whipped cream frosting and is therefore known as stabilized whipped cream.

For the full ingredient list and the quantities you need of each, check the recipe card further down the page.

How to Make Black Forest Cake

There are a few main steps involved in making this German chocolate cherry cake recipe. We're breaking it down step by step for you in this section along with a few images so you can follow along.

Step 1: Make the Chocolate Cake.

Step 1: Mix the eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla until creamy using an electric mixer.

Step 2: Sift in the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt and mix just until well combined.

Step 3: Pour the cake batter into a parchment paper-lined baking pan and bake. Then let cool completely.

Step 2: Make the Cherry Kirsch Syrup

Step 1: Stir together the cornstarch and canned sour cherry water in a small bowl and set it aside.

Stir together the cornstarch and canned sour cherry water in a small bowl and set it aside. Step 2: Bring the canned sour cherry water, kirsch, and sugar to a simmer over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Bring the canned sour cherry water, kirsch, and sugar to a simmer over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Step 3: Once it simmers, add the cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens like syrup and covers the back of a spoon.

Step 4: Pour the syrup over the sour cherries and let it cool completely.

Step 3: Make the Whipped Cream

Step 1: Beat the whipping cream on medium-high speed until soft peaks form in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer with a whisk attachment,. Add the sugar and mix until stiff peaks form. Don't overmix or it will curdle.

Step 4: Assemble the Cake

Step 1: Cut the cake twice horizontally so that you have three cake layers. Place the bottom cake layer on a cake turner and brush it with cherry syrup.

Step 2: Spread with whipped cream and pipe, or spoon an additional ring of whipped cream around the edges. Use about ⅙ of the cream in total.

Spread with whipped cream and pipe, or spoon an additional ring of whipped cream around the edges. Use about ⅙ of the cream in total. Step 3: Spoon half of the sour cherries and syrup on top of the cream but inside the whipped cream ring. The ring ensures that the cherry filling stays in the cake and that no syrup runs out on the sides.

Step 4: Spoon more whipped cream onto the cherries and distribute evenly on top.

Spoon more whipped cream onto the cherries and distribute evenly on top. Step 5: Place the second cake base on top and repeat.

Place the second cake base on top and repeat. Step 6: Place the third cake layer on top and distribute the remaining whipped cream over the entire cake.

Place the third cake layer on top and distribute the remaining whipped cream over the entire cake. Step 7: Chill in the refrigerator. Before serving, decorate with chocolate shavings, cherries, and additional whipped cream to your liking.

PRO TIP: Make sure to brush the cherry syrup on each layer of cake.

How to Store

Storing: The cake will stay fresh for three days if stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. You shouldn't leave the cake on the counter because of the whipped frosting. Keep it in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Freezing: You can freeze this chocolate cherry cake. Make sure to chill the cake in the fridge for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Then place it in the freezer for 1 hour, wrap in plastic foil, and place in freezer bags or containers. It freezes well for up to 3 months. To serve, simply unwrap and place in an airtight container in the refrigerator the night before.

Expert Tips for Success

Don't Over Bake the Cake Layers. Every oven is different, and I can only provide an average baking time as it will vary from oven to oven.

Every oven is different, and I can only provide an average baking time as it will vary from oven to oven. Make a Day Ahead. This cake is best when baked and assembled one day in advance and kept in the refrigerator overnight before serving. This gives the chocolate cake layers time to soak up the delicious cherry syrup and you will be rewarded with moist cake layers. The whipped cream frosting also needs time to set completely.

This cake is best when baked and assembled one day in advance and kept in the refrigerator overnight before serving. This gives the chocolate cake layers time to soak up the delicious cherry syrup and you will be rewarded with moist cake layers. The whipped cream frosting also needs time to set completely. Avoid Using Maraschino, Black, or Sweet Cherries as well as Cherry Pie Filling. You will not have the same results as you would using tart cherries. It will be much sweeter and taste completely different.

Recipe FAQs

Can you use any type of chocolate cake? The authentic black forest cake recipe uses chocolate sponge layers made with a high amount of eggs, very little to no fat, and no other wet ingredients such as milk, buttermilk, sour cream, or similar are used. It's very different from regular American chocolate cake, which is soft and moist. In German-speaking countries, cakes tend to be drier than their American counterparts. In this recipe it makes sense that the chocolate cake layers are less moist and soft because they are soaked with cherry syrup.If you use regular American chocolate cake layers, the whole cake will end up soggy and fall apart after a short time. Can I make an alcohol-free version of this cake? If you prefer to make this cake kid-friendly or alcohol free you can use cherry juice instead. Why is using Dutch-process cocoa powder so important? Dutch-processed cocoa powder needs baking powder to react in your baked goods and natural cocoa powder needs baking soda to react and make your baked goods rise. So if you swap the dutch-processed cocoa powder for natural cocoa powder, you will end up with flat cake layers unless you swap parts of the baking powder for baking soda. Since this is not a common practice with this recipe, I really have to advise against it. What's the difference between a torte, cake, or gateau? In American and British English, you will most often hear the term Black Forest cake followed by Black Forest gateau. Torte and gateau translate as cake but are used differently depending on the origin of the cake recipe or the preparation of the cake layers. Since this recipe comes from Germany, it is a torte (the German word for cake). In Germany, festively decorated layer cakes filled with frosting are all referred to as torte.

More Festive Cakes to Try

If you are looking for a show-stopping layer cake for your next anniversary or birthday party, you've come to the right place. I'm sure you will love the following cake ideas.

S'mores Cake

Lemon Blueberry Cake

How To Make A Mirror Glaze Galaxy Cake

Tiramisu Cake Recipe

If you tried this Traditional Black Forest Cake or any cake on my website, please leave a 🌟 star rating and let me know how it went in the 📝 comments below. Thanks for visiting!

Recipe