Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup - Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup is an easy dump and go recipe for those busy days when you need a meal fast. You can be eating this delicious pressure cooker chicken tortilla soup in less than 30 minutes. Suitable for Gluten-Free dieters.

Are you ready for a delicious and quick Mexican meal your whole family will eat? Then this Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup is the quickest way to satisfy your appetite when you’re craving warming Mexican flavours and you don’t have a lot of time.

That’s right. This family loved chicken tortilla soup will be ready before you finish setting the table. Just like this Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup.

It’s that easy and that quick and a delicious meal and great for busy weeknight dinners and meal prep. Just check out the video on how to make it for dinner tonight further below in the post.

It is as easy to make as these Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas, a warming Instant Pot White Chicken Chili and this perfectly spiced Instant Pot Chicken Curry.

Why Make This Recipe

Ingredient Notes Handy Tip: Use Good Kitchen Tools!

How to Make Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pro Recipe Tips

Delicious Variations

Storage

Topping Suggestions?

FAQs

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes

Serving Suggestions

Weight Watchers Points

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe Video

Tools Needed

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

This comforting and easy chicken tortilla soup is very filling but isn’t too heavy. It is packed full of delicious hearty vegetables and juicy chicken in a broth.

Even better it’s just a dump and go recipe. It’s so easy. No need for frying the ingredients ahead of time.

It takes less than 5 minutes to get them to shred the cooked chicken to perfection on a plate or cutting board and add back to the Instant Pot with the rest of the ingredients for serving.

Why Make This Recipe

This is a great starter recipe if you’re looking for an easy chicken tortilla soup and you’ve never used your Instant Pot before.

and you’ve never used your Instant Pot before. Peeps, this Pressure Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe is soooooo easy and sooooo good and the flavours are just right.

It’s also a one pot dish . Let’s face it. No one likes doing dishes and I certainly don’t like making more than I need.

. Let’s face it. No one likes doing dishes and I certainly don’t like making more than I need. Great For meal prep . You can also store in the fridge to eat the next day or two for lunch or store in the freezer for a later time.

. You can also store in the fridge to eat the next day or two for lunch or store in the freezer for a later time. It can be customised to suit your dietary needs whether you’re on a Keto, Paleo diet.

You can also play with the spice level. Love spice, then add more jalapenos. Making it for the whole family, tone it down for everyone to enjoy.

Ready to make Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup? Gather your ingredients and I’ll show you how….

Ingredient Notes

Chicken Breasts – I used boneless skinless chicken breast , You can use boneless chicken thighs, or boneless skinless chicken thighs (but increase cook time to 10-12 minutes) and also frozen chicken breasts or frozen thighs too but cook time will be slightly different for the frozen meat.

– I used boneless skinless chicken breast , You can use boneless chicken thighs, or boneless skinless chicken thighs (but increase cook time to 10-12 minutes) and also frozen chicken breasts or frozen thighs too but cook time will be slightly different for the frozen meat. Canned Tomatoes – I used plain diced tomatoes but feel free to use fire roasted tomatoes, salsa or enchilada sauce. You may need to adjust your seasoning if you do.

– I used plain diced tomatoes but feel free to use fire roasted tomatoes, salsa or enchilada sauce. You may need to adjust your seasoning if you do. Chicken broth – homemade or store bought would work just as well, And feel free to use vegetable broth instead.

– homemade or store bought would work just as well, And feel free to use vegetable broth instead. Veggies – I use tinned black beans and sweet corn but feel free to use frozen ones that have been defrosted first. You can use frozen corn as well.

– I use tinned black beans and sweet corn but feel free to use frozen ones that have been defrosted first. You can use frozen corn as well. Spices – I used a selection of store cupboard spices cumin, coriander, smoked paprika and dried oregano. Don’t have the individual spices? No problem. You can absolutely use a taco seasoning or my homemade fajita seasoning instead.

– I used a selection of store cupboard spices cumin, coriander, smoked paprika and dried oregano. You can absolutely use a taco seasoning or my homemade instead. Green onion – to give an easy cook onion flavor I used green onions.

– to give an easy cook onion flavor I used green onions. Flavoring – Sea salt, pepper and garlic complete this dish.

– Sea salt, pepper and garlic complete this dish. Heat – for heat I added a bit of jalapeños and chili powder but you can omit if you wish.

– for heat I added a bit of jalapeños and chili powder but you can omit if you wish. Tortillas – feel free to use store bought tortilla chips or a homemade version.

How to Make Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Get the complete ingredients list and instructions from the recipe card below.

Add all ingredients to the Instant Pot insert starting with chicken stock and add black beans and corn last. Don’t mix. Cover your Instant Pot and set the valve to the SEALING position. Select the pressure cook or manual button (dependent upon IP model), select high pressure and set the timer to 8 minutes. Pressure cook till done, let the pressure release naturally, open and remove chicken from the pot. Shred chicken with two forks and add shredded chicken back into the Instant Pot and mix. Serve your chicken tortilla soup with toppings of your choice.

Cook time listed does not include the time it takes for Instant Pot to come up to pressure or for the pressure to release.

Pro Recipe Tips

This Instant Pot Tortilla Soup recipe is dump and go. We all need recipes like this in our busy lives. It’s quick and easy to make. There’s no frying or cooking any of the ingredients ahead of time.

We all need recipes like this in our busy lives. It’s quick and easy to make. There’s no frying or cooking any of the ingredients ahead of time. However if you want to brown the chicken before hand, then do so using the saute function.

It’s important to add the chicken stock first and beans and corn last to your Instant Pot. Don’t mix the ingredients together either. Turn on and let your Instant Pot do the work.

Don’t mix the ingredients together either. Turn on and let your Instant Pot do the work. You can customize Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup as you wish. Don’t like corn or not into spicy food? Feel free to eliminate these.

Don’t like corn or not into spicy food? Feel free to eliminate these. You can shred chicken using a stand mixer, if you prefer.

Delicious Variations

Add extra veggies – bell pepper would work well in this.

– bell pepper would work well in this. Vary the heat – use fire roasted green chilies, cayenne pepper or adobo sauce instead.

– use fire roasted green chilies, cayenne pepper or adobo sauce instead. Add more spices if you like your chicken tortilla soup instant Pot to have a little more pop.

if you like your chicken tortilla soup instant Pot to have a little more pop. If you want more chicken then add in shredded Boiled Chicken Thighs .

Storage

Store – Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Great for meal prep.

– Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Great for meal prep. Freeze Let the soup cool down then transfer into these very handyZiploc freezer bags. Squeeze out all the extra air and seal the bags. Label the bags and then lay them flat in the freezer. Store the soup in the freezer for 3 months.

Let the soup cool down then transfer into these very handyZiploc freezer bags. Squeeze out all the extra air and seal the bags. Label the bags and then lay them flat in the freezer. Store the soup in the freezer for 3 months. Thaw – Remove the soup from the freezer the night before needed and let it thaw in the fridge. For a faster thaw, you can add the bagged soup into a microwave and thaw according to the microwave’s instructions. Transfer the thawed soup into a bowl and reheat in a microwave. Or transfer the thawed soup into a saucepan and reheat over low to medium heat.

Remove the soup from the freezer the night before needed and let it thaw in the fridge. For a faster thaw, you can add the bagged soup into a microwave and thaw according to the microwave’s instructions.

Topping Suggestions?

There are so many toppings you can add to this. Add one, two or even all of these toppings to your Tortilla Soup.

For a fun night, put out a few different toppings on the table and let the family decide which ones to use.

Fresh lime: Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice to add fresh flavour to your soup.

Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice to add fresh flavour to your soup. Fresh cilantro: If you love cilantro, it’s the perfect topping for this soup.

If you love cilantro, it’s the perfect topping for this soup. Avocado: Creamy diced avocado or sliced avocado makes a great topping for any dish with Mexican flavour. You can also make a homemade guacamole to top your chicken tortilla soup with.

Cheese: If you’re on a Keto diet top soup with a Mexican blend shredded cheese like cotija.

If you’re on a Keto diet top soup with a Mexican blend shredded cheese like cotija. Sour cream: I love adding sour cream to my spicy dishes.

I love adding sour cream to my spicy dishes. Tortilla chips – use straight up tortilla chips or crispy tortilla strips.

FAQs

Make Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup With Salsa You can easily notch up the heat a little bit by swapping the tomatoes in this recipe for some salsa instead. How to Make Tortilla Strips From Scratch Making your own tortilla strips to top your Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup with is easy.

Check out my 4 Ingredient Corn Tortilla recipe to make while your pressure cooker makes the delicious soup. When the tortillas are ready, cut into strips using a sharp knife and add to your Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup when it’s ready to serve. If you want you can spray the tortilla strips with some olive oil, and crips them up in and Air Fryer or or on a baking sheet in the oven, before topping the soup. But please feel free to also grab some store bought tortilla if you prefer.

Serving Suggestions

Top your pressure cooker chicken tortilla soup with “ Corn Tortillas .” These are Vegan and Gluten-Free.

These are Vegan and Gluten-Free. Serve with some guacamole and / or sour cream.

and / or sour cream. Add in some Instant Pot Brown Rice to bulk it out.

to bulk it out. Instant Pot Mexican Rice .

. Easy Instant Pot Corn on The Cob .

Weight Watchers Points

There are 4 Blue Plan SmartPointsper serving.

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe Video

Tools Needed

Originally Feb 2020.

