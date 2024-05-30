Kale and Quinoa Salad with Black Beans Recipe (2024)

June 25, 2013 By Susan Voisin 82 Comments Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Privacy Policy.

Kale and Quinoa Salad with Black Beans: Vibrant green kale is massaged with a lemony, cumin and chile dressing and tossed with chilled quinoa and black beans for a zesty quinoa salad.

I’ve always said that I could eat soup year-round, but this summer, eating anything warmer than body temperature makes me want to rip off all my clothes–not in a sexy way but in a “flames are about to start shooting out of my eyeballs” way. You women over 50 know what I mean. So there are big gaps in my weekly menus that used to be filled with soup.

The great thing about a good bean and vegetable soup is that it’s pretty much a one-pot meal, so I’ve been experimenting with salads that have the same ease and simplicity but are delicious and refreshing when served cold.This salad is one of my attempts to have it all–beans, grains (or seeds, in the case of quinoa), and vegetables–in one big bowl. It’s similar to my International Quinoa Salad, except that with 4 to 6 cups of raw kale, it has a much higher amount of vegetables.

Massaging the dressing into the kale tenderizes it, but if you’re not a fan of raw kale, you can steam it for a few minutes to make it even more tender. If you do opt to massage the kale, think deep tissue massage and not gentle Swedish massage. Massage it like you mean it!

This one-salad-bowl meal is one of those dishes that improve with age, so if you have the time, make it a day ahead and enjoy its blend of lemon, cumin, and chile flavors even more. And keep your clothes on.

4.86 from 7 votes Print Pin Save Add to Recipe Box Kale and Quinoa Salad with Black Beans Raw kale is an acquired taste, so if you’re not a fan, try steaming the kale for a few minutes instead of massaging it. Prep Time 25 minutes minutes Cook Time 25 minutes minutes Total Time 50 minutes minutes Servings 6 Author Susan Voisin Ingredients ▢ 1 cup quinoa I used a combo of red and white quinoa, rinsed very well

▢ 2 cups vegetable broth

▢ 2 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice

▢ 3 tablespoons vegetable broth

▢ 1 teaspoon chia seeds or ground flaxseed

▢ 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder or other pure chile powder, not a blend

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin

▢ 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder or to taste

▢ 1/2 tsp salt optional, or to taste

▢ 4-6 cups chopped kale leaves about 4-5 ounces

▢ 1 15-ounce can black beans about 1 1/2 cups, rinsed and drained

▢ 1/2 cup grated carrot

▢ 1/2 red bell pepper chopped

▢ 1 avocado optional, sliced or cubed

▢ additional lemon juice and seasonings to taste Instructions Heat a saucepan. Add the rinsed and drained quinoa and the garlic and toast it until almost dry. Add the vegetable broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer until all the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

While the quinoa is cooking, make the dressing in a small bowl or measuring cup: whisk together the lemon juice, 3 tablespoons broth, chia/flax seeds, chile powders, cumin, and salt. Allow to stand until the chia seeds start to thicken the dressing.

Place the kale in a large serving bowl. Add half of the dressing and massage it into the kale using a wringing motion until the kale is very tender. Two minutes of massaging should do it, but the longer, the better. Add the quinoa, black beans, carrot, and bell pepper, along with the remaining dressing. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Without avocado: 206 calories, 22 calories from fat, 2.5g total fat, 0mg cholesterol, 509.8mg sodium, 535.9mg potassium, 37.3g carbohydrates, 8.1g fiber, 1.3g sugar, 10.3g protein. Each serving is 3 points on Weight Watchers Freestyle without avocado. Add the points for avocado, if you use it. Nutrition Facts Kale and Quinoa Salad with Black Beans Amount Per Serving (1 serving) Calories 254Calories from Fat 62 % Daily Value* Fat 6.9g11% Sodium 512.1mg22% Carbohydrates 39.8g13% Fiber 10g42% Sugar 1.4g2% Protein 10.9g22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Nutritional info is approximate. Have you made this recipe?Mention @SusanFFVK and tag #fatfreevegankitchen in your photos on Instagram.

