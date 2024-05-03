Watermelonade Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Cookie May 29, 2022

I make this all the time, but I juice the watermelon so that there's no pulp to deal with and make the lemonade separately, with very little sugar given the sweetness of the watermelon. I also add tons of fresh mint, then remove the mint for overnight storage, if any doesn't get finished by my guests (it almost always does.) It's SO refreshing. And it's great with tequila too, not just vodka :) In the 70's, Naked Juice used to market watermelon mint lemonade; been making this ever since they stopped selling it.