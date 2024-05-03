Watermelonade Recipe on Food52 (2024)

5 Ingredients or Fewer
by: Merrill Stubbs
May25,2010
4.4
5 Ratings
- Serves 10
Author Notes
My sister and some friends recently threw me a lovely bridal shower. The food, provided by Go Catering, was delicious. Happy guests devoured crudités, curried chicken salad, mini grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, sausage rolls, and homemade currant and ginger scones with clotted cream and raspberry jam. To drink, there was a crisp rosé and a refreshing concoction of fresh watermelon, lemon, sugar and water known as "watermelonade." Apparently, it's one of the caterer's specialties, and everyone raved about the juicy, pink drink. This past weekend, I couldn't resist attempting it myself. —Merrill Stubbs
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Ingredients
- 1/2 cupsugar
- 4 cupscubed watermelon
- 3 1/2 cupswater
- 1/2 cupfreshly squeezed lemon juice
Directions
- Bring sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring sugar to dissolve. Set aside.
- Put the cubed watermelon in a blender and puree until smooth, about 20 seconds. Strain through a fine mesh sieve. You should have about 2 cups of strained watermelon juice.
- Mix the sugar syrup with 3 cups cold water and the lemon juice. Stir well.
- Fill glasses with ice, add about 3 tablespoons of watermelon juice and then top off with lemonade. Stir gently before serving.
- Fruit
- Lemon Juice
- Melon
- 5 Ingredients or Fewer
- Serves a Crowd
- Summer
- Alcohol-Free Drinks
- Vegan
- Vegetarian
- Breakfast
- Hors D'Oeuvre
- Snack
Cookie May 29, 2022
I make this all the time, but I juice the watermelon so that there's no pulp to deal with and make the lemonade separately, with very little sugar given the sweetness of the watermelon. I also add tons of fresh mint, then remove the mint for overnight storage, if any doesn't get finished by my guests (it almost always does.) It's SO refreshing. And it's great with tequila too, not just vodka :) In the 70's, Naked Juice used to market watermelon mint lemonade; been making this ever since they stopped selling it.
Gingarr July 26, 2020
Finally made this after nearly 4 years (or longer?) being on my to-do! Super sweet though with the "lemonade." I'll try watering it down a bit. Lime seems like it would add a good tartness. Otherwise this is a nice summer drink!
Brigb June 10, 2017
It's very tasty, I made it with limes.
Ontariobnd October 21, 2016
I loved this drink!! I became heavier handed with the watermelon juice the second time around. The watermelon totally brought down the tart flavor of the lemonade and added such a fruity wonderful flavor.
pamela N. July 4, 2016
I made this for a fireworks viewing party last night and used it as a base for a signature co*cktail - adding vodka, a spritz of lemon seltzer, blueberries and mint. It was super delicious! Thank you!
James C. June 24, 2015
What kind of alcohol would be good to add to this recipe?
Rebecca L. July 14, 2020
Vodka
the_lewist April 25, 2015
Planning a backyard BBQ birthday party for about 15 people- Do you think this would work well in a pitcher?
Merrill S. April 25, 2015
Absolutely. I often do it that way, and it's so pretty!
Nikki February 26, 2015
This sounds delish. I emailed it to my daughters. I am sure my granddaughters will love it-especially the 3 oldest who are all cheerleaders in KY. I actually made something sort of like this when they were here one time. I am sure this will be better. I think my youngest granddaughter and grandson will find it refreshing, also.
Desired C. December 7, 2014
This sounds PERFECT for summer!
natalia July 22, 2014
It's necessary to take off the seeds from the watermelon or can I blended with them?
tamater S. July 2, 2014
Any idea how far in advance of serving this can be made?
ghainskom June 30, 2014
Very nice. Might add some mint next time around...
Donna May 30, 2014
So refreshing! It's wonderful!
rochelle123 September 3, 2012
I followed the recipe exactly and it came out beautifully. So refreshing and the right balance of sweet and sour.
jenniebites July 27, 2011
yum! made this after a run today and it hit the spot! thank you.
MissGinsu July 11, 2010
Want!!!
dymnyno June 22, 2010
I just made some test ade for a day after the wedding brunch this weekend. Wow!! what great color...and it really tastes good too.
Merrill S. June 22, 2010
So glad you liked it! And that pink color is almost as great as the taste, huh?