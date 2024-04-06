Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (2024)

If you ask us, every recipe our food editors have created is a hit, but there are some dishes that really stand the test of time. Case in point? These 20 recipes are the ones you, our readers, visit most. If you're not already making these hall-of-famers, then it's time to give them a try.
Our collection of most popular recipes includes breakfast classics, comfort food favorites, no-cook condiments, and easy-to-make desserts. Each deserves a spot in your repertoire—they are the type of essential dishes that every home cook should master.
Basic Pancakes
Easy and delicious, these pancakes are what Sunday morning breakfast dreams are made of. You probably already have all the ingredients in your kitchen, and the results are so much better than anything made from a boxed mix.
Waffles
These easy, from-scratch waffles are so simple, you'll want to make them every weekend—maybe you already do? Be sure to serve them with plenty of butter and maple syrup.
No-Bake Cheesecake
Here's a crowd-pleasing dessert you don't need to turn on the oven for. In fact, the only cooking needed is melting the butter for the easy press-in graham-cracker crust. The rich filling is made with cream cheese and condensed milk and flavored with vanilla and lemon, then the cheesecake chills in the fridge until it's set.
Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Soft and chewy beats both thin and crispy and cakey chocolate chip cookies, according to our home bakers. This foolproof recipe shows you why. Bet you can't eat just one!
Macaroni and Cheese
It's Martha's favorite mac and cheese, so you know it's really good. The recipe uses two cheeses, sharp white cheddar and Gruyère, and the result is a cozy baked pasta just right for a weeknight dinner or the holiday table.
One-Pan Pasta
All you need is one pan and eight ingredients, and this delicious pasta dinner is on the table in 20 minutes.
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
A busy cook's dream, this St. Patrick's Day favorite practically makes itself. Combine corned beef brisket with vegetables and aromatics in your slow cooker, push a button, and get ready for an ultra-comforting meal.
Simple Crepes
Mastering these delicate French pancakes opens up a whole world of delicious meals: go savory with ham and eggs or vegetables and goat cheese, or make something sweet with a strawberry flambé or crowd-pleasing peanut butter and jam.
Basic Chicken Soup
Everyone needs a recipe for a comforting chicken soup, and this is the recipe our readers turn to. There's no need to make or buy chicken stock as the recipe starts with a whole chicken and guides you through using it to make stock for the hearty soup.
Classic Cream Puffs
Who doesn't love a cream puff? Light as air, these choux pastry puffs bake up with a hollow pocket just right for filling with no-fuss pastry cream, whipped cream, custard, lemon curd, or even with savory fillings like smoked salmon spread or crab salad.
Vanilla Pound Cake
An everyday treat that can be dressed up for any occasion, this textbook pound cake has been a favorite with our users for years. What makes it so good? It's fragrant with vanilla and boasts a moist, tender crumb.
Breaded Chicken Breasts
Our readers love chicken recipes, and it's easy to see why this versatile recipe is a hit. A combination of flour and fresh breadcrumbs is used for the breading for chicken cutlets. They're shallow-fried and have a satisfying crunch. Serve them over salad, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella for chicken parmesan, or as a simple main course alongside your favorite vegetables.
Banana Bread
Sour cream and mashed ripe bananas keep this quick bread incredibly soft and moist, making it the perfect treat for breakfast, lunch, or a sweet snack anytime of day.
French Martini
Our most popular co*cktail recipe, the French martini beats the margarita and classic martini in our readers' affections—and for good reason. This '80s co*cktail has stood the test of time. It has a sweet yet refreshing combination of black raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice, along with vodka.
Easy Steamed Artichokes
This is our readers' favorite way to prepare artichokes—and ours too!
Classic French Toast
It's a classic for good reason: This is a recipe that's hard to beat and makes any breakfast or brunch feel special. Use a dense bread, such as challah, brioche, or sourdough, that will soak up the custard and pan-fry to perfection.
Taco Casserole
No one can resist this casserole of ground beef, pinto beans, and tomatoes spiced with chili powder under a crunchy, gooey topping of tortilla chips and two cheeses. Plus, it's quick and easy to make.
Classic Cheesecake
Rich and sweet, this irresistible dessert has a cream cheese filling and a graham cracker crust—and it's hard to have just one slice.
Big-Batch Vegetable Soup
Who doesn't love a big bowl of soup on a cold day? We love this vegetable soup recipe for several reasons: You can use fresh or frozen produce, the recipe makes a generous amount, and you can easily double it to feed a crowd or stash extra in your freezer. Best of all, it's a soup that always soothes and satisfies.
Baked-Eggplant Parmesan
For this favorite casserole, eggplant is breaded and baked until succulent, then layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked again until bubbling, gooey, and irresistible.
