Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (2024)

If you ask us, every recipe our food editors have created is a hit, but there are some dishes that really stand the test of time. Case in point? These 20 recipes are the ones you, our readers, visit most. If you're not already making these hall-of-famers, then it's time to give them a try.

Our collection of most popular recipes includes breakfast classics, comfort food favorites, no-cook condiments, and easy-to-make desserts. Each deserves a spot in your repertoire—they are the type of essential dishes that every home cook should master.

These Casual Appetizer Recipes Will Get Any Party Started

01of 20

Basic Pancakes

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (1)

Easy and delicious, these pancakes are what Sunday morning breakfast dreams are made of. You probably already have all the ingredients in your kitchen, and the results are so much better than anything made from a boxed mix.

View Recipe

02of 20

Waffles

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (2)

These easy, from-scratch waffles are so simple, you'll want to make them every weekend—maybe you already do? Be sure to serve them with plenty of butter and maple syrup.

View Recipe

03of 20

No-Bake Cheesecake

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (3)

Here's a crowd-pleasing dessert you don't need to turn on the oven for. In fact, the only cooking needed is melting the butter for the easy press-in graham-cracker crust. The rich filling is made with cream cheese and condensed milk and flavored with vanilla and lemon, then the cheesecake chills in the fridge until it's set.

View Recipe

04of 20

Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (4)

Soft and chewy beats both thin and crispy and cakey chocolate chip cookies, according to our home bakers. This foolproof recipe shows you why. Bet you can't eat just one!

View Recipe

05of 20

Macaroni and Cheese

It's Martha's favorite mac and cheese, so you know it's really good. The recipe uses two cheeses, sharp white cheddar and Gruyère, and the result is a cozy baked pasta just right for a weeknight dinner or the holiday table.

View Recipe

06of 20

One-Pan Pasta

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (6)

All you need is one pan and eight ingredients, and this delicious pasta dinner is on the table in 20 minutes.

View Recipe

07of 20

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (7)

A busy cook's dream, this St. Patrick's Day favorite practically makes itself. Combine corned beef brisket with vegetables and aromatics in your slow cooker, push a button, and get ready for an ultra-comforting meal.

View Recipe

08of 20

Simple Crepes

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (8)

Mastering these delicate French pancakes opens up a whole world of delicious meals: go savory with ham and eggs or vegetables and goat cheese, or make something sweet with a strawberry flambé or crowd-pleasing peanut butter and jam.

View Recipe

09of 20

Basic Chicken Soup

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (9)

Everyone needs a recipe for a comforting chicken soup, and this is the recipe our readers turn to. There's no need to make or buy chicken stock as the recipe starts with a whole chicken and guides you through using it to make stock for the hearty soup.

View Recipe

10of 20

Classic Cream Puffs

Who doesn't love a cream puff? Light as air, these choux pastry puffs bake up with a hollow pocket just right for filling with no-fuss pastry cream, whipped cream, custard, lemon curd, or even with savory fillings like smoked salmon spread or crab salad.

View Recipe

11of 20

Vanilla Pound Cake

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (11)

An everyday treat that can be dressed up for any occasion, this textbook pound cake has been a favorite with our users for years. What makes it so good? It's fragrant with vanilla and boasts a moist, tender crumb.

View Recipe

12of 20

Breaded Chicken Breasts

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (12)

Our readers love chicken recipes, and it's easy to see why this versatile recipe is a hit. A combination of flour and fresh breadcrumbs is used for the breading for chicken cutlets. They're shallow-fried and have a satisfying crunch. Serve them over salad, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella for chicken parmesan, or as a simple main course alongside your favorite vegetables.

View Recipe

13of 20

Banana Bread

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (13)

Sour cream and mashed ripe bananas keep this quick bread incredibly soft and moist, making it the perfect treat for breakfast, lunch, or a sweet snack anytime of day.

View Recipe

14of 20

French Martini

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (14)

Our most popular co*cktail recipe, the French martini beats the margarita and classic martini in our readers' affections—and for good reason. This '80s co*cktail has stood the test of time. It has a sweet yet refreshing combination of black raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice, along with vodka.

View Recipe

15of 20

Easy Steamed Artichokes

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (15)

This is our readers' favorite way to prepare artichokes—and ours too!

View Recipe

16of 20

Classic French Toast

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (16)

It's a classic for good reason: This is a recipe that's hard to beat and makes any breakfast or brunch feel special. Use a dense bread, such as challah, brioche, or sourdough, that will soak up the custard and pan-fry to perfection.

View Recipe

17of 20

Taco Casserole

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (17)

No one can resist this casserole of ground beef, pinto beans, and tomatoes spiced with chili powder under a crunchy, gooey topping of tortilla chips and two cheeses. Plus, it's quick and easy to make.

View Recipe

18of 20

Classic Cheesecake

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (18)

Rich and sweet, this irresistible dessert has a cream cheese filling and a graham cracker crust—and it's hard to have just one slice.

View Recipe

19of 20

Big-Batch Vegetable Soup

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (19)

Who doesn't love a big bowl of soup on a cold day? We love this vegetable soup recipe for several reasons: You can use fresh or frozen produce, the recipe makes a generous amount, and you can easily double it to feed a crowd or stash extra in your freezer. Best of all, it's a soup that always soothes and satisfies.

View Recipe

20of 20

Baked-Eggplant Parmesan

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (20)

For this favorite casserole, eggplant is breaded and baked until succulent, then layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella and baked again until bubbling, gooey, and irresistible.

View Recipe

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Ever: These Are the Dishes You Make All the Time (2024)
Top Articles
35 Easy and Tasty Cake Mix Recipes - MyRecipes
Cake Mix Recipes - Patterns Included
How long should an investor pitch take?
What is the 2 rule in stocks?
Latest Posts
Lemon and Blood Orange Gelée Parfaits Recipe
Fudgy Chocolate Pretzel Cake Recipe
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5898

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.