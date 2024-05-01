Copycat Panera Agave Lemonade {easy recipe with only 4 ingredients!} (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Cool down with this copycat Panera agave lemonade. It is perfect on a hot day!

I have slowly been hammering away at creating some awesome copycat Panera recipes. So far, I’ve got their turkey chili and their amazing tomato soup. Next on my list, is their agave lemonade. I don’t know about you but this copycat Panera agave lemonade is one of my favorites. Here in Houston, it gets hot and then it gets hotter. Their lemonade is just so perfect and refreshing during a summer day.

Affiliates Disclaimer: Please note that this post contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase or sign up for a service.

When I was pregnant with my oldest child, I worked within walking distance of a Panera and I would frequently eat lunch there. Since I was pregnant, I was always super hungry and thirsty. Since I was watching my caffeine, I would opt for their lemonade. It was perfect for giving me that little boost to get through the afternoon.

I really like that Panera’s lemonade has agave syrup. Agave syrup is great for many reasons. First of all, agave syrup is a low-glycemic sweetener which means it doesn’t make your blood sugar levels rise as much as regular sugar. It’s also a great natural sweetener and really delicious.

Nowadays, my kids are always asking for lemonade. The kinds you buy from the store can contain so much sugar so I prefer to make my own at home. This is one of our favorite lemonade recipes to make.

What ingredients do I need for this agave lemonade?

Another reason why this recipe is awesome is because you only need four ingredients. For this recipe, you’ll need:

Lemons: You’ll need about 1 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice which means you’ll need 5 to 6 large lemons.

You’ll need about 1 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice which means you’ll need 5 to 6 large lemons. Agave nectar: I love Agave in the Raw and you can grab some from Amazon.

I love Agave in the Raw and you can grab some from Amazon. Sugar: Turbinado sugar is great in this recipe but you can also use white sugar.

Turbinado sugar is great in this recipe but you can also use white sugar. Water

How to make this lemonade

1 cup of fresh lemon juice (about 5 to 6 large lemons)

1 cup of agave nectar

6 cups of water

¼ cup of turbinado sugar (also called raw sugar)

In a large pot, add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add in your agave and raw sugar. Reduce to a simmer and then stir well until it is dissolved. Let the sugar and agave mixture cool. Once the mixture is cooled, add to a large pitcher with the remaining 4 cups of water and lemon juice. Stir well with a large spoon and then serve over ice.

I hope you enjoyed this copycat recipe. Let me know in the comments below if you enjoyed this recipe and what other copycat recipes you might also like to see!

