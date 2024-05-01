Copycat Panera Agave Lemonade {easy recipe with only 4 ingredients!} (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Audrey · This post may contain affiliate links
Cool down with this copycat Panera agave lemonade. It is perfect on a hot day!
I have slowly been hammering away at creating some awesome copycat Panera recipes. So far, I’ve got their turkey chili and their amazing tomato soup. Next on my list, is their agave lemonade. I don’t know about you but this copycat Panera agave lemonade is one of my favorites. Here in Houston, it gets hot and then it gets hotter. Their lemonade is just so perfect and refreshing during a summer day.
When I was pregnant with my oldest child, I worked within walking distance of a Panera and I would frequently eat lunch there. Since I was pregnant, I was always super hungry and thirsty. Since I was watching my caffeine, I would opt for their lemonade. It was perfect for giving me that little boost to get through the afternoon.
I really like that Panera’s lemonade has agave syrup. Agave syrup is great for many reasons. First of all, agave syrup is a low-glycemic sweetener which means it doesn’t make your blood sugar levels rise as much as regular sugar. It’s also a great natural sweetener and really delicious.
Nowadays, my kids are always asking for lemonade. The kinds you buy from the store can contain so much sugar so I prefer to make my own at home. This is one of our favorite lemonade recipes to make.
What ingredients do I need for this agave lemonade?
Another reason why this recipe is awesome is because you only need four ingredients. For this recipe, you’ll need:
- Lemons: You’ll need about 1 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice which means you’ll need 5 to 6 large lemons.
- Agave nectar: I love Agave in the Raw and you can grab some from Amazon.
- Sugar: Turbinado sugar is great in this recipe but you can also use white sugar.
- Water
How to make this lemonade
- 1 cup of fresh lemon juice (about 5 to 6 large lemons)
- 1 cup of agave nectar
- 6 cups of water
- ¼ cup of turbinado sugar (also called raw sugar)
In a large pot, add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add in your agave and raw sugar. Reduce to a simmer and then stir well until it is dissolved. Let the sugar and agave mixture cool. Once the mixture is cooled, add to a large pitcher with the remaining 4 cups of water and lemon juice. Stir well with a large spoon and then serve over ice.
Copycat Panera Agave Lemonade
Audrey
This copycat Panera agave lemonade is perfect for when you're wanting a refreshing drink but don't want to make a Panera run!
4.91 from 11 votes
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 0 minutes mins
Total Time 10 minutes mins
Course Drinks
Cuisine American
Servings 6 servings
Calories 156 kcal
Equipment
Pitcher
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 5 to 6 large lemons)
- 1 cup agave nectar
- ¼ cup turbinado sugar (also called raw sugar)
- 6 cups water
- ice for serving
Instructions
In a large pot, add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil.
Add in your agave and raw sugar. Reduce to a simmer and then stir well until it is dissolved.
Let the sugar and agave mixture cool.
Once the mixture is cooled, add to a large pitcher with the remaining 4 cups of water and lemon juice. Stir well with a large spoon and then serve over ice.
Notes
Nutritional information is an estimate only.
Nutrition
Serving: 1 cupCalories: 156kcalCarbohydrates: 39gProtein: 0.2gFat: 0.3gSaturated Fat: 0.02gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.01gMonounsaturated Fat: 0.002gSodium: 14mgPotassium: 46mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 34gVitamin A: 2IUVitamin C: 22mgCalcium: 11mgIron: 0.1mg
I hope you enjoyed this copycat recipe. Let me know in the comments below if you enjoyed this recipe and what other copycat recipes you might also like to see!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Melanee
I tried this recipe. The flavor turned out great but my lemonade was brown rather than light yellow. Not sure where I went wrong.
Katie
When do you add the lemon juice?
Two Pink Peonies
Hi Katie, add it last with the remaining water and then stir well. I hope you enjoy!
Sunrita Dutta
Never used Agave. Will look out for it after this.
Amy
So refreshing! Perfect for a hot summer’s day!
Emily Flint
Love a good copycat, this was so good!
Chloe
So lemony and refreshing!
Brynn
I love Panera so I can’t wait to try all your recipes! Plus anything that’s only 3 ingredients is a winner in my book.
Kris
I used honey in place of the sugar and it was awesome!
Alexandra
Such a delicious and refreshing drink!
Sue
My fave!
Kyleigh
This is delicious and refreshing!!
