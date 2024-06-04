We're Making This Ham & Cheese Quiche Recipe Just For The Crisp, Buttery Crust (2024)

A Delish favorite in the canon of classic recipes, quiche is the versatile dish we turn to again and again for occasions big and small. Our tried-and-tested version perfects every piece of the pie: a soft, creamy filling studded with ham, chives, and Gruyère all inside a crunchy, buttery pie crust. Read on to ace every part of this dream breakfast, from the crust to your dream filling:

The secret to the perfect quiche crust:

Blind baking is the secret for getting that perfectly crisp, firm base on any quiche. Be sure to chill the formed pie shell at least 30 minutes before baking, then line it with foil or parchment and fill to the brim with your choice of pie weights. (And please don’t think that you need to buy a ton of expensive ceramic baking beans either; I used a mixture of uncooked rice and dried lentils.) Some people like to dock (poke holes in) the bottom and sides of their pie crusts to prevent it from puffing up and out of shape during the blind bake; however, we found that if the foil liner is completely filled, the pie weights prevent any puffing, so docking isn't necessary.

After the crust has blind-baked for 20 to 25 minutes and the top and upper sides of the crust are dry to the touch, remove the pie weights and foil liner, brush the crust bottom with lightly whisked egg whites, and return the pie shell to the oven for 5 minutes more. Once baked, the egg white coating seals the crust, protecting it from the wet filling.

The key to the best quiche filling:

Everyone has their own ideal quiche filling combination. We’ve decided to feature one of our favorite flavor profiles, ham and cheese, with a few chives for some added pop. That said, feel free to customize the fillings according to your preference. Substitute cooked and drained sausage or bacon for the ham, or try Swiss, cheddar, or Monterey Jack instead of the Gruyère. You can also make this vegetarian if you like by exchanging the ham for 1 cup chopped cooked vegetables, such as broccoli, asparagus, or mushrooms. Just make sure the vegetables are drained and patted dry so they don’t leak out extra water or oil and spoil that rich, creamy filling.

Quiche variations:

We love this classic ham and cheese version, but we've got countless quiche recipes to experiment with once you've aced this one. Try our spinach quiche, crustless quiche (if you're looking for a low-carb version), crispy hash brown-crusted bacon and cheddar quiche, or our quiche Lorraine.

