33 Best Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes Loved By All! (2024)

Looking for what to serve for a gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner? These easy recipes, from gluten-free sides, stuffing, pies, gravy, rolls, desserts, and more, are guaranteed to be enjoyed by all. Here you learn which classic holiday dishes are naturally gluten-free, plus bonus allergy-friendly recipes to please all guests.

Easy Gluten-free Thanksgiving Recipes

No longer does Thanksgiving dinner have to be a frustrating, disappointing experience. Not only do these gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes taste exactly like the versions you grew up, but they are easy with guaranteed results!

When testing recipes for a gluten-free diet, it’s key for the taste and texture to be just as good the originals. This is the basis behind all the website’s recipes and those published in my gluten-free cookbook.

For a holiday that revolves primarily around food, this is doubly important! Therefore, all the these Thanksgiving sides, desserts, breads, and appetizers will not only exceed gluten-free guests expectations, but all!

What Thanksgiving food is Naturally gluten-free?

Before we get to some of the best and easy gluten-free recipes for Thanksgiving, let’s discuss everything GF guests can eat without modifications!

Of course, always double check ingredients before digging in. Gluten may be hidden in soy sauce, Worcestershire, broths, condensed soups, salad dressings, vegetable dips, and sauces.

Roasted turkey

Jello salads

Mashed potatoes

Roasted veggies

Cranberry sauce

Sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping

Steamed veggies

Bonus GF thanksgiving tips If you are planning on being a guest for the holidays, bring whatever dishes you don’t want to miss out on. This saves the host from making recipes they aren’t familiar with, possible cross-contamination traps, and you don’t have to be salty when everyone is digging into something you can’t enjoy! Visiting for the holidays? Be your own advocate! Chances are non-GF cooks won’t know about cross-contamination or some sneaky GF ingredients. Go over what you can eat and offer to bring dishes they aren’t comfortable with making. A lot of Thanksgiving recipes require chicken broth, which some brands are not safe for a GF diet. Here are some trusted options: College Inn, Imagine, Swanson, Kitchen Basics, Pacific Foods, Aldi’s Simply Organic, Aldi’s Chef’s Cupboard. Thanksgiving cooking is often collaborative, which means you need to be on the lookout for sneaky ingredients from unsuspecting home cooks. Condensed soups, broth, Worcestershire sauce, and seasoning packets may all contain gluten so ask questions before diving in! Grazing appetizers can be a GF minefield! Be prepared with your own GF crackers (I LOVE Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers!) and politely cut to the front of line to scoop out your portion first, before dipping cross contamination occurs.

Gluten-free sides

Turkey for the main course is the easy part, but which gluten-free Thanksgiving sides should go with it. Below you will find classic dishes no holiday can be without, plus some unique suggestions to mix it up!

Learn how to make gluten-free stuffing with this moist, delicious, and easy recipe that tastes just like Mom's! The key for making classic, traditional GF herb stuffing taste just like the Thanksgiving dressing you grew up on is in the eggs! Using a higher ratio binds the ingredients, while diced sweet apples, celery, and onions adds extra moisture and flavor. Get The Recipe

2. Gluten-Free Cornbread Stuffing Learn how to make the best gluten-free cornbread stuffing with sausage, apples, cranberries, and pecans. Southern gluten-free dressing is a must around the Thanksgiving and Christmas, and now you won't have to miss out with this easy recipe! Get The Recipe

3. Baked Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole As a seasoned gluten-free cook, let me teach you how to make gluten-free green bean casserole, from scratch. This side dish rivals the old fashioned, classic green bean casserole you grew up on, but no one will realize it’s gluten-free. My version of this recipe skips canned soup and instead features a quick-to-make gluten-free substitute for cream of mushroom soup. Top the dish with homemade gluten-free fried onions and bake until bubbling. Get The Recipe

4. Creamy, Fluffy Gluten-Free Mashed Potatoes (Make-Ahead) This exceptionally creamy and fluffy gluten-free mashed potatoes recipe also includes a secret ingredient to make them richly flavorful as well! Make-ahead and freezer-friendly mashed potatoes with cream cheese uses an easy trick to guarantee fluffy results every time! Get The Recipe

5. Easy Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Casserole with Crunchy Topping Now everyone can enjoy an easy gluten-free sweet potato casserole with no speciality ingredients required. A fluffy sweet potato base is flavored with brown sugar and orange zest. It's topped with a crunchy pecan Chex cereal topping, making it simple to prepare, even for those not familiar with a gluten-free diet! Get The Recipe

6. Gluten-Free Corn Casserole Never miss out on your favorite holiday dish again! Gluten-free corn casserole makes a creamy, comforting cornbread casserole with an easy 5-minute prep and no Jiffy mix necessary! Get The Recipe

7. Cranberry Raspberry Jello Salad (5 Mins Prep) Cranberry Raspberry Jello Salad recipe is an easy, festive dish to add to your Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday table. Raspberry jello is molded with cranberry sauce, crushed pineapple, and a hint of orange then topped with a creamsicle Cool Whip cream cheese topping. Get The Recipe

8. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread This easy spoon bread recipe made with sweet potatoes is cross between old-fashioned cornbread casserole with a soufflépudding texture. This elevated take adds silky mashed sweet potatoes and warm cinnamon flavor to make a comforting side dish perfect for holiday gatherings or weeknight dinners. Get The Recipe

10. Mandarin Orange Jello Salad with Cottage Cheese Orange Jello Salad recipe is an effortless dish perfect for potlucks and celebrations. Easy orange jello fluff salad combines Cool Whip, mandarin oranges, cottage cheese, orange gelatin, and pineapple for a refreshing old fashioned side dish. Get The Recipe

11. Bacon Brussels Sprouts with Apples Roasted Bacon Brussels Sprouts are oven baked with chopped bacon, apples, and a drizzle of maple syrup. This Brussels sprouts recipe is guaranteed to convert any non-lovers into making them swoon! Get The Recipe

gluten-free gravy

No longer do you have to skip the gravy .Go ahead and drizzle this creamy, velvety gluten-free gravy over turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing!

It comes together in less than 10 minutes while the turkey rests, and can be be made with drippings or without.

Alternatively, prepare up to 3 days ahead of time and rewarm when ready to serve. Bring make-ahead gravy to a gathering if you are a guest!

gluten-free breads and rolls

My favorite gluten-free bread recipes were developed precisely with holidays in mind. I couldn’t shed another tear over carb envy, so I had to make something equally as delish!

12. Pillowy Soft Gluten-Free Rolls Recipe Look no further for the best gluten-free rolls recipe. These fluffy, airy, soft dinner rolls not only have a superior texture, but are easy to make, and ready to serve in one hour! Get The Recipe

13. Extra Easy, Moist Gluten-Free Corn Muffins Learn how to make gluten-free corn muffins that are just as easy as Jiffy's cornbread mix! Fluffy cornbread muffins are lightly sweet with crispy, buttery tops, and taste so good no one will know they are gluten-free! Get The Recipe

14. Fluffy Gluten-Free Biscuits Ready in less than 1-hour, these homemade gluten-free drop biscuits are baked with all-purpose gluten-free flour. Rather than buttermilk, this recipe uses plain yogurt for terrific texture! For best results, once the biscuit dough is ready, cover it in a bowl, and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.T he biscuits will emerge from the oven soft, tender and oh so fluffy! Get The Recipe

15. Quick Cheese Bread Quick Cheese Bread is a savory cheddar loaf bread that easily mixes up in minutes without yeast or kneading! This cheesy bread is perfect for dunking in a warm bowl of soup, toasted with jam, or to fill with your favorite sandwich fixings. Get The Recipe

Gluten-free thanksgiving desserts

Of course no Thanksgiving meal is complete without taking your appetite to the brink! Peruse some of the best gluten-free pie recipes here, or check out some holiday favorites below!

16. Flaky Gluten-Free Pie Crust If you’re looking for a flaky, tender gluten-free pie dough (or pastry dough) that is fabulously easy to roll out, look no further. Not only is this the best tasting gluten-free pie dough, this detailed guide is also full of tips and tricks to help you make perfect GF pie crust at home. The secret?A tablespoon of sour cream! It tenderizes the gluten-free pastry dough. Get The Recipe

17. Perfected Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie (Easy, Homemade) Please all holiday guests with this easy, from scratch gluten-free pumpkin pie recipe! Start with an extraordinarily tender, flaky gluten-free pastry crust, and fill with a rich, custardy pumpkin pie filling, thanks to the addition of heavy cream. Plus, this gluten-free pumpkin dessert also includes a simple trick to avoid a soggy bottom crust! Get The Recipe

18. Southern Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Pie Learn how to make the best gluten-free sweet potato pie with this southern-style recipe full of easy pro tips! An ultra creamy, perfectly sweetened filling makes the ideal compliment to a buttery, flaky GF pie crust. Dairy-free modifications included. Get The Recipe

19. No Fail Gluten-Free Pecan Pie Recipe Make the best gluten-free pecan pie, guaranteed to outshine all others! This homemade recipe has a buttery, flaky crust filled with an easy ingredient pecan pie filling to make this recipe undeniably perfect! Using a dash of molasses counterbalances the sweetness, while adding a little cornstarch guarantees the filling to set every time! Get The Recipe

20. Ultra Creamy Pumpkin Lush Dessert (Easy Recipe) See Also The 51 Best Ina Garten Recipes of All Time Pumpkin Lush, also known has pumpkin delight, is an easy gluten-free pumpkin dessert with layers of press-in pecan crust, cream cheese, creamy pumpkin, and whipped topping. This layered pumpkin dessert is easy, cool and creamy! Get The Recipe

21. Piecaken Pumpkin Pie Layer Cake (Ultimate Dessert!) Pumpkin Pie Layer Cake, also known as Piecaken, includes 3-desserts-in-1, perfect for fall celebrations or Thanksgiving. Chewy butterscotch blondies, creamy pumpkin pie, and fluffy vanilla cake covered in whipped cream cheese frosting and candied pecans makes a pumpkin cake hard to forget! Get The Recipe

22. Failproof Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie (Easy Recipe) Sugar Cream Pie recipe is filled with a gloriously thick, creamy, vanilla custard, sprinkled with a cinnamon dusting and made with a handful of simple ingredients and easy steps. There are many ways to make an old fashioned Hoosier Pie, but this best, no-fail version uses a simple trick of starting the custard on the stove so it sets perfectly every time! Get The Recipe

23. Fresh Apple Cake with Brown Sugar Praline Glaze Easy, fresh apple cake makes the best bundt cake recipe perfect for anytime of year! Using a combination of oil and applesauce makes an extremely moist spice cake crumb dotted with chunks of fresh apples. It's finished with a quick brown sugar praline glaze drizzled on top and optional nuts. Gluten-free modifications are included. Get The Recipe

24. Chocolate Chess Pie Old Fashioned Chocolate Chess Pie is a chocolate lovers dream come true! The best chocolate chess pie recipe is a classic southern dessert with a fudgy, rich chocolate flavored custard in a flaky buttery crust. Get The Recipe

25. Easy Gluten-Free Apple Crisp with Best Topping Gluten-free apple crisp is the perfect way to enjoy an easy fall treat, without the effort! This easy gluten-free apple dessert is loaded with fresh apple cinnamon filling and the best, thick double topping, full of buttery oats and brown sugar! Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free appetizers

Appetizers always seem to be a menu planning afterthought. After so much thought goes into the main events, it’s important to have some easy gluten-free Thanksgiving appetizers all will be guaranteed to love!

26. Roasted Cranberry Baked Brie Baked Brie Cranberry has an easy, tangy roasted cranberry orange sauce over warmed baked brie. This naturally gluten free appetizercomes together in minutes and has four simple ingredients. Get The Recipe

27. Creamy Artichoke Gluten-Free Stuffed Mushrooms Gluten-free stuffed mushrooms recipe are loaded with a creamy artichoke parmesan mixture. They are so indulgent, no one at the party will be able to resist this vegetarian, low carb, gluten-free appetizer! Get The Recipe

28. Baked Ricotta Recipe Easy Baked Ricotta recipe is a rich, creamy ricotta bake appetizer flavored with honey and orange zest. Ricotta cheese dip makes a quick, warm, and bubbly spread perfect for entertaining! Get The Recipe

29. Spinach Balls with Hot Sweet Mustard Dipping Sauce Easy, parmesan herbed Spinach Balls recipe with spicy sweet mustard dipping sauce doesn’t use stuffing mix so they are gluten free and equally amazing! Get The Recipe

30. Baked Feta Quick and simple baked feta recipe has hot and creamy feta cheese surrounded by marinara tomato sauce for fantastic, yet easy appetizer dip. Get The Recipe

31. Panera Squash Soup If you go crazy for the butternut squash soup at Panera Bread every autumn, then make this copycat Panera Squash Soup at home! It's slightly sweetened with apples, coconut milk, and has a savory, caramelized flavor from roasted squash.

32. Harvest Salad Harvest Salad is the perfect fall salad recipe withfresh greens, candied pecans, crisp apples, dried cranberries, and tangy blue cheese all tossed together in a deliciously easy maple vinaigrette dressing. Get The Recipe

Easy Pumpkin Sausage Soup recipe makes a hearty, comforting meal all-in-one bowl. Creamy pumpkin soup, combined with robust sausage and kale, is made effortlessly using canned pumpkin for a quick dinner or lunch. Get The Recipe

34. How to Make a Charcuterie Board Learn how to make a charcuterie board and discover creative, easy ideas for putting together meats, cheeses, and all the touches to make it perfect! Get The Recipe

33 Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes: Moist Gluten-Free Stuffing Looking for what to serve for a gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner? These easy recipes, from gluten-free sides, stuffing, pies, gravy, rolls, desserts, and more, are guaranteed to be enjoyed by all. Here you learn which classic holiday dishes are naturally gluten-free, plus bonus allergy-friendly recipes to please all guests. 5 from 3 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 1 day day Cook Time: 47 minutes minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Erdelac Ingredients ▢ 1 recipe gluten-free bread (2 pound loaf), see recipe notes for using store-bought

▢ 9 ½ tablespoons butter, divided

▢ 3 celery stalks, diced

▢ 1 medium onion, diced

▢ ⅓ cup fresh parsley, minced

▢ 1 ½ teaspoon dried sage (2 tablespoon fresh minced)

▢ ¾ teaspoon dried thyme (1 tablespoon fresh minced)

▢ ¾ teaspoon dried marjoram (1 tablespoon fresh minced)

▢ 1 ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon pepper

▢ 3 large eggs

▢ 1 apple, peeled and diced

▢ 3 cups gluten-free chicken broth Instructions Begin by slicing the bread into 1/2-inch cubes and divide between two baking sheets. Let dry at room temperature for 24 hours. Alternatively, toast the bread cubes in a 225ºF oven for 30-40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.

Liberally grease a 9X13-inch dish with ½ tablespoon butter. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and onions. Cook and stir for 8-10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.

Add the parsley, sage, thyme, marjoram, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir for 1 minute longer and remove from heat.

In a large bowl whisk the eggs. Add the dried bread, apple, butter herb mixture, and pour broth over everything. Gently stir to combine.

Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish. Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter and drizzle over the top. Cover securely with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 20-25 minutes longer, or until the top starts to brown.

DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?? DON'T FORGET TO LEAVE FEEDBACK AND RATE BELOW! Recipe Notes Gluten-free bread options For absolute best texture and flavor, use a quality homemade recipe, like this highly-reviewed gluten-free bread. Store-bought breads may also be used in place of the homemade. My preferred brands are Canyon Bakehouse or Schar. You will need 2 loaves to equal the bread required for the recipe. Half recipe For a smaller portion, use half the amount of bread, freezing the rest, or one loaf of store-bought brands. Cut the other ingredients in half and bake in an 8X8 baking dish. make-ahead and freezing Assembled up to 24 hours ahead, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake. However, the liquids will soak into the bread more and it will have a softer consistency. If you plan on preparing the stuffing ahead of time, I recommend throughly drying out the bread first. Let it sit out for 2-3 days or toast in a 225ºF oven for 30-40 minutes. The cubes should be hard, like the consistency of Pepperidge Farm or Stove Top stuffing mix. This allows their shape to hold up to the moisture absorbed overnight. To freeze stuffing, bake according to the recipe directions and cool completely. Wrap securely with plastic wrap, cover with foil and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating and serving. reheating leftovers If the dressing is frozen and thawed, remove the plastic wrap, recover with foil, and let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature. Bake in 325°F oven for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and bake 10-15 minutes longer, or until it's heated through. Use the microwave to reheat individual portions. I recommend heating at 50% power for 1-2 minutes before finishing at full power. Recipe adapted from America's Test Kitchen Nutrition Calories: 120kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.4g | Cholesterol: 66mg | Sodium: 615mg | Potassium: 95mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 542IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg Course: gluten free side dish, Side Dish Categories: Baking Breads Dairy Free Desserts Dinners Fall Freezer-Friendly Gluten Free Grain Free Healthy(ish) Low Carb Recipes Resources Side Dishes Thanksgiving Vegetarian

This post contains affiliate links. My opinions are always my own. If you purchase a product through an affiliate link, I make a small commission – at no cost to you. Read full disclosure policyhere.