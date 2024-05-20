Weight Watchers Zero Point Lunch and Dinner Recipes (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. Please seePoliciesfor more information.

The great thing about the Weight Watchers program is that with so many zero point foods there are lots of great recipes that are completely free! That means you can track them as zero points per serving.

This list of Weight Watchers zero point lunch and dinner recipes has been updated for the 2022/2023 plan, and will help keep you on track with your WW program.

Weight Watchers Zero Point Lunch and Dinner Recipes

Here’s something you need to remember before you go loading up your meal plan with completely free Weight Watchers recipes. It’s important that zero point food and zero point recipes for Weight Watchers should be used in combination with foods that contain points.

Eating zero point foods and recipes on is great in addition to eating healthy fats, protein, carbs, and veggies. You might think that the less points you eat the better, but your body and the program are designed to work within your healthy points range.

You can find your healthy points range on the WW app or online. This range is designed to help you lose weight in a consistent pace so you can be successful and keep that weight off. Often, a quick weight loss will result in gaining that weight back at some point – slow and steady is how you want your weight loss for long term results.

Whether you’re new to Weight Watchers with this new program for 2023, started with the myWW Personal Points purple plan, blue plan, or green plan, or have been using the program since the Smart Point and Weight Watchers Freestyle program days, these recipes will be easy to fit into your meal plan.

WW Zero Point Lunch Recipes

Lunch is one of those meals on Weight Watchers that can go either way for me. I need to have great recipes on hand to keep my points low or I’ll go off the rails and raid the fridge without thinking.

One of the reasons I love WW zero point recipes for lunch is because then I can save some points for a splurge at dinner time. It’s also nice to have zero point lunches on hand for those days when French toast is calling my name for breakfast and I can’t resist.

Weight Watchers is such a flexible program. I often make healthier choices when I have options, and I love the portion control. You won’t see results just eating your body weight in free foods…learning to make smart portion choices is important.

Use these zero point lunch recipes to keep yourself on track throughout the day–simply click the link for the full recipe:

Weight Watchers Salsa | I use this salsa to top salads, dip fresh veggies, and more. It’s so easy to make and it’s flavorful without being overly spicy.

| I use this salsa to top salads, dip fresh veggies, and more. It’s so easy to make and it’s flavorful without being overly spicy. Healthy Egg Salad Recipe | Making WW egg salad in the Instant Pot is so easy and simple. There’s no peeling your hard-boiled eggs – and they all have a nice even texture.

| Making WW egg salad in the Instant Pot is so easy and simple. There’s no peeling your hard-boiled eggs – and they all have a nice even texture. Instant Pot Cauliflower Salad | My cauliflower salad makes use of the Instant Pot as well. It’s simple, delicious, and a nice option for those days when I need a nice low point lunch.

| My cauliflower salad makes use of the Instant Pot as well. It’s simple, delicious, and a nice option for those days when I need a nice low point lunch. Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas Feel free to add extra veggies to this one and keep it a zero point recipe. I love adding mushrooms and zucchini to the bell pepper and onion in this recipe.

Feel free to add extra veggies to this one and keep it a zero point recipe. I love adding mushrooms and zucchini to the bell pepper and onion in this recipe. Turkey Lettuce Wraps These are so easy and flavorful!

These are so easy and flavorful! Air Fryer Ranch Turkey Burgers These are easy and delicious – skip the cheese and they’re a zero point recipe! I love crumbling these burgers over a salad for lunch.

These are easy and delicious – skip the cheese and they’re a zero point recipe! I love crumbling these burgers over a salad for lunch. This Buffalo Chicken Dip is one of my favorite zero point lunch recipes because it’s so easy. Add it to lettuce for Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps, serve it as a side to a plate of veggies, or add it to the top of a salad for a filling meal.

Zero Point Weight Watchers Dinner Recipes

When dinner time rolls around, my points run low if I haven’t meal planned my day. That is when these zero point dinner recipes come in really handy.

Weight Watchers is a great program and it has helped me establish a healthy eating pattern. I’ve learned that when the end of the day rolls around if I have been irresponsible with my points for the day (eating a lot of meals and snacks with a lot of points) I have to find foods with low points for dinner.

When it comes to weight loss it’s not all about fat free foods and zero point Weight Watchers recipes. It’s about finding reasonable point meals that I can enjoy when I haven’t been making the best choices all day long.

Weight Watchers Egg Roll In A Bowl Recipe This is one of my favorite zero point dinner recipes. It takes chicken breasts and makes them into something EVERYONE will love.

This is one of my favorite zero point dinner recipes. It takes chicken breasts and makes them into something EVERYONE will love. Apricot Chicken This sheet pan dinner is a zero point meal. You can use whatever veggies are in season and it couldn’t be easier to throw together after a long, hectic day!I also love making this with peaches.

This sheet pan dinner is a zero point meal. You can use whatever veggies are in season and it couldn’t be easier to throw together after a long, hectic day!I also love making this with peaches. Homemade Rotisserie Chicken Cooked Five Ways This post has FIVE different ways to cook a rotisserie chicken. It’s a great resource for those times when you are feeling sick of chicken and need a way to spice things up.You can also make homemade chicken broth after.

This post has FIVE different ways to cook a rotisserie chicken. It’s a great resource for those times when you are feeling sick of chicken and need a way to spice things up.You can also make homemade chicken broth after. Chicken Gyro Bowl with Homemade Tzatziki Gyro bowls are one of my husbands favorite dinners. It’s nice to know that I can have zero point dinner recipes that the whole family will actuallyenjoy.Make these with skinless chicken breast and fat free Greek yogurt to make this recipe zero Weight Watchers points.

Gyro bowls are one of my husbands favorite dinners. It’s nice to know that I can have zero point dinner recipes that the whole family will actuallyenjoy.Make these with skinless chicken breast and fat free Greek yogurt to make this recipe zero Weight Watchers points. Green Chili Chicken I love serving this on top of a salad. It’s also delicious rolled up in lettuce or on a tortilla as a taco.

I love serving this on top of a salad. It’s also delicious rolled up in lettuce or on a tortilla as a taco. Stuffed Pepper Soup is one of my favorite dinners to meal prep for the week! It’s filling and the best part is that it tastes just as good a few days later.

is one of my favorite dinners to meal prep for the week! It’s filling and the best part is that it tastes just as good a few days later. Instant Pot Burrito Bowls I love that this recipe uses frozen chicken, dry rice, and dry black beans – talk about an easy weeknight dinner! Use fat free yogurt instead of sour cream as a topping! Can be made in any pressure cooker.

