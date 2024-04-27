5 Low FODMAP Chicken Marinade Recipes For Weekly Meal Prep (2024)

Here’s my 5 low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes that are 100% gluten free, dairy free and a lifesaver for weekly meal prep!

As most of you with allergies and intolerances know, eating often means cooking from scratch every meal, every day, every night. That’s why meal prepping is so essential for me. My 5 low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes are the best favour you could do for yourself ahead of time!

So, where should I start with my low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes? Hmm… how about the different marinade flavours? Well, from top to bottom in the photo above, you’ve got Chinese-style, Peri-Peri, mild curry, BBQ and Mexican-style. A lot of meal prep ideas I’ve seen always advocate eating the same thing for multiple days in a row. I don’t know about you, but after day 2 I’d probably go mad!

With this in mind, I basically took a few spice blends and marinade mixes we’ve used in the past to create 5 low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes in one eclectic post. So here it is! Here’s a few tips before we get to the recipe:

If you want to use two chicken breasts in one bag, it’s simple: just double the marinade ingredients.

If you’re freezing your chicken after marinating it too, make sure you get it out of the freezer 24 hours before, minimum. Not just to defrost the meat, but to give your chicken time to marinate. It won’t marinate while frozen!

You can add in the chicken pre-chopped too so more of the surface of the chicken gets to absorb the marinade. Being a blogger, I just presented it as above because it looks pretty (shame on me) but it makes much more sense to chop them up if you’re not eating the breast whole.

You can either keep these chilled in the fridge until the use-by date of your chicken, or freeze for up to three months.

Onwards with thelow FODMAP chicken marinade recipes!

1. Chinese Chicken Marinade

This marinade was actually passed onto Mark from his Mum! I think they call it black chicken in Malaysia (or she does at least!) but ours isn’t as black because dark soy sauce isn’t gluten free! But apart from the colour, it doesn’t really affect it much and it tastes every bit as beautiful.

I’d recommend you chop the chicken up before marinating it, then simply fry the chunks on their own in oil. Add these to your favourite stir-fry or even just boiled rice and pak choi. It’s a great marinade for chicken wings too!

Be wary, because some brands of five spice put garlic powder in, which is not low FODMAP. Our supermarket own-brand five spice doesn’t have this… just the five spices like it probably should!

Here’s the first of my 5 low FODMAP chicken breast marinade recipes.

Chinese Chicken Marinade SERVINGS: 1 PRINT RECIPE 5 from 1 vote Ingredients 1 tbsp gluten free soy sauce

1 tbsp garlic-infused olive oil

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp five spice make sure it's low FODMAP Instructions Place your chicken breast in a zip-lock bag. Write the name of the marinade on it and the date, so you know how long it's been frozen.

Add all of your spices and ingredients to your zip-lock bag.

Zip up the bag and massage the chicken in the spice mix until evenly coated.

Freeze for up to 3 months or chill until the use-by date of your chicken. Notes Make sure you remove your chicken from the freezer in advance, so it has time to marinade. It won't marinate while frozen.

Double the ingredients if using two chicken breasts.

The longer it marinates, the better the flavour will be!

2. Peri-Peri Chicken

Who doesn’t love Peri-Peri chicken these days? The only excuse not to love it is because there’s usually onion or garlic involved. But of course, that isn’t even an excuse now either!

This Peri-Peri chicken breast is a great way of spicing up chicken and plus, it just goes with anything. We grill our chicken breasts to perfection and serve them up with sweet potato fries and spicy rice. You can always up the amount of minced chilli if you like a bit more of a kick, because we like ours quite mild!

Here’s the second of my 5 low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes…

Peri-Peri Chicken Marinade SERVINGS: 1 PRINT RECIPE 5 from 1 vote Ingredients 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp minced red chilli

1 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp garlic-infused olive oil

pinch of salt Instructions Place your chicken breast in a zip-lock bag. Write the name of the marinade on it and the date, so you know how long it's been frozen.

Add all of your spices and ingredients to your zip-lock bag.

Zip up the bag and massage the chicken in the spice mix until evenly coated.

Freeze for up to 3 months or chill until the use-by date of your chicken. Notes Make sure you remove your chicken from the freezer in advance, so it has time to marinade. It won't marinade while frozen.

Double the ingredients if using two chicken breasts.

The longer it marinates, the better the flavour will be!

3. Mild Chicken Curry

This is a really simple way to almost cheat your way to a beautiful curry flavour, without having to create your own paste by grinding ingredients. You do have to be careful because regular curry powder is never low FODMAP. So if you can’t find any without onion/garlic you’ll have to make a big ol’ jar of your own first.Here’s the link for the recipe to mine.

This is another marinade where I’d recommend you chop your chicken breast before you marinade. Once you’re ready to cook it, you can then just fry it up and throw it together like I do, with a big ol’ bowl of salad! Of course, if you’re making a chicken korma for example, it’s the perfect chicken to throw in!

Here’s the third of my low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes…

Mild Chicken Curry SERVINGS: 1 PRINT RECIPE 5 from 1 vote Ingredients 1 tsp curry powder low FODMAP

tsp lime juice

tbsp coconut milk

pinch of salt Instructions Place your chicken breast in a zip-lock bag. Write the name of the marinade on it and the date, so you know how long it's been frozen.

Add all of your spices and ingredients to your zip-lock bag.

Zip up the bag and massage the chicken in the spice mix until evenly coated.

Freeze for up to 3 months or chill until the use-by date of your chicken. Notes Make sure you remove your chicken from the freezer in advance, so it has time to marinade. It won't marinade while frozen.

Double the ingredients if using two chicken breasts.

The longer it marinates, the better the flavour will be!

4. BBQ Chicken

I don’t remember the last time I had anything BBQ flavour since going low FODMAP. Luckily, FODY Foods came to my rescue recently! This is another bit of a cheat, but you will not find a better BBQ chicken marinade!

Is there anything BBQ chicken doesn’t go with?! I personally missed Hunter’s chicken sooo much… BBQ chicken breast, wrapped in bacon and smothered with cheese. Yes please! I’d recommend throwing a little extra BBQ sauce on top when you service it up too.

Here’s the fourth of my low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes!

BBQ Chicken Marinade SERVINGS: 1 PRINT RECIPE 5 from 1 vote Ingredients 3 tbsp of BBQ sauce low FODMAP & gluten free, I use FODY Foods BBQ sauce

1.5 tbsp gluten free soy sauce. Instructions Place your chicken breast in a zip-lock bag. Write the name of the marinade on it and the date, so you know how long it's been frozen.

Add all of your spices and ingredients to your zip-lock bag.

Zip up the bag and massage the chicken in the spice mix until evenly coated.

Freeze for up to 3 months or chill until the use-by date of your chicken. Notes Make sure you remove your chicken from the freezer in advance, so it has time to marinade. It won't marinade while frozen.

Double the ingredients if using two chicken breasts.

The longer it marinates, the better the flavour will be!

5. Mexican-Style Chicken

Think tacos, fajitas, burritos, nachos… now that’s Friday night food! That’s why we always save our favourite marinade until last.

Pre-chop your chicken before you marinate it with this one and just fry it up with red and yellow peppers in garlic-infused olive oil. Again, you can add a little extra minced chilli depending on how much of a kick you’re going for!

Here’s the last of my low FODMAP chicken marinade recipes!

Mexican-style Chicken SERVINGS: 1 PRINT RECIPE 5 from 1 vote Ingredients 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp lime juice

1/4 tsp minced red chilli

1 tbsp garlic-infused olive oil Instructions Place your chicken breast in a zip-lock bag. Write the name of the marinade on it and the date, so you know how long it's been frozen.

Add all of your spices and ingredients to your zip-lock bag.

Zip up the bag and massage the chicken in the spice mix until evenly coated.

Freeze for up to 3 months or chill until the use-by date of your chicken. Notes Make sure you remove your chicken from the freezer in advance, so it has time to marinade. It won't marinade while frozen.

Double the ingredients if using two chicken breasts.

The longer it marinates, the better the flavour will be!

And that’s how to make your chicken awesome all week with my 5 low FODMAP chicken breast marinade recipes! I hope I’ve given a few good suggestions of how to serve up your marinated chicken too, but why not let me know how you served up yours? Just leave me a comment below!

I know plastic bags aren’t exactly environmentally friendly, so any suggestions of an alternative that will fit in my (very small and very often full) freezer are more than welcome!

Did you try my chicken marinades? Any questions? Please do let me know by leaving a comment below or on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram!

Thanks for reading and have a great day,

Becky xxx

Oh and don’t forget to pin this for later!