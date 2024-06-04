What Are the Best Tactical Flashlights for EDC and Survival? (2024)

The Surefire G2x is a no-frills, single-output tactical flashlight that’s often mounted onto rifles, but it can definitely be used as an EDC device as well.

Just because a light doesn’t have a lot of fancy bells and whistles doesn’t mean it’s less functional than the others.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it again: a tactical flashlight is an indispensable part of your EDC kit orbug out bag.

Can you imagine surviving through a blackout without a reliable light strapped on your person? We sure can’t.

The uses of a tactical flashlight go beyond survival, too. You can use it for all-around jobs at home or at work, law enforcement, emergency response, and even for self-defense if the situation calls for it.

You can’t deny the fact that atactical flashlightis a must-have for every prepared individual. The question is: what are the best tactical flashlights out there?

That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, so read on!

Hold Up, What Makes a Flashlight “Tactical,” Anyway?

If you missed the memo and are not quite sure what a tactical flashlight is, here’s a quick refresher:

Tactical flashlights are basically your everyday house torches…if these torches were on steroids.

As the name suggests, tactical flashlights were initially made to help the police and military in tactical operations. They were often used in combat, mounted onto weapons, or utilized to identify and apprehend perps. Like any good piece oftactical gear, however, these lights soon caught the attention of the general public, and it was only a matter of time before they made their way to commercial markets and into the EDC kits of many a civilian.

The biggest factor that sets tactical lights apart from their kitchen-drawer counterparts is their powerful light output. A tactical light can pack anywhere between 100 to 1000+ lumens and can reach distances of at least a hundred meters. In comparison, most household flashlights can only produce around 50-80 lumens at the maximum and can reach several feet in beam distance.

Tactical flashlights are also built like tanks. Most of them are made from sturdy materials like stainless steel, hard anodized aircraft grade aluminum, and sometimes, proprietary polymers or special plastics.

They’re also equipped with strike bezels that can be used for self-defense, breaking glass, and the like.

Ingress Protection (IP Rating)

Depending on their Ingress Protection (IP) rating, tactical lights can also be water and impact resistant. Here’s a quick look into how they’re classified:

ANSI Standards

Aside from IP ratings, The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has also established standards for tactical lights. You’ll often find these icons on the packaging or specs sheet of any tactical light. Here’s a quick look at the common icons used:

Things to Consider When Looking for a Tactical Flashlight

Lots of factors come into play when searching for the best tactical flashlight. There are specs to look into, features to consider, and of course, price points to evaluate.

Here’s a short guide on what to look for when choosing a tactical flashlight:

Purpose

First things first: what are you using the tactical light for? A tactical flashlight is a pretty straightforward tool, but you still need to consider its main purpose in your kit.

Are you in law enforcement or the military? You probably know your thing and need a robust light that can handle some use and abuse. You might want something that can easily be clipped on a holster or mounted on weapons. Aggressive strike bezels can also be part of your checklist, should you use them for self-defense.

If you’re a first responder, you might need a powerful yet long-lasting light that can help you identify threats, signal for help across long distances, or aid in medical emergencies.

If you’re an average Joe who just needs a reliable light for everyday fixes and chores, there are a lot of tactical lights that fit the bill, too.

Once you’ve identified the purpose, it will be easier to narrow down your choices and criteria of the best tactical flashlights further along the way.

Weight and Size

Tactical lights can come in various shapes and sizes, but you can roughly classify them into two categories: small tactical flashlights and large tactical flashlights.

Here are the main differences between the two:

Small Tactical Lights

Average length: About 1 to 3 inches

Average weight: About 1-4 oz

Shape: straight and slender, also marketed as micro/mini-flashlights or pen lights

Pros: lightweight, portable, can be clipped on key chains or fobs

Cons: tend to heat up easily, usually don’t have strike bezels

Preferred by: folks who travel frequently and wish to carry something light and discreet

Medium to Large Tactical Lights

Average length: About 4-6 inches

Average weight: About 5-8 oz

Shape: straight handle with bulbous heads

Pros: great grip, don’t heat up easily, can be outfitted with sharp strike bezels

Cons: relatively heavier, may not be TSA-approved

Preferred by: those in the military, law enforcement, or people who need a light for heavy-duty jobs

Light Output, Peak Beam Intensity, and Distance

When it comes to determining a tactical light’s brightness, lumen output is not everything—it’s actually just one slice of the pizza. You must also look into the light’s peak beam intensity (candela) and beam distance.

Let’s break these factors down one by one:

Max Light Output (Lumens)

You see a lot of manufacturers throw the word “lumens” around as if it’s the end all, be all of tactical lights.

It’s actually not.

By definition, lumens are the total quantity of visible light produced by a device. They refer to how much light a flashlight puts out, regardless of direction.

A lot of things can influence the light’s lumen output, such as:

The actual LED used

Its power source

The light’s reflector

That being said, even if your light has a really high max lumen output, its actual performance would still depend on these factors.

Peak Beam Intensity (Candela)

If lumens are all about the amount of light a device puts out, candela is all about the intensity. To be very specific, candela is a unit used to measure the intensity and focus of a particular beam.

In terms of tactical flashlights, candela is usually measured by finding out how much light hits a 1-foot square area, 1 foot away from a wall at a 90-degree angle. The higher the candela, the more throw and focus you get from a light. On the flip side, if the candela is low, you get a more diffused, floody light output.

Keep in mind that just because the light’s candela is high doesn’t mean that it’s the best tactical flashlight for you. A high candela may blind an attacker, but in threat assessment, it’s prone to shine an intense beam on one point and leave the rest in relative darkness.

Lights with high peak beam intensity also burn through their power faster, so don’t forget to take that into consideration when choosing a tactical light.

Beam Distance

The ANSI describes beam distance as “a measure of how far away the light will usefully light up an object when its beam is focused optimally.” In plain English, that means the max distance at which the flashlight will give you the same amount of light produced by a full moon on a clear night.

Beam distance is measured in meters and is closely related to the light’s peak beam intensity. The more focused the light, the farther its beam distance.

Power Source

Another thing to consider when looking for a tactical light is its power source. There are two ways to go about this: you can use rechargeable cells or opt for disposable, non-rechargeable ones.

Non-rechargeable or disposable cells

Alkaline (AA, AAA, C, or D batteries)

Lithium cells (CR123)

Alkaline batteries are the cheapest and the most common. Disposable lithium cells, on the other hand, can be more expensive but are lighter and have a longer shelf life. Both cells work well with devices that only require small amounts of power. They’re not very efficient when used with high-draining devices, though.

Rechargeable or reusable cells

Li-ion 18650

RCR123A

Rechargeable batteries tend to be expensive upfront, but they can be beneficial in the long run. They work well with high-drain devices, like flashlights with really powerful lumen outputs and high peak beam intensities. These batteries can be recharged hundreds of times before they’re rendered unusable.

USB-Charging Capability

USB charging is one of the latest innovations in tactical flashlight technology. These flashlights are usually powered by 1 18650 rechargeable lithium battery and come with a USB cord.

With this unique and versatile feature, you don’t have to worry about running out of power; you can plug your flashlight into any USB-compatible device like a laptop, portable power bank, or vehicle.

Light Modes and Special Features

Each light has its own set of modes and special features. Some people prefer lights that have a lot of output options, while some want to keep things simple.

Here are the light modes available in most tactical flashlights today:

Single output – this can’t be more simple: you can turn the light on and off. Most single-output tactical lights give around 100-300 lumens

– this can’t be more simple: you can turn the light on and off. Most single-output tactical lights give around 100-300 lumens Low to mid – used for general tasks such as reading, looking for stuff in the dark, camping, bushcraft , and other activities

– used for general tasks such as reading, looking for stuff in the dark, camping, , and other activities High mode – can be used to shine light across long distances, for distress signals , and to blind perpetrators

– can be used to shine light across long distances, for , and to blind perpetrators Strobe and SOS functions– useful for distress signals, limited visibility (ie biking at night or driving through foggy roads), and self-defense.

Aside from the usual light output functions, modern tactical flashlights are also made with other special features:

Heads that can be rotated at an angle

Adjustable focus

Magnetic bottoms

Safety locks that prevent turning the light on accidentally

Standby modes

Battery indicators

Memory functions

How We Did Our Review

There are literally hundreds of lights out there, each promising different functionalities. Choosing the right one that fits your needs can be a tricky job, so, naturally, we took it upon ourselves to find out which tactical flashlight is worth your while.

We looked at dozens of products and pored over hundreds of reviews and testimonials from people from all walks of life. We gathered dozens of insights before narrowing our list down to the 7 best tactical flashlights. Once we got the flashlights on hand, we compared them side by side and weighed each light’s pros and cons.

We then subjected them to rigorous performance tests.

Floors were chipped, some paint jobs were nicked and more than a dozen non-rechargeable batteries met their maker (or the trash can, in this case). In the end, we determined that even the best tactical flashlights aren’t created equal.

We documented it all in the reviews below:

The Top 7 Best Tactical Flashlights