Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

This homemade buttermilk syrup has a rich and creamy caramel flavor that makes your pancakes taste heavenly! It’s easy to whip up with 5 ingredients in 10 minutes.

We love to serve this syrup on breakfast recipes like Swedish pancakes, easy banana pancakes and Belgian waffles.

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup

If you’ve never made your own syrup, you have to try it ASAP! It’s SO much better than store-bought syrup and literally tastes like liquid gold. Some of my other favorites to make at home are maple syrup, caramel sauce and hot fudge sauce.

I grew up on this buttermilk syrup recipe and it’s one of my favorites to make anytime we have guests over for brunch. My family calls it liquid gold and it only takes 5 ingredients and 10 minutes to make.

This buttermilk syrup will take your breakfast to a whole new level! We love to serve it on top of buttermilk pancakes, French toast and even homemade ice cream. Absolutely delicious!

What is Buttermilk Syrup?

If you’ve never made buttermilk syrup before, you are missing out! It is a syrup variation that has a rich, caramel flavor that tastes absolutely amazing! It’s almost like a caramel sauce, but lighter and not as thick. It’s perfect to use on pancakes, waffles, french toast and more.

5 Simple Ingredients

Find the fullprintable recipewith specific measurements below.

Sugar: You’ll need granulated sugar for this recipe. It gives the syrup the perfect amount of sweetness.

You’ll need granulated sugar for this recipe. It gives the syrup the perfect amount of sweetness. Butter: Adding butter really helps to create that rich, caramel flavor. Use salted butter.

Adding butter really helps to create that rich, caramel flavor. Use salted butter. Buttermilk: I like to make my own homemade buttermilk . It only takes 10 minutes!

I like to make my own . It only takes 10 minutes! Baking soda: This reacts with the acid to create air bubbles, which gives the syrup a smoother texture.

This reacts with the acid to create air bubbles, which gives the syrup a smoother texture. Vanilla extract: I love the added flavor that vanilla extract gives the buttermilk syrup!

How to Make Buttermilk Syrup

Cook buttermilk, sugar and butter. Combine buttermilk, sugar and butter in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently.

Combine buttermilk, sugar and butter in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently. Turn heat to low and cook until golden yellow. Once the mixture comes to a light boil, turn the heat to medium low and cook for 3 more minutes, or until it turns a golden yellow color.

Once the mixture comes to a light boil, turn the heat to medium low and cook for 3 more minutes, or until it turns a golden yellow color. Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Remove immediately from the heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla.

Remove immediately from the heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla. Serve. Serve warm over pancakes while warm.

TIP:This syrup will foam up A LOT (especially after you add the baking soda and vanilla), so make sure to use a large soup pot. The foam is the best part, so don’t skim it off! The bubbles will settle down after sitting at room temperature for a few minutes.

Caramel Version

To turn this into a thicker caramel syrup, add a Tablespoon of Karo syrup in with the butter. Allow the syrup to cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Once it turns a nice caramel color, remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla.

Storage

This buttermilk syrup will keep for up to 2 weeks if stored in a closed jar in the fridge. When ready to use, heat in the microwave in 30-second increments until the syrup is warm.

Favorite Ways to Use it:

Pancakes: Best homemade pancakes or chocolate chip pancakes

or Specialty pancakes : Like these German pancakes

: Like these Waffles: Classic waffles or seasonal variations like pumpkin waffles

Classic or seasonal variations like French Toast: Classic french toast or french bread french toast

or Ice Cream: Vanilla ice cream or even a banana split

Buttermilk Syrup 5 from 17 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye Amazing homemade buttermilk syrup with a rich, caramel flavor. Only 5 ingredients and 10 minutes to make. Perfect for pancakes, waffles, french toast and more! Prep Time: 2 minutes mins Cook Time: 8 minutes mins Total Time: 10 minutes mins Servings: 16 Print Pin Video Ingredients ▢ ¾ cup granulated sugar

▢ ½ cup salted butter

▢ ½ cup buttermilk

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions Combine buttermilk, sugar and butter in a large pot over medium heat, stirring frequently.

Once it comes to a light boil, turn the heat to medium low and cook for 1 more minute. If you want it more of a thicker caramel sauce, cook up to 3 minutes.

Remove immediately from the heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla. Serve over pancakes while warm.

Store in a closed jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Warm in the microwave in 30-second increments until the syrup is warm. Notes Tip: Use a pot bigger than you think because this syrup will bubble up while cooking. To turn this into a thicker caramel syrup, add 2 Tablespoons of Karo syrup in with the butter. Allow the syrup to cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring frequently. Once it turns a nice caramel color, remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla. Nutrition Calories: 104kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 92mg | Potassium: 10mg | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 190IU | Calcium: 10mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Condiment Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe? Don't forget to give it a star rating below!