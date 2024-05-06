Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye
Updated

  • View Recipe

  • 17

    ratings
  • 9 comments

This homemade buttermilk syrup has a rich and creamy caramel flavor that makes your pancakes taste heavenly! It’s easy to whip up with 5 ingredients in 10 minutes.

We love to serve this syrup on breakfast recipes like Swedish pancakes, easy banana pancakes and Belgian waffles.

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read disclosure policy.

Table of Contents

  • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup
  • What is Buttermilk Syrup?
  • 5 Simple Ingredients
  • How to Make Buttermilk Syrup
  • Caramel Version
  • Frequently Asked Questions
  • Storage
  • Favorite Ways to Use it:
  • Buttermilk Syrup Printable Recipe

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup

If you’ve never made your own syrup, you have to try it ASAP! It’s SO much better than store-bought syrup and literally tastes like liquid gold. Some of my other favorites to make at home are maple syrup, caramel sauce and hot fudge sauce.

I grew up on this buttermilk syrup recipe and it’s one of my favorites to make anytime we have guests over for brunch. My family calls it liquid gold and it only takes 5 ingredients and 10 minutes to make.

This buttermilk syrup will take your breakfast to a whole new level! We love to serve it on top of buttermilk pancakes, French toast and even homemade ice cream. Absolutely delicious!

What is Buttermilk Syrup?

If you’ve never made buttermilk syrup before, you are missing out! It is a syrup variation that has a rich, caramel flavor that tastes absolutely amazing! It’s almost like a caramel sauce, but lighter and not as thick. It’s perfect to use on pancakes, waffles, french toast and more.

5 Simple Ingredients

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (3)

Find the fullprintable recipewith specific measurements below.

  • Sugar: You’ll need granulated sugar for this recipe. It gives the syrup the perfect amount of sweetness.
  • Butter: Adding butter really helps to create that rich, caramel flavor. Use salted butter.
  • Buttermilk: I like to make my own homemade buttermilk. It only takes 10 minutes!
  • Baking soda: This reacts with the acid to create air bubbles, which gives the syrup a smoother texture.
  • Vanilla extract: I love the added flavor that vanilla extract gives the buttermilk syrup!

How to Make Buttermilk Syrup

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (4)
  • Cook buttermilk, sugar and butter. Combine buttermilk, sugar and butter in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently.
  • Turn heat to low and cook until golden yellow. Once the mixture comes to a light boil, turn the heat to medium low and cook for 3 more minutes, or until it turns a golden yellow color.
  • Stir in baking soda and vanilla.Remove immediately from the heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla.
  • Serve. Serve warm over pancakes while warm.

TIP:This syrup will foam up A LOT (especially after you add the baking soda and vanilla), so make sure to use a large soup pot. The foam is the best part, so don’t skim it off! The bubbles will settle down after sitting at room temperature for a few minutes.

Caramel Version

To turn this into a thicker caramel syrup, add a Tablespoon of Karo syrup in with the butter. Allow the syrup to cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Once it turns a nice caramel color, remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla.

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (5)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is buttermilk syrup made of?

This recipe is made with 5 simple ingredients: with butter, sugar, buttermilk, baking soda and vanilla.

How to make your own buttermilk?

Add 1/2 Tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to 1/2 cup milk. Let it sit for 5 minutes or until it has become sour.

Where did buttermilk syrup originate?

This recipe originated in Utah at a restaurant called Magleby’s.

Storage

This buttermilk syrup will keep for up to 2 weeks if stored in a closed jar in the fridge. When ready to use, heat in the microwave in 30-second increments until the syrup is warm.

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (6)

Favorite Ways to Use it:

  • Pancakes: Best homemade pancakes orchocolate chip pancakes
  • Specialty pancakes: Like these German pancakes
  • Waffles: Classic waffles or seasonal variations like pumpkin waffles
  • French Toast: Classic french toast or french bread french toast
  • Ice Cream: Vanilla ice cream or even a banana split

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (7)

Buttermilk Syrup

5 from 17 votes

↑ Click stars to rate now!

Author: Jamielyn Nye

Amazing homemade buttermilk syrup with a rich, caramel flavor. Only 5 ingredients and 10 minutes to make. Perfect for pancakes, waffles, french toast and more!

Prep Time: 2 minutes mins

Cook Time: 8 minutes mins

Total Time: 10 minutes mins

Servings: 16

PrintPin

Video

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup salted butter
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Combine buttermilk, sugar and butter in a large pot over medium heat, stirring frequently.

  • Once it comes to a light boil, turn the heat to medium low and cook for 1 more minute. If you want it more of a thicker caramel sauce, cook up to 3 minutes.

  • Remove immediately from the heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla. Serve over pancakes while warm.

  • Store in a closed jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Warm in the microwave in 30-second increments until the syrup is warm.

Notes

Tip: Use a pot bigger than you think because this syrup will bubble up while cooking.

To turn this into a thicker caramel syrup, add 2 Tablespoons of Karo syrup in with the butter. Allow the syrup to cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring frequently. Once it turns a nice caramel color, remove from heat and stir in the baking soda and vanilla.

Nutrition

Calories: 104kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 92mg | Potassium: 10mg | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 190IU | Calcium: 10mg

Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used.

Course: Condiment

Cuisine: American

Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!

Categorized as: American, Breakfast, Condiments, Stovetop, Toppings

Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (8)

Jamielyn Nye is the founder and recipe creator at I Heart Naptime. She is also the author of the I Heart Naptime Cookbook. Here you will find easy family-friendly recipes for every occasion.

More about Jamielyn Nye

9 comments

    • Shannon Graham
    • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (9)

    I’ve never heard of buttermilk syrup before! Wow, so delicious! Especially for pancakes!

      • Chrissie Baker
      • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (10)

      it’s look awesome and i love buttermilk as well. i will trying to make this syrup for my child. Thanks for sharing…!

        • Catalina
        • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (11)

        I am so glad that I can make this syrup at home now! Sounds perfect!

          • Katerina
          • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (12)

          Oh wow, this sounds amaaazing!! I can’t wait to try it!!

            • Michelle
            • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (13)

            Buttermilk syrup is our favorite at our local pancake joint, so yummy!

              • Dorothy Reinhold
              • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (14)

              So good! I have never had the pleasure of trying this liquid gold! I can’t believe it only has 5 ingredients and takes so little time. Win!

                • Susan

                I found you from a pin image on Pinterest and signed up for your email list and then followed in Instagram.

                  • Allison
                  • Homemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (15)

                  I want to put this on everything! So tasty! Thanks for sharing.

                      • Jamielyn Nye

                      I’m so happy to hear you love it! I could definitely eat this syrup by the spoonful!

