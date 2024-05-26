What is the FODMAP Diet? The Complete Non-Techy Guide to Eating for IBS IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen (2024)

What are FODMAPs?

What: FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, And Polyols.

In people with IBS, FODMAPs aren’t easily absorbed in the digestive tract. So they hang around and ferment, causing gas and bloating. They can also absorb water, messing with bowel function and causing diarrhea and/or constipation. Fun.

Who: People with IBS

When: The first research paper on FODMAPs was published as recently as 2005.

Where: Monash University in Melbourne Australia. When other FODMAPers in the Facebook group keep mentioning the “Monash app,” they’re referring the super-useful smartphone app created by researchers there.

Why: Because it improves IBS symptoms in about 75% of people without prescription drugs or expensive treatments.

How: The purpose of the diet is to learn what FODMAP categories trigger your IBS symptoms (and in what portion sizes). The highly restrictive part of the FODMAP diet is NOT meant to be for life.

What is the low-FODMAP diet used for?

The low-FODMAP diet is most often used to make the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), such as stomach pain, diarrhea, constipation, bloating and gas, a lot less miserable in your day-to-day life. It may also help people with other functional gastrointestinal disorders like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and it may be part of the dietary treatment for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO).

The diet was developed by researchers at Monash University in Australia in 1999. Since then, studies (including this meta-analysis, or a study of a bunch of previous studies, which was published in May 2015)have shown that it really works to treat IBS .

What does FODMAP stand for?

You asked for it, so here goes:

Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols

But here's the important thing:

FODMAPs are specific types of carbohydrates found in a wide range of foods with one thing in common: For people with gastro-intestinal disorders like IBS, eating high-FODMAP foods in too-large portions or too oftencan trigger uncomfortable digestive problems.

How much is too much when it comes to FODMAPs? It's different for each of us, so trial and error is key here.

When we're sensitive to a particular high-FODMAP food and eat too much of it, it may not be fully absorbed in the small intestine. When it moves into the large intestine, it causes problems with our digestive process.

The FODMAPs are fermented by the bacteria that live in the large intestine, which causes gas. While they're hanging out in there, they also draw in water, which disrupts normal digestion, leading to bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation. The exact symptoms are unique to each of us (and our reactions can change over time too), and alternating between diarrhea and constipation is common.

What foods are high in FODMAPS?

This isn't an exhaustive list (the most complete, up-to-date info is always found on this app), but examples of common high-FODMAP foods in each category. New foods are being tested for FODMAP content everyday!

Oligosaccharides include foods with excess fructans and galactans, such as: garlic, onions, leeks, beans, artichokes, dried fruits, plums, watermelon, wheat, rye, barley, pistachio and cashew nuts, as well as inulin (also called chicory root), a plant fiber often added to vitamins and supplements and low-fat foods like yogurt.

The Good News>>>>Not all nuts are high-FODMAP. Peanuts, walnuts and pecans, along with moderate portions of almonds, are low! Also, the green parts of scallions and leeks are low-FODMAP and can add onion flavor to your recipes.

Disaccharides include high-lactose foods such as: milk and yogurt.

The Good News>>>>Many dairy products are low in FODMAPs! You can enjoy hard or aged cheeses like parmesan, brie, cheddar and feta, as well as small servings of ricotta.

Monosaccharidesare found in foods with excess fructose such as: asparagus, sugar snap peas, apples, fresh figs, cherries, mangos, pears, watermelon, honey, agave and high fructose corn syrup.

The Good News>>>>Pure maple syrup is an excellent replacement for honey. In baking, cooking and even co*cktail-making, maple syrup is a 1-to-1 substitute.

Polyols are found in fruits and vegetables like apples, peaches, blackberries, mushrooms and snow peas, as well as sweeteners like mannitol, sorbitol, maltitol, xylitol and isomalt. These sweeteners can be found in medications and various sugar-free products (some sneaky examples are chewing gum, cough drops and mints).

The Good News>>>>Since the sweeteners in the polyol group are often used in sugar-free and processed foods,sticking to fresh, whole foods makes them easier to avoid.

