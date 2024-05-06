White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Mar 01, 2018, Updated Oct 05, 2021 5 from 1 vote 4 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This white chocolate matcha puppy chow is an easy and fun dessert recipe! Made with only 4 ingredients, its’ a unique spin on on a classic!

This White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow is a simple, four-ingredient recipe that makes a great St. Patty's Day or Christmas treat because of it's color! It comes together in minutes and is naturally green, thanks to the matcha green tea powder.

ThisWhite Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow has just the right amount of sweet, green tea flavor and natural green color making it a festive treat for any and every green holiday!

White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow: Substitutions

Let’s chat about the 4 ingredients in this recipe!

White chocolate. Bars, chips or discs work well in this recipe. Just be sure to use 10 oz. But do not use “white baking chips.” Buyreal white chocolate that contains ingredients like cocoa butter, sugar and vanilla. Read the ingredients and be aware!

Bars, chips or discs work well in this recipe. Just be sure to use 10 oz. But do not use “white baking chips.” Buyreal white chocolate that contains ingredients like cocoa butter, sugar and vanilla. Read the ingredients and be aware! Powdered sugar. I use regular powdered sugar here. You can make your own ( follow this metho d) from your favorite unrefined sugar. If you use a darker sweetener like coconut sugar your end result will look brown and not pretty & light green!

I use regular powdered sugar here. You can make your own ( d) from your favorite unrefined sugar. If you use a darker sweetener like coconut sugar your end result will look brown and not pretty & light green! Rice Squares Cereal. I use Chex (or generic equivalent). Crispex also works really well!

I use Chex (or generic equivalent). Crispex also works really well! Matcha Green Tea Powder. This is the variety

How to make White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow

This recipe isso simple to make, but I thought I’d share a few tips to ensure you have great matcha success!

First and foremost, take great care not to use too much cereal! You want a nice white chocolate coating on every square!

Mix the powders first.

To ensure that the matcha and powdered sugar are evenly distributed in the puppy chow, be sure to mix them thoroughly before adding them to the white-chocolate-coated cereal! Start with 1/2 TBS of matcha powder and increase to your liking. Save a little to sprinkle over the top for presentation!

Chill

I have two other puppy chow recipes on this site (because it’s the best), which also emphasize the importance of letting the white chocolate coating cool off a bit before adding the powdered sugar/matcha mixture. If you don’t, the powdered sugar will simply soak into the chocolate instead of doing its job of separating and coating the cereal pieces.

Another note on chilling: white chocolate cools of faster than the dark chocolate/peanut butter mixture used in traditional puppy chow, so watch it carefully. If it hardens too much it will be difficult to mix! I recommend using a bowl with a lid so you can shake the cereal and powdered sugar together easily.

Store/freeze

Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Recipe FAQs

Can I double this recipe? Yes, you can double this recipe and make a larger batch. Can I make this gluten-free? More rice square cereals are gluten-free, so yes! Just choose a cereal that doesn’t contain gluten. How long does this recipe last? Up to 1 week at room temperature or 1 month in the freezer.

White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow Laura This White Chocolate Matcha Puppy Chow is an easy and fun dessert recipe! Made with only 4 ingredients, its' a unique spin on on a classic! Plus it's naturally green, which makes it the perfect treat for St. Patrick's Day! 5 from 1 vote Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 16 Servings Calories 156.3 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time15 minutes minutes chilling time15 minutes minutes Total Time20 minutes minutes Ingredients ▢ 10 oz white chocolate (1 ½ cups chopped or chips)

▢ 4 cups rice squares cereal

▢ 1 ½ cups powdered sugar

▢ ½ – 1 TBS matcha green tea powder* plus more for sprinkling on top Instructions In a microwave-safe bowl or in a double boiler on the stovetop, melt white chocolate.

Add ½ of the rice cereal to a large mixing bowl with a lid.

Pour half of the melted white chocolate over the cereal.

Pour the remaining cereal and white chocolate into the mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Let cool to room temperature.

In a separate bowl, mix together powdered sugar and matcha powder.

Pour half of the powdered sugar/matcha mixture over the cooled white chocolate/cereal mixture. Cover the bowl with the lid and shake to combine.

Add more powdered sugar mixture until the cereal is evenly coated.

