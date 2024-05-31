Winter bombe | Fruit recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Winter bombe
Chocolate, cherries, Vin Santo, panettone & pistachios
- Vegetarianv
“Get-ahead puddings are great. I make this frozen classic every year without fail. It looks amazing, is crazy delicious, and is a clever assembly job. It’s a sort of cross between a summer pud and an Arctic roll, and it’s sure to wow. ”
Serves 12
Cooks In20 minutes plus freezing
DifficultySuper easy
FruitAussie ChristmasChristmasDinner PartyBritishLeftovers
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 648 32%
-
Fat 31.9g 46%
-
Saturates 15.2g 76%
-
Sugars 48.7g 54%
-
Salt 0.5g 8%
-
Protein 11.3g 23%
-
Carbs 78.1g 30%
-
Fibre 5.8g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 2 x 500 g tubs of quality vanilla ice cream
- 1 kg panettone
- 125 ml Vin Santo
- 3 heaped tablespoons quality raspberry jam
- 100 g tinned cherries , in juice
- 75 g glacé clementines (or other glacé fruit)
- 1 clementine
- 50 g shelled pistachios
- 300 g quality dark chocolate (70%)
- 25 g unsalted butter
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- This recipe works great as a stand-alone dish, but also as a component in Jamie’s Christmas Party from Together – see the full collection of menus here.
- Get the ice cream out of the freezer so it can soften a little while you get things ready.
- Line a 2 litre pudding bowl with three layers of clingfilm. Use a serrated knife to slice four 2cm-thick rounds off your panettone, then cut them in half. You’ll have some panettone left over, so keep this for another day.
- Arrange six of your panettone slices in a single layer around the inside of the bowl, pushing them down if they overlap. Drizzle some of the Vin Santo on to the panettone so it soaks in, then use the back of a spoon to spread the jam all over it.
- Drain the cherries, and thinly slice the glacé clementines. Finely grate the fresh clementine zest and put aside, then peel and finely slice the clementine into rounds.
- Spoon one tub of ice cream into the bowl, spreading it around in a thick layer. Sprinkle in the pistachios, cherries and glacé fruit, then layer on the clementine slices.
- Add the other tub of ice cream. Spread it out, working quickly so the ice cream doesn’t completely melt. Put the remaining two panettone slices on top of the ice cream.
- Drizzle over the rest of the Vin Santo, then cover the bowl tightly with clingfilm. Press a plate down on top to push and compact everything down, pop a weight on, then freeze overnight, or until needed.
- Around 20 minutes before you want to serve it, unwrap your amazing winter bombe, carefully turn it out on to a beautiful serving dish, then leave to thaw slightly (I tend to transfer my bombe from the freezer to the fridge just before serving up the main to give it a head start).
- Snap up the chocolate, place in a heatproof bowl with the butter over a pan of gently simmering water on a low heat, and leave to melt.
- Once nicely melted, stir in the reserved clementine zest, then pour the chocolate over the pudding so it oozes down the sides and looks super-tempting and delicious. Serve up any extra sauce in a little jug.
