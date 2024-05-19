Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (2024)

If you're cooking them yourself, it doesn't get much more fun than pizza night. Open up some wine, fire up the oven, invite a few friends over, and start rolling out dough, spreading sauce, and tossing on toppings. If you're getting a little tired of the same-old same-old, take a look at these recipes. We've got all the inspiration you need.
1
Foolproof Pizza Dough
Before you get into ingredients, you'll want to get your dough prepped. Sure you could buy some, but this all-purpose recipe is tasty and easy.
Get the recipe.
2
Upgraded Cheese Pizza
With roasted garlic, rosemary-flecked dough, and plenty of Parm, this is not your typical cheese slice.
Get the recipe.
3
Trenton, NJ, Tomato Pie
This "reverse" pie, puts mozzarella on the crust and the sauce on top. It's a nod to Trenton, New Jersey, favorite De Lorenzo's. Try it this way, and you may not go back.
Get the recipe.
4
California Roasted Broccolini and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Looking for a fresh take on pizza night? Try this veggie-loaded dish!
Get the recipe.
5
Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza
This classic Windy City specialty is like no other. But you don't need to buy a plane ticket when you're craving one. You can make it at home!
Get the recipe.
6
Detroit-Style Pepperoni Pizza
Baked in a pan, this thick crust pizza is topped with a unique combo of cheeses and toppings that go all the way to the edge. The result is both crispy and chewy, extra cheesy and deeply delicious.
Get the recipe.
7
New Haven Clam Pie Pizza
Countless travelers heading out of New York City on their way through southern Connecticut have ended up in the small town of New Haven for lunch, only to discover that perhaps the region's best pizza isn't in New York at all. This clam pie is traditionally baked blisteringly hot in coal-fired ovens and served with a glass of the region's famous white birch soda.
Get the recipe.
8
Pear, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Pizza with Arugula
The balance of flavors on this white pizza are key: Spicy arugula, sweet roasted pear, and savory Prosciutto make every bite a delight.
Get the recipe.
9
Pumpkin-Chorizo Pizza
You don't need to wait until fall to enjoy pumpkin! The sweet squash pairs very well with a spicy sausage like chorizo.
Get the recipe.
10
Feta, Zucchini, and Oregano Flatbread
This fast, fresh pizza is the perfect way to use up extra zucchini.
Get the recipe.
11
Spiced Chicken Flatbreads
This pizza-like flatbread, with hummus, chicken, feta, and pomegranate, goes fully Mediterranean.
Get the recipe.
12
Squash-Blossom Focaccia
Those of us who love to garden know how easy it is to have too much zucchini. Pare back the potential yield by cooking a few of the blossoms in this beautiful, delicious pizza.
Get the recipe.
13
Apricot-Prosciutto Focaccia
This sweet and savory bite makes an ideal dinner, or an appetizer for a party.
Get the recipe.
14
Rustic Tomato Galette
This summer treat is like a cross between a pizza and a savory pie. With a flaky crust, and rich roasted tomatoes, who could resist?
Get the recipe.
15
Mushroom-and-Asparagus Pizzas
Ready for a veggie pie that steps a little outside the lines? Shaved asaparagus, a blend of cheeses, and the widest selection of mushrooms you can find make this pizza-night-worthy dish explode with flavor. Pair it with 🍷.
Get the recipe.
16
Sausage, Mushroom, and Black Olive White Pizzas
Don't want to mess with dough? You can still make pizza! Here, ciabatta offers an interesting update on the classic French bread style.
Get the recipe.
17
Spinach and Artichoke Deep Dish Pizza
Think of it: A giant pan full of spinach artichoke dip, but it's pizza. 😍
Get the recipe.
18
Cherry-Prosciutto Grilled Pizzas
Want something light and surprising? These crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.
Get the recipe.
19
Caramelized-Leek and Bacon
This white pizza's simple combo of ingredients offers a surprising amount of flavor.
Get the Recipe.
20
Wild Mushroom and Taleggio
Soft, creamy Italian cheese and wild mushrooms make this easy flatbread absolutely to die for.
Get the recipe.