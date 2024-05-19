Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (2024)

Want something light and surprising? These crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.

Think of it: A giant pan full of spinach artichoke dip, but it's pizza. 😍

Don't want to mess with dough? You can still make pizza! Here, ciabatta offers an interesting update on the classic French bread style.

Ready for a veggie pie that steps a little outside the lines? Shaved asaparagus, a blend of cheeses, and the widest selection of mushrooms you can find make this pizza-night-worthy dish explode with flavor. Pair it with 🍷.

This summer treat is like a cross between a pizza and a savory pie. With a flaky crust, and rich roasted tomatoes, who could resist?

This sweet and savory bite makes an ideal dinner, or an appetizer for a party.

Those of us who love to garden know how easy it is to have too much zucchini. Pare back the potential yield by cooking a few of the blossoms in this beautiful, delicious pizza.

This fast, fresh pizza is the perfect way to use up extra zucchini.

You don't need to wait until fall to enjoy pumpkin! The sweet squash pairs very well with a spicy sausage like chorizo.

The balance of flavors on this white pizza are key: Spicy arugula, sweet roasted pear, and savory Prosciutto make every bite a delight.

Countless travelers heading out of New York City on their way through southern Connecticut have ended up in the small town of New Haven for lunch, only to discover that perhaps the region's best pizza isn't in New York at all. This clam pie is traditionally baked blisteringly hot in coal-fired ovens and served with a glass of the region's famous white birch soda.

Baked in a pan, this thick crust pizza is topped with a unique combo of cheeses and toppings that go all the way to the edge. The result is both crispy and chewy, extra cheesy and deeply delicious.

This classic Windy City specialty is like no other. But you don't need to buy a plane ticket when you're craving one. You can make it at home!

Looking for a fresh take on pizza night? Try this veggie-loaded dish!

This "reverse" pie, puts mozzarella on the crust and the sauce on top. It's a nod to Trenton, New Jersey, favorite De Lorenzo's . Try it this way, and you may not go back.

With roasted garlic, rosemary-flecked dough, and plenty of Parm, this is not your typical cheese slice.

Before you get into ingredients, you'll want to get your dough prepped. Sure you could buy some, but this all-purpose recipe is tasty and easy.

If you're cooking them yourself, it doesn't get much more fun than pizza night. Open up some wine, fire up the oven, invite a few friends over, and start rolling out dough, spreading sauce, and tossing on toppings. If you're getting a little tired of the same-old same-old, take a look at these recipes. We've got all the inspiration you need.

FAQs

10 Healthy Sides for Your Pizza Dinner Antipasto Salad - A Delicious and Easy Italian Appetizer. ...

Caprese Pasta Salad. ...

Lemon Ricotta Pasta With Asparagus. ...

Spinach Salad With Feta And Strawberries. ...

Vegetable Platter. ...

Italian Salad Pears, Walnuts, And Gorgonzola Cheese. ...

Farro Salad With Roasted Vegetables. ...

Cucumber Yogurt Dip. More items...

Pizza Hut's annual “Pizza Report” found Friday is the most popular day of the week to order. Here are a few stats on America's pizza-eating habits, including the WORST possible toppings to try . . .

#1 Halloween – Believe it or not, Halloween has dethroned the Super Bowl as the busiest day for pizza orders. Consumers opt for a warm, easy, crowd-pleasing food to offer on Halloween night. #2 Thanksgiving Eve – Right after Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve seems to be another peak holiday for pizza sales.

Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings, Garlic Parmesan Wings, Citrus Ale Wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip Eggrolls, and more! The perfect collection of appetizers for pizza.

If you're serving pizza, the Italian bakery is an excellent place to start thinking about dessert. Classic Italian desserts include tiramisu, cannoli, zeppoles, and gelato – perennial choices that provide the perfect ending to a delightful meal.

Great vegetables that pair well with any pizza include bell peppers, squash, and mushrooms. Greek salad: For a burst of healthy flavor, serve your pizza with a side of Greek salad. This salad is chock-full of deliciousness with its olives, tomatoes, feta, olive oil, and cucumber.

Most Popular Pizza Toppings Pepperoni. This may not come as a surprise, but pepperoni is by far the most popular pizza topping in the United States. ... Extra Cheese. Also a classic, many Americans order extra cheese on their pies. ... Mushrooms. ... Onions. ... Sausage. ... Black Olives. ... Green Peppers. ... Pineapple. More items... Nov 10, 2021

Pepperoni. Poll after poll, pepperoni always tops the list of America's favorite pizza toppings.

Think about using slices of veggies such as tomatoes and red onions, chunks of deli-bought meats such as salami or rotisserie chicken, or even crack a few eggs over your pizza in the last few minutes of baking. By adding these more vibrant ingredients, you'll get a much more delicious pizza.

What is the best melting cheese for pizza? The undisputed king of meltiness for cheese toppings is mozzarella. Classic mozzarella has the ideal balance of moisture, elasticity, and fat content for meltability.

You've got your dough as the foundation. Then your sauce. The cheese is the next solid layer. Then your toppings (after all, they're called top-pings and not bottom-ings), and then finally your garnishes like basil, pepper, fresh mozzarella, etc, after the pizza is cooked.

It's best to make the dough at least 24 hours in advance, and 3 or 4 days is even better. You can shape the dough into any shape you prefer – circle, square, oblong. This recipe will make one 14-inch thin crust pizza. You can cut the dough in half and make two personal pizzas if you prefer.

You can also keep par-baked pizza in the fridge for a couple of days for short-term use. When you're ready to enjoy a pizza, simply preheat the oven to 475F.