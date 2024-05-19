Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (2024)

Table of Contents
Foolproof Pizza Dough Upgraded Cheese Pizza Trenton, NJ, Tomato Pie California Roasted Broccolini and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Detroit-Style Pepperoni Pizza New Haven Clam Pie Pizza Pear, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Pizza with Arugula Pumpkin-Chorizo Pizza Feta, Zucchini, and Oregano Flatbread Spiced Chicken Flatbreads Squash-Blossom Focaccia Apricot-Prosciutto Focaccia Rustic Tomato Galette Mushroom-and-Asparagus Pizzas Sausage, Mushroom, and Black Olive White Pizzas Spinach and Artichoke Deep Dish Pizza Cherry-Prosciutto Grilled Pizzas Caramelized-Leek and Bacon Wild Mushroom and Taleggio FAQs
Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (1)

If you're cooking them yourself, it doesn't get much more fun than pizza night. Open up some wine, fire up the oven, invite a few friends over, and start rolling out dough, spreading sauce, and tossing on toppings. If you're getting a little tired of the same-old same-old, take a look at these recipes. We've got all the inspiration you need.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

1

Foolproof Pizza Dough

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (3)

Before you get into ingredients, you'll want to get your dough prepped. Sure you could buy some, but this all-purpose recipe is tasty and easy.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

2

Upgraded Cheese Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (5)

With roasted garlic, rosemary-flecked dough, and plenty of Parm, this is not your typical cheese slice.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

3

Trenton, NJ, Tomato Pie

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (7)

This "reverse" pie, puts mozzarella on the crust and the sauce on top. It's a nod to Trenton, New Jersey, favorite De Lorenzo's. Try it this way, and you may not go back.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

4

California Roasted Broccolini and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (9)

Looking for a fresh take on pizza night? Try this veggie-loaded dish!

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

5

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza

This classic Windy City specialty is like no other. But you don't need to buy a plane ticket when you're craving one. You can make it at home!

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

6

Detroit-Style Pepperoni Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (12)

Baked in a pan, this thick crust pizza is topped with a unique combo of cheeses and toppings that go all the way to the edge. The result is both crispy and chewy, extra cheesy and deeply delicious.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

7

New Haven Clam Pie Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (14)

Countless travelers heading out of New York City on their way through southern Connecticut have ended up in the small town of New Haven for lunch, only to discover that perhaps the region's best pizza isn't in New York at all. This clam pie is traditionally baked blisteringly hot in coal-fired ovens and served with a glass of the region's famous white birch soda.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

8

Pear, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Pizza with Arugula

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (16)

The balance of flavors on this white pizza are key: Spicy arugula, sweet roasted pear, and savory Prosciutto make every bite a delight.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

9

Pumpkin-Chorizo Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (18)

You don't need to wait until fall to enjoy pumpkin! The sweet squash pairs very well with a spicy sausage like chorizo.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

10

Feta, Zucchini, and Oregano Flatbread

This fast, fresh pizza is the perfect way to use up extra zucchini.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

11

Spiced Chicken Flatbreads

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (22)

This pizza-like flatbread, with hummus, chicken, feta, and pomegranate, goes fully Mediterranean.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

12

Squash-Blossom Focaccia

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (24)

Those of us who love to garden know how easy it is to have too much zucchini. Pare back the potential yield by cooking a few of the blossoms in this beautiful, delicious pizza.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

13

Apricot-Prosciutto Focaccia

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (26)

This sweet and savory bite makes an ideal dinner, or an appetizer for a party.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

14

Rustic Tomato Galette

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (28)

This summer treat is like a cross between a pizza and a savory pie. With a flaky crust, and rich roasted tomatoes, who could resist?

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

15

Mushroom-and-Asparagus Pizzas

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (30)

Ready for a veggie pie that steps a little outside the lines? Shaved asaparagus, a blend of cheeses, and the widest selection of mushrooms you can find make this pizza-night-worthy dish explode with flavor. Pair it with 🍷.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

16

Sausage, Mushroom, and Black Olive White Pizzas

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (32)

Don't want to mess with dough? You can still make pizza! Here, ciabatta offers an interesting update on the classic French bread style.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

17

Spinach and Artichoke Deep Dish Pizza

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (34)

Think of it: A giant pan full of spinach artichoke dip, but it's pizza. 😍

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

18

Cherry-Prosciutto Grilled Pizzas

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (36)

Want something light and surprising? These crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

19

Caramelized-Leek and Bacon

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (38)

This white pizza's simple combo of ingredients offers a surprising amount of flavor.

Get the Recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

20

Wild Mushroom and Taleggio

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (40)

Soft, creamy Italian cheese and wild mushrooms make this easy flatbread absolutely to die for.

Get the recipe.

Running Out of Pizza Night Ideas? These Recipes Will Help (2024)

FAQs

What else to have on pizza night? ›

10 Healthy Sides for Your Pizza Dinner
  • Antipasto Salad - A Delicious and Easy Italian Appetizer. ...
  • Caprese Pasta Salad. ...
  • Lemon Ricotta Pasta With Asparagus. ...
  • Spinach Salad With Feta And Strawberries. ...
  • Vegetable Platter. ...
  • Italian Salad Pears, Walnuts, And Gorgonzola Cheese. ...
  • Farro Salad With Roasted Vegetables. ...
  • Cucumber Yogurt Dip.

View More
What night is the most popular night to eat pizza? ›

Pizza Hut's annual “Pizza Report” found Friday is the most popular day of the week to order. Here are a few stats on America's pizza-eating habits, including the WORST possible toppings to try . . .

Get More Info Here
What is the most popular night for pizza? ›

#1 Halloween – Believe it or not, Halloween has dethroned the Super Bowl as the busiest day for pizza orders. Consumers opt for a warm, easy, crowd-pleasing food to offer on Halloween night. #2 Thanksgiving Eve – Right after Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve seems to be another peak holiday for pizza sales.

Discover More Details
What appetizers go well with pizza? ›

Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings, Garlic Parmesan Wings, Citrus Ale Wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip Eggrolls, and more! The perfect collection of appetizers for pizza.

View Details
What dessert to serve with pizza? ›

If you're serving pizza, the Italian bakery is an excellent place to start thinking about dessert. Classic Italian desserts include tiramisu, cannoli, zeppoles, and gelato – perennial choices that provide the perfect ending to a delightful meal.

Discover More Details
What vegetables go well with pizza? ›

Great vegetables that pair well with any pizza include bell peppers, squash, and mushrooms. Greek salad: For a burst of healthy flavor, serve your pizza with a side of Greek salad. This salad is chock-full of deliciousness with its olives, tomatoes, feta, olive oil, and cucumber.

Learn More
What are the 3 best toppings for pizza? ›

Most Popular Pizza Toppings
  1. Pepperoni. This may not come as a surprise, but pepperoni is by far the most popular pizza topping in the United States. ...
  2. Extra Cheese. Also a classic, many Americans order extra cheese on their pies. ...
  3. Mushrooms. ...
  4. Onions. ...
  5. Sausage. ...
  6. Black Olives. ...
  7. Green Peppers. ...
  8. Pineapple.
Nov 10, 2021

Keep Reading
What is the most requested pizza topping? ›

Pepperoni. Poll after poll, pepperoni always tops the list of America's favorite pizza toppings.

Learn More Now
How do you pimp up a pizza? ›

Think about using slices of veggies such as tomatoes and red onions, chunks of deli-bought meats such as salami or rotisserie chicken, or even crack a few eggs over your pizza in the last few minutes of baking. By adding these more vibrant ingredients, you'll get a much more delicious pizza.

Show Me More
What is the best cheese for homemade pizza? ›

What is the best melting cheese for pizza? The undisputed king of meltiness for cheese toppings is mozzarella. Classic mozzarella has the ideal balance of moisture, elasticity, and fat content for meltability.

Learn More Now

What goes first on homemade pizza? ›

You've got your dough as the foundation. Then your sauce. The cheese is the next solid layer. Then your toppings (after all, they're called top-pings and not bottom-ings), and then finally your garnishes like basil, pepper, fresh mozzarella, etc, after the pizza is cooked.

Learn More
Can I make homemade pizza the night before? ›

It's best to make the dough at least 24 hours in advance, and 3 or 4 days is even better. You can shape the dough into any shape you prefer – circle, square, oblong. This recipe will make one 14-inch thin crust pizza. You can cut the dough in half and make two personal pizzas if you prefer.

Read More
Can I prepare pizza the night before? ›

You can also keep par-baked pizza in the fridge for a couple of days for short-term use. When you're ready to enjoy a pizza, simply preheat the oven to 475F.

Discover More
How to make homemade pizza taste like restaurant? ›

10 Tips for Making Restaurant-Style Pizza at Home
  1. 1/10. Do the Dough. In order to make restaurant style pizza, you must start with a good dough. ...
  2. 2/10. Rise Above. ...
  3. 3/10. Cornmeal is Key. ...
  4. 4/10. Simmer Your Sauce. ...
  5. 5/10. Steady on the Sauce. ...
  6. 6/10. Less is More. ...
  7. 7/10. Set on Stone. ...
  8. 8/10. Crank the Heat.
Feb 10, 2022

Get More Info
Top Articles
How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner
Irish Beef & Stout Potpie Recipe
Madalin Car Stunt 2 Top Speed - madalin stunt cars 2 - YouTube - Car eats car 6 is a fun racing and action game that you can play online and for free on silvergames.com.
Foods to Avoid When You Have Diarrhea
Latest Posts
Beer braised beef with carrots and potatoes recipe
56 Unbelievably Delicious Weight Loss Dinner Recipes Under 500 Calories! - TrimmedandToned
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 5947

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.