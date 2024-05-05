10 Minute Homemade Egg Drop Soup Recipe (2024)

This Homemade Egg Drop Soup Recipe is just like your favorite Chinese takeout soup. With just a few simple ingredients and about 10 minutes, you can have warm and comforting egg drop soup at home. This post has been sponsored by Eggland’s Best. All thoughts and reviews are my own



My family has a thing for Chinese takeout, we just can't quit it. I do try to limit how often I order, though, because it's not the healthiest dining option. A few years ago I tried making my favorite Chinese takeout entree, Egg Foo Young, and it was an incredible success— it's not an authentic recipe, but it's super delicious and easy to make! It also satisfies most of my takeout cravings!

That leads me to a new recipe that I made, inspired by another favorite Chinese takeout item— Egg Drop Soup.

I have no idea why it took me so long to try to make my own Egg Drop Soup because it's the most basic recipe ever. I almost feel dumb ordering it out now that I know easy it is to prepare, and I actually think my version tastes better. Oh, and did I mention this is10 Minute Egg Drop Soup!? Yes! It's ready in only 10 minutes!

The great thing about homemade egg drop soup is that you can season the broth to taste before you drop the eggs in. For example, we're big Sriracha fans, so we add a couple of drops to our broth (again, not authentic— but so good!). You can also make egg drop soup with corn, chicken, noodles, cabbage, and other veggies or additional spices....it's totally customizable!

Egg Drop Soup Recipe

Egg Drop Soup Ingredients:

2 Eggs

4 cups chicken stock - I used a good bone broth!

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. garlic salt

⅛ tsp. Black Pepper

3 scallions, sliced

Omit cornstarch is youlike a thinner egg drop soup, alternatively, add an additional ½ tablespoon if you like a thicker soup.

How to Make Egg Drop Soup:

1. Mix 3 ½ cups chicken stock, ginger, garlic salt, and pepper in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir cornstarch into the remaining ½ cup chicken stock and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk 2 Eggland's Best eggs. Set aside.

3. When seasoned chicken stock comes to a boil, add in cornstarch mixture. Stir. Add sliced green onions.

4. Bring broth to a rolling boil. Once achieved, stir the broth with a non-slotted spoon in one direction. While stirring, slowly pour in eggs. Eggs will cook as soon as they hit the broth. Top with extra green onions, if desired.

Yield: 4 Homemade Egg Drop Soup This Homemade Egg Drop Soup Recipe is just like your favorite Chinese takeout soup and only takes 10 minutes to make. Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time10 minutes Total Time15 minutes Ingredients 2 Eggs

4 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. garlic salt

⅛ tsp. Black Pepper

3 scallions, sliced Instructions Mix 3 ½ cups chicken stock, ginger, garlic salt and pepper in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir cornstarch into the remaining ½ cup chicken stock and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk 2 Eggland's Best eggs. Set aside. When seasoned chicken stock comes to a boil, add in cornstarch mixture. Stir.Add sliced green onions. Bring broth to a rolling boil. Once achieved, stir broth with a non-slotted spoon in one direction. While stirring, slowly pour in eggs. Eggs will cook as soon as they hit the broth. Top with extra green onions, if desired. Nutrition Information: Yield: 4 Serving Size: 1 grams

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 135Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 100mgSodium: 480mgCarbohydrates: 12gFiber: 0gSugar: 4gProtein: 9g See Also Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup - Recipes From A Pantry

Can Egg Drop Soup Be Frozen?

Technically, yes, egg drop soup can be frozen— but I wouldn't recommend it after cooking as the eggs can get rubbery. Instead, make and freeze the egg drop soup broth and then add fresh eggs after it has thawed on the stovetop.

Is Egg Drop Soup Keto?

This egg drop soup recipe is not keto as written. For keto egg drop soup, you would have to omit the cornstarch, which thickens the soup. Flavorwise, egg drop soup should taste the same with or without cornstarch.

Is Egg Drop Soup Healthy?

Good news! Egg drop soup is healthy and low in fat and calories per 1 cup portion size. If you're watching your salt intake, choose a low-sodium chicken broth and omit garlic salt, or substitute with garlic powder.

Other Recipes You Might Like:

Egg Foo Young Recipe

Copycat Chinese Takeout Recipes

More Soup Recipes: