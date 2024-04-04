10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
Study after study has shown that the New Nordic Diet's unique combo of healthy fats, lean proteins, and complex carbs provides the right nutrients you need to shed weight—not the empty calories that pile on pounds. You can eat like a Swede no matter where you live, using what's fresh, local, and available. Bonus: Classic Nordic dishes like hearty chowders and roasted game are perfect in cold weather, and traditional Norse foods such as root vegetables, cabbage, and winter greens are in season right now. Treat yourself to these 10 slimming Nordic recipes.
Cod Fish Chowder
PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes / SERVINGS: 6
1 lb russet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 leek, chopped
1 Tbsp canola oil
3 carrots, peeled and diced
½ lb sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
½ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp black pepper
4 c reduced-sodium vegetable broth, divided
¼ c 1% milk
1 lb skinless cod, cut into 1" pieces
Fresh dill
1. ADD the russet potatoes to a medium pot and cover with 2" cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.
2. SAUTE the light green and white parts of the chopped leek in small Dutch oven with the canola oil over medium heat until translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the carrots and sweet potatoes and season with the kosher salt and black pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add 3¾ cups broth and bring to a simmer. Cook vegetables until tender, about 8 minutes.
3. ADD half of the reserved russets to Dutch oven. Puree other half with the remaining ¼ cup broth and add to Dutch oven. Reduce heat to low. Add the milk and stir. Add the cod and cook through, about 5 minutes. Serve topped with fresh dill.
NUTRITION (per serving) 206 cal, 18 g pro, 26 g carb, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 3 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 384 mg sodium
Braised Red Cabbage
PREP TIME: 10 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 1 hour / SERVINGS: 10
2 Tbsp canola oil
1 yellow onion, sliced
1 tsp caraway seeds
2 tsp kosher salt
1 red cabbage, halved, cored, and shredded (about 10 cups)
1 c apple cider vinegar
1 c water
2 apples, cored and sliced
1. HEAT the canola oil in large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the caraway seeds and kosher salt and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
2. ADD the shredded cabbage, apple cider vinegar, and water. Bring to a simmer, cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until cabbage is tender, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. ADD the apples and cook, partially covered, another 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
NUTRITION (per serving) 86 cal, 1 g pro, 16 g carb, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugars, 3 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 407 mg sodium
Toast Skagen
PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes / SERVINGS: 10
3 Tbsp fat-free plain Icelandic-style yogurt
3 Tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped
2 Tbsp reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Freshly grated zest of ½ lemon
¼ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 lb precooked peeled small shrimp (36–45), tails removed
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 Tbsp canola oil
5 slices whole spelt, rye, or oat bread, crusts removed
Fresh dill
Fish roe
1. COMBINE the yogurt, dill, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, kosher salt, and black pepper in large bowl. Stir to combine.
2. ADD the shrimp and set aside.
3. MELT the butter and canola oil on a griddle or in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Toast 5 slices of bread and cut diagonally into 10 pieces, until golden brown. Transfer to serving dish.
4. TOP each toast evenly with about 3 tablespoons reserved shrimp mixture. Garnish toasts with fresh dill and fish roe. Serve immediately.
NUTRITION (per toast) 123 cal, 9 g pro, 9 g carb, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugars, 5.5 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 498 mg sodium
Cardamom-Ginger Muesli with Yogurt and Pomegranate
PREP TIME: 5 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes / SERVINGS: 6
2 c rolled oats
½ c rye or wheat flakes
½ c slivered almonds
½ tsp cardamom
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp cinnamon
Pinch of kosher salt
¼ c golden raisins
2 Tbsp chopped crystallized ginger
6 oz fat-free plain Icelandic-style yogurt
6 Tbsp pomegranate seeds
6 Tbsp maple syrup
1. HEAT oven to 375°F. Combine the rolled oats, rye or wheat flakes, slivered almonds, cardamom, ground ginger, cinnamon, and a pinch of kosher salt on sheet pan.
2. BAKE until almonds are golden, about 10 minutes. Cool and stir in golden raisins and crystallized ginger.
3. DIVIDE and serve over the yogurt. Top with 1 tablespoon each pomegranate seeds and maple syrup.
NUTRITION (per serving) 376 cal, 25 g pro, 56 g carb, 6 g fiber, 27 g sugars, 6.5 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 169 mg sodium
Swedish Meatballs with Cream Sauce and Cranberry Jam
PREP TIME: 25 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 1 hour / SERVINGS: 4
1½ c fresh or frozen cranberries
½ c maple syrup
¼ c whole grain panko bread crumbs
1½ c + 2 Tbsp 1% milk
½ tsp nutmeg
1 lb lean ground sirloin
1 lg egg, beaten
½ c chopped fresh parsley + more for serving
¼ tsp allspice
1 sm yellow onion, finely diced
5 tsp canola oil
4 oz whole grain egg noodles
¼ c dry white wine
2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
1. HEAT oven to 425°F. Combine cranberries, maple syrup, and½cup water in small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until cranberries begin to burst and mixture thickens, about 15 minutes. Set cranberry jam aside.
2. COMBINE bread crumbs, 2 Tbsp of the milk, ¼ tsp of the nutmeg, and ¼ tsp each kosher salt and black pepper in medium bowl and let soften slightly. Add sirloin, egg, parsley, allspice, and half of the onion. Mix well and form 12 equal balls.
3. RUB large cast-iron skillet with 1 tsp of the oil. Arrange meatballs in skillet and bake until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare noodles per package directions.
4. TRANSFER meatballs to plate and tent with foil to keep warm.
5. HEAT remaining 4 tsp oil in skillet over medium heat. Add remaining onion and sauté until soft, about 3 minutes. Deglaze pan with wine, scraping up browned bits with wooden spoon. Cook until wine is almost evaporated. Stir in flour, cook 30 seconds, and add remaining ½ cups milk and ¼ tsp nutmeg, plus ¼ tsp each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Serve meatballs with cream sauce, cranberry jam, and cooked noodles. Garnish with additional chopped parsley.
NUTRITION (per serving, with noodles) 499 cal, 31 g pro, 61 g carb, 4 g fiber, 35 g sugars, 14.5 g fat, 3.5 g sat fat, 389 mg sodium
Warm Kale-and-Barley Salad with Dill
PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 1 hour / SERVINGS: 6
3 c reduced-sodium vegetable broth
1 c pearl barley
2 Tbsp canola oil
1 butternut squash (12 oz), peeled, seeded, and diced
1 sm yellow onion, chopped
8 oz kale, stemmed and sliced
4 oz sliced shiitake mushrooms
¼ c dry white wine
3 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 Tbsp freshly grated lemon zest
1. BRING broth to a boil over high heat in medium saucepan. Add barley and ¼ tsp kosher salt, cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until tender and broth is absorbed, 45 to 50 minutes. Set aside.
2. HEAT oil over medium-high heat in arge skillet. Add squash and onion and cook until almost tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add kale and mushrooms and cook until all vegetables are tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Deglaze pan with wine, then add cooked barley and heat through. Remove from heat and stir in dill and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
NUTRITION (per serving) 234 cal, 6 g pro, 40 g carb, 8 g fiber, 3 g sugars, 5.5 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 174 mg sodium
Herring Smørrebrød
PREP TIME: 10 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 15 minutes / SERVINGS: 4
3 Tbsp fat-free Icelandic-style yogurt
1 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel), at room temperature
4 slices Danish-style pumpernickel bread or firm dark rye
½ English cucumber, sliced
3 radishes, sliced
6 oz pickled herring in dill, drained and blotted dry
Dill leaves, for serving
Chopped chives, for serving
STIR together yogurt and cream cheese. Season with ½ tsp each kosher salt and black pepper.
SPREAD over bread. Top each slice with cucumber, radishes, and herring. Garnish with dill and chives. Serve with knife and fork.
NUTRITION (per serving) 159 cal, 10 g pro, 17 g carb, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugars, 5.5 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 812 mg sodium
Roast Venison with Rhubarb Compote
PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes / SERVINGS: 4
Rhubarb Compote
3 c trimmed and chopped fresh rhubarb
3 Tbsp fresh orange juice
3 Tbsp maple sugar or brown sugar
Venison
1 lb venison tenderloin, silver skin removed
2 Tbsp crushed fennel seeds
2 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
2 Tbsp freshly grated orange zest
1. MAKE COMPOTE: Combine all ingredients in medium pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rhubarb releases some liquid, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat and simmer until rhubarb has broken down slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
2. LET venison come to room temperature, about 1 hour.
3. MAKE VENISON: Heat oven to 450°F. Pat venison dry and sprinkle with fennel, rosemary, orange zest, 1 tsp coarse sea salt, and ½ tsp black pepper. Place on baking sheet and roast, rotating halfway through, until medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes, or until meat thermometer registers 125°F when inserted into thickest part.
4. TRANSFER meat to cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with compote.
NUTRITION (per serving) 199 cal, 28 g pro, 15 g carb, 4 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 3 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 459 mg sodium
Root Vegetable Rösti
PREP TIME: 10 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes / SERVINGS: 6
¾ lb Yukon gold potatoes (about 3), peeled and grated
½ lb root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, or parsnips, peeled and grated
2 Tbsp canola oil
Chopped parsley, for serving
1. TOSS together potatoes, root vegetables, and ½ tsp each kosher salt and black pepper in large bowl. Transfer in batches to cheesecloth and wring out excess water.
2. HEAT 10" nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp of the oil. Add vegetable mixture and press firmly to form even layer. Cook, partially covered, until caramelized, 8 to 10 minutes, checking occasionally with spatula to avoid burning. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
3. INVERT rösti onto plate. Add remaining 1 Tbsp oil to pan. Return rosti to pan, cooked side up, and continue to cook until bottom is well caramelized, 8 to 10 minutes.
4. TRANSFER to cutting board, slice into wedges, and serve garnished with parsley.
NUTRITION (per serving) 115 cal, 2 g pro, 17 g carb, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 4.5 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 256 mg sodium
Almond Cake with Elderflower
PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 1 hour + cooling time / SERVINGS: 10
⅔ c maple sugar or granulated sugar
3 oz almond paste (not marzipan)
⅓ c unsalted butter, at room temperature
2½ c almond meal or almond flour
2 tsp baking powder
4 lg eggs
½ c 1% milk
1 tsp almond extract
3 Tbsp elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain, or elderflower syrup (optional)
Confectioners' sugar (optional)
¾ c fat-free plain Icelandic-style yogurt, gently whipped, for serving
3–4 Mandarin oranges, peeled and sliced, or pomegranate seeds, for serving
1. HEAT oven to 325°F. Coat 8" round cake pan with cooking spray and line with parchment. Combine sugar, almond paste, and butter in large bowl and beat with electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add almond meal, baking powder, and ¼ tsp kosher salt and beat until just combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in milk and almond extract.
2. TRANSFER batter to pan and bake until cake is golden and wooden pick comes out clean when inserted into center, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool cake 10 minutes in pan, then turn out onto cooling rack. Brush cake with elderflower liqueur, if using, and let cool completely.
3. DUST cake with confectioners' sugar, if using, and slice into wedges. Serve with a dollop of yogurt and oranges or pomegranate seeds.
NUTRITION (per serving) 350 cal, 12 g pro, 25 g carb, 4 g fiber, 17 g sugars, 25 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 210 mg sodium
