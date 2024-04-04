10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes (2024)

PREP TIME: 15 minutes / TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes / SERVINGS: 6

1 lb russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 leek, chopped

1 Tbsp canola oil

3 carrots, peeled and diced

½ lb sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

4 c reduced-sodium vegetable broth, divided

¼ c 1% milk

1 lb skinless cod, cut into 1" pieces

Fresh dill

1. ADD the russet potatoes to a medium pot and cover with 2" cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. SAUTE the light green and white parts of the chopped leek in small Dutch oven with the canola oil over medium heat until translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the carrots and sweet potatoes and season with the kosher salt and black pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add 3¾ cups broth and bring to a simmer. Cook vegetables until tender, about 8 minutes.

3. ADD half of the reserved russets to Dutch oven. Puree other half with the remaining ¼ cup broth and add to Dutch oven. Reduce heat to low. Add the milk and stir. Add the cod and cook through, about 5 minutes. Serve topped with fresh dill.

NUTRITION (per serving) 206 cal, 18 g pro, 26 g carb, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 3 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 384 mg sodium