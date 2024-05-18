Homemade Ginger Ale Recipe & Health Benefits – Creative Healthy Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This Homemade Ginger Ale recipe is really delicious and also a fantastic natural remedy. Soothe an upset stomach, fight colds and enjoy the wonderful taste of real ginger.

Easy Homemade Ginger Ale Recipe

If you love ginger ale, know that you can make your own at home without any artificial ingredients and preservatives. Yes, a healthy and all-natural recipe that can also be a natural remedy. Why make your own, though? Why not just buy one of the dozen cheap ready-to-drink brands at the grocery store?

The answer lies in the ingredients. Take a look at what you’ll find in one of the most popular ginger ale brands. Also, pay attention to what you won’t find in it!

Carbonated water

Sucrose

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Citric acid

Flavoring

Sodium citrate

Preservative (sodium benzoate)

Caramel color

I see lots of sugar and fake stuff…but where is the ginger??? Turns out, if you actually want ginger in yourginger ale, you either have to buy pricey stuff from a natural grocer OR make your own. Thankfully, making it yourself is SOOO easy and inexpensive. Seriously, it’s a totally no-fail recipe that takes just minutes to make.

If you’re in a rush and just want to whip up a batch, go ahead and scroll down to the recipe at the bottom of the page. I’d love it if you stick around, though, because we’re going to go over some of the amazing benefits of ginger ale. We’ll also check out some “add-ins” to try to really elevate this home remedy to whole new levels.

Quick note, though, before we move on. Please remember that this information should not replace professional medical advice. It is always a good idea to talk to your doctor before trying any natural remedies.

Benefits of Using REAL Ginger in Ginger Ale

Ginger has a rich history as a natural remedy that dates back to at least 2,500 years ago, possibly even longer. When I was pregnant, I practically lived on this homemade drink during my morning sickness stage. It’s a rock star when it comes to soothing nausea, but that’s not all it’s good for. Here are some science-backed benefits of real ginger.

It’s amazing for soothing muscle pain. According to a 2010 study, “daily ginger consumption also reduces muscle pain caused by exercise” by up to 25%. Ginger helps fight bad breath, according to this 2018 study. It works by breaking down the enzymes that cause halitosis (rather than just masking the odor). Ginger can aid in the fight against cancer. A 2003 study found a compound in it “appears to inhibit the growth of human colorectal cancer cells.” Along with other spices (more below) ginger helps reduce inflammation, according to a 2020 Penn State study. It may even help fight autoimmune diseases. A 2021 study found that the spice “helps halt disease progression in mice with antiphospholipid syndrome and lupus.”

Smaller studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that it can also aid weight loss, soothe menstrual cramps, lower your blood sugar and cholesterol, and even help fight Alzheimer’s. Ginger also has a potent anti-viral substance that makes it fantastic for soothing sore throats or coughs. If you make hot Ginger Tea , you can breathe in the hot elixir and help clear your nasal passages.

There really isn’t much that ginger can’t do. Oh, and while the taste isn’t a “health benefit” of real ginger, it definitely deserves a mention! There’s NO comparison between the amazing flavor of this homemade version and that of store-bought ginger ale.

Homemade Ginger Ale Add-Ins to Try

Now, as promised, let’s take a look at a few add-ins to elevate this natural remedy to whole new levels.

Turmeric: One of the “other spices” mentioned above that helps fight inflammation, turmeric is a powerful natural pain reliever.

One of the “other spices” mentioned above that helps fight inflammation, is a powerful natural pain reliever. Cinnamon: Ginger’s perfect mate, this spice also fights inflammation, lowers your blood sugar, fights infections, and even boosts your brainpower.

Ginger’s perfect mate, this spice also fights inflammation, lowers your blood sugar, fights infections, and even boosts your brainpower. Cumin : Like turmeric, cumin fights inflammation and helps relieve pain. The ginger helps balance out the earthy taste of the cumin, especially when combined with cinnamon.

: Like turmeric, cumin fights inflammation and helps relieve pain. The ginger helps balance out the earthy taste of the cumin, especially when combined with cinnamon. Basil : It sounds weird, but basil and ginger ale actually go together really well. Basil is a great mood lifter and can help fight cancer, heart disease, and inflammation.

: It sounds weird, but basil and ginger ale actually go together really well. Basil is a great mood lifter and can help fight cancer, heart disease, and inflammation. Mint : Nothing beats the combination of mint and ginger for soothing upset stomachs! The combo is also great for muscle pain.

: Nothing beats the combination of mint and ginger for soothing upset stomachs! The combo is also great for muscle pain. Lemongrass: This herb has a lemony kick while helping boost ginger ale’s nausea-relieving and brain-boosting effects.

Along with different herbs and spices, you can also add in some fruits to give your ginger ale a whole new flavor. Some of my favorites include:

Cherries

Raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries

Lemons and limes

Oranges (or pretty much any citrus fruit)

Passion fruit

Mango

You can either use real fruit juices (fresh squeezed is best, but organic 100% juices work well too) and just mix them into your ginger ale, or use whole fruits in an infuser (like the kind you use for infused water recipes). I like this one below because you can make a whole pitcher at once, versus just a single serving’s worth.

Make real ginger ale and get all the wonderful health benefits

Now that you know all of the many reasons to make your own homemade ginger ale, let’s check out that recipe! By the way, while fresh is best, in a pinch you can also use dried and powdered ginger.

Homemade Ginger Ale ★★★★★4.5 from 8 reviews Author: Ursula Herrera

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 0 mins

Total Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 1 glass 1 x Print Recipe Description A super easy healthy homemade Ginger Ale recipe. Perfect for nausea, soothe an upset stomach, and fight colds. Scale Ingredients 2 inch piece of fresh ginger juiced or grated (use only 1 inch if you do not want such a strong ginger flavor)

inch piece of fresh ginger juiced or grated (use only inch if you do not want such a strong ginger flavor) 8 ounces of sparkling or carbonated water

of sparkling or carbonated water 1/2 lemon juiced or squeezed

lemon juiced or squeezed 1 tbsp honey Instructions Juicing Method: First you need to juice the ginger and lemon. Then,mix well well with the sparking or carbonated water, and honey. Blending Method: Grate the ginger and squeeze 1/2 lemon. Then blend all the ingredients together and pour through a fine strainer. Drink it up and Enjoy! Notes You can add 1 inch of peeled fresh turmeric and incorporate it to your ginger ale recipe and turn it into a wellness shot! Turmeric is really great for fighting inflammation and boosting the immune system. Either method will work fine (blending or juicing with the rest of the ingredients). Use a pinch of cayenne pepper to help clear any congestion you might have if you are dealing with a cold. The lemon, ginger and cayenne combination will give you lots of energy! I recommend starting with just one inch of fresh ginger and work up your way to 2 inches or desired taste. Ginger has a very strong taste. Use more or less honey according to taste. Remember the benefits of eating Pure Natural Raw Honey are simply amazing. Buying raw honey is really important! Category: Drink

Method: Juicing

