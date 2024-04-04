Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (2024)

by Mary Neumann · 24 Comments

Today’s tried & true recipe – Copycat Berger Cookies!!

Baltimore’s famous cookie! Cakey cookie topped with a thick layer of chocolate-fudgy frosting. The. Best. Cookie. Everrr!!

Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (1)

While I’m in Alaska for the arrival of my sister’s sixth baby boy – yes SIX…they now have a sub for a basketball team – we all had the craving for the famous thick and fudgyBaltimore Berger Cookies. Having Berger Cookies shipped to Alaska is insanely expensive, so my sister and I searched the web and decided to try King Arthur Baking Company’s Berger Cookie recipe. Result – it’s a winning recipe, be sure to read the great reviews.

Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (2)

I whipped these cookies up for my sister and the family, and they turned out great, we loved them. The cookies are pretty darn close to the original. The cookie portion is a great copycat. The chocolate icing is a little more rich than the original, but the texture is perfect. Overall, it’s a great copycat for one of my favorite cookies. I can’t wait to make these back home for family and friends.

Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (3)

To order the Original Berger Cookies and have them shipped right to your door (I order these often and during the holidays), head over to Berger Cookies! Nothing beats the original, even though this is a great copycat recipe. These make a great gift!!

Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (4)

Please note: This is not a sponsored post. I have no affiliation with Berger Cookies or King Arthur Baking Company, I am just a fan of this amazing cookie. I lived in Maryland for almost 10 years and miss being able to purchase these cookies at the grocery store. Our family and friends love these cookies so much, every time my husband travels and has a stop at BWI airport, he purchases several packages to bring home. I also purchase them and have them shipped right to my door.

Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (5)

NOTE: When I share a tried & true recipe, I always credit the source and will often send you to the site for the directions. All you need to do is click on “Print Recipe” below, and it will take you to the full recipe. One extra step for an awesome recipe, that’s it! It’s important to me to share the love and send you to the original source.

COPYCAT BALTIMORE BERGER COOKIES

Recipe from King Arthur Baking Company

Ingredients



Cookies

  • 1/3 cup (5 1/3 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoonvanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 cupsUnbleached All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/3 cup milk

Icing

  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoonvanilla extract
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions

For the directions and to print this awesome recipe, please head over toKing Arthur Baking Company !

Order the ORIGINAL BERGER COOKIES, and have them shipped right to your door! *This is not a sponsored post or affiliate link. I am just a fan.

Thanks so much for stopping by!

Cheers!

  1. Lori

    My grandmother would get these at a bakery in Baltimore when she was a little girl. We had her cousin from Baltimore come and spend Christmas with us and she brought these as a treat! I’m an icing gal so these are right up my alley!

    Reply

  2. Pamela Hyde

    We make similar cookies in New Orleans called Turtles. It’s basically the same shortbread cookie, topped with 4 pecan halves and topped with a rich fudge icing. So good! I will have to try making this.

    Reply

  3. Heather N.

    I lived in Maryland all my life up to 6 years ago when I moved to Texas. When I met my husband we lived in Essex so I wasn’t that far from Berger’s! Now if only we can get an Entenmann’s store like what was in Dundalk that would be fantastic! (Or at least the recipe for their coffee crumb cake)
    I am in the process of making these cookies as we speak! Ill post a picture when I am done!

    Reply

    • Dottie

      I live in Reading Pa. If you can find a Royal Farms they carry them. I drove 20 some mile to find a Royal Farms. Got me some Berger Cookies.

      Reply

      • Heather N

        We unfortunately don’t have RoFo in Texas 😭

        Reply

  4. Pamela Shank

    These cookies look delicious. I have never heard of them. I love finding out about recipes like this that have special meaning to my friends. The ingredients are very basic and things we would all have. I don’t seem to have any recipes for cakey cookies. I will make these. Thanks

    Reply

  5. Kel-Lee

    Has anyone ever frozen them? I was thinking about doing these for a baking exchange.

    Reply

    • Birdie

      I see the recipe on KAF says they are freeze-able! Go for it!

      Reply

  6. Ruth Positano

    There is a bakery in Troy, NY called the Cookie Factory and they make the same cookies and they are called Fudge Fancies, they also make a miniature version which is bite size. They are selfish.

    Reply

    • Suzannr

      I live near there, fudge fancies!!! Delicious!

      Reply

    • Stephanie

      @Ruth, yay! Troy, NY Fudge Fancies used to be the best!!

      Reply

    • Jenn

      Your cookie looks different…better than the one in the original KA recipe.

      Reply

  7. Geniune Chocolate Face...NO MAKE-UP!!!

    Delicious !

    Reply

  8. jennyanne

    Still not working! Anyone have it written down?

    Reply

    • Patricia Leuthauser

      Sometimes things don’t come through on certain browsers. Try another. There’s Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, etc. I have to keep 2 different browsers going at the same time just to be able to switch back and forth to be able to use different sires.

      Reply

  9. Jennifer Saulsbury

    I'm from MD and burgers cookies are simply amazing. I will have to try these! Happy baking HON!

    Reply

  10. Anonymous

    I can't wait to try these! I was born in Baltimore and used to buy these at the High's convenience store, my sister and I couldn't get enough! I'm so glad I found this post! Thank you!!

    Reply

  11. Anonymous

    Definitely stick with King Arthur flour, all. It is the best! It won the taste test on America's Test Kitchen (Cook's Country). You can taste the difference.

    Reply

  12. Mel@Mellywood's Mansion

    MMM I would eat the frosting from the bowl!!! Yum, they look fab Mary!

    Reply

  13. Heather @ The Beating Hearth

    Mmmmmmmm!!! I would lick that frosting…off of anybody. 🙂

    Reply

  14. Ashley and additional voices...

    I love your blog!
    Did you use King Arthurs AP flour??? Or do you think any APF would work?
    I am going to make the crazy cake, and your cookies this week!

    Reply

    Reply

