Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (2024)

by Mary Neumann · 24 Comments
Today’s tried & true recipe – Copycat Berger Cookies!!
Baltimore’s famous cookie! Cakey cookie topped with a thick layer of chocolate-fudgy frosting. The. Best. Cookie. Everrr!!
While I’m in Alaska for the arrival of my sister’s sixth baby boy – yes SIX…they now have a sub for a basketball team – we all had the craving for the famous thick and fudgyBaltimore Berger Cookies. Having Berger Cookies shipped to Alaska is insanely expensive, so my sister and I searched the web and decided to try King Arthur Baking Company’s Berger Cookie recipe. Result – it’s a winning recipe, be sure to read the great reviews.
I whipped these cookies up for my sister and the family, and they turned out great, we loved them. The cookies are pretty darn close to the original. The cookie portion is a great copycat. The chocolate icing is a little more rich than the original, but the texture is perfect. Overall, it’s a great copycat for one of my favorite cookies. I can’t wait to make these back home for family and friends.
ORDER BURGER COOKIES ONLINE
To order the Original Berger Cookies and have them shipped right to your door (I order these often and during the holidays), head over to Berger Cookies! Nothing beats the original, even though this is a great copycat recipe. These make a great gift!!
Please note: This is not a sponsored post. I have no affiliation with Berger Cookies or King Arthur Baking Company, I am just a fan of this amazing cookie. I lived in Maryland for almost 10 years and miss being able to purchase these cookies at the grocery store. Our family and friends love these cookies so much, every time my husband travels and has a stop at BWI airport, he purchases several packages to bring home. I also purchase them and have them shipped right to my door.
NOTE: When I share a tried & true recipe, I always credit the source and will often send you to the site for the directions. All you need to do is click on “Print Recipe” below, and it will take you to the full recipe. One extra step for an awesome recipe, that’s it! It’s important to me to share the love and send you to the original source.
COPYCAT BALTIMORE BERGER COOKIES
Recipe from King Arthur Baking Company
Ingredients
Cookies
- 1/3 cup (5 1/3 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoonvanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 1/2 cupsUnbleached All-Purpose Flour
- 1/3 cup milk
Icing
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoonvanilla extract
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
For the directions and to print this awesome recipe, please head over toKing Arthur Baking Company !
Order the ORIGINAL BERGER COOKIES, and have them shipped right to your door! *This is not a sponsored post or affiliate link. I am just a fan.
Thanks so much for stopping by!
Cheers!
Lori
My grandmother would get these at a bakery in Baltimore when she was a little girl. We had her cousin from Baltimore come and spend Christmas with us and she brought these as a treat! I’m an icing gal so these are right up my alley!
Reply
Pamela Hyde
We make similar cookies in New Orleans called Turtles. It’s basically the same shortbread cookie, topped with 4 pecan halves and topped with a rich fudge icing. So good! I will have to try making this.
Reply
Heather N.
I lived in Maryland all my life up to 6 years ago when I moved to Texas. When I met my husband we lived in Essex so I wasn’t that far from Berger’s! Now if only we can get an Entenmann’s store like what was in Dundalk that would be fantastic! (Or at least the recipe for their coffee crumb cake)
I am in the process of making these cookies as we speak! Ill post a picture when I am done!
Reply
Dottie
I live in Reading Pa. If you can find a Royal Farms they carry them. I drove 20 some mile to find a Royal Farms. Got me some Berger Cookies.
Reply
Heather N
We unfortunately don’t have RoFo in Texas 😭
Reply
Pamela Shank
These cookies look delicious. I have never heard of them. I love finding out about recipes like this that have special meaning to my friends. The ingredients are very basic and things we would all have. I don’t seem to have any recipes for cakey cookies. I will make these. Thanks
Reply
Kel-Lee
Has anyone ever frozen them? I was thinking about doing these for a baking exchange.
Reply
Sam
Has anyone ever respond I too wld like to know if freezes.
Reply
Birdie
I see the recipe on KAF says they are freeze-able! Go for it!
Reply
Ruth Positano
There is a bakery in Troy, NY called the Cookie Factory and they make the same cookies and they are called Fudge Fancies, they also make a miniature version which is bite size. They are selfish.
Reply
Suzannr
I live near there, fudge fancies!!! Delicious!
Reply
Stephanie
@Ruth, yay! Troy, NY Fudge Fancies used to be the best!!
Reply
Jenn
Your cookie looks different…better than the one in the original KA recipe.
Reply
Geniune Chocolate Face...NO MAKE-UP!!!
Delicious !
Reply
jennyanne
Still not working! Anyone have it written down?
Reply
marysweetlittlebluebird
The links are working perfect from mine and other friends' computers, Jennyanne. Go here to print the recipe: http://www.kingarthurflour.com/shop/PrintRecipe?RID=5497&radio=1
Reply
Patricia Leuthauser
Sometimes things don’t come through on certain browsers. Try another. There’s Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, etc. I have to keep 2 different browsers going at the same time just to be able to switch back and forth to be able to use different sires.
Reply
Jennifer Saulsbury
I'm from MD and burgers cookies are simply amazing. I will have to try these! Happy baking HON!
Reply
Anonymous
I can't wait to try these! I was born in Baltimore and used to buy these at the High's convenience store, my sister and I couldn't get enough! I'm so glad I found this post! Thank you!!
Reply
Anonymous
Definitely stick with King Arthur flour, all. It is the best! It won the taste test on America's Test Kitchen (Cook's Country). You can taste the difference.
Reply
Mel@Mellywood's Mansion
MMM I would eat the frosting from the bowl!!! Yum, they look fab Mary!
Reply
Heather @ The Beating Hearth
Mmmmmmmm!!! I would lick that frosting…off of anybody. 🙂
Reply
Ashley and additional voices...
I love your blog!
Did you use King Arthurs AP flour??? Or do you think any APF would work?
I am going to make the crazy cake, and your cookies this week!
Reply
