Baltimore's Famous Berger Cookies (Copycat Recipe) (2024)

I whipped these cookies up for my sister and the family, and they turned out great, we loved them. The cookies are pretty darn close to the original. The cookie portion is a great copycat. The chocolate icing is a little more rich than the original, but the texture is perfect. Overall, it’s a great copycat for one of my favorite cookies. I can’t wait to make these back home for family and friends.

ORDER BURGER COOKIES ONLINE

To order the Original Berger Cookies and have them shipped right to your door (I order these often and during the holidays), head over to Berger Cookies! Nothing beats the original, even though this is a great copycat recipe. These make a great gift!!

Please note: This is not a sponsored post. I have no affiliation with Berger Cookies or King Arthur Baking Company, I am just a fan of this amazing cookie. I lived in Maryland for almost 10 years and miss being able to purchase these cookies at the grocery store. Our family and friends love these cookies so much, every time my husband travels and has a stop at BWI airport, he purchases several packages to bring home. I also purchase them and have them shipped right to my door.