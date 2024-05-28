Super Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes (2024)

Try these super simple 2 ingredient recipes to save money and time making yummy treats. These quick and easy recipes include tasty desserts, pizza dough, chicken and more!

Insanely Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes

This homemade chocolate ice cream topping hardens like the store bought Magic Shell, but costs a lotless. It’s easy to make at home in just a few minutes and gives regular ice cream an extra special touch of magic!

2 Ingredient Magic Shell Recipe Copycat

  • Author: Michael

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups chocolatechips
1/2 cup coconut oil (measured when solid)

Instructions

Melt for one minute in the microwave. Store in a glass bottle. It does not need to be refrigerated but if you do refrigerate it, you will need to heat it up before using.

2 Ingredient Pizza Dough Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt
11 1/2 cups self-rising flour*

Instructions

Combine the yogurt and 1 cup of flour inabowl. Mix until combined. Add enough flour so your dough is tacky but doesn’t stick to your hands. Flour the counter with a little more of the flour and knead the dough until smooth, about 5-8 minutes. You may need up to an extra 1/2 cup of flour.

Roll out the dough and top as desired. Bake in a preheated 450 degree oven for 10-12 minutes. (Adjust as needed.)Makes 2 medium pizza crusts or one extra large pizza crust.

Notes

*If you do not have self-rising flour, you can add the following to your flour (or use our recipe here) :

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp.salt

Mix the above ingredients together with your flour and use as directed in the recipe.

2 Ingredient Biscuits Recipe

Ingredients

3 cups self-rising flour*
11/2cups buttermilk or regular milk
1 Tbsp. sugar, optional
4 Tbsp.butter, melted, optional

Instructions

Mix the flour with the milk, adding a tablespoon of sugar if you want to. Drop by large tablespoonfuls into agreased cake pan, packing each drop biscuit close together. (You can put a small amount of flour on the counter, roll and cut them out instead.)

Pour the melted butter over the top, if you’re using the butter.Bake at 450 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until the tops are lightly browned. Do not over bake.

*If you don’t have self-rising flour you can find the recipe here.

2 Ingredient Grilled Chicken Recipe

Instructions

Pour the dressing over the chicken breasts. Let marinate from 1 hour to overnight. Then bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, turning occasionally or grill until the juices run clear.

2 Ingredient Coconut Macaroons Recipe

Ingredients

1 package of coconut flakes
1 can of sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

Combine the coconut flakes and sweetened condensed milk. There should be enough coconut so the mixture isn’t liquid, just very sticky. Turn on the broiler.Roll the dough into ball shapes on a cookie sheet.Place in the oven and, watching carefully, broil for a few minutes until brown. You can dip the bottoms in chocolate if desired.

2 Ingredient Nutella Brownies Recipe

Ingredients

4 large eggs
1 cup Nutella
Powdered sugar, optional

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.Line an 8×8 brownie pan with parchment paperandset aside.

Place the eggs in a bowl and beat for 5 to 7 minutes with a stand mixer or10 minutes with a hand mixer, until the eggs have tripled in size.*

Heat the Nutella in a microwave safe measuring cup for 60 seconds.Remove and stir. VERY VERY slowly, pour a stream of the warm Nutella over the eggs, beating until thoroughly combined.

Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out almost clean. A few crumbs are ok.

Remove and cool completely before cutting. It MUST be COMPLETELY COOL!Dust with powdered sugar.Cut into bars and serve.

*Note: This recipe will taste “eggy” if you do not beat the eggs enough, so make sure they are triple their original size.

This is the best easy fudge recipe you will ever make! Enjoy!

Easy 2 Ingredient Fudge Recipe

Ingredients

3 cups of chocolate chips*
1 can sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

Pour both ingredients into a microwave proof bowl. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds. When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.

Variations:

  • Add Nuts as desired
  • Cherry Mash: Use cherry chips to make to the fudge. Then pour melted chocolate chips on top with peanuts.
  • Peanut Butter: Use peanut butter chips to make the fudge. Then top with chocolate or don’t, if you prefer not to.
  • Dark Chocolate:Use dark chocolate chips
  • Mint-Use mint chips,mint pieces or 1 tsp. mint flavoring
  • Chocolate Covered Strawberry: Stir in 2-3 Tbsp. of strawberry jam
  • Rocky Road: Stir in 1/2 cup marshmallows and 1/4 cup chopped almonds
  • Vanilla Fudge: Use White chocolate chips instead
  • Candy Cane: Use white chocolate chips and stir in crushed candy canes
  • M&M: Stir in 1/3 cup of M&M’s
  • Spicy Mexican: Add 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
  • Caramel: Swirl on top 1/4 cup caramel sauce
  • Smore: Layer graham crackers on bottom. Then put fudge on top. Top with marshmallows or marshmallow cream.

2 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe

Ingredients

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
3 1/2 cups (2 packages) butterscotch morsels

Instructions

Melt the ingredients together in a microwave safe bowl in the microwave and stir every 30 seconds. When melted, pour into a buttered 8×8 inch pan and cool in the refrigerator for 4 hours or more until set. Cut into small squares and serve.

2 Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

2 ripebananas (You can defrost frozen bananas and use those if you like.)
1 cup quick oats

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. You can also add in anyextrasyou would like.*

Since all bananas are different sizes, the needed measurements can vary. If the mixseems too runny and the cookies would flatten out too much, add in more oatmeal. Bake at350 degrees for 15 minutes on a GREASED cookie sheet.

*Add-ins:

  • 1/4 cup chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup crushed walnut pieces
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup raisins

2 Ingredient Dog Treats

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour (or oats – ground in a food processor to a flour)
2 (4 oz.) jars of baby food – beef, chicken, turkey, sweet potato, carrots, fruit*

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together and add extra flour or water to make firm dough. Roll out on a floured surface to about 1/4 inch thick. Cut with cookie cutters or a pizza cutter. Place 1/2 inch apart on a greased cookie sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes. Store in a paper bag. An air tight container will make them soft.

*If you have leftover veggies from your own meal, puree them and use them in place of the baby food.

2 Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins Recipe

Ingredients

1 cake mix (any flavor works, but chocolate is our hands down favorite!)
1 can pumpkin or 2 cups mashed cooked pumpkin
chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

Beat the ingredients together with an electric mixer until smooth. (It will be really thick.) Add 1 cup mini chocolate chips and stir.

Line muffin tins with paper muffin cups and spray with non-stick spray. Use an ice cream scoop to put the batter into the muffin cups. (I can get 24 from one box of mix.)

Bake at 350 degrees for around 20 minutes. Cool and frost if desired. My family likes them just as they are when they are hot from the oven.

Spice cake mix is great, too and you can add white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips.

