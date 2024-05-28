Super Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes (2024)

Jill October 30, 2015 at 9:55 am

You are welcome Leigh. We really are normal people (my son and son in law question that especially about me often :) ) and have to have things simple and easy too. I remember watching cooking shows and getting so frustrated because not only could we not get the ingredients here but the recipes were so complicated. I would get so frustrated too thinking I was a total failure in the cooking department until I realized that what I was watching was not real life and many of these cooks had a huge staff behind the scenes buying and getting things prepared for them (duh). I mean most of them didn’t even have to comb their hair in the morning or put on their make up or heaven forbid figure out what to where for the day!!!! :) :)

My life became so much easier when I realized that gave myself a little slack and then started thinking in terms of simple instead of gourmet.