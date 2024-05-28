Super Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes (2024)

Spring Into Savings Sale! Get Up To 50% Off!
Try these super simple 2 ingredient recipes to save money and time making yummy treats. These quick and easy recipes include tasty desserts, pizza dough, chicken and more!
Insanely Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes
This homemade chocolate ice cream topping hardens like the store bought Magic Shell, but costs a lotless. It’s easy to make at home in just a few minutes and gives regular ice cream an extra special touch of magic!
2 Ingredient Magic Shell Recipe Copycat
- Author: Michael
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups chocolatechips
1/2 cup coconut oil (measured when solid)
Instructions
Melt for one minute in the microwave. Store in a glass bottle. It does not need to be refrigerated but if you do refrigerate it, you will need to heat it up before using.
2 Ingredient Pizza Dough Recipe
Ingredients
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 – 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour*
Instructions
Combine the yogurt and 1 cup of flour inabowl. Mix until combined. Add enough flour so your dough is tacky but doesn’t stick to your hands. Flour the counter with a little more of the flour and knead the dough until smooth, about 5-8 minutes. You may need up to an extra 1/2 cup of flour.
Roll out the dough and top as desired. Bake in a preheated 450 degree oven for 10-12 minutes. (Adjust as needed.)Makes 2 medium pizza crusts or one extra large pizza crust.
Notes
*If you do not have self-rising flour, you can add the following to your flour (or use our recipe here) :
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp.salt
Mix the above ingredients together with your flour and use as directed in the recipe.
2 Ingredient Biscuits Recipe
Ingredients
3 cups self-rising flour*
11/2cups buttermilk or regular milk
1 Tbsp. sugar, optional
4 Tbsp.butter, melted, optional
Instructions
Mix the flour with the milk, adding a tablespoon of sugar if you want to. Drop by large tablespoonfuls into agreased cake pan, packing each drop biscuit close together. (You can put a small amount of flour on the counter, roll and cut them out instead.)
Pour the melted butter over the top, if you’re using the butter.Bake at 450 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until the tops are lightly browned. Do not over bake.
*If you don’t have self-rising flour you can find the recipe here.
2 Ingredient Grilled Chicken Recipe
Ingredients
chicken breasts,boneless skinless
1 bottle Italian dressing
Instructions
Pour the dressing over the chicken breasts. Let marinate from 1 hour to overnight. Then bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, turning occasionally or grill until the juices run clear.
2 Ingredient Coconut Macaroons Recipe
Ingredients
1 package of coconut flakes
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
Combine the coconut flakes and sweetened condensed milk. There should be enough coconut so the mixture isn’t liquid, just very sticky. Turn on the broiler.Roll the dough into ball shapes on a cookie sheet.Place in the oven and, watching carefully, broil for a few minutes until brown. You can dip the bottoms in chocolate if desired.
2 Ingredient Nutella Brownies Recipe
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 cup Nutella
Powdered sugar, optional
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.Line an 8×8 brownie pan with parchment paperandset aside.
Place the eggs in a bowl and beat for 5 to 7 minutes with a stand mixer or10 minutes with a hand mixer, until the eggs have tripled in size.*
Heat the Nutella in a microwave safe measuring cup for 60 seconds.Remove and stir. VERY VERY slowly, pour a stream of the warm Nutella over the eggs, beating until thoroughly combined.
Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out almost clean. A few crumbs are ok.
Remove and cool completely before cutting. It MUST be COMPLETELY COOL!Dust with powdered sugar.Cut into bars and serve.
*Note: This recipe will taste “eggy” if you do not beat the eggs enough, so make sure they are triple their original size.
This is the best easy fudge recipe you will ever make! Enjoy!
Easy 2 Ingredient Fudge Recipe
Ingredients
3 cups of chocolate chips*
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
Pour both ingredients into a microwave proof bowl. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds. When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.
Variations:
- Add Nuts as desired
- Cherry Mash: Use cherry chips to make to the fudge. Then pour melted chocolate chips on top with peanuts.
- Peanut Butter: Use peanut butter chips to make the fudge. Then top with chocolate or don’t, if you prefer not to.
- Dark Chocolate:Use dark chocolate chips
- Mint-Use mint chips,mint pieces or 1 tsp. mint flavoring
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry: Stir in 2-3 Tbsp. of strawberry jam
- Rocky Road: Stir in 1/2 cup marshmallows and 1/4 cup chopped almonds
- Vanilla Fudge: Use White chocolate chips instead
- Candy Cane: Use white chocolate chips and stir in crushed candy canes
- M&M: Stir in 1/3 cup of M&M’s
- Spicy Mexican: Add 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- Caramel: Swirl on top 1/4 cup caramel sauce
- Smore: Layer graham crackers on bottom. Then put fudge on top. Top with marshmallows or marshmallow cream.
2 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe
Ingredients
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
3 1/2 cups (2 packages) butterscotch morsels
Instructions
Melt the ingredients together in a microwave safe bowl in the microwave and stir every 30 seconds. When melted, pour into a buttered 8×8 inch pan and cool in the refrigerator for 4 hours or more until set. Cut into small squares and serve.
2 Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients
2 ripebananas (You can defrost frozen bananas and use those if you like.)
1 cup quick oats
Instructions
Mix ingredients together. You can also add in anyextrasyou would like.*
Since all bananas are different sizes, the needed measurements can vary. If the mixseems too runny and the cookies would flatten out too much, add in more oatmeal. Bake at350 degrees for 15 minutes on a GREASED cookie sheet.
*Add-ins:
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup crushed walnut pieces
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup raisins
2 Ingredient Dog Treats
Ingredients
2 cups whole wheat flour (or oats – ground in a food processor to a flour)
2 (4 oz.) jars of baby food – beef, chicken, turkey, sweet potato, carrots, fruit*
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together and add extra flour or water to make firm dough. Roll out on a floured surface to about 1/4 inch thick. Cut with cookie cutters or a pizza cutter. Place 1/2 inch apart on a greased cookie sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes. Store in a paper bag. An air tight container will make them soft.
*If you have leftover veggies from your own meal, puree them and use them in place of the baby food.
2 Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins Recipe
Ingredients
1 cake mix (any flavor works, but chocolate is our hands down favorite!)
1 can pumpkin or 2 cups mashed cooked pumpkin
chocolate chips (optional)
Instructions
Beat the ingredients together with an electric mixer until smooth. (It will be really thick.) Add 1 cup mini chocolate chips and stir.
Line muffin tins with paper muffin cups and spray with non-stick spray. Use an ice cream scoop to put the batter into the muffin cups. (I can get 24 from one box of mix.)
Bake at 350 degrees for around 20 minutes. Cool and frost if desired. My family likes them just as they are when they are hot from the oven.
Spice cake mix is great, too and you can add white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips.
Leigh H.
Truly love your recipes—-so o-o-o-easy…and that is what I need! thanks so much!
Reply
Jill
You are welcome Leigh. We really are normal people (my son and son in law question that especially about me often :) ) and have to have things simple and easy too. I remember watching cooking shows and getting so frustrated because not only could we not get the ingredients here but the recipes were so complicated. I would get so frustrated too thinking I was a total failure in the cooking department until I realized that what I was watching was not real life and many of these cooks had a huge staff behind the scenes buying and getting things prepared for them (duh). I mean most of them didn’t even have to comb their hair in the morning or put on their make up or heaven forbid figure out what to where for the day!!!! :) :)
My life became so much easier when I realized that gave myself a little slack and then started thinking in terms of simple instead of gourmet.
Reply
Pat
I’m 63 and you make my life easier thank you, I love your recipes ❤.
Reply
Jill
Oh so glad you like them and they help Pat. Having CFS myself and getting older I need everything very easy myself.
Reply
Donna childress
Hi! I’m 54 yrs young and I have never had such good and l easy recipes that makes it easier to cook for 1, and saved on groceries…. simple and easy never tasted soooo good!! Thank you and God bless
Reply
Jill
Thank you Donna for telling us that. We really appreciate it. We have always tried to make the recipes for our books, website and youtube as simple and easy as possible. I didn’t know if you have seen it yet but Tawra has a youtube channel that have videos that are less than 5 mins long (usually about 2-3 mins) that has a ton of Super Easy Recipes you might like to watch too.
Lebo
I love this recipes as they are easy to make and the ingredients are already available in the cupboards.
Reply
Jessica Sisk
I love these recipes so much and cant wait to try the fudge out for Christmas gifts. :) I do have one question. On the dog treats can we replace jar ban food with homemade? Thank you so much! :)
Reply
Jill
Yes you can Jessica.
Reply
Vicky Lynn Hamlet
Love this
Reply
Doreen
Made the two ingredient fudge put in fridge when I took it out to cut into squares it was too soft not sure what I done wrong,I will leave it in fridge over night see if it get harder, lovely taste if it doesn’t set I will use it as a cake topping very yummy
Reply
Jill
Doreen I have another fudge recipe I use all the time for “fudge” but this recipe I use for my cocoa or hot chocolate. It makes the absolute best hot chocolate. I just scoop a couple of large tablespoons full into a mug with milk and heat in the microwave. Sooo good so if your stuff doesn’t set up then you could use it for that too.
Reply
Sandra
Hi, on the two ingredient pumpkin muffin recipe that calls for a cake mix, is the cake mix prepared as normal or literally just the box of cake mix with the pumpkin added? I look forward to trying more of your recipes. Thank you
Reply
Jill
No you just mix the cake mix and the pumpkin together is all. The batter will be thick.
Reply
Ret Simp
What size can of pumpkin?
Reply
Jill
About a 15 oz size can.
Reply
Joann
Everything sounds delicious. I will try a few.
Reply
Veronica Lovins
I will definitely try some of those soon I am also looking for a peanut butter fudge recipe that only calls for sugar,. and I think milk to simmer to soft candy. remove from heat and add vanilla and peanut butter and mix till smooth and starting to thicken I don’t know the measurements and I’m not sure if the liquid is milk am I wrong about that? I’ve been looking for this recipe for quite a few years I hope you might be able to find it for me.
Reply
Marla Goodman
Thank you for All those easy recipes.
I haven’t made any but I will!!!
Reply
Deb
So excited to try all of theses recipes tomorrow. They all are so super easy& I know delicious…..even my puppy will get a treat!🐾♥️
Thank you so much for these wonderful recipes!!!
Reply
Jill
It sounds like you are going to be busy cooking. LOL Have fun and holler if you have any questions.
Reply
Rita
Love your easy recipes. Will definitely try when I get home next week.
Reply
Jill
Thanks Rita. Hope you have fun with them.
Reply
riles
amazing can we store the dog treats in containers
Reply
Jill
No exactly sure what you mean but yes you can
Reply
