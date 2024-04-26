BEST Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Recipe | Downshiftology (2024)

Home › Recipes › Courses › Dinner › Slow Cooker Pulled Pork by Lisa Bryan 312 Comments Updated Feb 27, 2023 This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy. Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Slow cooker pulled pork is incredibly juicy, tender and flavorful with the perfect blend of spices. It’s an easy “set it and forget it” slow cooker recipe that’ll you’ll love.



Pulled pork is great for serving a crowd or for weekly meal prep – especially as there’s so much you can do with it! And let’s be honest, pulled pork tacos are the best.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

My slow cooker is one of the most used appliances in my kitchen, right after my Vitamix.And it’s perfect for making the best slow cooker pulled pork you’ve ever tasted.

With how busy we all are it’s great to have a recipe that only takes 5 minutes to prep and cooks all on its own. There’s definitely no slaving away in the kitchen with this recipe. In fact, it’s quite possibly the easiest pulled pork recipe that exists.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Recipe Video

Want to know how to make the best pulled pork? Let me show you. Watch the quick tutorial video below!

The Best Cut of Pork for Pulled Pork

When it comes to making pulled pork, look for a boneless pork shoulder. Sometimes it’s also calleda pork butt or Boston butt.You can find bone-in pork shoulders, though I prefer a boneless pork shoulder for more meat in my slow cooker.

Choose a pork shoulder that’s well marbled (for extra flavor), but not too much fat on the edges. You can trim any excess fat off as well.

The Most Delicious Pulled Pork Rub

The spice rub I use on this pulled pork is a combination of paprika, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper. It’s flavorful spicy, but not hot spicy. And it tastes just as delicious as my brisket dry rub (though that one is more sweet and smoky).

How to Make Slow Cooker Pulled Pork – 4 Easy Steps

For the most perfectly spiced, cooked, tender, juicy, oozing with flavor pulled pork, follow these four easy steps:

Place the diced onion, garlic and orange juice in the slow cooker Rub the dried spices on all sides of your pork Place the pork in the slow cooker and set the timer for 8 hours on low (don’t use high – it’s much more tender cooked low and slow) Remove the pork to a plate or cutting board and use two forks to shred

You barely have to lift a finger with this recipe and the outcome is the most delicious pulled pork you’ve ever tasted!

What to Serve with Pulled Pork

Well, first, let’s not forget that you can eat it all on it’s on. But I also love to serve it with:

Mashed potatoes (or Mashed Sweet Potatoes or Mashed Cauliflower )

(or or ) Baked Sweet Potato (hint: stuff the sweet potato with the pulled pork, like my BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato recipe)

(hint: stuff the sweet potato with the pulled pork, like my recipe) Avocado Egg Salad

Easy Cucumber Salad

It’s also great mixed with your favorite barbecue sauce, made into a pulled pork salad or topped on some fried eggs for a savory, protein-packed breakfast. The options are endless. And that’s what makes this slow cooker pulled pork recipe so darn good.

How to Store Any Leftover Pulled Pork

If you don’t happen to eat it all the pulled pork one sitting, not to worry – it’s delicious meal prep for later in the week. Just place it in a meal prep container. It will last for 4-5 days in the fridge or for 2-3 months in the freezer.

BEST Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Recipe 4.96 from 213 votes Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 8 hours hrs Total: 8 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Servings: 8 servings Author: Lisa Bryan See Also Super Simple 2 Ingredient Recipes PrintPinReviewSave Description Slow cooker pulled pork is the tastiest recipe for your slow cooker! Pork shoulder that's slow roasted is so tender and juicy it literally falls apart on its own. Video Ingredients ▢ 4 1/2 pounds pork shoulder

▢ 2 tablespoons paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon oregano

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin

▢ 1 yellow onion , diced

, ▢ 4 garlic cloves , chopped

, ▢ 1 orange , juiced Instructions Place the diced onion, garlic and orange juice in your slow cooker.

In a small bowl, mix all of the spices together.

Trim all excess fat from the pork shoulder, then rub the spice mixture generously around the entire pork shoulder and place in the slow cooker.

Turn your slow cooker to low and cook for 8 hours.

Once your pork is fully cooked, remove it from the slow cooker to a plate or cutting board and use two forks to shred the pork. Lisa’s Tips You can add some of the remaining liquid from the slow cooker to the pulled pork for extra moisture.

This is a deliciousBBQ saucethat’s also paleo and Whole30 friendly. It’s great on this pork!

I’ve also heard great things about thisslow cooker, if you’re looking to buy a new one. Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 251kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 104mg | Sodium: 411mg | Potassium: 625mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 885IU | Vitamin C: 11.5mg | Calcium: 40mg | Iron: 2.5mg Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: pulled pork, slow cooker pulled pork ©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Did you make this recipe?Mention @downshiftology or tag #downshiftology!

This recipe was originally posted May 2015, but updated to include new photos and information.