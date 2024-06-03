10 Terrifying Vintage Hellmann's Recipes (2024)

When it comes to mayonnaise, people have strong feelings. Some of you can't stomach the mere thought of it and others of you love it so much you even add it . (This is not okay, by the way.) Regardless of where you stand on the mayonnaise issue, we're sure that when it comes to the Hellmann's mayonnaise vintage recipes, everyone -- mayo lovers and haters alike -- can agree that they're an assault to all that is good and right about food, if not the world in general.
Lucky for the planet, most of these vintage recipes died out with the close of the decades that produced them. (We're not sure we would want to live in a world where cranberry candle salads made with mayonnaise was a normal thing to order off a menu.) And lucky for Hellmann's, the company has stopped trying to be a culinary game changer -- and have quit trying to convince us to eat mayonnaise with our fruit -- because we're not sure the world would have supported it much longer. Behold, the worst vintage recipes ever made.
Advertisem*nt
1
Skippy & Hellmann's
There are some seriously questionable sandwich ideas here, because of course, they all combine peanut butter with mayo. But the "double crunch" sandwich, with bacon and pickles, has really got our stomachs turning.
2
Hellmann's Cake
Watch out people! Hellmann's has made its way into our beloved chocolate cake.
3
Hellmann's Treasure Chest Salad
This fruit salad isn't like any other fruit salad out there. First of all, it's served in a "treasure chest" made out of pineapple (which is impressive for sure). Second of all, the last step of the recipe asks that you "gild the salad with Hellmann's" which is not so impressive. All we want to know is WHY? Who out there really thinks that mayonnaise has any business getting together with fruit.
Advertisem*nt
4
Cranberry Candle Salad
Yes, this edible salad is also a candle. Hellmann's has really upped the ante.
5
Cranberry Surprise
Hellmann's, just stay away from the cranberries already!
6
Party Potato Salad
We've shared this one with you before, but it's such a sight we had to share it again.
Advertisem*nt
Monterey Souffle Salad
ACK, this salad's looking at you!
8
Mayonnaise Biscuits
Skip the butter, add the mayonnaise. In what planet does that sound like a good idea?
9
Treasure-Basket Salad
We've seen the treasure chest salad, now make way for the treasure-basket salad. The treasure inside this salad is a daring combination of cottage cheese and mayonnaise.
Advertisem*nt
10
Mayonnaise On Burgers
We've got nothing against mayonnaise on a burger, but here are about seven ways that mayonnaise can ruin one.
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circ*mstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Support HuffPost
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.