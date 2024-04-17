Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (2024)

This post contains paid and/or affiliate links. Read full disclosure.
Jump to Recipe

Finger Jello is a yummy and fun treat kids love! Plus it’s super easy to make at home using only two simple ingredients – your favorite juice and plain gelatin.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (1)

I grew up eating jello jigglers, a classic 1980s treat for kids. Since we don’t eat a lot of added sugar, I figured out how to make my own version with simple ingredients.

All you need to make this easy recipe are two ingredients and a couple of minutes of free time (which can be hard to find when you have hungry little kids).

The best part is you can customize this recipe with your favorite flavor and even make different shapes. Little kids and even big kids will be asking when you’re planning to make more.

Table Of Contents

  1. Ingredients and Tools
  2. By the Numbers: How to Make Finger Jello
    • Step 1: Whisk Gelatin Into Juice.
    • Step 2: Heat Juice.
    • Step 3: Combine Hot and Cold Juices.
    • Step 5: Pour Into Mold and Refrigerate.
    • Step 6: Cut and Serve.
    • Where to find unflavored gelatin?
    • How many Knox gelatin envelopes?
    • What does it mean for gelatin to bloom?
    • How is this different from regular jello?
    • What types of molds work best?
    • How to make fun shapes?
    • What are some different flavor ideas?
    • How to make layered jello?
    • How long does finger jello last?
    • More kid-friendly snack ideas?
  4. Easy Finger Jello Recipe
  5. More Delicious Dessert Recipes

Ingredients and Tools

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (2)
  • 4 cups your favorite juice
  • ¼ cup gelatin
  • Mixing bowl
  • Whisk
  • Sauce Pan
  • Glass Dish or Silicone Mold

By the Numbers: How to Make Finger Jello

Follow these simple steps to learn how to make fun finger gelatin treats for kids of all ages.

Step 1: Whisk Gelatin Into Juice.

The first thing you want to do is add 2 cups of your favorite juice (room temperature or cold, not hot) to a medium mixing bowl. Sprinkle ¼ cup of plain gelatin powder over the top of the juice.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (3)

Whisk in until it’s totally dissolved. You want to do this step first so the gelatin has time to bloom.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (4)

Step 2: Heat Juice.

Add 2 additional cups of juice to a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (5)

Step 3: Combine Hot and Cold Juices.

At this point, your cold juice and gelatin mixture should be fully bloomed and ready to go.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (6)

After it boils, pour the hot juice into your heat-safe mixing bowl with the juice and gelatin mixture. Whisk until well combined and all of the gelatin powder is dissolved into the juice.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (7)

Step 5: Pour Into Mold and Refrigerate.

Pour the jello mixture into a shallow glass Pyrex dish, cover with plastic wrap or a lid and place it in the refrigerator and allow it to chill until it’s fully set, which usually takes at least 2-3 hours. Smaller dishes may set faster.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (8)

Step 6: Cut and Serve.

Once set, remove your finger jello from the fridge. It should be fully set and cold. If it’s still room temperature or cool, put it back in the fridge. It’s easier to cut when cold.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (9)

Cut it into bite-sized cubes or other cool shapes. My kids always loved eating their jello squares with their fingers!

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (10)

Finger Jello Tips, Ideas & Substitutions

Answers to all of your questions about making finger jello jigglers in different shapes and flavors.

Where to find unflavored gelatin?

You can buy it online. My favorite brand of gelatin powder is Perfect Supplements Bovine Gelatin. It’s really great quality and comes from grassfed cows. My second favorite brand is Vital Proteins.

See Also
30 Vintage Recipes That Are So Questionable, It’s Hard To Imagine What The Dishes Should Taste Like35 Horrifying Vintage Recipes That Would Have Made Your Party A Success Decades Ago (New Pics)Ukrainian Aspic Recipe (Kholodets)The Homemade Pedialyte Recipe That Will Save You Money and Tastes Better Too!

How many Knox gelatin envelopes?

There are 2 ½ teaspoons in each envelope of Knox gelatin. So if you have those instead of the bulk powder like I buy, you’ll need 4.8 packets to equal ¼ cup.

What does it mean for gelatin to bloom?

During the blooming process, the gelatin powder is rehydrated and softened by the juice or water you sprinkle it into. This step basically activates the gelatin. This cannot be done with hot water – it needs to be done with cold to room temperature water.

Once it has absorbed the cold liquid and swelled up, then you’re ready to melt it with a hot liquid. Only once you have bloomed and melted your gelatin will it become what we know as jello.

How is this different from regular jello?

Finger jello has less water than the regular squishy jello you eat with a spoon. If you want a softer texture, use the same amount of juice (4 cups total) with 5 teaspoons (or two packets) of unflavored gelatin.

What types of molds work best?

I typically just put it in whatever dish I have handy and then cut it into cubes. It does stick a bit to the container, but that doesn’t bother us.

Some recipes recommend using cooking spray to keep this from happening, but it doesn’t actually work. When you pour the warm jello mixture into the mold, the oil will just mix in with the liquid and leave little divets in your jello where it settles.

If you want perfect cubes or other shapes, I recommend choosing a silicone mold. It’s much easier to pop the shapes out cleanly than with glass, plastic or metal.

How to make fun shapes?

You can use silicone molds or cookie cutters to make interesting shapes for fun desserts. Some cute ideas are:

  • Christmas trees, candy canes or Santa Hats for winter festivities
  • Hearts to hand out in the classroom on Valentine’s day
  • Clovers or rainbows to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
  • Cupcakes or balloons for birthdays

Just keep in mind when you cut shapes with cookie cutters that you’ll have leftover bits of jello (perfect for moms to snack on).

What are some different flavor ideas?

One great thing about this recipe is that you can use almost any juice you like. I used Cranberry-Apple Juice in the batch you see in the pictures, but we love experimenting with different flavors.

Some other combos we enjoy are apple strawberry mango, elderberry black cherry, or apple grape. Citrus juice does not gel well.

I also enjoy making jello with half juice and half kombucha (use kombucha for the blooming step, not the heated step). My homemade kombucha gives it a nice tang!

How to make layered jello?

The secret to creating the multi-color layered jello look is to chill each layer until it’s set, but not until it’s totally firm. If you wait until the layer is totally firm, the next layer won’t bind to it and you’ll just have piles of jello colors that slip and slide apart.

The second tip is to allow each layer of liquid jello to cool and thicken slightly before pouring it over the other layers. If you add hot jello, it’ll melt the layer under it and they’ll blend together.

How long does finger jello last?

If stored properly in the refrigerator, finger jello will last for about a week. Ours is usually gone in 2-3 days. I find that the edges dry out faster compared to regular jello due to the high gelatin content.

More kid-friendly snack ideas?

I love creating delicious recipes that kids love. Here are some of my kids’ other favorite snacks:

  • Date Energy Balls
  • Peanut Butter Energy Bites
  • Zucchini Chips
  • Roasted Chickpeas
  • Classic Hummus Dip

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (11)

Easy Finger Jello Recipe

This homemade finger jello is easy to make and so much fun to eat. It’s always a kid favorite treat!

4.70 from 23 votes

Print Recipe

Pin Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Setting Time: 2 hours hours

Total Time: 20 minutes minutes

Recipe Servings: 8

See Also
Lemonade Popsicle Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 cups your favorite juice
  • ¼ cup unflavored gelatin powder

Equipment

  • Mixing bowls

  • Whisk

  • Sauce Pan

  • Glass Dish or Silicone Mold

Instructions

  • Add 2 cups of cold juice to a medium bowl, then whisk in the gelatin until it’s completely dissolved. Set aside for a little bit so the gelatin can bloom.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (12)

  • Add the remaining 2 cups of juice to a small sauce pot and bring to a boil.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (13)

  • Once it’s boiling, pour it into the mixing bowl with the juice and gelatin mixture and whisk until the gelatin dissolves.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (14)

  • Pour the liquid jello mixture into a shallow glass dish or square pan, wipe any drips with a paper towel and put it into the fridge.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (15)

  • Allow your finger jello to sit in the refrigerator until it’s set, at least 2-3 hours for a dish this size.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (16)

  • Cut your yummy juice flavored jello into small squares or other cool shapes.

    Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (17)

Nutrition Information Per Serving

Calories: 82kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 126mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 1IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 14mg | Iron: 1mg

More Delicious Dessert Recipes

Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Donuts

Strawberry Milkshake

Chocolate Truffles Recipe

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

3-Ingredient Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids) (2024)
Top Articles
Stovetop Corned Beef and Cabbage - A St. Patrick's Recipe!
Winter bombe | Fruit recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes
Where should I keep my money to get the highest rate of return?
What is the triple income strategy?
Latest Posts
Lemon Bar Cookie Cups Recipe
Colored Cloud Dough Recipe - Little Bins for Little Hands
Article information

Author: Nathanael Baumbach

Last Updated:

Views: 6700

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.