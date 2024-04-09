100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Home » Holidays » Fall » 100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes

Published: by Stephy 1 Comment This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Get warmed up on chilly days with these cozy and comforting fall instant pot recipes.

100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (1)

See Also
World's Easiest Yeast Bread recipe - Artisan, NO KNEAD crusty bread20 Copycat Olive Garden Recipes44 Nearly Forgotten Thanksgiving Recipes147 Gordon Ramsay Recipes For You - TheFoodXP

From healthy instant pot soups and stews to hearty chicken dinners, there are plenty of quick and easy fall dinner recipes to choose from.You will find fall main entrees, side dishes, desserts and even fall drinks. These fall recipes are perfect for thanksgiving, fall parties, and more!

Main Entree Fall Instant Pot Recipes

Pork Dinners

100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (2)

  1. Honey Baked Ham from A Mind”Full” Mom
  2. Pork Loin, Stuffing & Gravy from The Creative Bite
  3. Ham with Apple Cider and Brown Sugar from The Foodie Eats
  4. Bone-In Ham with Maple-Honey Glaze fromSimple Awesome Cooking
  5. Apple Butter Pork Chops from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
  6. Apple Cider & Brown Sugar Pulled Pork fromCreative Culinary
  7. Pork Roast with Mushroom Gravy from Health Starts in the Kitchen
  8. Apple Honey Pork Tenderloin from Meal Plan Addict

    Turkey & Chicken

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (3)

  9. Turkey Breast from Crunchy Creamy Sweet
  10. Whole Instant Pot Turkey from Bacon is Magic
  11. Chicken and Dumplings from Flavor Mosaic
  12. Turkey and Gravy from The Novice Chef
  13. Garlic Herb Chicken and Rice from The Flavors of the Kitchen
  14. Chicken Pot Pie Casserole from Adventures of a Nurse
  15. Sweet Potato Chicken Curry from The Real Food Dietitians
  16. Chicken and Potatoes from Creme de la Crumb
  17. Balsamic Chicken from Jessica Gavin
  18. Chicken and Stuffing from I Save A to Z
  19. Garlic Parmesan Chicken and Rice from Spicy Southern Kitchen

    Beef

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (4)

  20. Classic Pot Roast with Savory Onion Gravy fromThe Kitchen Whisperer
  21. Balsamic Roast Beef from Add a Pinch
  22. Maple Smoked Brisket from Bare Root Girl
  23. Beef and Mushroom Ragu Spaghetti Squash from Skinnytaste
  24. Mississippi co*ke Roast from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
  25. Old-Fashioned Pot Roast with Gravy & Vegetables from Bread, Booze and Bacon
  26. Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce from Skinnytaste

    Side Dish Fall Instant Pot Recipes

    Carrots & Squash

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (5)

    See Also
    Vintage Recipes from the 1910s Worth Trying Today

  27. Glazed Carrots from Deliciously Sprinkled
  28. Brown Sugar Carrots from Eating on a Dime
  29. Honey Butter Carrots from Salt and Lavender
  30. Honey Ginger Carrots from This Pilgrim Life
  31. Spaghetti Squash from Eating on a Dime
  32. Butternut Squash from Clean Eating Kitchen
  33. Sweet Acorn Squash from This Old Gal

    Vegetable Side Dishes

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (6)

  34. Bacon Brussels Sprouts from Crunchy Creamy Sweet
  35. Brussel Sprouts from Mom Noms
  36. Garlic Cream Cheese Parmesan Brussels Sprouts from Eating Well
  37. Artichokes with a Spicy Garlic Mustard Dip from Savory Tooth
  38. Parmesan Garlic Artichokes from Family Fresh Meals
  39. Corn Casserole from The Typical Mom
  40. Green Bean Casserole with Cheese from Stay Snatched
  41. Mashed Cauliflower from Sweet Peas and Saffron
  42. Cauliflower Mac and Cheese from Well Plated
  43. Country Green Beans with Potatoes and Ham from The Hungry Bluebird

    Other Side Dish Fall Instant Pot Recipes

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (7)

  44. Wild Rice Pilaf from Sweet Peas and Saffron
  45. Butternut Squash Risotto from Make Real Food
  46. Easy Mushroom Risotto from Living Sweet Moments
  47. Stuffing from Pressure Cooking Today
  48. No Knead Whole Wheat Rosemary Bread from Delish Knowledge

    Potatoes

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (8)

  49. Garlic and Rosemary Mashed Potatoes fromAdventures of a Nurse
  50. Herb Roasted Potatoes from Onion Rings and Things
  51. Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes from Joanie Simon
  52. Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Jessica Gavin
  53. Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes from Pressure Cooking Today
  54. Ham & Cheddar Au Gratin Potatoes from Adventures of a Nurse
  55. Sweet Potatoes from Recipes That Crock

    Apple & Cranberry Side Dishes

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (9)

  56. Applesauce fromAmy + Jacky
  57. “Baked” Apples from hip pressure cooking
  58. Cinnamon Apples from Flour on My Face
  59. Cranberry Sauce from Amy + Jacky
  60. Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples from The Kitchen Magpie

    Soup & Stew Fall Instant Pot Recipes

    Vegetable Soups

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (10)

  61. Spicy Carrot Soup from Pinch of Yum
  62. Creamy Carrot Soup from Plated Cravings
  63. Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  64. Corn Chowder from Pressure Cooking Today
  65. Butternut Cauliflower Soup from Peas and Crayons
  66. Easy Pumpkin Soup from Meatloaf and Melodrama
  67. Creamy Wild Rice Soup from Pinch of Yum
  68. Butternut Squash Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  69. Spicy Peanut Soup with Sweet Potatoes + Kale from Pinch of Yum
  70. Creamy Butternut Squash Soup from The Creative Bite

    Beef Soups

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (11)

  71. Beef Stew from Amy + Jacky
  72. Chunky Beef, Cabbage and Tomato SoupfromSkinnytaste
  73. Beef Barley Soup from Little Spice Jar
  74. Life Changing Beef Stew from Pinch of Yum
  75. Award Winning Chili from Oh Sweet Basil

    Turkey, Chicken, Pork & Other Soup Fall Instant Pot Recipes

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (12)

  76. Turkey, Pumpkin and White Bean Chili from Skinnytaste
  77. Zuppa Toscana Soup fromMargin Making Mom
  78. Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili from Whole Food Bellies
  79. Ham and White Bean Soup from Delicious Meets Healthy
  80. Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from A Saucy Kitchen
  81. Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Simply Happy Foodie
  82. Sausage, Kale, and Sweet Potato Soup from Wholesomelicious
  83. Clam Chowder from Simply Happy Foodie
  84. Buffalo Chicken Chowder from Wholesomelicious

    Dessert Fall Instant Pot Recipes

    Apple Desserts

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (13)

  85. Apple Crisp from The Typical Mom
  86. Spiced Apple Cider from Recipes to Nourish
  87. Apple Dumplings from Tastes Better from Scratch
  88. Apple Cider from Curry Trail
  89. 4 Layer Apple Cake from The Soccer Mom
  90. Apple Cinnamon Cake from Whats in the Pan
  91. Apple Butter from Adventures of Mel

    Pumpkin Desserts and Other Desserts

    100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (14)

  92. Pumpkin Cheesecake from Sweet and Savory Meals
  93. Healthy Pumpkin Cheesecake from Savory Tooth
  94. Pumpkin Custard from Clean Eating Kitchen
  95. Pumpkin Puree from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
  96. Low Carb Pumpkin Pudding from Two Sleevers
  97. Pumpkin Brownies from Recipes from a Pantry
  98. Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Cheesecake from Pressure Cooking Today
  99. Caramel Pecan Cheesecake from Pressure Cooking Today
  100. Pumpkin Pie Bites from Sprinkles to Sparkles
  101. Praline Pecan Cobbler from 365 Days of Slow and Pressure Cooking
  102. Pumpkin Pie from Melanie Cooks
  103. Pumpkin Bread from The Foodie Eats
  104. Bread Pudding with Pecan Caramel Glaze from My Forking Life

Related Posts

100 Best Instant Pot Soups

50 Best Thanksgiving Instant Pot Recipes

100 Best Fall Dinner Recipes

100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe| Easy Macaroni Salad
Rainbow Potato Roast Recipe
Afternoon Tea Scones Recipes that are Sweet and Savory
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix In a Jar With Free Printable Recipe Tag
Latest Posts
Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu + 2 Quick & Easy Recipes
Mushroom Barley Soup Recipe
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5793

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.