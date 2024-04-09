100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Home » Holidays » Fall » 100 Best Fall Instant Pot Recipes
Get warmed up on chilly days with these cozy and comforting fall instant pot recipes.
From healthy instant pot soups and stews to hearty chicken dinners, there are plenty of quick and easy fall dinner recipes to choose from.You will find fall main entrees, side dishes, desserts and even fall drinks. These fall recipes are perfect for thanksgiving, fall parties, and more!
Main Entree Fall Instant Pot Recipes
Pork Dinners
- Honey Baked Ham from A Mind”Full” Mom
- Pork Loin, Stuffing & Gravy from The Creative Bite
- Ham with Apple Cider and Brown Sugar from The Foodie Eats
- Bone-In Ham with Maple-Honey Glaze fromSimple Awesome Cooking
- Apple Butter Pork Chops from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
- Apple Cider & Brown Sugar Pulled Pork fromCreative Culinary
- Pork Roast with Mushroom Gravy from Health Starts in the Kitchen
- Apple Honey Pork Tenderloin from Meal Plan Addict
Turkey & Chicken
- Turkey Breast from Crunchy Creamy Sweet
- Whole Instant Pot Turkey from Bacon is Magic
- Chicken and Dumplings from Flavor Mosaic
- Turkey and Gravy from The Novice Chef
- Garlic Herb Chicken and Rice from The Flavors of the Kitchen
- Chicken Pot Pie Casserole from Adventures of a Nurse
- Sweet Potato Chicken Curry from The Real Food Dietitians
- Chicken and Potatoes from Creme de la Crumb
- Balsamic Chicken from Jessica Gavin
- Chicken and Stuffing from I Save A to Z
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken and Rice from Spicy Southern Kitchen
Beef
- Classic Pot Roast with Savory Onion Gravy fromThe Kitchen Whisperer
- Balsamic Roast Beef from Add a Pinch
- Maple Smoked Brisket from Bare Root Girl
- Beef and Mushroom Ragu Spaghetti Squash from Skinnytaste
- Mississippi co*ke Roast from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
- Old-Fashioned Pot Roast with Gravy & Vegetables from Bread, Booze and Bacon
- Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce from Skinnytaste
Side Dish Fall Instant Pot Recipes
Carrots & Squash
- Glazed Carrots from Deliciously Sprinkled
- Brown Sugar Carrots from Eating on a Dime
- Honey Butter Carrots from Salt and Lavender
- Honey Ginger Carrots from This Pilgrim Life
- Spaghetti Squash from Eating on a Dime
- Butternut Squash from Clean Eating Kitchen
- Sweet Acorn Squash from This Old Gal
Vegetable Side Dishes
- Bacon Brussels Sprouts from Crunchy Creamy Sweet
- Brussel Sprouts from Mom Noms
- Garlic Cream Cheese Parmesan Brussels Sprouts from Eating Well
- Artichokes with a Spicy Garlic Mustard Dip from Savory Tooth
- Parmesan Garlic Artichokes from Family Fresh Meals
- Corn Casserole from The Typical Mom
- Green Bean Casserole with Cheese from Stay Snatched
- Mashed Cauliflower from Sweet Peas and Saffron
- Cauliflower Mac and Cheese from Well Plated
- Country Green Beans with Potatoes and Ham from The Hungry Bluebird
Other Side Dish Fall Instant Pot Recipes
- Wild Rice Pilaf from Sweet Peas and Saffron
- Butternut Squash Risotto from Make Real Food
- Easy Mushroom Risotto from Living Sweet Moments
- Stuffing from Pressure Cooking Today
- No Knead Whole Wheat Rosemary Bread from Delish Knowledge
Potatoes
- Garlic and Rosemary Mashed Potatoes fromAdventures of a Nurse
- Herb Roasted Potatoes from Onion Rings and Things
- Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes from Joanie Simon
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Jessica Gavin
- Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes from Pressure Cooking Today
- Ham & Cheddar Au Gratin Potatoes from Adventures of a Nurse
- Sweet Potatoes from Recipes That Crock
Apple & Cranberry Side Dishes
- Applesauce fromAmy + Jacky
- “Baked” Apples from hip pressure cooking
- Cinnamon Apples from Flour on My Face
- Cranberry Sauce from Amy + Jacky
- Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples from The Kitchen Magpie
Soup & Stew Fall Instant Pot Recipes
Vegetable Soups
- Spicy Carrot Soup from Pinch of Yum
- Creamy Carrot Soup from Plated Cravings
- Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Corn Chowder from Pressure Cooking Today
- Butternut Cauliflower Soup from Peas and Crayons
- Easy Pumpkin Soup from Meatloaf and Melodrama
- Creamy Wild Rice Soup from Pinch of Yum
- Butternut Squash Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Spicy Peanut Soup with Sweet Potatoes + Kale from Pinch of Yum
- Creamy Butternut Squash Soup from The Creative Bite
Beef Soups
- Beef Stew from Amy + Jacky
- Chunky Beef, Cabbage and Tomato SoupfromSkinnytaste
- Beef Barley Soup from Little Spice Jar
- Life Changing Beef Stew from Pinch of Yum
- Award Winning Chili from Oh Sweet Basil
Turkey, Chicken, Pork & Other Soup Fall Instant Pot Recipes
- Turkey, Pumpkin and White Bean Chili from Skinnytaste
- Zuppa Toscana Soup fromMargin Making Mom
- Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili from Whole Food Bellies
- Ham and White Bean Soup from Delicious Meets Healthy
- Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from A Saucy Kitchen
- Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Simply Happy Foodie
- Sausage, Kale, and Sweet Potato Soup from Wholesomelicious
- Clam Chowder from Simply Happy Foodie
- Buffalo Chicken Chowder from Wholesomelicious
Dessert Fall Instant Pot Recipes
Apple Desserts
- Apple Crisp from The Typical Mom
- Spiced Apple Cider from Recipes to Nourish
- Apple Dumplings from Tastes Better from Scratch
- Apple Cider from Curry Trail
- 4 Layer Apple Cake from The Soccer Mom
- Apple Cinnamon Cake from Whats in the Pan
- Apple Butter from Adventures of Mel
Pumpkin Desserts and Other Desserts
- Pumpkin Cheesecake from Sweet and Savory Meals
- Healthy Pumpkin Cheesecake from Savory Tooth
- Pumpkin Custard from Clean Eating Kitchen
- Pumpkin Puree from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Low Carb Pumpkin Pudding from Two Sleevers
- Pumpkin Brownies from Recipes from a Pantry
- Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Cheesecake from Pressure Cooking Today
- Caramel Pecan Cheesecake from Pressure Cooking Today
- Pumpkin Pie Bites from Sprinkles to Sparkles
- Praline Pecan Cobbler from 365 Days of Slow and Pressure Cooking
- Pumpkin Pie from Melanie Cooks
- Pumpkin Bread from The Foodie Eats
- Bread Pudding with Pecan Caramel Glaze from My Forking Life
