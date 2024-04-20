100 Cookie Recipes You'll Be Baking All Year Long (2024)

There's a cookie here for everyone.
When it comes to desserts, we don't play favorites...but we’ll always have a soft spot for cookies. There are SO many amazing recipes for them out there, and life’s too short to not try and make them all. Whether you're a traditionalist or like to mix it up, are a master baker or are a novice in the kitchen, we’ve got recipes for you. From birthdays to bake sales, holiday cookie exchanges, or just something sweet to enjoy at home, get inspired to bake with these 100 easy cookie recipes.
When it comes to cookies, there’s some classic recipes everyone recognizes. We’re talking chocolate chip, oatmeal, sugar, oatmeal, peanut butter, snowballs…you get the idea. We’ve got lots of options for those here. We know which are our favorites (like our amaretti cookies or Lofthouse sugar cookies), but you’ll have to find your own. It’s our favorite part about baking, trying out different recipes and landing on the ones you’ll make again and again.
Maybe you’re into the spins on the classics, like our potato chip cookies or our crème brûlée sugar cookies. Or do you like stuffing candy into your cookies, like chocolate kisses into your snowballs or Reeses cups or Andes mints instead of chocolate chips? Are you into sneaking dried or fresh fruit into your cookies, like in our cherry chocolate chip cookies or our oatmeal cranberry white chocolate cookies? Perhaps you’re all about tradition and like making cookies specific to your (or someone you love’s) heritage, like our hamantaschen, ma'amoul, bizcochitos, or alfajores. There’s no better way to impress someone by making them treats they remember from childhood. For a lot of us, that means simple no-bake cookies, so we’ve included a few of those too.
1
Sugar Cookies
Here at Delish, we love all cookies *equally*—but we hold a special place in our hearts for soft sugar cookies. Crisp around the edges and soft and chewy in the center, these simple, classic treats are hard to beat.
Get the Sugar Cookies recipe.
2
Thumbprint Cookies
It's true—this dough is firm, almost like a shortbread, so to make sure it doesn't crack, roll it into balls until smooth and firm, then gently press your thumb in the center to make sure it doesn't crack. Gently.
Get the Thumbprint Cookies recipe.
3
Stained Glass Cookies
Love sugar cookies but hate decorating them? These are for you! The centers will stay soft and chewy after cooling and add the brightest pop of color to any celebration.
Get the Stained Glass Cookies recipe.
4
Best-Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies
We've made our fair share of variations on the chocolate chip cookie over the years, from chewy to brown butter, but this recipe takes the cake: They’re the most classic, least-fussy version—exactly what you want when you’re looking for a no-frills, soft, and fudgy cookie.
Get the Best-Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe.
5
Italian Ricotta Cookies
These melt-in-your-mouth cookies are an Italian classic and a breeze to make. What’s more fun than frosting? Sprinkles! You can adorn these cookies with any combination of sprinkles, whether for a celebration or just another Tuesday.
Get the Italian Ricotta Cookies recipe.
6
Chocolate Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies
Move over peanut butter blossoms, there's a new flavor in town. You’ll fall in love with hazelnut flour once you realize how nutty it makes these gianduja-inspired cookies. Melted chocolate adds extra cocoa punch to the dough, while rich and creamy Nutella tops them off.
Get the Chocolate Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies recipe.
7
Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles are, in our opinion, an underrated cookie, overlooked by the chocolate chip cookies of the world. Soft, chewy, and somehow impossibly light, snickerdoodles are born from a sugar cookie coated in cinnamon sugar and baked into a puffy, crackly cookie with a signature tang (thanks, cream of tartar) that just can’t be replicated.
Get the Snickerdoodles recipe.
8
Italian Lemon Cookies
Originally served at weddings (to symbolize tying the knot), these Italian cookies are now commonly found at holiday gatherings too. A soft but sturdy dough is flavored with lemon juice and zest, then rolled into a knot. After baking, it gets dipped in a lemon-y glaze and finished with even more zest.
Get the Italian Lemon Cookies recipe.
9
Ube Crinkle Cookies
With its striking color and a unique nutty vanilla flavor profile, ube has taken over the world. Upgrade your average crinkle cookie this Christmas with ube extract and ube halaya, a popular Filipino pudding made with ube and condensed milk. Your guests won't know what hit 'em!
Get the Ube Crinkle Cookies recipe.
10
Oatmeal Cookies
These aren't oatmeal raisin or even oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, but a classic straightforward, simple oatmeal cookie that doesn’t need anything else. They're soft, thick, and chewy and truly the ideal cookie texture.
Get the Oatmeal Cookies recipe.
11
Butter Cookies
These little guys might look simple, but they're dangerously good. There's a healthy dose of salt in the dough, making it easy to down 4 or 5 without overdosing on sugar. Serve them up with a cup of coffee or chai latte for dipping!
Get the Butter Cookies recipe.
12
Copycat Crumbl Chilled Sugar Cookie
Crumbl’s chilled sugar cookies may no longer be on their permanent menu, but now you can make them at home! Their signature giant cookie is an almond cookie with a pretty pink frosting, but feel free to get creative and try out different colors or even sprinkles if you like.
Get the Copycat Crumbl Chilled Sugar Cookie recipe.
13
No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies
These no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookies are nostalgia at its finest—half of our staff has a story about these from childhood. If you don't, whip up a batch ASAP and you'll see why they're so memorable.
Get the No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies recipe.
14
Cookie Brittle
Cookie brittle is a particularly great hack for the holidays or any time you’re entertaining when you don’t have time or the oven space to bake multiple trays of cookies. Think of it like a faster, easier way to make a big batch of chocolate chip cookies. 😍
Get the Cookie Brittle recipe.
15
Thin & Crispy Oatmeal Cookies
If you're a thin and crispy fan, then these oatmeal cookies will be your new go-to recipe. They're both crunchy on the edges, but just soft enough in the middle, making them the perfect cookie combo.
Get the .
16
Almond Joy Cookies
What if your favorite coconut-almond-chocolate candy bar morphed into a crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth cookie? We've done it! Joy is in the name for a reason.
Get the Almond Joy Cookies recipe.
17
Strawberry Shortcake Cookies
It took many, many rounds of testing to get these cookies just right. Our biggest piece of advice is to not be afraid of mess. Covering the cream cheese with cookie dough is a messy task (especially with the fresh strawberries!), but we promise you it's worth it a million times over.
Get the Strawberry Shortcake Cookies recipe.
18
Potato Chip Cookies
Love chocolate chip cookies? Prepare to meet your new obsession. Sweet and salty, crunchy on the outside and chewy in the center, these potato chip cookies take everything we love about the classic chocolate chip cookie and crank up the volume—big time.
Get the Potato Chip Cookies recipe.
19
Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies
Snickerdoodles are only made better by nutty, brown butter. These are chewy with pillowy soft centers and that classic snickerdoodle tang. As they cool, they settle into cracked and wrinkly cookies, which, in our opinion, are the very best kind.
Get the Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies recipe.
20
Chocolate Cool Whip Cookies
This crazy boxed-cake-mix hack makes super-fudgy crinkle cookies—with a third of the typical ingredients. All you need is cake mix, whipped topping (aka Cool Whip), an egg, and powdered sugar. If you're not a chocolate person (😱!!!), you can use any type of boxed cake mix—vanilla, Funfetti, even red velvet.
Get the Chocolate Cool Whip Cookies recipe.