Festive Cocktail and Drink Recipes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (2024)

Basil Hayden’s ® Dark Rye Toddy

Created by Charlie Schott (Chicago, IL)



Ingredients:

1 ½ part Basil Hayden’s ® Dark Rye

¾ part Honey Simple Syrup*

¼ part Lemon Juice

7 parts Hot Water

Cinnamon Stick

Star Anise

3 Allspice Berries

Candied Ginger (for garnish)

Directions:

1. Heat 7 parts water over stove in a large pot.

2. Once water is hot, add remaining ingredients into a pot and stir until flavors are absorbed.

3. Strain mixture into ten individual 12oz hot drink mugs and garnish with candied ginger.

*To create Honey Simple Syrup, combine equal parts honey and equal parts water over heat until dissolved.

Courtesy of Basil Hayden's Dark Rye