Festive Cocktail and Drink Recipes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (2024)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, andthat means presents, sweets, parties, and most importantly, holiday booze. If you're already feelingeggnog'd outjust thinking about the holidays, try one of these 91 co*cktails we've gathered—from hot buttery rum drinks to sparkling pomegranate spritzers. They'rejustfestive enough to get you into the swing of the season without being garnished with an actual candy cane.
Basil Hayden’s ® Dark Rye Toddy
Created by Charlie Schott (Chicago, IL)
Ingredients:
1 ½ part Basil Hayden’s ® Dark Rye
¾ part Honey Simple Syrup*
¼ part Lemon Juice
7 parts Hot Water
Cinnamon Stick
Star Anise
3 Allspice Berries
Candied Ginger (for garnish)
Directions:
1. Heat 7 parts water over stove in a large pot.
2. Once water is hot, add remaining ingredients into a pot and stir until flavors are absorbed.
3. Strain mixture into ten individual 12oz hot drink mugs and garnish with candied ginger.
*To create Honey Simple Syrup, combine equal parts honey and equal parts water over heat until dissolved.
Courtesy of Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Cinnamon Smoked Bramble
Created by Ian Wickman of@IdealistFoods
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Gray Whale Gin
1 1/2 oz. Smoky Blackberry Pinot Sauce*
3/4 oz. Fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz. Smoked simple syrup
1 large, ripe blackberry
1 Dash cinnamon
1 1/2oz Club soda
Directions:
Add all ingredients - except club soda - to a shaking tin and muddle.Add ice and shake short, about 5 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with ice and top with club soda. Quick stir, garnish with a blackberry and a twist of dehydrated lemon. Sip, savor and enjoy!
Courtesy ofGray Whale Gin
Dark and Handsome
Created by Amy Traynor
Ingredients:
2 oz. Vsop Cognac
1 oz. Espresso
.5 oz. BouveryCV
.5 oz. Amaro Nonino
2 dashes orange bitters
1 egg white
Directions:
Add all ingredients to shaker with ice and shake hard until chilled. Strain into a chilled co*cktail glass. Serve with homemade cookies (honey spice cookies with chocolate buttercream and bluet flowers)
Courtesy of BouveryCV
Ginger Brenne House
As seen atFine & Rarein New York City
Ingredients:
2 oz.Brenne Estate Cask
1.5 oz. ginger liqueur
1.5 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
Shake with ice and serve up in a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with candied ginger and a lemon twist.
Courtesy of Brenne Whiskey
Grey Goose Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Grey Goose La Poire vodka
0.5 parts Disaronno liqueur
1.5 parts Sparkling Apple Cider
1 pinch of Pumpkin Pie Spice
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini co*cktail glass.
Courtesy of Grey Goose Vodka
Miss Marguerite
Created by Zachary Pease atMy Friend Duke, NYC
Ingredients:
.5 oz. lime
.5 oz. Benedictine
1 oz. Lofi Gentian Amaro
Directions:
Mix lime, Benedictine, and Lofi Genetian Amaro. Top with champagne and serve in a champagne flute.
Courtesy ofMy Friend Duke
Seal of Approval Holiday Egg Nog (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
6 eggs separated
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup sugar
1 pint of heavy cream
1 pint of whole milk
6 oz. whiskey
2 oz. AmarettoFreshly ground nutmeg
Directions:
Beat the yolks with 1/2 cup sugar until thickened. Beat the whites with 1/4 cup of sugar until standing in soft peaks.
Beat the cream until thickened, but not whipped hard. Fold together the yolks and the whites, and then fold in the cream. Add the whiskey, Goslings Black Seal Rum and Amaretto.
Grate on lots of nutmeg. Chill thoroughly. Stir once before serving with more freshly grated nutmeg on top.
Courtesy ofGoslings Black Seal Rum
Knob Creek® Winter Snap
Created by by Kai Kai Parrotte-Wolfe in Brooklyn, New York
Ingredients:
2 parts Knob Creek® Rye
1/2 part ginger beer
1/2 part honey syrup*
1/2 part lemon juice
1 lemon wheel (for garnish)
Directions:
1.Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker.
2. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass with ice.
3. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
*Honey Syrup: Combine equal parts of warm water and honey. Mix until uniform. Chill
Courtesy of Knob Creek® Rye
Good Tidings
Ingredients:
3/4 oz. Santa Teresa 1796
3/4 oz. El Dorado 12yr
3/4 oz. Punt e Mes
1/2 oz. Spicy Chocolate Averna
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into mixing glass and add ice. Stir for 12-15 seconds. Strain into chilled rocks glass with fresh cubes. Garnish with Belgian Chocolate Fan and Lemon Oils.
Courtesy of Santa Teresa 1796
Cherry Chocolate Chill
Ingredients:
1 part Grey Goose Cherry Noir vodka0
.5 parts Peppermint Schnapps
1 part Heavy Cream
1 part Chocolate Syrup
Directions:
Fill a co*cktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass filled with cubed ice, and present with mini candy canes
Courtesy of Grey Goose Vodka
Apple Pie Sangria
Ingredients:
4 oz. sauvignon blanc
1 oz. brandy
1 oz. spiced simple syrup (2 cups apple juice, 2 cups sugar, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon)
Splash of orange juice
Granny smith apple and cinnamon stick, for garnish
Directions:
First, prepare the simple syrup. Combine all the listed simple syrup ingredients and bring to a simmer. Strain and cool.
Next, pour the simple syrup, brandy, and wine in an iced wine glass. Top with a splash of orange juice and garnishes. (You can also top with bubbly.)
CourtesyTapa Toro, in Orlando, Florida
Cranberry Aperol Spritzer
Ingredients:
2 oz. Aperol
2 oz. Cranberry Juice
4 oz. Sparkling Ice Essence Of Tangerine
Orange Peels, for garnish
Directions:
Fill glass with ice. Combine aperol and cranberry juice and pour into glass, then top with Sparkling Ice Essence Of Tangerine, stirring gently. Garnish with an orange peel.
Courtesy of Sparkling Ice
Pomegranate and Thyme Spritz
Ingredients:
Thyme Syrup
Ice, for serving
12 oz. Pomegranate Juice
12 oz. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange
Directions:
In a small saucepan—set over medium heat—combine the can sugar, water, and thyme. Stir until the sugar has dissolved; bring to a simmer and then immediately turn off the heat. Cover and allow to cool and steep, about 15 minutes.
Fill up four glasses with ice. Add an ounce (2 tablespoons) of syrup to each glass. Top with about 3 oz. of pomegranate juice and then top with Truly Spiked & sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange. Give it a light mix and then garnish with thyme sprigs.
Courtesy of Truly Spiked & Sparkling
Bailey's Cinnamon Toast Punch
Ingredients:
2 oz. Baileys Pumpkin Spice
1/2 oz. Cinnamon Syrup
Hot Apple Cider, to top
Orange Wedge and Cloves, for garnish
Directions:
Combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice and cinnamon syrup into a co*cktail shaker. Shake well. Strain contents into a coffee mug and top with hot apple cider. Garnish with orange wedge and cloves.
Created by NYC mixologist Sarah Morrissey
Fig and Orange
Ingredients:
2 parts Absolut Elyx
1 part Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
1 part Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
2 tsp. Fig Jam
Directions:
Combine ingredients together in a co*cktail shaker over ice. Shake hard until ice cold. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange wedge.
Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
Holiday Cosmo
Ingredients:
2 parts Absolut Elyx
1 part Triple Sec
1.5 parts Mulled Spiced Cranberry Juice*
0.5 part Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
Directions:
Combine ingredients together in a co*cktail shaker over ice.Shake hard until ice cold. Strain into a chilled co*cktail glass. Garnish with a string of red currants dusted with powdered sugar.
*mulled spiced cranberry juice- There are many recipes for creating a 'mulled' juice or wine. Based on using a 1-liter carton of cranberry juice we suggest a combination of 1 sliced lemon and 1 sliced orange plus the zest from 2 additional fruits combined with fresh grated ginger, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon—all to your taste.
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and simmer for around 45 minutes. Be careful not to boil. Strain and chill well before use. Store in the refrigerator and the juice will last for around 1 week. For best results prepare mulled spiced cranberry juice at least 24 hrs. in advance.
Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
Pacific Coast Highway
Ingredients:
1 Muddled Cucumber Slice
1 tsp. Argala Pastis
.75 oz. Fino Sherry
.25 oz. Doug Fir Eau de Vie
.5 oz. Zirbenz Pine Liqueur
1 oz. Eucalyptus-Infused Terroir
Rosemary Sprig, for garnish
Directions:
Stir and strain into a glass, then garnish with rosemary.
Created by Jim Kearns forSlowly Shirley NYC
Very Merry Bourbon Alexander
Ingredients:
1 oz. Bourbon
1 oz. Creme de Cocoa
1 oz. Half and Half
One Egg White
Dash of Simple Syrup
Dash of Salt
Garnish: Nutmeg, Cranberries, and a Sprig of Rosemary
Directions:
Combine ingredients in shaker, add ice, shake vigorously, strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with nutmeg, cranberries, and rosemary.
Created by Kentucky Derby's Bourbon Ambassador, Monica Wolf
Tequila Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
1/3 part Jim Beam® Honey
1/4 part Lemon Juice
1/4 part Honey
1/4 part Orange Juice
2 parts Hot Water
Cloves
1 Cinnamon Stick
1 Orange Peel
Directions:
Boil water. Combine all other ingredients into a mug. Top with boiling water and stir. Garnish with cloves, cinnamon stick, and an orange peel.
Courtesy of Sauza 901 Tequila
Pineapple Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label
1 Tbl. Butter
1/2 oz. Brown Rice Syrup
1/2 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice
4 oz. Boiling Water
1 pinch Chinese 5-Spice Powder (Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Anise, Szechuan Pepper)
Slice Dried Pineapple for Garnish
Directions:
First, heat hot toddy glass. Add butter, spices and some boiling hot water, reserve half, and stir until melted. Add remaining ingredients and continue stirring until dissolved. Garnish with dried pineapple slice.
Created by mixologist Chantal Tseng, D.C
Coctel de Olla
Ingredients:
1 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label
1/4 oz. Dolin Dry Vermouth
1/4 oz. Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur
1 1/2 oz. Cold Brew Coffee
1/2 oz. Cinnamon Syrup*
Zest of 2 Lemons
Directions:
Combine ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain contents into a chilled coupe glass.
*Cinnamon Syrup:Steep 4 short cinnamon sticks in 1 cup boiling water for 4 minutes. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature. Add 1 cup white sugar and stir until dissolved.
Created by mixologist Ricardo Venegas, Houston
El Sueño
Ingredients:
1 oz. Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo
1/4 oz. Tequila Don Julio Añejo
1/4 oz. Crème de Cacao
1 tsp. Almond Syrup
1 dash Mole Bitters
Caramelized Orange Peel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Crème de Cacao, almond syrup, and mole bitters in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain contents into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a caramelized orange peel.
Created by mixologist Ben Scorah
Holiday Cup
Ingredients:
2 parts Absolut Elyx
0.5 part Blackberry Liqueur
1 part Lemon Juice
6 Crushed Blackberries
6 Crushed Raspberries
Champagne, to top off with
Directions:
Combine first 5 ingredients together in a co*cktail shaker over ice. Shake hard until ice cold. Strain into a copper cup over crushed ice and top with champagne. Garnish with a blackberry and orange twist.
Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
212
Ingredients:
1 1/3 oz. Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo
2/3 oz. Italian Aperitif
1 1/3 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit Peel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine Tequila Don Julio 70 Crystal Añejo, Italian Aperitif, and fresh grapefruit juice into a co*cktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.
Created by mixologist Ben Scorah
Corner Pocket
Ingredients:
1 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN
1/2 oz. Martini Bianco
1/2 oz. Fresh Pink Grapefruit Juice
1/2 barspoon Crème de Cassis
Orange Peel, for garnish
Directions:
Combine Tanqueray No. TEN, Martini Bianco, and pink grapefruit juice into a co*cktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Double strain contents into chilled coupe glass. Add barspoon of Crème de Cassis. Garnish with orange spray and twist garnish.
Created by mixologist Albert Pero III, NYC
Mexican Manzana
Ingredients:
2 parts Sauza® 901® Tequila
1 part Apple Cider
1 part Maple Syrup
1/4 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar, to cut sweetness
Dash Orange Bitters
Directions:
Combine all ingredients over ice except apple cider in mixing glass and shake vigorously. Strain over ice into prepared mug. Top with apple cider and serve with swizzle stick.
Courtesy of Sauza 901 Tequila
Slowpoke Rodriguez
Ingredients:
2 Strawberries
10-12 Mint Leaves
1.5 oz. Talero Silver Tequila
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.75 oz. Monin Hibiscus Syrup
1.5 oz. Club Soda (add after shake)
Ice, crushed
Garnish: Skewed Strawberry Fan, 2 Lime Wheels, Mint Sprig
Directions:
Add strawberries, 6 mint leaves, and hibiscus syrup into mixing tin. Lighting muddle to press the juice out of the berries and release fragrance from the mint. Add ice and shake vigorously. Now add 1.5 oz. club soda into mixing tin, and strain over crushed ice with 6 mint leaves on the bottom of the glass.
Courtesy of Borracha
Pomelicious Martini
Ingredients:
1 oz. IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate
1 oz. Cranberry Juice
½ oz. Port
1 oz. Vodka
Directions:
Rim martini glass in with sugar. Add all ingredients to shaker, except IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate. Shake and strain into martini glass. Top with IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate. Garnish with cranberries and orange twist.
Courtesy of IZZE Sparkling Juice
Velvet Oubliette
Ingredients:
Cream Cheese Foam
4 Egg Yolks
40 ml. Sugar Syrup
100 ml. Single Cream
4 heaped spoons Cream Cheese
Foam Canister
2 Cream Bulbs
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a food processor and whizz until all ingredients are incorporated. Add the liquid to a creamer syphon and shake vigorously, then charge with cream bulbs. Refrigerate for 30 mins. before use.
Or, add all ingredients (except cream) to a two-part shaker with cubed ice and hard shake until chilled and diluted. Double strain into a chilled speakeasy coupette, cap with cream cheese foam. Garnish with crushed freeze dried raspberries. Serve.
Courtesy of the Gilt Lounge
The Purslane
Ingredients:
2 oz. Redemption Rye Whiskey
1/3 oz. Giffard Peach
1/3 oz. Averna
2 drops Tiki Bitters (allspice, cinnamon, and island spices)
Directions:
Mix all ingredients and serve in a rocks glass on one large ice rock. Garnish with a lemon twist or cinnamon stick.
Created by Laura Belucci atSoBou, New Orleans
Coco Crush
Ingredients:
2 oz.1800® Coconut Tequila
2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz. Ginger Beer
1 oz. Grapefruit Juice
Rosemary, for garnish
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in co*cktail shaker, shake, and strain. Serve in rocks glass and garnish with sprig of rosemary.
Courtesy of 1800 Tequila
Ave Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Averna Sambuca
1.5 oz. Partida Tequila Reposado
2 tbsp. Coffee Ice Cream/Sorbet
Directions:
Mix ingredients in a shaker with ice, then garnish with ground cinnamon.
Cobbler Punch
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Frangelico
¾ parts SKYY Vodka
¾ parts Amontillado Sherry
1 part Cold Earl Gray Tea
½ parts Lemon Juice
1 part Cold Filtered Water
1 bag of Raspberries
Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl. Stir vigorously. Add raspberries. Garnish glasses with mint.
Created by Otis Florence, notable NYC bartender
Apple Pie Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
4 oz. Apple Cider
4 oz. Apple Pie Vodka or Caramel Vodka
1 bottle Ginger Beer or Hard Apple Cider Beer
Directions:
Fill 2 copper mugs with ice. In a co*cktail shaker combine all but the beer. Shake it up. Fill the mugs half way. Finish with the beer until full. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and apple slices.
Created by celebrity caterer Andrea Correale, the founder and president ofElegant Affairs
Holiday Berry Sangria
Ingredients:
1 Bottle Be Mixed Cucumber Mint
4 oz. Sauvignon Blanc
6 Grapes
7 Blackberries
Splash of Soda Water
Directions:
Muddle blackberries and grapes. Combine all ingredients into a glass over ice. Stir.
Courtesy of Be Mixed Cocktail Mixers
Babbo's Toddy
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Campari
1/2 oz. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
1 oz. Sweet Vermouth
3/4 oz. Cinnamon Syrup
Directions:
Build ingredients into warm 8 ½ oz. mug and top with boiling water. Garnish with an orange slice. To make cinnamon simple syrup, bring 4 cinnamon sticks, one cup sugar, and one cup water to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool.
Created by Erick Castro, Soda & Swine
Bonbon of the Vanities
Ingredients:
1.7 oz Russian Standard Vodka
.85 oz. Banana Liqueur
.85 oz. Peach Liqueur
2.7 oz. Orange Juice
.33 oz. Grenadine
Directions:
Fill 1/3 shaker with ice before adding ingredients. Shake for 3-5 seconds, add 3 ice cubes to a highball glass, and strain the mixture over ice. Add grenadine and garnish with an orange slice.
Something May Catch Fire
Ingredients:
2 oz. Tamarind Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila
3/4 oz. Cherau Aloe Vera Liqueur
3/4 oz. Yellow Chartreuse
1 oz. Lemon Juice
3/4 oz. Pineapple Juice
Directions:
Shake/strain/serve over crushed ice. Garnish with lime wheels, cassia sticks, and rosemary. Burn rosemary and cassia with a butane torch.
Courtesy of CliQue Bar & Lounge
Winter Ruby
Ingredients:
2 oz. Elit Vodka
1 oz. Hibiscus Cranberry Shrub
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 tsp. Honey
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake, then strain, into a co*cktail glass. Garnish with gold flake.
...
Ingredients for the Shrub:
2 cups Water
2 cups Sugar
2 cups Apple Cider Vinegar
3 cups Sugar
1 lb. Cranberries
10 grams Dried Hibiscus Flowers
Directions:
Add sugar, water, hibiscus, and cranberries to a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool and then strain through cheesecloth or fine strainer. Add apple cider vinegar to the mixture and stir to combine. Store in the refrigerator.
Created by Jeremy Oertel, Donna BK
Fireside Delight
Ingredients:
6 oz. PatrónAñejo
2 oz. Patrón XO Café Incendio
3 cups Milk
.75 circle of Chocolate Abuelita
Directions:
Heat milk and Chocolate Abuelita in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Mix continuously with wire whisk until mixture is frothy and starts to simmer. Remove from heat and add PatrónAñejoTequila and Patrón XO Café Incendio to taste. Pour into a warmed mug; float thickened cream on top and dust with fresh grated cinnamon.
Created by Damian Windsor, Power House (LA)
Sugar Plum Fizz
Ingredients:
1 ½ partsMénage à Trois Vodka
¼ part Fresh Lemon Juice
¼ part Cherry Herring
¼ part Simple Syrup
Egg White
Plum Bitters
Directions:
In a co*cktail shaker add vodka and cheering herring. Shake and strain over ice. In a separate shaker, prepare the egg white sour mixture. Pour over top and dash with plum bitters. Garnish with three Luxardo cherries.
Created by Nicole Trzaska,The Liberty, NYC
Eggnog
Ingredients:
8 Large Eggs
4 Egg Yolks
1 cup Granulated Sugar
5 cups Whole Milk
1 1/2 cups Mount Gay ECLIPSE Rum
1 cup 80-proof Bourbon
1 tbsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
1/2 tsp. Freshly Grated Nutmeg
2 cups Whipping Cream
2 tbsp. Superfine Sugar
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs, yolks, and granulated sugar until smooth. Pour into a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in milk gradually, blending well with each addition. Heat slowly over very low heat, stirring steadily until the mixture reaches 160-170° F on an instant-read thermometer. The custard should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon: If you draw your finger across the back of the spoon, the line will remain distinct and the custard sauce is done.
Pour the custard through a fine-meshed sieve into large bowl. Stir in vanilla the Mount Gay ECLIPSE rum, bourbon, and nutmeg. Let mixture cool, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, at least 3 hours and or up to 1 day.
Just before serving, whip cream to very soft peaks, beating in superfine sugar as you go. Gently fold into custard mixture until incorporated. Serve from a chilled punch bowl or ladle into individual martini glasses, garnishing with grated nutmeg if desired.
Ménage à Mistletoe
Ingredients:
1 ½ partsMénage à Trois Citrus Vodka
¾ part Lemon Juice
¾ part Tart Cranberry Jam
Directions:
In a co*cktail shaker add all ingredients, shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberries.
Created by Nicole Trzaska atThe Liberty, NYC
Spicy Pear Mojito
Ingredients:
1/4 Whole Fresh Pear, cored and chopped
6 Fresh Mint Leaves
3 Lime Wedges
1/2 oz. Monin Pineapple Chipotle Syrup
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
1 1/2 oz. Grey Goose La Poire Vodka
1 oz. Perrier
Directions:
Muddle pear, lime, and mint in shaker. Add ice, pineapple chipotle syrup, simple syrup, and Grey Goose La Poire. Shake vigorously. Strain loosely into a glass with ice. Top with Perrier. Garnish with a squeeze of lime, mint sprig, and a pear corkscrew.
Created by Commer Beverage
Minted Memory
Ingredients:
1 oz. Bombay Gin
1 oz. Pimm's No. 1
1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Minted Vinegar Syrup
Small Pinch of Fresh Mint
Splash of Soda Water
Directions:
Muddle mint, lemon, and syrup lightly in mixing glass. Add spirits and fill with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled collins glass. Garnish with cucumber and mint.
Created by Reza Esmaili, bar manager at Zare at Fly Trap
White Russian
Ingredients:
5 parts Russian Standard Vodka
2 parts Coffee Liqueur
3 parts Fresh Cream
Directions:
Pour coffee, liqueur, and Russian Standard vodka over ice and stir gently. Float fresh cream on top.
Spanish Cobbler
Ingredients:
2 Orange Wheels
1 tsp. Sugar (or 1/2 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup)
6 oz. Champagne or Sparkling Wine
Fresh Seasonal Small Fruit, such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or grapes
Lemon Rind Garnish
Crushed Ice
Directions:
Place 1 orange wheel in the bottom of each of two double rocks glasses. Add 1/4 oz. sweetener to each glass and fill 2/3 of the way with crushed ice. Add 3 oz. wine to each portion and lightly stir. Pack glasses with fruit. Top drinks with lemon rind. Enjoy bites of wine-soaked fruit as you sip this sexy Spanish old-style drink.
Created by Reza Esmaili, bar manger at Zare at Fly Trap
NAVAN Orchid Martini
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. NAVAN Natural Vanilla Liqueur
1 oz. Belvedere Vodka
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
Moët & Chandon White Star
Directions:
Shake with ice. Strain into a martini glass and top with champagne.
Vanille Bourbon
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Tamarind Syrup
1/2 oz. NAVAN Natural Vanilla Liqueur
1 1/2 oz. Bourbon
1 oz. Club Soda
Directions:
In a mixing glass add all ingredients except the soda, add ice, shake, and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Add soda and garnish with 3 brandied cherries on a pick.
Chandon Fizz
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Grand Marnier
1/2 oz. Fresh Pomegranate Juice
Chandon Blanc de Noirs
Pomegranate Seeds
Directions:
Combine Grand Marnier with fresh pomegranate juice. Pour into a champagne flute. Top with Chandon Blanc de Noirs. Toss in a few pomegranate seeds for garnish.
Wild Apple Pie
Ingredients:
Wild Turkey American Honey
Brown Sugar, or cinnamon and sugar
Apple Slice
Directions:
Wet the rim of a rocks glass, dip in brown sugar or cinnamon and sugar. Pour American Honey into glass and garnish with an apple slice.
Cozy PAMA Cider
Ingredients:
2 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
3 oz. Hot Mulled Apple Cider
Cinnamon
Superfine Sugar
Orange Spiral
Directions:
Heat glass; rim with cinnamon and superfine sugar. Add PAMA and hot mulled apple cider. Garnish with orange spiral.
Bohemian Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth
2 oz. Orange Juice
1 oz. Cranberry Juice
1/4 oz. Grenadine
Directions:
Fill glass halfway with ice. Pour in Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth, orange juice, and cranberry juice. Pour grenadine down the inside of the glass and let settle to the bottom. Garnish with an orange slice.
La Roma
Ingredients:
2 oz. Agua Luca
1 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
1/2 oz. Grenadine
Juice of 1 Lime
Directions:
Shake over ice, strain into a champagne flute, and top with champagne or rosé cava (garnish with a few pomegranate seeds). It can also be served as a punch.
Created by Courtney Bissonnette of Toro in Boston
Mexican Cosmopolitan
Ingredients:
1 oz. Agavero
2 oz. Vodka
Splash of Cranberry Juice
Splash of Lime Juice
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with an orange slice.
Mexican Coffee
Ingredients:
1 oz. Agavero
Coffee
Spoonful of Fresh Cream
Directions:
Add Agavero to cup of coffee and top with a fresh cream.
Smoked Anise
Ingredients:
1/8 oz. Laphroaig 10-Year-Old
1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Anisette
2 oz. Sobieski Vodka
Star Anise, for garnish
Directions:
In a mixing glass, combine all ingredients and fill with ice. Stir well for 15 seconds and julep-strain up into a chilled co*cktail glass. Garnish with a floating star anise.
Created by H. Joseph Ehrmann, Elixir San Francisco
Sweet Tail
Ingredients:
4-6 oz. Bulldog Gin
3 Mint Sprigs
2-3 Vanilla Beans
3/4 oz. Crème de Cassis
1 oz. Simple Syrup
Directions:
In co*cktail glass, muddle mint and sliced vanilla beans. Add simple syrup and Bulldog Gin to glass. Let sit for 15 seconds. Transfer into ice-filled shaker, shake generously, and strain into flute glass using tea strainer. Gently pour in crème de cassis and garnish with mint sprigs. Optional: Add 7-Up or Sprite.
The Velvet Edie
Ingredients:
3 parts Martini & Rossi Bianco Vermouth
1 part Lemon Juice
1/2 part Simple Syrup
2 Raspberries
2 Mint Leaves
Directions:
Gently muddle 1 raspberry and 1 mint leaf with simple syrup in the base of a martini shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake well and strain over ice. Garnish with lemon slice, raspberry, and mint leaf.
PAMA Pine
Ingredients:
4 oz. Van Gogh Pineapple Vodka
4 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur
Splash of Lime Juice
Directions:
Combine, shake, and serve.
The Kasbah
Ingredients:
1 oz. Russian Standard Vodka
1 dash Sesame Seeds
2 Cloves
1.8 oz. Fresh Watermelon
.7 oz. Cointreau
1 dash Campari
Directions:
Muddle sesame seeds, cloves, and watermelon in a mixing glass. Add remaining liquids and shake over crushed ice. Strain into a chilled co*cktail glass. Garnish with a kumquat.
Mocha Nog Punch
Ingredients:
10 parts Kahlúa Mocha
5 parts Absolut Vanilla
20 parts Eggnog
Directions:
Combine ingredients and serve in a punch bowl with a floating ice block.
Hint:Freeze ice with coffee beans for decoration.
Royal Fusion
Ingredients:
1.4 oz. Russian Standard Vodka
1.7 oz. Seedless Grapes
1.7 oz. Cubed Pineapple
.33 oz. Vanilla Liqueur
.33 oz. Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur
Dash of Lime Juice
Dash of Simple Syrup
Directions:
Muddle fruits in a mixing glass. Add liquids and shake vigorously over crushed ice. Double-strain into a chilled co*cktail glass and garnish with a sprig of grapes.
Warhol Crush
Ingredients:
12 Fresh Rosemary Sprigs
6 Fresh Raspberries
3/4 oz. Simple Syrup
1 1/2 oz. Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth
2 oz. Cranberry Juice
Directions:
Muddle rosemary, raspberries, and simple syrup in a mixing glass. Fill halfway with ice and add vermouth and cranberry juice. Shake 8-10 times. Double-strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with raspberries speared by a rosemary sprig.
Perrier-Jouët Fraise Sauvage
Ingredients:
2 oz. Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut
1 1Ž4 oz. Absolut Vodka
3Ž4 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
1Ž4 oz. Simple Syrup
1 Whole Strawberry
Directions:
In a bottom of a mixing glass muddle the strawberry into a purée. Add all ingredients except Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut. Add ice, cover, and shake vigorously for 7-8 seconds. Pour Perrier Jouët Grand Brut into a chilled co*cktail-martini glass and pour the co*cktail over it. Garnish with half a strawberry.
Crimson Crush
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. (BELVEDERE)RED Vodka
½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
3 spoons Pomegranate Seeds
4 chunks Pink Grapefruit
Directions:
Muddle pomegranate seeds and grapefruit with the elderflower liqueur. Add Belvedere and top with crushed ice. Churn.
Fireplace Cooler
Ingredients:
1 part Oxley Gin
1 part Tawny Port
2 dashes Orange Bitters or Angostura Bitters
Directions:
Stir and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Freshly grate cinnamon on top and garnish with an orange peel.
Gingerbread Apple Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz. Domaine de Canton
1 oz. Vanilla Vodka
2.5 oz. Apple Cider
Few drops Lemon Juice
Orange Zest
Agave Syrup
Directions:
Line a chilled martini glass lightly with agave syrup on a dish followed by spiced graham cracker crumbs. Place all ingredients except for orange zest in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into glass. Freshly grate orange zest on drink and serve immediately.
Created by Pichet Ong
Dijon Sidecar
Ingredients:
2 oz. Hennessy VS cognac
1 oz. Crème de Cassis de Dijon (preferably Mathilde)
1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice.
Directions:
Shake ingredients together and strain into chilled martini glass; serve with lemon twist.
Created by Megan Flinn,AllegrettiFood & Beverage Manager
Hot Buttered Rum
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Mount Gay Eclipse Rum
Batter:
1 lb. Light Brown Sugar
1/2 lb. Unsalted Butter (softened)
2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
2 tsp. Ground Nutmeg
1/2 tsp. Ground Allspice
2 tsp. Vanilla Extract
Directions:
For Drink: In a preheated coffee mug combine 2 heaping tbsp. batter with 1 1/2 oz. Mount Gay Eclipse Rum. Top with boiling water and stir well to mix. Serve with a spoon. It is best to make the batter in advance so the spices have an opportunity to mingle. Be sure to remove batter from refrigerator at least 6 hours prior to serving to allow it to soften.
For Batter: In a mixing bowl beat together softened butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and spices until well combined. Refrigerate in an airtight reusable container for up to a month, or place in your freezer until ready to use.
The Cointreau Teese
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Cointreau
3/4 oz. Apple Juice
1/2 oz. Monin Violet Syrup
1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
Directions:
Combine ingredients and frost ginger around the rim of the glass.
The Ninth Night
Ingredients:
2 oz. SKYY Infusions Citrus
1 oz. Triple Sec
1 oz. White Cranberry Juice
Lemon-Lime Soda
Lime Juice
Directions:
Combine SKYY Infusions Citrus, Triple Sec, and cranberry juice in a co*cktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into tall rocks glass with fresh ice. Top with soda and lots of fresh lime juice. Garnish with blue ribbon around the glass.
Banana Caipirinha
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Leblon Cachaça
3/4 oz. Banana Schnapps
1/2 Banana
1 oz. Coconut Water
Splash of Simple Syrup
3/4 oz. Lime Juice
3/4 oz. Pineapple Juice
Directions:
Mix ingredients together in a shaker with ice. Strain and serve.
Basil Gimlet
Ingredients:
5 Fresh Basil Leaves
2 oz. Plymouth Gin
1/2 oz. Agave Nectar
3/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
In a pint glass, muddle fresh basil, agave nectar, and lime juice. Add ice and gin. Shake vigorously and strain into stemmed glass. Garnish with fresh basil leaf.
Created byRye on the Road, San Francisco
Bloody Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Belvedere Cytrus
Dash Simple Syrup
Dash Lemon Juice
Dash Tabasco
6 Cherry Tomatoes
Directions:
In a shaker glass, muddle tomatoes with the lemon juice and simple syrup. Add rest of ingredients and shake with cubed ice. Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a cherry tomato speared with a basil leaf.
Bourbon Crusta
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Elijah Craig 12-year Bourbon
1/2 oz. Old Senor Curaçao
1/4 oz. Luxardo Maraschino
Juice of 1 Lemon Wedge
Dash Angostura Bitters
Ice
Directions:
Shake ingredients together with ice and strain into glass. Wet the rim of a coupe co*cktail glass. Roll 1/2 outside of the rim in sugar. Garnish with lemon twist (made with a potato peeler).
Created by Reza Esmaili, bar manger at Zare at Fly Trap
Lilypad
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Milagro Silver Tequila
1/2 oz. Lillet Blanc
1/2 oz. Lillet Rouge
1 1/2 oz. Apple Juice
1/4 oz. Agave Nectar
1/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
Combine ingredients and shake well. Serve up in a co*cktail glass. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.
Created by Charlotte Voisey
Depaz Winter Mojito
Ingredients:
8-10 Mint Leaves
6-8 Cranberries
1/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 1/2 oz. Depaz Cane Syrup
1 3/4 oz. Depaz Blue Cane Amber Rhum
Directions:
Mix ingredients in a co*cktails shaker with ice and shake vigorously. The cranberries will deliver the reddish color as they break open during the shaking. Strain the contents into a tall highball glass that contains fresh ice. Add a few whole cranberries. Garnish with a mint sprig and coat the top of the mint sprig with powered sugar.
Belvedere Sparkle
Ingredients:
1 oz. Belvedere Vodka
2 oz. Cranberry Juice with Ice
1 oz. Moët & Chandon Champagne
Directions:
Shake vodka and cranberry juice with ice. Strain into chilled martini glass and top with Champagne. Garnish with raspberries.
Versailles Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Remy Martin XO
1 oz. Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice
Directions:
Rim the glass with 24 carat gold flakes.
Courtesy of Whiskey Blue LA
French Bulldog
Ingredients:
4-6 oz. Bulldog Gin
1 oz. Elderflower Syrup
3/4 oz. Simple Syrup
1/2 oz. Crème de Cassis
2-3 Sage Leaves
Directions:
Pour gin, elderflower syrup, and simple syrup into ice-filled co*cktail shaker. Shake generously; pour into martini glass over ice and then gently add crème de cassis. Garnish with sage leaves.
Raspberry Chocolate Cheesecake Martini
Ingredients:
2 parts EFFEN Raspberry Vodka
1/2 part Chocolate Liqueur
1/2 part Irish Cream
Directions:
Serve in a cocoa-rimmed martini glass with a raspberry garnish.
Created by and served at Les Deux restaurant in Hollywood, CA
Cranberry Dram
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Square One Organic Rye Vodka
6-8 Fresh Cranberries
1/2 oz. Fresh Lime
1/2 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
Dash of Organic Simple Syrup
Directions:
Combine ingredients in an ice-filled glass. Garnish with lime wheels.
Created byRye on the Road, San Francisco, CA
Marnier Chocolate Bonbon
Ingredients:
1 oz. Grand Marnier
1/2 oz. Don Julio Anejo Tequila
3 oz. Hot Chocolate
Layer of Fresh Cream
Directions:
Combine Grand Marnier, tequila, and hot chocolate in an Irish coffee (or small wine) glass. Layer 1/2 inch of hand-whipped cream over the top.
Banana Flip
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Banane
3 oz. Maker's Mark Bourbon
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
4 Crushed Nilla Wafers
1 Whole Egg
Nilla Wafers and Banana Slices, for garnish
Directions:
Finely crush 4 Nilla wafers. Add all ingredients to mixing tin. Dry-shake without ice to emulsify egg. Shake with ice and strain into a short, narrow glass. Garnish with Nilla wafer and banana slice.
Created by Don Lee, PDT New York (Please Don't Tell)
Cinnamon Fig Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka
1/4 oz. Grand Marnier
1.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 tsp. Cinnamon Water (boiled water with cinnamon and sugar)
1 oz. Blood Orange Juice
Fig Slices
Directions:
Shake all ingredients. Serve straight up. Garnish with a fig slice.
Black Pearl
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. Johnnie Walker Black Label
1/2 oz. Apricot Brandy
1/4 oz. Pomegranate Sour Syrup
Ginger Ale Floater
Directions:
Serve in a highball glass over ice and garnish with a cherry.
Created by and served at The Kobe Club Miami & New York
Homemade Coquito
Ingredients:
28 oz. Coconut Milk
2 cups Rum
14 oz. Condensed Milk
4 Egg Yolks
Directions:
Place ingredients in blender. Blend until well mixed. Pour into a bottle and refrigerate until cold. Serve in small glasses and sprinkle top lightly with nutmeg. Or, use Mi Abuelita Coquito and just add ice.
Brandy Bird
Ingredients:
1 part American Honey
1/2 part Busnel Calvados Brandy
Whipped Cream
Directions:
Shake in a mixing glass and strain into a tall shot glass. Add whipped cream on top and garnish with nutmeg.
La Canne Creuse
Ingredients:
2 parts Calvados
1/2 part Pernod Absinthe
1/2 part Dark Italian Vermouth
2 Dashes of Bitters
Orange Twist, for garnish
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a chilled co*cktail glass and garnish with the orange twist.
