Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (2024)

All these posts about treats just make me want more! Here’s another favorite of mine that ended up being a daily affair, and a staple in my diet. Two good things at once? It almost seems too good to be true – but it’s not. These chocolate donuts seriously pack a punch in taste, nutrition, and the guilt. Made from protein powder, you’d expect a consistency to that of a piece of cardboard but it’s the secret of egg whites that really take it to a whole new level. Each bite you take will actually make you cringe from THINKING you are cheating, but in reality you’re definitely not!

I prefer to wait until they have cooled until I start to ice them, but if you really dug yourself into the hole of temptation – use the icing as a dipping sauce on those warm donuts! ÂThey’re great warm or cold, iced or not. If you don’t have a donut pan, you can always use a cupcake tin or even a bread pan. If you use that, then they won’t exactly be donuts (rather they’ll be cake) but it’s still one hell of a treat. Just make sure you are rationing them out because they’re seriously addictive. The recipe will yield about 8 donuts, and they each have 3.65g net carbs.

Breakfast, afternoon snack, it even stacks enough protein to be a post workout meal – it can be anything you want. It’s versatile, and if you’re thinking what I’m thinking, it can be made into an evil-ly tasty bacon and cheese donut sandwich.

Time to get down to business, let’s start up the donut factory and crank these suckers out!

Yields 8 servings of Delicious Chocolate Donuts

The Preparation

½ cup almond meal

almond meal 3 large eggs, separated

eggs, separated ¼ teaspoon salt

salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 1 teaspoon vanilla

vanilla ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

cocoa powder ½ cup Splenda

Splenda 2 tablespoons melted butter

melted butter 2 scoops 100% Casein Protein Powder (I prefer chocolate, but you can use any flavor you fancy)

100% Casein Protein Powder (I prefer chocolate, but you can use you fancy) 2 tablespoons heavy cream

The Execution

1. Preheat over to 350°F.

2. Whip egg whites until they have stiff peaks (this is the most important part, and will ensure you get a great fluffy consistency.)

3. Combine the egg yolks, Splenda, vanilla, and butter in a separate bowl then whisk until well mixed.

4. Combine almond meal, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and cocoa powder in a third mixing bowl.

5. Gently (really gently) fold the wet ingredients into the whipped egg whites.

6. Slowly add the bowl of mixed dry ingredients to the wet mixture while continuing to mix.

7. Fill the donut pan ¾ of the way full on each mold.

8. Bake for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

9. In a separate bowl, combine casein powder and heavy cream until it is thick and forms the icing.

10. Pour the icing over the donuts when they have cooled down a bit.

This makes a total of 8 servings of Delicious Chocolate Donuts. Each serving comes out to be 143.38 Calories, 9.2g Fats, 3.65g Net Carbs, and 10.51g Protein.

Delicious Chocolate Donuts Calories Fats(g) Carbs(g) Fiber(g) Net Carbs(g) Protein(g) ½ cup almond meal 300 22 12 6 6 14 3 large eggs, separated 214 14.27 1.08 0 1.08 18.84 ¼ teaspoon salt 0 0 0 0 0 0 ¼ teaspoon baking powder 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 teaspoon vanilla 12 0 0.53 0 0.53 0 ¼ teaspoon cinnamon 2 0.01 0.52 0.3 0.22 0.03 2 tablespoons cocoa powder 25 1.48 6.25 4 2.25 2.12 ½ cup Splenda 48 0 12 0 12 0 2 tablespoons melted butter 204 23.04 0.02 0 0.02 0.24 2 scoops Chocolate 100% Casein Protein Powder 240 2 8 2 6 48 2 tablespoons heavy cream 102 10.82 0.82 0 0.82 0.85 Totals 1147 73.62 41.22 12.3 28.92 84.08 Per Serving(/8) 143.38 9.2 5.15 1.54 3.65 10.51

specialtyitems

cookingaccessories

kitchenproducts

supplementnecessities