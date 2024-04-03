Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (2024)

All these posts about treats just make me want more! Here’s another favorite of mine that ended up being a daily affair, and a staple in my diet. Two good things at once? It almost seems too good to be true – but it’s not. These chocolate donuts seriously pack a punch in taste, nutrition, and the guilt. Made from protein powder, you’d expect a consistency to that of a piece of cardboard but it’s the secret of egg whites that really take it to a whole new level. Each bite you take will actually make you cringe from THINKING you are cheating, but in reality you’re definitely not!

I prefer to wait until they have cooled until I start to ice them, but if you really dug yourself into the hole of temptation – use the icing as a dipping sauce on those warm donuts! ÂThey’re great warm or cold, iced or not. If you don’t have a donut pan, you can always use a cupcake tin or even a bread pan. If you use that, then they won’t exactly be donuts (rather they’ll be cake) but it’s still one hell of a treat. Just make sure you are rationing them out because they’re seriously addictive. The recipe will yield about 8 donuts, and they each have 3.65g net carbs.

Breakfast, afternoon snack, it even stacks enough protein to be a post workout meal – it can be anything you want. It’s versatile, and if you’re thinking what I’m thinking, it can be made into an evil-ly tasty bacon and cheese donut sandwich.

Time to get down to business, let’s start up the donut factory and crank these suckers out!

Yields 8 servings of Delicious Chocolate Donuts

The Preparation

  • ½ cup almond meal
  • 3 large eggs, separated
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • ½ cup Splenda
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 2 scoops 100% Casein Protein Powder (I prefer chocolate, but you can use any flavor you fancy)
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream

The Execution

1. Preheat over to 350°F.

2. Whip egg whites until they have stiff peaks (this is the most important part, and will ensure you get a great fluffy consistency.)

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (1)

3. Combine the egg yolks, Splenda, vanilla, and butter in a separate bowl then whisk until well mixed.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (2)

4. Combine almond meal, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and cocoa powder in a third mixing bowl.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (3)

5. Gently (really gently) fold the wet ingredients into the whipped egg whites.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (4)

6. Slowly add the bowl of mixed dry ingredients to the wet mixture while continuing to mix.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (5)

7. Fill the donut pan ¾ of the way full on each mold.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (6)

8. Bake for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

9. In a separate bowl, combine casein powder and heavy cream until it is thick and forms the icing.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (7)

10. Pour the icing over the donuts when they have cooled down a bit.

Keto Recipe: Delicious Chocolate Donuts - Ruled Me (8)

This makes a total of 8 servings of Delicious Chocolate Donuts. Each serving comes out to be 143.38 Calories, 9.2g Fats, 3.65g Net Carbs, and 10.51g Protein.

Delicious Chocolate DonutsCaloriesFats(g)Carbs(g)Fiber(g)Net Carbs(g)Protein(g)
½ cup almond meal30022126614
3 large eggs, separated21414.271.0801.0818.84
¼ teaspoon salt000000
¼ teaspoon baking powder000000
1 teaspoon vanilla1200.5300.530
¼ teaspoon cinnamon20.010.520.30.220.03
2 tablespoons cocoa powder251.486.2542.252.12
½ cup Splenda480120120
2 tablespoons melted butter20423.040.0200.020.24
2 scoops Chocolate 100% Casein Protein Powder240282648
2 tablespoons heavy cream10210.820.8200.820.85
Totals114773.6241.2212.328.9284.08
Per Serving(/8)143.389.25.151.543.6510.51
