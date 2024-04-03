Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe - Living Sweet Moments (2024)

by Tiffany 3 Comments
This Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe is so east to make! From start to finish it only takes about 30 minutes. You can fill these up with any filling you’d like
Yum! Hanukkah is just a few days away and I love baking some cute shaped cookies for my daughters. ThisHanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe is easy to make, delicious and super festive. You can fill them up with any jam, jelly or even Nutella! I made some with apricot jelly and others with apple butter. They turned out amazing.
The other day I was shopping at Publix and saw they had a huge Hanukkah section filled with decorations and tiny cookie cutters that were perfect for this recipe. If you don’t celebrate this Holiday you can cut them any shape you’d like. You can also cut them using a paring knife and your own creativity.
For Hanukkah, we make a huge deal. Present giving, a nice dinner spread and play all sorts of games with the Dreidels. So I thought these cookies would be a huge hit with kids and adults.
My daughters love cookies, they go wild for them and it’s a fun activity to do on a rainy day. I always have some homemade frozen dough in my freezer so I can bake up a batch anytime! Even when unannounced company shows up.
For thisHanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe, I used my trusty old’ homemade cookie dough that I’ve perfected over time. It’s the same dough I made the Guava and Cheese Rugelach cookies.
It’s delicious and super soft. The other plus is that is freezable like I mentioned before. So make a triple batch and freeze the other 2 batches into 2 separate discs, wrapped in plastic paper and inserted into a zip top bag.
To make these yummy cookies, simply make the dough (recipe below). Refrigerate for 30 minutes, roll and cut out circles using a cookie cutter or a rimmed glass.
Place the cookie circles in a jelly roll pan and cut out little shapes to half of them. The other half we will leave whole. Bake in the oven until browned. Cool and spread jelly on the whole cookies. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on the cut out ones and then sandwich them together. See? easy. Here’s some pictures of the process:
Of the batch I made there’s only 1 left and it’s calling my name! I hope it’s the one filled with apple butter!
Hope you can make this for you Hanukkah dinner and come back to let me know how they came out.
Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
30 mins
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:Jewish
Servings: 16 Cookies
Author: Tiffany Bendayan
Ingredients
Ingredients for Cookie Dough
- 2Sticks of unsalted Butter (or margarine)at room temperature
- 1 1/2cupsAll Purpose Flour
- 1/2cupSugar
- 1tablespoonPlain Greek Yogurtor Sour Cream
- 1largeegg
- 1/2teaspoonVanilla or Pinch of Vanilla Powder
- JellyJam or Chocolate Spread
- Powdered Sugarto dust cookies
Instructions
For Cookies
Mix all the cookie ingredients together until a ball forms. Shape into a disc, wrap with plastic paper and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes
Preheat Oven to 350 Degrees F
In a floured surface, place the dough and roll until you get it thin ( about a 1/4 inch). Cut out circles using a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass
Place cookie circles in a jelly roll pan lined with Parchment Paper
On half of the cookies, cut out small shapes using a smaller cookie cutter or a paring knife
The remaining cookie dough can be rolled again and cut out into circles to make more
Bake in the oven until browned. About 8 - 10 minutes
Remove from oven and let the cookies cool on a baking rack
Assembly
Spread some jam or jelly over the cookies that have not been cut. Sprinkle powdered sugar on the cut out cookies
Sandwich the cut out cookies with the whole ones and enjoy!
