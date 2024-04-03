Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe - Living Sweet Moments (2024)

842 Shares

This Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe is so east to make! From start to finish it only takes about 30 minutes. You can fill these up with any filling you’d like

Yum! Hanukkah is just a few days away and I love baking some cute shaped cookies for my daughters. ThisHanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe is easy to make, delicious and super festive. You can fill them up with any jam, jelly or even Nutella! I made some with apricot jelly and others with apple butter. They turned out amazing.

The other day I was shopping at Publix and saw they had a huge Hanukkah section filled with decorations and tiny cookie cutters that were perfect for this recipe. If you don’t celebrate this Holiday you can cut them any shape you’d like. You can also cut them using a paring knife and your own creativity.

For Hanukkah, we make a huge deal. Present giving, a nice dinner spread and play all sorts of games with the Dreidels. So I thought these cookies would be a huge hit with kids and adults.

My daughters love cookies, they go wild for them and it’s a fun activity to do on a rainy day. I always have some homemade frozen dough in my freezer so I can bake up a batch anytime! Even when unannounced company shows up.

For thisHanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe, I used my trusty old’ homemade cookie dough that I’ve perfected over time. It’s the same dough I made the Guava and Cheese Rugelach cookies.

It’s delicious and super soft. The other plus is that is freezable like I mentioned before. So make a triple batch and freeze the other 2 batches into 2 separate discs, wrapped in plastic paper and inserted into a zip top bag.

To make these yummy cookies, simply make the dough (recipe below). Refrigerate for 30 minutes, roll and cut out circles using a cookie cutter or a rimmed glass.

Place the cookie circles in a jelly roll pan and cut out little shapes to half of them. The other half we will leave whole. Bake in the oven until browned. Cool and spread jelly on the whole cookies. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on the cut out ones and then sandwich them together. See? easy. Here’s some pictures of the process:

Of the batch I made there’s only 1 left and it’s calling my name! I hope it’s the one filled with apple butter!

Hope you can make this for you Hanukkah dinner and come back to let me know how they came out.

This Hanukkah Jelly Cookie Recipe is so east to make! From start to finish it only takes about 30 minutes. You can fill these up with any filling you'd like Course:Dessert Cuisine:Jewish Servings: 16 Cookies Author: Tiffany Bendayan Ingredients for Cookie Dough 2 Sticks of unsalted Butter (or margarine) at room temperature

1 1/2 cups All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Sugar

1 tablespoon Plain Greek Yogurt or Sour Cream

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla or Pinch of Vanilla Powder

Jelly Jam or Chocolate Spread

Powdered Sugar to dust cookies Instructions For Cookies Mix all the cookie ingredients together until a ball forms. Shape into a disc, wrap with plastic paper and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes Preheat Oven to 350 Degrees F In a floured surface, place the dough and roll until you get it thin ( about a 1/4 inch). Cut out circles using a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass Place cookie circles in a jelly roll pan lined with Parchment Paper On half of the cookies, cut out small shapes using a smaller cookie cutter or a paring knife The remaining cookie dough can be rolled again and cut out into circles to make more Bake in the oven until browned. About 8 - 10 minutes Remove from oven and let the cookies cool on a baking rack Assembly Spread some jam or jelly over the cookies that have not been cut. Sprinkle powdered sugar on the cut out cookies Sandwich the cut out cookies with the whole ones and enjoy!

