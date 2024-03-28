101 Easy Canning Recipes For Beginners (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.* As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Click here to read our affiliate policy.

Canning is a time-honored tradition of preserving food in air-tight containers. It can be an intimidating process when you first get started. But if you follow the directions and some very easy beginner recipes, you’ll be well on your way to preserving your harvest.

Note: If you are new to canning, make sure you carefully follow the safety guidelines so you don’t accidentally cause you or your family to get food poisoning. Here are some canning supplies you’ll need, and here are some canning dangers to beware of.

One key element to successful and safe canning is using the right recipes. Recipes are important because they ensure the proper balance of acidity in the food which prohibits the growth of micro-organisms.

Foods that have a high acid content, such as pickles and jams, can be water bath canned, which is the easiest method of canning. Vegetables, meat, and dairy must be pressure canned, which raises the temperature of the food even higher than water bath canning.

Either method is easy and safe as long as you follow the directions carefully. Here are 101 of the easiest beginner canning recipes.

Jams and Jellies

Jams and jellies are probably the easiest and safest canning recipes for beginners. The high sugar content acts as a preservative, which helps keep your jelly safe to eat.

Applebutter – Who knew you could make applebutter in the crockpot? This recipe teaches you how to do that and how to can it.

Apricot Jam – If you love apricot jam, you’ll love this easy canning recipe from Sweet Cayenne. This is a great recipe for novice canners!

Banana Jam – As delicious as it sounds.

Blackberry Jam – Blackberries are easy to grow and easy to make into a delicious jam.

Blueberry Vanilla Jam – This jam is a great starter recipe for nervous newbies, and it’s delicious!

Corn Cob Jelly – Yes, even corn cobs can be made into jelly.

Easy Dandelion Jelly – Use up those dandelions in your yard with a sweet, honey-flavored jelly that your whole family will love.

Frozen Berry Jam – If time escapes you, throw your berries in the freezer until you have time to make this yummy jam.

Grape Jelly – You can use fresh grapes or grape juice for this delightful and easy recipe.

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly – A delicious “sweet-heat” recipe.

Orange Jelly – If you like oranges, you’ll love this.

Pectin-Free Jam – Here’s an easy way to make jam without pectin or sugar.

Pina Colada Jam – If you’ve never had this, you’re missing out!

Strawberry Jam – Strawberry jam is a tried and true, easy to make preserve. This is a great recipe to get you started.

Violet Jelly – Those pretty purple flowers that dot your lawn can be made into a delicately flavored, easy to make jelly. Follow the directions in the link, then use the link to Ball canning at the end to learn how to can your delicious jelly.

Pickles and Condiments

Canned Ketchup – Ketchup is overpriced. Make your own.

Corn Relish – There are a lot of ingredients, but it’s worth the effort.

Dill Pickle Relish – Prefer classic relish? Here’s how to make it.

Dill Pickles – This post provides everything you need to know about canning dill pickles.

Easy Canned Salsa – If you’ve never canned salsa before, start with this recipe.

Easy ChowChow Relish – A Southern favorite.

Easy Mustard Recipe – Yet another condiment that is overpriced in the store.

Eggplant Pickles – This has a unique flavor that’s worth trying.

Hot Mustard – Who doesn’t love spicy mustard?

Pickled Cucamelons – Cucamelons are tiny cucumbers that taste delicious and can be pickled and canned.

Salsa Verde – This salsa variety is made with tomatillas.

Sauerkraut – Sauerkraut is easy to make and easy to preserve.

Spicy Canned Apricot Salsa – A must-try for salsa lovers.

Sweet Pickle Relish – My favorite kind of relish.

Sweet Pickles – If dill isn’t your thing, try these delicious sweet pickles.

Versatile Jalapeno Relish – Hot, tangy, and slightly sweet.

Watermelon Rind Pickles – Don’t waste your watermelon rinds, make them into these easy pickles.

Fruits

There’s nothing like the taste of fresh fruit right off the tree. The next best thing is opening up a jar of fruit that was canned right off the tree! Try these simple recipes to get you started canning fruit.

Apple Pie Filling – When’s the last time you had homemade apple pie?

Apple Sauce – Applesauce is a favorite food for kids of all ages; make your own healthy version with this recipe.

Apple Slices – These are a great snack!

Blueberries – This recipe teaches you how to can blueberries without added sugar.

Cherries and Honey – A winning combination.

Cherry Pie Filling – Great to have on hand if you love pie.

Grapefruit – Great for salads or baking.

Grapes – Whole grapes are surprisingly easy to can and preserve.

Nectarines – Summer in a jar.

Oranges – Another great snack.

Peaches for Beginners – Peaches can be tricky, but this recipe carefully walks you through it.

Pears in Syrup – Even better than store-bought pears in syrup.

Strawberries – The flavor fades when canned, but they’re still very good.

Vegetables

Vegetables are easy to can. However, canning safety is based on acidity and heat. If you are pickling vegetables, you will probably need to use a pressure canner. However, many pickled recipes only require water bath canning.

Broccoli – How to pressure can broccoli for beginners.

Candied Jalapenos – These are absolutely delectable.

Canned Corn – This recipe uses a pressure canner and discusses both raw and hot pack canning.

Canned Tomatoes – Labor intensive, but worth the effort.

Carrots – These go great with most meals.

Creamed Corn – Kids love this stuff.

Diced Chili Peppers – Lots of steps, but worth the effort.

Green Beans – This is a good one for beginners.

Kale – Add to soups, stews, and casseroles.

Onions – Great for all sorts of other recipes.

Peas – Not as good as fresh, but it’s better than throwing them out.

Peppers – Learn to can them or pickle them.

Pickled Beets – Uses 10 pounds of fresh small beets.

Pickled Corn – Easy and tasty.

Pickled Jalapenos – Another great one for beginners.

Pickled Radishes – Tastes better than it sounds.

Pickled Red Onions – Add some zing to salads and sandwiches.

Potatoes – If you have a big enough harvest, you’ll have to can the extras.

Pumpkin – Not puree, but pumpkin cubes.

Summer Squash – It doesn’t freeze well, so canning is your best option.

Winter Squash – Lots of squash recipes here.

Soups and Stews

You can create your own healthy versions of soups and stews and preserve them through canning.

Beef or Other Stock – Great to have on hand if you like to cook.

Beef Stew – Everyone should learn to make this classic stew.

Bone Broth – This stuff has innumerable health benefits.

Butternut Squash Soup – Everything you need to know about canning butternut squash soup.

Canned Sausage Potato and Kale Soup – An adaptation of Olive Garden’s “Zuppa Toscana” soup.

Chicken Soup – The best cure for a cold.

Chicken Stock – A must-have for soups, stews, and gravies.

Cream of Chicken Soup – Useful in all sorts of recipes.

Homemade Vegetable Soup – Due to its low acidity, vegetable soup needs to be pressure canned.

Split Pea and Ham Soup – Delicious and very filling.

Tomato Soup – This still brings me back to cold winters in my childhood.

Vegetable Soup: A Step By Step Guide – A recipe for the best vegetable soup ever.

Your Choice of Soup – The USDA gives guidelines for canning any soup of your choice.

Sauces

Chocolate Raspberry Sauce – Even better than it sounds.

Cranberry Sauce – An essential part of every Thanksgiving meal.

Elderberry Syrup – This is not a true canning recipe, but this syrup has a long shelf life in the refrigerator.

Singapore Red Chili Sauce – Brace yourself…

Spaghetti Sauce – Can your own homemade spaghetti sauce.

Canned Meats and Protein

You can can any number of meats in a pressure canner. Here are the recipes.

Beef, Lamb, Or Venison – Never let good meat go to waste.

Chicken – The ideal pantry filler.

Ground Beef – Great for Hamburger Helper and other recipes.

Hot Pickled Quail Eggs – It sounds strange, but they’re pretty good.

Pickled Eggs – The best way to preserve eggs.

Rabbit – If you’re a homesteader, you might be wondering how to preserve your rabbit meat.

Roast Beef – How to can roast beef or pot roast in a jar.

Shrimp and Other Seafood – For these, be sure to follow the directions carefully.

Tuna Fish – Do it right and it will taste better than Starkist.

Dairy

Did you know you can even can dairy products? Some professionals frown on canning dairy due to the risk of botulism. If you’re careful, it should be fine, but do it at your own risk.

Butter with a Pressure Canner – Most people use butter every day. It’s worth having more on hand.

Cheese – Yes, even cheese can be canned.

Coffee Creamer – Made with vanilla and sweetened condensed milk.

Custard and Variations – Who doesn’t love pudding?

Milk Step by Step – Better than powdered milk.

Miscellaneous

You might be surprised at some of the things you can easily preserve through canning. These items are especially good if you are prepping for bad weather or a possible shelter in place order.

Baked Beans – Not just baked beans—Boston baked beans.

Quick Bread – Yes, even bread can be canned.

Canning Water – Water usually needs to be rotated every six months, but not this.

Dry Beans – These may last longer than beans in Mylar bags.

Rice and Beans – These will be good for 20 years.

Nuts – Seriously.

Additional Resources

If you are still unsure about how to can, try some of these websites for more information.

Like this post? Don’t Forget to Pin It On Pinterest!